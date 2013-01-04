Have one to sell?
Bartered Bride
Imported ed.
Audio CD
Editorial Reviews
Opéra en 3 actes / Gabriela Benackova, Peter Dvorsky, Richard Novak... - Chœur & Orchestre Philharmonique de Prague, dir. Zdenek Kosler
Top Customer Reviews
on January 4, 2013
Format: Audio CD
Bedrich Smetana is probably best known for his six symphonic poems grouped together as Ma vlast (My Fatherland), celebrating his beloved Bohemia. Listeners hearing Vltava (The Moldau), the second poem, will have their ears recalling, "Oh, I remember him now !".
Smetana was also a composer of operas, in fact the most noted Czech in this art form in the Nineteenth Century. And his most famous work for the stage is The Bartered Bride (Prodana nevesta), composed in 1866 but revised in 1869-70. It remains a mainstay in the repertories of opera houses in central Europe, in the Czech Republic of course, but also in Germany and Austria (Die verkaufte Braut). The famous overture, with its catchy dance tunes, is a concert favourite worldwide.
This recording was made in Prague 1980-81 with an all Czech cast. The main characters, Marenka (Gabriela Benackova), Jenik (Peter Dvorsky) and Kecal (Richard Novak), are super voices, in arias and in ensembles, and most engaging actors. Dvrosky sounds like a young Nicolai Gedda, a supreme compliment. Obviously they are enjoying their roles, and that joy is communicated most effectively. The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra under Zdenek Kosler are superb. All is captured in crystal clear sound. This is an opera with bubbling melodies and rhythms, just fun to hear, and guaranteed to lighten any spirit. Do not blame me if you cannot stop humming some of its tunes for days after listening to this opera !
Tragically, Smetana became increasingly deaf by 1874, a sympton of his syphilis, referenced in his very personal First String Quartet in E Minor (1876), entitled "From My Life". Remarkable that he went on to complete Ma vlast in 1879 !
This same recording can be found on the same Supraphon label, 'digitially remastered', on three discs, but at a much cheaper price, ca $15.00 in cost at this time. I do not know if, like this box set (two discs), it includes notes and a full libretto in Czech, English, German and French.
on March 25, 2013
Format: Audio CD
I just want to underline for opera fans out there what a terrific and enjoyable opera the "Bartered Bride" is. While it's not up to the top-echelon Verdi, it sits just a notch below it in quality, up there with "Aida" and the better Puccini and Rossini operas. Best approached as a light opera, it overflows with great melodies, beautiful and vivid vocal and orchestral writing and works along at a snappy pace. The plot revolves around transition from brokered marriages to a self-selected decision based on ideals of romantic love. Taking place among the better-off Czech peasants, it's middle-class fare, not really serious but with sentimental overtones. If you're looking for a new opera to listen to, the "Bartered Bride" is waiting for you, under the radar.
This performance of "Bartered Bride" is something of an Eastern Bloc showpiece. It clearly was a marquee staging by the Czech musical powers. The leads are soprano Gabriela Benackova and tenor Peter Dvrosky, both big-time singers who excel here early on their careers. The recordings sessions themselves were given much more time than normal, with the opera recorded over several months in Prague across 1980 and the beginning 1981. Beyond Benackova and Dvorsky, I especially appreciated two terrific singers in supporting roles: Richard Novak, an excellent bass who takes on the role of the marriage broker (the bad guy) and Jindrich Jenak as the bride's father. Czech conductor Zdenek Kosler leads the excellent Czech Philharmonic well. Unlike so many communist efforts, this CD succeeds.
Harping a bit more on how good Gabriela Benackova is here, she has a beautiful voice, sings very musically and hits the needed high notes not just with ease but with downright delicacy (see her two slower numbers in Act III). Done when Benackova was just 33, this is one of the best performances by a female vocalist I have heard recently.
The sound engineering is very good (I am picky about this). You hate to use the word "definitive" about any recording but I think the term fits for this release. It's a great one.
on July 31, 2014
Format: Audio CD
The CD of "The Bartered Bride" met my expectations and more. The condition was as described and it arrived in a timely fashion. I am very happy with my purchase.
on January 23, 2017
Format: Audio CD
Well done.
This item: Bartered Bride