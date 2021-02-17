Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
3578
$33.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Blue (Latest Model)

4.7 out of 5 stars 4,546 ratings
List Price: $349.95
You Save: $60.95 (17%)
Blue

Enhance your purchase

Brand Beats
Ear Placement Over Ear
Color Blue
Connectivity Technology Wireless, Wired
Model Name Studio3

About this item

  • High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices.
  • Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
  • Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience
  • Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
  • Apple's W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected farther with fewer drop-outs
  • With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery
Compare Beats products

Solo Pro
Solo Pro
Solo3 Wireless
Solo3 Wireless
EP
EP
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Price From: - From: $131.21 From: - From: $124.95
Ratings 4.7 out of 5 stars (3,798) 4.7 out of 5 stars (37,622) 4.6 out of 5 stars (7,324) 4.3 out of 5 stars (5,118)
Fit On-Ear On-Ear On-Ear In-Ear
Noise Canceling check mark N/A N/A check mark
Transparency check mark N/A N/A check mark
Battery Life Up to 22 hours of listening time. Up to 40 hours without Noise Cancelling or Transparency Up to 40 hours N/A Up to 8 hours (24 hours with charging case)
Fast Fuel Charging check mark check mark N/A check mark
Bluetooth® Wireless Connectivity* check mark check mark N/A check mark
Apple Audio Chip Apple H1 Chip Apple W1 Chip N/A N/A
AndroidTM Compatible check mark check mark check mark check mark
Built-in mic and controls check mark check mark check mark check mark

Frequently Asked Questions

Are they on-ear or over-ear headphones?

Studio3 Wireless features an over-ear design.

Do they come with an aux cable to connect directly to non-Bluetooth devices?

Studio3 includes a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable with built-in microphone and controls to connect to any standard audio source.

Do they come with a case?

Studio3 includes a hard case for easy storage and portability.

How do you charge them?

Charge your Studio3 by plugging the included micro-USB cable into the port on the bottom of the right ear cup.

How do you turn them on and off?

Power Studio3 on or off by pressing the power button the right ear cup for 1 second.

Can you control your music?

Studio3 features onboard controls built into the left ear cup. Use the ‘b’ button to control playback – one press to play or pause, two presses to skip forward, or three presses to skip backward. Using the volume rocker above and below the ‘b’ button to adjust the volume up or down.

How long does the battery last?

Studio3 can provide up to 22 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) enabled or up to 40 hours with ANC disabled.

Do they have a microphone?

Studio3 features a built-in microphone on each ear cup for exceptional voice pickup.

How do I pair with my iPhone?

Studio3 is ready to pair right out of the box. For iOS devices, simply press the power button for 1 second, then hold near your unlocked device and follow the onscreen instructions. The latest version of iOS is required.

How do I pair with my Android device?

For Android devices, visit the Google Play store and download the Beats app for easy one-touch pairing. You can also use the Bluetooth menu in your device.

How do I pair with additional Bluetooth devices?

To put Studio3 into pairing mode, hold the power button on the right ear cup for 3 seconds until the LED begins to blink. Then select Studio3 in the Bluetooth menu on your device.

How do I activate Siri or other voice assistants?

Hold down the ‘b’ button on the left ear cup to activate Siri or the default voice assistant on your device.

What's in the box

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones
  • Carrying case
  • 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable
  • Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B)
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Warranty Card
    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    4,546 global ratings
    5 star
    		85%
    4 star
    		8%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		3%
    Top reviews from the United States

    patsbabe87
    5.0 out of 5 stars A must for parents to stay sane!
    Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2021
    Color: BlueVerified Purchase
    We bought beats headphones to help with our over stimulation as parents of 5 little girls. (Yes, 5. Please pray thanks.) The second I put them on I felt the Hallelujah chorus in my soul. I'm blaring techno and the girls are SILENT to me. No little baby bum, no screaming, no fighting. Life is peachy. Maybe they're upset. Maybe they're happy. The world in Andrea's head will never know. 🤣 10 out of 10 recommend.
    Cody Alan Vader Smith
    1.0 out of 5 stars Get apple care!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2020
    Color: Defiant Black-RedVerified Purchase
    2 days past the 30 day return time frame the cheap quality started to fall apart. GET APPLE CARE!!! It’s worth it. I didn’t and now I’m stuck trying to super glue them back together. This pic was taken roughly 40-45 days after I purchased them
    Pepper Alexander
    4.0 out of 5 stars No Iphone
    Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
    Color: Defiant Black-RedVerified Purchase
    donna balestrieri
    5.0 out of 5 stars These are legit
    Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    I was a little worried when I ordered these and saw someone said they were fake. I have bought about 4 pairs of beats in my life and the ones i have Received are definitely not fake. I’m assuming the previous reviews maybe they received a returned pair, but the ones i got We’re brand new and perfect. They work great and look exactly like the ones i have Previously purchased from Best Buy or apple. 10/10 recommend.
    DC
    2.0 out of 5 stars Zero Comfort. Sad!!
    Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2021
    Color: Shadow GrayVerified Purchase
    Toky
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Beats Studio
    Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2020
    Color: Defiant Black-RedVerified Purchase
    STP
    5.0 out of 5 stars I LOVE these Studio3 June 2020 model headphones
    Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2021
    Color: Midnight BlackVerified Purchase
    Amazon Customer
    2.0 out of 5 stars Don't operate in cold weather. Buttons are difficult to use.
    Reviewed in the United States on January 29, 2021
    Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
    Edgar alexis Ramirez Ruiz
    4.0 out of 5 stars Tienes un iPhone y te gustan los bajos , es una buena combinación
    Reviewed in Mexico on February 23, 2021
    Color: Midnight BlackVerified Purchase
    Para los interesados en comprar unos audios de esta marca :
    Ventajas :
    Batería
    Cancelación de ruido aceptable
    Se fijan bien en la cabeza para hacer ejercicio
    Nivel de volumen muy bueno
    Buenos bajos
    Si tienes iPhone funciona muy fácil el emparejamiento
    Jack 3.5 para los que les gusta el cable

    Desventajas :
    -Precio (existen otros audífonos mejores por el precio base) yo los compre en promoción
    -El sonido es ligeramente inferior a bose y si y en su modelos más caros
    - No recomendable para ciertos ritmos musicales
    -puerto usb de normal y no usb tipo C

    Observaciones :
    Yo utilizo Tidal y tengo música sin perdidas en mi Pc , utilizando cable 3.5mm la calidad mejora mucho y los bajos son más definidos, recomendó Utilizar el cable en Pc para sacar más provecho.

    Tuve audífonos de Sony , b&w, Bose qc y sennheiser , cada uno brilla en un apartado, yo recomiendo los beats los amantes del hip hoy, rap, dance, electrónica, es donde saca pecho.
    Engel
    2.0 out of 5 stars Better pass on this one.
    Reviewed in Canada on February 6, 2021
    Color: Midnight BlackVerified Purchase
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Better than the Solo Pro's!
    Reviewed in Canada on December 22, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    EdLex
    5.0 out of 5 stars Increíbles!!
    Reviewed in Mexico on June 3, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Vadim S
    1.0 out of 5 stars Useless toy!!!
    Reviewed in Canada on January 5, 2021
    Verified Purchase
