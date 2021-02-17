Are they on-ear or over-ear headphones?

Studio3 Wireless features an over-ear design.

Do they come with an aux cable to connect directly to non-Bluetooth devices?

Studio3 includes a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable with built-in microphone and controls to connect to any standard audio source.

Do they come with a case?

Studio3 includes a hard case for easy storage and portability.

How do you charge them?

Charge your Studio3 by plugging the included micro-USB cable into the port on the bottom of the right ear cup.

How do you turn them on and off?

Power Studio3 on or off by pressing the power button the right ear cup for 1 second.

Can you control your music?

Studio3 features onboard controls built into the left ear cup. Use the ‘b’ button to control playback – one press to play or pause, two presses to skip forward, or three presses to skip backward. Using the volume rocker above and below the ‘b’ button to adjust the volume up or down.

How long does the battery last?

Studio3 can provide up to 22 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) enabled or up to 40 hours with ANC disabled.

Do they have a microphone?

Studio3 features a built-in microphone on each ear cup for exceptional voice pickup.

How do I pair with my iPhone?

Studio3 is ready to pair right out of the box. For iOS devices, simply press the power button for 1 second, then hold near your unlocked device and follow the onscreen instructions. The latest version of iOS is required.

How do I pair with my Android device?

For Android devices, visit the Google Play store and download the Beats app for easy one-touch pairing. You can also use the Bluetooth menu in your device.

How do I pair with additional Bluetooth devices?

To put Studio3 into pairing mode, hold the power button on the right ear cup for 3 seconds until the LED begins to blink. Then select Studio3 in the Bluetooth menu on your device.

How do I activate Siri or other voice assistants?

Hold down the ‘b’ button on the left ear cup to activate Siri or the default voice assistant on your device.