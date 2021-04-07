- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
helegeSONG Plush Banana Man Toy Stuffed Doll with Magnet Funny Man Doll Decompression Toy Birthday,Multicolor
|Brand
|HelegeSONG
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid, adult
|Color
|Yellow Banana Man
|Material
|Cotton
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The doll’s arms and legs have sculpted steel wires. You can put him in any pose, and he can be fixed.
- The banana man doll’s palm has a magnetic buckle. His palm can be sucked on any iron object, so this little doll can do tuck-knees and climb on iron pillars.
- Length: 40cm/15.75" (Including leg).The size after bent its knees: 6.5 inches. Perfect decoration for your home especially for your bedroom.His interesting expression and posture will make adults laugh.
- Also Perfect Bitrhday Christmas Gift for yout girlfriend or boyfriend and you kids. They will definitely love this cute pocket plush dol.l
- Service: If you have any question, please free free to ask us. We promise to give a satisfactory solution.
Product description
Specifications:
Using up-standard quality cotton material, this doll is soft and comfortable.
The doll’s arms and legs have sculpted steel wires, and the doll’s palm has a magnetic buckle, which can be held in a hug shape to make it look super realistic and vivid.
It is a perfect decoration for your home especially for your bedroom.
You can send this cute banana man doll to your children as a great gift and they would love it.
Item Name: Doll
Material: Cotton
Features: Banana Man Design, Ornament, Soft, Vivid
Length: 40cm/15.75" (Including leg)(Approx.)
The size after bent its knees:6inches.
Notes:
Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.
Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.
Due to the deformation during extrusion and transportation, the toy may feel limp, and then vigorously shake the grasped plush toy to fill it with cotton cloth to restore its original shape more quickly.
Package Includes:
1 x Doll
