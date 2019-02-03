Item arrived on expected delivery day and was well packaged.

The phone came with a card to charge but did not have anything to plug it into, luckily we do have a smart phone so we placed the banana cord in that and it worked out, just something to be aware if if you don't have a charger to use.

The phone was sturdier than I expected, I thought it would be more toy like, but it actually seems durable.

Once charged we could not wait to use it, the phones speaker was clear and easy to hear what was being said, on the other end it was easy to hear what the person speaking into the banana phone was saying, we were even able to clearly hear my youngest who speaks quietly sometimes. There was no static, and it did not have an echo and it did not sound like you were in a tunnel.

Initially I was skeptical about the purchase, it was a little more than I wanted to spend on a gift that was just for a few laughs, but once the phone came and I was able to see and hear it, it was worth it to me. I just would not pay more.

Husband is taking it to work to use on a couple busines calls. I think it would be hilarious if he was to close a deal on a banana phone! Also my childhood dreams came true. There was someone on the other end of the banana phone!