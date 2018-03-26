- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, Sweater Defuzzer with 2-Speeds, 2 Replaceable Stainless Steel Blades, Battery Operated, Remove Clothes Fuzz, Lint Balls, Pills, Bobbles
|List Price:
|$19.99 Details
|Price:
|
($12.17 / Count)
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|BEAUTURAL
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Gray
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.8 x 2.9 x 6.1 inches
|Operation Mode
|Automatic
About this item
- Easily remove fabric fluff, lint and bobbles from various garments and fabrics
- Suitable for sweaters, jerseys, blankets, but not for removing Pet Hairs
- Sharp and durable blades that last for years and are easily replaceable with 2 included extra blades
- 3 shave heights, 2 speeds and 3 shaving hole sizes for different types of fabric and bobble sizes
- The adjustable height spacer also protects garments from being cut or snagged
- The safety lock mechanism prevents accidental hurts in cleaning blades
- Powerful motor runs at up to 9000rpm, quickly de-fuzz your clothes or furniture
Product detailsColor:Gray | Style:Basic
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 3.8 x 2.9 x 6.1 inches; 5.78 Ounces
- Item model number : 719NA-0001
- Date First Available : January 9, 2017
- Manufacturer : BEAUTURAL
- ASIN : B01NAQD0KD
Best Sellers Rank:
#308 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #1 in Commercial Lint Removers
- #3 in Lint Removers
Important information
Safety Information
This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision.
Indications
Lint Ball Pills Remover
Ingredients
Plastic,stainless steel
Directions
battery operated
Legal Disclaimer
This appliance must be used only for the purpose for which it has been developed, and in the manner described in the instructions for use. Any improper use can be dangerous.
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
By Claire on March 26, 2018
By starbuck on September 7, 2017
When using this product, I do strongly suggest putting cardboard or an ironing board, or anything that's flat and hard between the 2 layers of fabric so you don't have bunches or wrinkles to worry about.
Don't expect a quick process. It does take a bit of time if you're doing a larger area. My throw pillows took almost 5 minutes per side. Although, I do like to make sure there are no lint balls left behind. If you're less of a perfectionist, it won't take you as long.
I won't go over all the specs and features; they're in the description. However, I do want to touch on one reviewers comment about it being messy. I have yet to have fabric floating all over the place. It collects nicely in the lint trap - no mess to vacuum up!
See picture for before and after. Only did half the pillow and then took a picture to show results.
By CRA on March 21, 2018
Don't expect a quick process. It does take a bit of time if you're doing a larger area. My throw pillows took almost 5 minutes per side. Although, I do like to make sure there are no lint balls left behind. If you're less of a perfectionist, it won't take you as long.
I won't go over all the specs and features; they're in the description. However, I do want to touch on one reviewers comment about it being messy. I have yet to have fabric floating all over the place. It collects nicely in the lint trap - no mess to vacuum up!
See picture for before and after. Only did half the pillow and then took a picture to show results.
I am so happy!! My couch looks brand new without any pilling. It took every bit off with some time and patience. What I love about this product is that you can adjust the height of the space between the fabric and the shaver. You can also remove the adjuster and have the shaver be "flush" to the fabric. This helped me remove all the pilling without any damage. The product was very easy to clean and I love the little brush that it came with.
By Philippine Tascher on August 28, 2018
I am so happy!! My couch looks brand new without any pilling. It took every bit off with some time and patience. What I love about this product is that you can adjust the height of the space between the fabric and the shaver. You can also remove the adjuster and have the shaver be "flush" to the fabric. This helped me remove all the pilling without any damage. The product was very easy to clean and I love the little brush that it came with.
By morningfield on December 31, 2017
By Ann Wood on May 24, 2018
It arrived in perfect condition and was immediately ready for use once the batteries were slipped in. It took a little adjustment, but once that was figured out it ate up both the larger and smaller pieces of lint like candy. The key was working slowly without going too fast; basically, give the shaver enough time to snatch up the lint. Thanks to the spacer, it didn't cut into the fabric even when going over non-flat, bumpy areas. (Although it is recommended to keep the fabric flat.) The little canister held quite a bit of fuzz as well, though I did end up emptying it about five times during my task. I'm also happy to say that I didn't have to change the batteries at all while shaving the entire queen-sized comforter.
It is definitely a portable shaver - small enough to fit perfectly in one's hand. The size limited me a bit and it took me over an hour to completely finish my comforter. It's too small for such a large blanket, but it worked out just fine when I used it for other items such as sweatpants and pillows.
I have owned this shaver for a month and it still works fine with semi-regular use (at least once or twice a week). I recommend this product to anyone on the fence about purchasing a non-Conair brand.
By T.Y. on May 27, 2017
It arrived in perfect condition and was immediately ready for use once the batteries were slipped in. It took a little adjustment, but once that was figured out it ate up both the larger and smaller pieces of lint like candy. The key was working slowly without going too fast; basically, give the shaver enough time to snatch up the lint. Thanks to the spacer, it didn't cut into the fabric even when going over non-flat, bumpy areas. (Although it is recommended to keep the fabric flat.) The little canister held quite a bit of fuzz as well, though I did end up emptying it about five times during my task. I'm also happy to say that I didn't have to change the batteries at all while shaving the entire queen-sized comforter.
It is definitely a portable shaver - small enough to fit perfectly in one's hand. The size limited me a bit and it took me over an hour to completely finish my comforter. It's too small for such a large blanket, but it worked out just fine when I used it for other items such as sweatpants and pillows.
I have owned this shaver for a month and it still works fine with semi-regular use (at least once or twice a week). I recommend this product to anyone on the fence about purchasing a non-Conair brand.
Top reviews from other countries
I bought this on a whim hoping it might help. I wasn’t expecting much considering the price, and the “ancient technology” behind it (my hubby said “isn’t that for grandmas?! Wut?) but I said here’s hoping...
HOLY CRAP YOU GUYS MY SWEATER LOOKS AS GOOD AS NEW. Not only did it eat THREE chambers worth of lint, but it really gave the sweater new life.
The only con is that I am now absolutely addicted to de-fuzzing things and I’m all out of stuff!!! I did black shorts that have those stupid nubs from the wash, the towels with loose bits, Anything!
A+
Reviewed in Canada on October 31, 2018
Reviewed in Canada on July 13, 2019
I attached some photos. One is of the couch cushion half shaved. The other is of the entire couch half shaved.

Reviewed in Canada on April 12, 2019
Reviewed in Canada on April 12, 2019
I attached some photos. One is of the couch cushion half shaved. The other is of the entire couch half shaved.
Reviewed in Canada on August 7, 2020
