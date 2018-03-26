Loading recommendations for you

BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, Sweater Defuzzer with 2-Speeds, 2 Replaceable Stainless Steel Blades, Battery Operated, Remove Clothes Fuzz, Lint Balls, Pills, Bobbles

4.5 out of 5 stars 41,894 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Commercial Lint Removers
Gray
Basic

Enhance your purchase

Brand BEAUTURAL
Material Plastic
Color Gray
Item Dimensions LxWxH 3.8 x 2.9 x 6.1 inches
Operation Mode Automatic

About this item

  • Easily remove fabric fluff, lint and bobbles from various garments and fabrics
  • Suitable for sweaters, jerseys, blankets, but not for removing Pet Hairs
  • Sharp and durable blades that last for years and are easily replaceable with 2 included extra blades
  • 3 shave heights, 2 speeds and 3 shaving hole sizes for different types of fabric and bobble sizes
  • The adjustable height spacer also protects garments from being cut or snagged
  • The safety lock mechanism prevents accidental hurts in cleaning blades
  • Powerful motor runs at up to 9000rpm, quickly de-fuzz your clothes or furniture
Show more
We found 1 bundle with this item:
BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, Sweater Defuzzer with 2-Speeds, 2 Replaceable Stainless Steel Blades, Battery Operated, Remove Clothes Fuzz, Lint Balls, Pills, Bobbles

Frequently bought together

  • BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, Sweater Defuzzer with 2-Speeds, 2 Replaceable Stainless Steel Blades, Battery Operated, Remove Clothes Fuzz, Lint Balls, Pills, Bobbles
  • +
  • Folex Carpet Spot Remover, 32 oz
  • +
  • Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
Total price: $34.87
Buy the selected items together

Product Description

Beautural fabric shaver
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product details

Color:Gray  |  Style:Basic
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 3.8 x 2.9 x 6.1 inches; 5.78 Ounces
  • Item model number : 719NA-0001
  • Date First Available : January 9, 2017
  • Manufacturer : BEAUTURAL
  • ASIN : B01NAQD0KD
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 41,894 ratings

Important information

Safety Information

This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision.

Indications

Lint Ball Pills Remover

Ingredients

Plastic,stainless steel

Directions

battery operated

Legal Disclaimer

This appliance must be used only for the purpose for which it has been developed, and in the manner described in the instructions for use. Any improper use can be dangerous.

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
41,894 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
16%
3 star
7%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

Claire
5.0 out of 5 stars The best Amazon purchase I’ve ever made.
Reviewed in the United States on March 26, 2018
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The best Amazon purchase I’ve ever made.
By Claire on March 26, 2018
This little machine is NO JOKE! My couch was gnarly and pilled and I swear it looks brand new. The difference is unreal - have attached a photo comparison of my pre and post Beautural life. Easy to use, cheap, battery powered... changed my life. See video for it’s soothing, therapudic side benefits.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
1,042 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
starbuck
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2017
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!!!!
By starbuck on September 7, 2017
It works!!! it is light and convenience, and fix some of my clothes in minutes. not going to save a world, but def save my clothes. You can see the clear difference before and after the shaving on my picture.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
366 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mary-Christina
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product! So glad I purchased.
Reviewed in the United States on August 8, 2017
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
316 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
CRA
5.0 out of 5 stars but I'm more than pleased with it's performance
Reviewed in the United States on March 21, 2018
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars but I'm more than pleased with it's performance
By CRA on March 21, 2018
I was skeptical about ordering this, but I'm more than pleased with it's performance. I've had it for about a week and have used it on almost everything! It helps restore life to my clothes. I've used it on sweaters, hoodies, jeans, yoga pants, etc. So far, it hasn't ruined anything. Obviously, you have to use the correct amount of pressure to avoid small cuts. I also used this on my daughter's stuffed animal, my throw pillows and my couch without any issues.

Don't expect a quick process. It does take a bit of time if you're doing a larger area. My throw pillows took almost 5 minutes per side. Although, I do like to make sure there are no lint balls left behind. If you're less of a perfectionist, it won't take you as long.

I won't go over all the specs and features; they're in the description. However, I do want to touch on one reviewers comment about it being messy. I have yet to have fabric floating all over the place. It collects nicely in the lint trap - no mess to vacuum up!

See picture for before and after. Only did half the pillow and then took a picture to show results.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
247 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Philippine Tascher
5.0 out of 5 stars My Couch is Now Brand New!
Reviewed in the United States on August 28, 2018
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars My Couch is Now Brand New!
By Philippine Tascher on August 28, 2018
My chenille fabric couch, which I have had for over 5 years, was beginning to look a little raggedy with pilling. After some research online, I was told to look into a fabric shaver. My kind co-worker had lent me her Brookstone fabric shaver and after a disappointing performance, I figured there was no hope. One day while browsing through Amazon, I came about this product. After reading the reviews and seeing the photos, I figured I would give it a try for the minimal cost.

I am so happy!! My couch looks brand new without any pilling. It took every bit off with some time and patience. What I love about this product is that you can adjust the height of the space between the fabric and the shaver. You can also remove the adjuster and have the shaver be "flush" to the fabric. This helped me remove all the pilling without any damage. The product was very easy to clean and I love the little brush that it came with.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
197 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
morningfield
5.0 out of 5 stars The possibilities are endless!
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2017
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The possibilities are endless!
By morningfield on December 31, 2017
I honestly never even knew this type of device existed. I am so happy I found this and I don’t have to throw away my favorite sweater/jacket. The shaver worked great and went over zippers, seams, and even the little leather loops on it and didn’t damage a thing. This is probably my favorite amazon purchase ever! I can’t wait to get a hold of all my daughter’s onesies.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
217 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ann Wood
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy it! It really works!
Reviewed in the United States on May 24, 2018
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy it! It really works!
By Ann Wood on May 24, 2018
Ok, so this is Awesome! I’ve never owned or used one of these before but have always wanted to try it. So I finally bought this one because I sell used clothes and own Lularoe which is prone to pilling. I literally got it in today and have already used it on half my closet! It works better than imagined and wish I would have bought one a long time ago. It doesn’t come with batteries but it takes 2 double A’s so no problem. If you’re looking for one of these, this is your product! I added before and after pictures of a solid white Lularoe top to show how well it works!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
147 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
T.Y.
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfectly Portable in Every Way
Reviewed in the United States on May 27, 2017
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfectly Portable in Every Way
By T.Y. on May 27, 2017
My comforter and bed sheets were completely overrun by a scratchy layer of lint that desperately needed removing. After enduring many restless nights due to agitated kicking in my sleep, I finally caved in and started hunting for a lint shaver. I was looking for something that wouldn't consume too many batteries, had little risk of tearing into fabrics, and was simple to clean. After comparing the Beautural, Remington, and Conair products, I decided to go for the Beautural since it came with a little brush, seemed to have a thick spacer, and appeared to have a larger fluff collector than the others. As a disclaimer, I'm not sure if it actually has a larger fluff collector as I was going by the images only.

It arrived in perfect condition and was immediately ready for use once the batteries were slipped in. It took a little adjustment, but once that was figured out it ate up both the larger and smaller pieces of lint like candy. The key was working slowly without going too fast; basically, give the shaver enough time to snatch up the lint. Thanks to the spacer, it didn't cut into the fabric even when going over non-flat, bumpy areas. (Although it is recommended to keep the fabric flat.) The little canister held quite a bit of fuzz as well, though I did end up emptying it about five times during my task. I'm also happy to say that I didn't have to change the batteries at all while shaving the entire queen-sized comforter.

It is definitely a portable shaver - small enough to fit perfectly in one's hand. The size limited me a bit and it took me over an hour to completely finish my comforter. It's too small for such a large blanket, but it worked out just fine when I used it for other items such as sweatpants and pillows.

I have owned this shaver for a month and it still works fine with semi-regular use (at least once or twice a week). I recommend this product to anyone on the fence about purchasing a non-Conair brand.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
162 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Amazing - NOW IM ADDICTED
Reviewed in Canada on March 15, 2019
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
50 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Lisa
5.0 out of 5 stars Yay! Saved my sweaters!
Reviewed in Canada on October 31, 2018
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Yay! Saved my sweaters!
Reviewed in Canada on October 31, 2018
This is very easy to use, and made my 2 favourite sweaters look brand new. The image here shows my husband's sweater during the process—you can see the difference! It does take some time to de-pill an entire sweater, but I just hold the sweater on my lap while watching tv. I will say that it sucks up battery power like crazy! We have rechargeable batteries, so it's not a big concern for us, but if you're not using rechargeables, look out: you will need a bunch (maybe replace them every half hour or so).
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
32 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent results!
Reviewed in Canada on July 13, 2019
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent results!
Reviewed in Canada on July 13, 2019
This fabric shaver saved my chairs!! I am so happy with the results. It’s a little machine, fits well in hand. Two speeds is handy. Depending on how much pilling has occurred it does take some time to shave and you have to empty it often, but it is highly satisfying to use and see the results.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
20 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Brittany
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use, and does a great job
Reviewed in Canada on April 12, 2019
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use, and does a great job
Reviewed in Canada on April 12, 2019
I bought this fabric shaver specifically to remove the lint balls that gather quickly on my couch. It worked really well! My only issue was the adjustable piece. It didn't drop down low enough to properly remove the lint balls, so I had to take the adjustable piece off. Then I had no issue. The little collection chamber does fill up very quickly, but it easily emptied.

I attached some photos. One is of the couch cushion half shaved. The other is of the entire couch half shaved.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
12 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Cheeskake
5.0 out of 5 stars BEST PURCHASE YET!
Reviewed in Canada on August 7, 2020
Color: GrayStyle: BasicVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars BEST PURCHASE YET!
Reviewed in Canada on August 7, 2020
This is probably the proudest purchase I’ve made in a while! This little tool is so amazing and suuuuuper easy to use! Got rid of the pilling from my lululemon aligns and making it look new again. The price is incredible and definitely worth it! I recommend to everybody who is trying to bring life to their old clothing, etc.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

