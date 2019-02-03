$29.99
Banana Phone Bluetooth Handset for iPhone or Android Cell Phones

Brand Banana Phone
Speaker Type Wireless
Item Weight 0.17 Kilograms
Color Yellow
Power Source Battery Powered

About this item

  • Perfect Wireless Handset, Crystal Clear Audio, Connects to iPhone and Android Devices, Full Voice Assistant Capabilities
  • Win your white elephant gift exchange with this fun Banana Phone in serious gift packaging!
  • 1% For The Planet Certified. Durable Quality Construction, 100% Recycled ABS
  • Rechargeable via Micro USB | Cable Included
  • 10 Hour Talk Time | 70 Hour Idle Time | 30ft Bluetooth Range
Product Description

Get ready for a revolution in cellphone technology. A blast from the past, a gift from the future, we present to you the Banana Phone! Wirelessly, effortlessy, connect via Bluetooth to your cellphone - this elegant handset takes calls, makes calls, and even plays all of your music! On your Banana you can ask Siri what her favourite banana snack is, or OK Google how much ten Gorillas weigh. Whether hiding in a fruit bowl and ringing to prank your roomate, or casually displayed on your desk - this high tech toy is the quintessential fun home and office item. Make your colleagues laugh, break up the monotony of your ritual zoom calls - pair your banana phone with your cellphone or with your computer, and let the Banana mania begin!

Things You should know about Banana Phone:

  • Wireless Mobile Handset - make phone calls on a Banana!
  • Bluetooth Speaker to play your favorite tunes
  • Connect to iPhone and Android Devices
  • Use Voice Assistant (Siri/ Ok Google) To Outbound Dial
  • Rechargeable via Micro USB | Cable Included
  • 20 Hour Talk Time | 120 Hour Idle Time | 60ft Bluetooth Range
  • 1% For The Planet! Proud supporters of the park rangers and gorillas of Virunga National Park, Congo

Join the new wave of fun fruitful cellular technology - leave boring in your backpack - Banana Phone is where it's at jack!

Product information

Tim Michals
5.0 out of 5 stars Great item for me, but I am a jackass
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2019
Hector Villacana
5.0 out of 5 stars It is a GREAT phone, durable, lightweight, great reception, long battery life!
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2018
Amy Muy
5.0 out of 5 stars Bunch of fun.
Reviewed in the United States on April 2, 2019
Cha cha!
5.0 out of 5 stars Best gift EVER!
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2019
rmack100
5.0 out of 5 stars My work phone
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2017
JB Leighbody
5.0 out of 5 stars I Absolutely Love The Banana Phone!
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2018
101.2DevinGotsYou
5.0 out of 5 stars It is fun!
Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2018
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it! Seems like a quality build
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2017
Reviewed in Japan on November 11, 2018
