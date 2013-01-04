Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bartered Bride

Imported ed.

Audio CD

BEDRICH SMETANA (Artist)
4.6 out of 5 stars 4 customer reviews
Editorial Reviews

Opéra en 3 actes / Gabriela Benackova, Peter Dvorsky, Richard Novak... - Chœur & Orchestre Philharmonique de Prague, dir. Zdenek Kosler

Product Details

  • Audio CD (January 13, 2003)
  • Imported ed. edition
  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Label: Supraphon
  • ASIN: B00008HCPF
  Average Customer Review: 4.6 out of 5 stars  See all reviews (4 customer reviews)
  Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #149,301 in Music (See Top 100 in Music)

Customer Reviews

Top Customer Reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsPastoral frolic in a sparkling recording
ByNicholas Freidinon January 4, 2013
Format: Audio CD
Read more
6 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsTerrific reference version of Bedrich Smetana's "Bartered Bride"
Byjt52on March 25, 2013
Format: Audio CD
Read more
6 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsBetter Than Advertised
ByStewart slavinon July 31, 2014
Format: Audio CD|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful.
4.0 out of 5 starsEnjoyable
ByDr. Robert N. Meilion January 23, 2017
Format: Audio CD|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

