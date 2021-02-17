Add to your order
About this item
- High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices.
- Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
- Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience
- Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
- Apple's W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected farther with fewer drop-outs
- With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery
Compare Beats products
|Price
|From: -
|From: $131.21
|From: -
|From: $124.95
|Ratings
|(3,798)
|(37,622)
|(7,324)
|(5,118)
|Fit
|On-Ear
|On-Ear
|On-Ear
|In-Ear
|Noise Canceling
|N/A
|N/A
|Transparency
|N/A
|N/A
|Battery Life
|Up to 22 hours of listening time. Up to 40 hours without Noise Cancelling or Transparency
|Up to 40 hours
|N/A
|Up to 8 hours (24 hours with charging case)
|Fast Fuel Charging
|N/A
|Bluetooth® Wireless Connectivity*
|N/A
|Apple Audio Chip
|Apple H1 Chip
|Apple W1 Chip
|N/A
|N/A
|AndroidTM Compatible
|Built-in mic and controls
Frequently Asked Questions
Are they on-ear or over-ear headphones?
Studio3 Wireless features an over-ear design.
Do they come with an aux cable to connect directly to non-Bluetooth devices?
Studio3 includes a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable with built-in microphone and controls to connect to any standard audio source.
Do they come with a case?
Studio3 includes a hard case for easy storage and portability.
How do you charge them?
Charge your Studio3 by plugging the included micro-USB cable into the port on the bottom of the right ear cup.
How do you turn them on and off?
Power Studio3 on or off by pressing the power button the right ear cup for 1 second.
Can you control your music?
Studio3 features onboard controls built into the left ear cup. Use the ‘b’ button to control playback – one press to play or pause, two presses to skip forward, or three presses to skip backward. Using the volume rocker above and below the ‘b’ button to adjust the volume up or down.
How long does the battery last?
Studio3 can provide up to 22 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) enabled or up to 40 hours with ANC disabled.
Do they have a microphone?
Studio3 features a built-in microphone on each ear cup for exceptional voice pickup.
How do I pair with my iPhone?
Studio3 is ready to pair right out of the box. For iOS devices, simply press the power button for 1 second, then hold near your unlocked device and follow the onscreen instructions. The latest version of iOS is required.
How do I pair with my Android device?
For Android devices, visit the Google Play store and download the Beats app for easy one-touch pairing. You can also use the Bluetooth menu in your device.
How do I pair with additional Bluetooth devices?
To put Studio3 into pairing mode, hold the power button on the right ear cup for 3 seconds until the LED begins to blink. Then select Studio3 in the Bluetooth menu on your device.
How do I activate Siri or other voice assistants?
Hold down the ‘b’ button on the left ear cup to activate Siri or the default voice assistant on your device.
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
By patsbabe87 on February 17, 2021
By Cody Alan Vader Smith on November 7, 2020
By donna balestrieri on February 16, 2021
The real reason I'm sending these back to Amazon is the absolutely zero focus on comfort. I wore these for the full day today and wow. The sides of my head around my ears hurt. The top of my head hurts where the headband rests on my scalp. I don't have a larger than normal head by any means. Looks like I'll have to go back to my competitor's headphones which offer both Comfort as well as the ability to Quiet the outside world!!
You think that after Apple acquired Beats, you would see a laser focus on beautiful industrial engineering and emphasis on premium materials, comfort, and feel. SAD!
The battery is not bad but other Beats Wireless have much better battery life.
If you plug in your Beats into your computer or phone you still need to power on the headphones.
I bought another pair, a 2018 model and was so excited to get them but they were refurbished and the speakers began crackling the day after I received them so I sent them back and ordered the pair as close to them but the latest model June 2020.
I am in love and they fit my small head too lol, the other pair were really loose
Secondly, there are no buttons on the phone for “style” reasons, making it very difficult to change tracks and volume without screwing up what you’re trying to do. Apple loves making products that are harder to operate by design.
Top reviews from other countries
Ventajas :
Batería
Cancelación de ruido aceptable
Se fijan bien en la cabeza para hacer ejercicio
Nivel de volumen muy bueno
Buenos bajos
Si tienes iPhone funciona muy fácil el emparejamiento
Jack 3.5 para los que les gusta el cable
Desventajas :
-Precio (existen otros audífonos mejores por el precio base) yo los compre en promoción
-El sonido es ligeramente inferior a bose y si y en su modelos más caros
- No recomendable para ciertos ritmos musicales
-puerto usb de normal y no usb tipo C
Observaciones :
Yo utilizo Tidal y tengo música sin perdidas en mi Pc , utilizando cable 3.5mm la calidad mejora mucho y los bajos son más definidos, recomendó Utilizar el cable en Pc para sacar más provecho.
Tuve audífonos de Sony , b&w, Bose qc y sennheiser , cada uno brilla en un apartado, yo recomiendo los beats los amantes del hip hoy, rap, dance, electrónica, es donde saca pecho.
It was quite a deception in the end.
Here it goes:
Pros:
++ Unboxing, i must admit was great. It feels like if you were discovering a diamond.
+ Design looks great
+ Bluetooth connexion on Galaxy S9 mobile was flawless. Never had a signal drop or anything. Range was also amazing.
+ Battery life.. Wow. Dropped only by 12% after hours of use.
Neutral:
= Microphone quality is OK, but does sound muffled from what I was told.
= Sound quality is not amazing. Lots of bass, but no crispness on instruments or vocals. It was a huge drop from my Ath-m50x.
= Noise cancellation is OK. It does block a lot monotonous noises like fan. But kids scream or people voice would get in as if I had no headphones at all. I also felt a lot of pressure on my inner ears when using it. Also note that there is a white noise with ANC on and no music.
Cons:
- Comfort: I couldn't wear the headphones more than 30 minutes at a time. I have a bigger than average head. Clamp force is strong and I would get intolerable jaw pain on both sides.
- Built quality : Built feels cheap, I was particularly scared of the folding hinges, I would recommend not folding them at all, if possible.
- - : Not compatible with MS Teams on PC, which was the main reason to use those for my work meetings. You can use audio, but only if you use an alternate microphone (webcam, laptop, etc).
- Does not support multiple Bluetooth connections.
-Mobile App: Useless, tested on Android. You can only rename the headphones, update the firmware, and turn ANC on/off. That's it. No EQ, no ANC tune-up, nothing.
Conclusion : Useless for my needs, I returned them.
I purchased the Solo Pro's because I enjoy the pairing experience and controls on my iPhone - however, I found those headphones uncomfortable to wear. Also it's clear they emphasized the noise/transparency features over depth of sound.
These Studio 3s on the other hand are over-ear (do not touch the ears) and offer more bass/depth. The noise cancellation is great - albeit not my main reason for buying these. It is easy to pair with my phone or my laptop - and the controls on the side of the headphones are easy to use. Very happy with this purchase.
No aprieta las orejas porque van por encima, incluso tampoco aprieta las sienes para aquellos que usamos gafas. Los he usado con cable y sin éste, y la calidad del sonido es casi idéntica, aunque con cable es un poco mejor. Y, sea para videoconferencias, música o incluso para videojuegos, en verdad que no se van a decepcionar.
Eso sí, no son para hacer ejercicio porque el sudor desgasta mucho las almohadillas de las orejas y de la diadema. ¡¿Quién los usaría para eso?!, para ejercicio están los audífonos in-ear, ¡cualquiera!, sean alámbircos o inalámbricos, con su cancelación de ruido si quieren.
Yo los uso, mayoritariamente, para jugar en el PS4, los conecto con el cable al control, ¡y listo!; porque para videoconferencias prefiero mis airpods pro, que son más discretos. En cuanto a su cancelación de ruido, sí son menos eficaces que los airpods pro, pero tampoco es que no funcione bien.