I just want to underline for opera fans out there what a terrific and enjoyable opera the "Bartered Bride" is. While it's not up to the top-echelon Verdi, it sits just a notch below it in quality, up there with "Aida" and the better Puccini and Rossini operas. Best approached as a light opera, it overflows with great melodies, beautiful and vivid vocal and orchestral writing and works along at a snappy pace. The plot revolves around transition from brokered marriages to a self-selected decision based on ideals of romantic love. Taking place among the better-off Czech peasants, it's middle-class fare, not really serious but with sentimental overtones. If you're looking for a new opera to listen to, the "Bartered Bride" is waiting for you, under the radar.



This performance of "Bartered Bride" is something of an Eastern Bloc showpiece. It clearly was a marquee staging by the Czech musical powers. The leads are soprano Gabriela Benackova and tenor Peter Dvrosky, both big-time singers who excel here early on their careers. The recordings sessions themselves were given much more time than normal, with the opera recorded over several months in Prague across 1980 and the beginning 1981. Beyond Benackova and Dvorsky, I especially appreciated two terrific singers in supporting roles: Richard Novak, an excellent bass who takes on the role of the marriage broker (the bad guy) and Jindrich Jenak as the bride's father. Czech conductor Zdenek Kosler leads the excellent Czech Philharmonic well. Unlike so many communist efforts, this CD succeeds.



Harping a bit more on how good Gabriela Benackova is here, she has a beautiful voice, sings very musically and hits the needed high notes not just with ease but with downright delicacy (see her two slower numbers in Act III). Done when Benackova was just 33, this is one of the best performances by a female vocalist I have heard recently.



The sound engineering is very good (I am picky about this). You hate to use the word "definitive" about any recording but I think the term fits for this release. It's a great one.