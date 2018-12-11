I purchased these ornaments on a whim to help me share the holiday spirit. 10/10 would do again for value/humor/festivity.



While I don't keep my beard long enough to use these effectively, I have used them extensively in my moustache--both in full English handlebar (16" full width) mode and in natural ("Lorax") mode. The light-up ornaments, being heavier, are more difficult to support in a handlebar (use extra firm wax), but I have successfully used up to six at a time.



Others have mentioned that they don't all light up, and this is correct. However, I've found the best public effect to be a mix of those that light up and those that don't. Through various activities in which I've been involved this holiday season I've encountered and interacted with several hundred individuals, and the looks and smiles have been completely worth it. Wearing them in the general public (grocery stores, etc.) has also been a huge hit. I'll be a bit sad to put them away at the end of the season.



The battery life on the light-up ornaments have been pretty solid, but I know they won't last the season (certainly at the rate I've been using them). If you need them for a few parties, events, etc., their lives should be sufficient. Once in a while I found I needed to "restart" them as they'd shut off after a period of time (unclear if this is battery related or otherwise).



My only "complaint" about these is that for my use in the moustache they're just a little too long (it'd be nicer if the ornament connected directly to the butterfly clip). I may try to modify a few in the future.



TL;DR: Buy them to have fun. Wear them in public. Spread holiday cheer. Brighten someone's day.