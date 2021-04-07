$10.30
helegeSONG Plush Banana Man Toy Stuffed Doll with Magnet Funny Man Doll Decompression Toy Birthday,Multicolor

4.8 out of 5 stars 534 ratings
Was: $12.70
Price: $10.30
You Save: $2.40 (19%)
Color: Yellow Banana Man
Yellow Banana Man
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 2 options
See all 2 options

Enhance your purchase

Brand HelegeSONG
Age Range (Description) Kid, adult
Color Yellow Banana Man
Material Cotton

About this item

  • The doll’s arms and legs have sculpted steel wires. You can put him in any pose, and he can be fixed.
  • The banana man doll’s palm has a magnetic buckle. His palm can be sucked on any iron object, so this little doll can do tuck-knees and climb on iron pillars.
  • Length: 40cm/15.75" (Including leg).The size after bent its knees: 6.5 inches. Perfect decoration for your home especially for your bedroom.His interesting expression and posture will make adults laugh.
  • Also Perfect Bitrhday Christmas Gift for yout girlfriend or boyfriend and you kids. They will definitely love this cute pocket plush dol.l
  • Service: If you have any question, please free free to ask us. We promise to give a satisfactory solution.
New (5) from $10.30 & FREE Shipping
Product description

Specifications:
Using up-standard quality cotton material, this doll is soft and comfortable.
The doll’s arms and legs have sculpted steel wires, and the doll’s palm has a magnetic buckle, which can be held in a hug shape to make it look super realistic and vivid.
It is a perfect decoration for your home especially for your bedroom.
You can send this cute banana man doll to your children as a great gift and they would love it.
 
Item Name: Doll
Material: Cotton
Features: Banana Man Design, Ornament, Soft, Vivid
Length: 40cm/15.75" (Including leg)(Approx.)
The size after bent its knees:6inches.  
Notes:
Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.
Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.
Due to the deformation during extrusion and transportation, the toy may feel limp, and then vigorously shake the grasped plush toy to fill it with cotton cloth to restore its original shape more quickly.
 
Package Includes:
1 x Doll


Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
534 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
9%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Dei
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice guy to have around
Reviewed in the United States on April 7, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
186 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Aileen M
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
65 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
venus oneil
5.0 out of 5 stars Love of my life currently. May divorce later.
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Love of my life currently. May divorce later.
By venus oneil on June 9, 2021
Very bendable legs. Hands have magnets in them. Heavier than it looks. Very banana shaped.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
47 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sophie
5.0 out of 5 stars Very comforting
Reviewed in the United States on May 12, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Very comforting
By Sophie on May 12, 2021
He keeps me company and his vacant stare makes me feel safe. My cat Pickles also loves him
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chasitty Robinson
5.0 out of 5 stars Good Gift
Reviewed in the United States on March 1, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amy
5.0 out of 5 stars He banana man
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars He banana man
By Amy on March 18, 2021
I like this little fella. The only thing is the wire in his legs doesn't really hold to the bend.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sahara
5.0 out of 5 stars Banana man is a 10/10
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Banana man is a 10/10
By Sahara on January 19, 2021
Very cute and big! It took a bit of time for it to arrive but the wait was worth it!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Arturo
5.0 out of 5 stars So cute!
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2021
Color: Yellow Banana Man Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars So cute!
By Arturo on January 8, 2021
The jacket is a little weird on his head but other than that he's perfect
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

