My comforter and bed sheets were completely overrun by a scratchy layer of lint that desperately needed removing. After enduring many restless nights due to agitated kicking in my sleep, I finally caved in and started hunting for a lint shaver. I was looking for something that wouldn't consume too many batteries, had little risk of tearing into fabrics, and was simple to clean. After comparing the Beautural, Remington, and Conair products, I decided to go for the Beautural since it came with a little brush, seemed to have a thick spacer, and appeared to have a larger fluff collector than the others. As a disclaimer, I'm not sure if it actually has a larger fluff collector as I was going by the images only.



It arrived in perfect condition and was immediately ready for use once the batteries were slipped in. It took a little adjustment, but once that was figured out it ate up both the larger and smaller pieces of lint like candy. The key was working slowly without going too fast; basically, give the shaver enough time to snatch up the lint. Thanks to the spacer, it didn't cut into the fabric even when going over non-flat, bumpy areas. (Although it is recommended to keep the fabric flat.) The little canister held quite a bit of fuzz as well, though I did end up emptying it about five times during my task. I'm also happy to say that I didn't have to change the batteries at all while shaving the entire queen-sized comforter.



It is definitely a portable shaver - small enough to fit perfectly in one's hand. The size limited me a bit and it took me over an hour to completely finish my comforter. It's too small for such a large blanket, but it worked out just fine when I used it for other items such as sweatpants and pillows.



I have owned this shaver for a month and it still works fine with semi-regular use (at least once or twice a week). I recommend this product to anyone on the fence about purchasing a non-Conair brand.