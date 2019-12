The focus of my professional work is the development and analysis of trading systems. My constant challenge is understanding, monitoring, and measuring the relationships between the model, the data it processes, the target it predicts, and the results it produces.

Managing trading systems requires comparing real-time results with benchmarks, estimating risks, and adjusting position size. Being able to estimate confidence intervals is critically important. Bayesian analysis is the primary technique I use.

Mr. Kurt clearly explains how individual data values form distributions, and how the shape and metrics of the distributions change as new data is observed. He outlines the theory underlying Bayesian analysis, carefully identifying each of the components and explaining how each is determined. He describes calculation of credible intervals of confidence for means, and probabilities that the means of distributions are different. The descriptions of techniques are clear and presented with a minimal amount of math.

This book is an excellent introduction to the techniques used in modeling and managing trading systems.