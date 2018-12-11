I wore them to my company holiday party. They came with six light-up ornaments and at least six normal ornaments, which I didn't use. The ornaments attach with a small clip similar to a woman's hair clip (or a man, if you're into the man-bun thing). I was concerned that my beard hair would be tangled up in the mechanism but I had no issues with it pulling on my beard when removing them. And no issues with them staying in place.
Additionally, the ornaments are sealed and the batteries cannot be replaced. So they are one-and-done. Of the six light-up ornaments, five of them worked. One of those five only worked after I got home and smacked it on the table to trigger the switch on the bottom. One ornament still refuses to turn on regardless of levels of percussive maintenance. The switch on the bottom is fused in position and won't move. This is frustrating, especially when you discover this in the car outside the party.
All that said... they were a big hit. I received at least a dozen compliments, several chuckles, and one request to turn them off when I was talking to the 5 foot tall woman who was eye-level with them even in heels. I'm not sure how I'm going to top this next year. For the price, it's a great novelty item.