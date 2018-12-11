$14.99 ($0.94 / Count)
BEARDAMENTS Beard Lights - The Original Light Up Beard Ornaments, 16pc Colorful Christmas Facial Hair Baubles for Men in The Holiday Spirit with Clip for Easy Beard Attachment

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,152 ratings
$14.99
List Price: $24.99
Enhance your purchase

Material Plastic
Occasion Christmas, New Year
Color Silver, Gold, Red, and Green
Theme Holiday,Christmas
Brand Beardaments

About this item

  • **AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK: Look out for counterfeit sellers! Only purchase the Beardaments that are sold by Beardaments and shipped from Amazon FBA
  • BEARDAMENTS FLASHING LIGHTS FOR MORE BLING ON YOUR FACE: IncludeS 3 red and 3 green lights, plus 10 of our original best selling Beard Ornaments
  • EASY-TO-ATTACH-CLIPS: Each beard and mustache ornament is fitted with a mini-clip on the end that offers a firm, hair-safe grip perfect for hair of all lengths and density
  • FUN NOVELTY ORNAMENTS: Wear this jewelry for beards on Christmas or New Year’s Day, conference and zoom calls, at an ugly sweater party, to office or social events, or just to bring smiles to all
  • VERSATILE AND UNISEX WEAR: These beard ornaments can be worn by those with short or long facial hair, as well as women who want to wear them in pigtails or hairstyles

Product Description

Story
shark tank
timeline

Compare with similar items


BEARDAMENTS Beard Lights - The Original Light Up Beard Ornaments, 16pc Colorful Christmas Facial Hair Baubles for Men in The Holiday Spirit with Clip for Easy Beard Attachment
Beardaments Beard Ornaments - The Original 12pc Colorful Christmas Facial Hair Baubles for Men in The Holiday Spirit, Easy Attach Mini Mustache, Sideburns, Festive Red, Green, Gold, Silver Mix
DecoTiny 20pcs Light Up Beard Ornaments, 12 Pcs Sounding Jingle Bells, 8Pcs Beard Lights Beard Bauble Ornaments, Great Christmas and New Year Festival Gift
Beard Ornaments for Christmas, Ugly Sweater Parties, Holiday Events (24 Pieces)
kekafu 30pcs Beard Lights Colorful Christmas Facial Hair Baubles Christmas Beard Ornaments with Clip for Men Christmas/New Year/Festival Show Your Holiday Spirit
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (2152) 4.5 out of 5 stars (3176) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1166) 3.7 out of 5 stars (15) 3.2 out of 5 stars (10)
Price $14.99 $9.99 $10.99 $11.29 $11.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Beardaments Beardaments Creawoo Sparkle and Bash LaFuLaiRo
Color Silver, Gold, Red, and Green Red, Green, Silver & Gold; Red; Green 8 Led+ 12 Bell Red, Green, Silver
Material Plastic Silver Silver, Copper Polystyrene, Metal Plastic
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
2,152 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
15%
3 star
8%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

B. Hepler
4.0 out of 5 stars Good for the price
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Austin W.
5.0 out of 5 stars Have some fun, throw these on!
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Austin W.
5.0 out of 5 stars Have some fun, throw these on!
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2021
These were a HIT! I wore them to two Christmas shows we did and everyone absolutely loved them. They're such a fun little gimmick, and the blinking ones are a MUST. I've gotten more than 20 hours from the batteries so far, pretty impressive. For 3 of the times I wore them, they were on for now than 5 hours. They start to get dim after that length of time but the next day they were fine again. I really really wish they came with a better package. It's just a little thin box and not practical as storage. That's my only gripe.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Mellor Family
5.0 out of 5 stars Confidence and Swagger Needed
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
RH
5.0 out of 5 stars Gotta have the LIGHTS!
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
RH
5.0 out of 5 stars Gotta have the LIGHTS!
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2020
I combined this with the 12-pack (no lights) for a total of 28 beardaments (6 of them were lights). It was a huge hit at our family Christmas dinner. Everyone asked questions about the lights, their battery life, and the weight of each beardament. Lots of compliments.

They are fun, lightweight, and easy to attach. It took me about 3-4 minutes to attach all 28. All I needed was a mirror. Everyone loved them, especially the flashing lights!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
Diane DeHaven
5.0 out of 5 stars DECK THE UMMM BEARD!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Matt Z
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent way to light up a room!
Reviewed in the United States on December 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Tracy F Peterson
5.0 out of 5 stars Pretty neat, got good results and laughing relatives.
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Karol
3.0 out of 5 stars this was a gift..
Reviewed in Australia on January 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
Bert Hodgson
5.0 out of 5 stars Xmas Dodgy Gift
Reviewed in Australia on January 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Paul Buldo
5.0 out of 5 stars Bloody Brilliant for Christmas
Reviewed in Australia on December 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
