Banana Phone Bluetooth Handset for iPhone or Android Cell Phones
Details
|Brand
|Banana Phone
|Speaker Type
|Wireless
|Item Weight
|0.17 Kilograms
|Color
|Yellow
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Perfect Wireless Handset, Crystal Clear Audio, Connects to iPhone and Android Devices, Full Voice Assistant Capabilities
- Win your white elephant gift exchange with this fun Banana Phone in serious gift packaging!
- 1% For The Planet Certified. Durable Quality Construction, 100% Recycled ABS
- Rechargeable via Micro USB | Cable Included
- 10 Hour Talk Time | 70 Hour Idle Time | 30ft Bluetooth Range
Product Description
Get ready for a revolution in cellphone technology. A blast from the past, a gift from the future, we present to you the Banana Phone! Wirelessly, effortlessy, connect via Bluetooth to your cellphone - this elegant handset takes calls, makes calls, and even plays all of your music! On your Banana you can ask Siri what her favourite banana snack is, or OK Google how much ten Gorillas weigh. Whether hiding in a fruit bowl and ringing to prank your roomate, or casually displayed on your desk - this high tech toy is the quintessential fun home and office item. Make your colleagues laugh, break up the monotony of your ritual zoom calls - pair your banana phone with your cellphone or with your computer, and let the Banana mania begin!
Things You should know about Banana Phone:
- Wireless Mobile Handset - make phone calls on a Banana!
- Bluetooth Speaker to play your favorite tunes
- Connect to iPhone and Android Devices
- Use Voice Assistant (Siri/ Ok Google) To Outbound Dial
- Rechargeable via Micro USB | Cable Included
- 20 Hour Talk Time | 120 Hour Idle Time | 60ft Bluetooth Range
- 1% For The Planet! Proud supporters of the park rangers and gorillas of Virunga National Park, Congo
Join the new wave of fun fruitful cellular technology - leave boring in your backpack - Banana Phone is where it's at jack!
Form and Function in One Beautiful Banana Phone
Technology Made Beautiful
Elegant, tall, slim, sleek, simply... beautful. The Banana Phone is the world's most attractive fruit phone. Dazzle your next gift recipient with this funny, sexy, cell phone accessory.
Listen to Music
Listen to Music - on a Banana! The Banana Phone plays music directly from your smartphone. With great speaker quality, play your fruity tunes anywhere.
Easily Pair with Your Cell Phone
Pairs via Bluetooth with your smartphone, allowing you to take calls make calls, ask Siri or Ok Google whatever the heck you want, and play music!
Talk on a Banana!
Good for laughs, great for fun, surprise your friends with the funniest gag gift or party trick. Hide it in a fruitbowl and have a friend call you - is that banana...ringing!?
Banana of Mystery
The most stylish Banana in the world, parachuetd in behind enemy lines and disarmed an entire militia using only his appealing personality and splitting whit.
Banana of Mystery
Banana Biker
Banana Fashionista
Banana at Bedtime
The Possibilities are Endless!
Cellphone In Disguise
Imagine sneaking a Banana Phone into your friend's fruit bowl - then playing a song on it from your smartphone! Everyone will wonder what the heck is happening ring ring ring! - It's Banana Phone!
Traveler's Best Friend
Where you go I go! Take Banana Phone with you everywhere. Won't be long before someone wonders - is that a Banana Phone!? Perfect icebreaker for travelers.
The Punchlines
"Hold on a second, is that a Banana Phone in your pocket!?" "Yes and I am also glad to see you!"
Because life is too short not to have maximum fun.
Make Fun Happen
There are two types of phones in this world - boring phones, and Banana Phone! Make fun happen anywhere - on the bus on the beach in the park on the street. Show the world your wild side, show them your Banana Phone.
Conservation Lens
We are proud supporters of the park rangers and the gorillas of Virunga National Park, Congo. As a 1% For The Planet - you can feel good about your purchase knowing that we source materials responsibily and contribute 1% of our sales to gorilla conservation.
Compare with similar items
NAXA Electronics NAT-500 Portable Bluetooth Handset & Speakerphone
Mini Bluetooth Speaker - AVWOO Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Bass and Built-in Mic, Portable Bluetooth Speaker for Home Outdoor Travel, 10m Wireless Range up to 8 Hours Playtime
Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker Bluetooth 4.0 LED Flash Wireless Floating Speakers with Microphone and Touch Buttons (Black)
|(277)
|(5)
|(959)
|(176)
|$29.99
|$42.06
|$13.99
|$87.99
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Banana Phone
|Amazon.com
|AVWOO Direct
|Infinity Orb
|Bluetooth, wireless
|Bluetooth, USB, Auxillary
|Bluetooth, USB
|Bluetooth
|9.06 x 2.17 x 1.38 inches
|10.63 x 5.63 x 5.83 inches
|2.00 x 2.30 x 2.00 inches
|3.10 x 3.10 x 3.10 inches
|6.00 ounces
|0.50 lbs
|2.40 ounces
|—
|Battery Powered
|Battery Powered
|DC
|Battery Powered
1. There is a banana in my pocket, I’m not just happy to see you.
2. I bought this phone from someone online, and they told me it was an apple!
I’m finding that there is more potential humor with it.
Apart from that, the phone works and works well. It paired easily with my phone, and the sound quality is great. Besides, it certainly looks a-peeling...(well, the jokes can’t all be A material, sorry).
The phone came with a card to charge but did not have anything to plug it into, luckily we do have a smart phone so we placed the banana cord in that and it worked out, just something to be aware if if you don't have a charger to use.
The phone was sturdier than I expected, I thought it would be more toy like, but it actually seems durable.
Once charged we could not wait to use it, the phones speaker was clear and easy to hear what was being said, on the other end it was easy to hear what the person speaking into the banana phone was saying, we were even able to clearly hear my youngest who speaks quietly sometimes. There was no static, and it did not have an echo and it did not sound like you were in a tunnel.
Initially I was skeptical about the purchase, it was a little more than I wanted to spend on a gift that was just for a few laughs, but once the phone came and I was able to see and hear it, it was worth it to me. I just would not pay more.
Husband is taking it to work to use on a couple busines calls. I think it would be hilarious if he was to close a deal on a banana phone! Also my childhood dreams came true. There was someone on the other end of the banana phone!
I will update this review if they tell me the phone was useless or bad sounding though. Seriously though, buy it. I mean, how awesome will it feel to know that you will have made someone smile just having seen you talk on a banana phone. It's like a gift for yourself and everyone else. Even a bad conversation would be better on a banana phone. Am I right? :D
I understand this is to be used WITH your phone and it's not a standalone headset, BUT I hope (wish) you guys might invent a second edition of this that would be a phone? Wishful thinking, I know but that would be amazing.
OR maybe add in a small keypad on it? That was actually a minor inconvenience I came across when calling a phone company. It told me to hit 9 or 5 so I had to touch my phone and still have the banana in the other hand.
But again it was VERY minor and im pretty sure if your the type of person looking to buy this thing, that wouldnt be a huge issue. But overall AMAZING! 50/10 stars!
Top international reviews
メッセージ（SMS）が送れるのが意外と便利
ストラップの穴が欲しい