Bee's Wrap Assorted 3 Pack, Eco Friendly Reusable Food Wraps, Sustainable Plastic Free Food Storage - 1 Small, 1 Medium, 1 Large

  • SUSTAINABLE, NATURAL ALTERNATIVE to plastic wrap. Wrap up cheese, fruit, vegetables, and bread. Cover a bowl or pack a snack for your next adventure. Also makes an amazing zero waste kitchen gift idea!
  • HANDCRAFTED IN VERMONT, our reusable beeswax wraps last about one year when used several times each week, while traditional plastic products are used for a matter of minutes and can linger in our environment for 2,000 years or more and won't biodegrade.
  • WASHABLE, REUSABLE, & COMPOSTABLE. Use the warmth of your hands to soften the wrap and form over a bowl, container, or piece of food. As the wrap cools, it creates a seal and stores food naturally. Wash in cool water with mild soap and air dry.
  • ECO-FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS. Made of organic cotton, sustainably harvested beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. Bee's Wrap fabric and printing are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, and our packaging is made from 100% recycled paper and biodegradable cellulose.
  • SIMPLE, BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL. Assorted 3 Pack set includes 1 small (7" x 8"), 1 medium (10" x 11"), and 1 large (13" x 14"). Bee's Wrap is Green-America Certified, and committed to using our business as a vehicle for social change.

Bee's Wrap Large 3 Pack, Eco Friendly Reusable Food Wraps, Sustainable Plastic Free Food Storage, Each Wrap Measures 13" x 14"
Organic Reusable Food Wraps by Etee - Biodegradable, Non-Toxic & Plastic Free (1 pack of 3 Wraps - 3 Wraps Total) - Say Goodbye to Plastic
Beeswax Wrap - Handmade in Switzerland - PataBee Reduce Plastic to Zero Waste - Organic, Sustainable & Reusable Food Wrap - Eco-Friendly Set of 4 pcs - Natural Healthy and Biodegradable Storage Wraps
Bee's Wrap Variety Pack, Eco Friendly Reusable Food Wraps, Sustainable Plastic Free Food Storage - 2 Small, 2 Medium, 2 Large, 1 Bread
Sumi Eco Organic Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap - Great For Storing Sandwiches And Vegetables | Bees Wrap Paper Sustainable Food Storage | 3 Pack (2. Honeycomb Print 3pack, 1 Small, 1 Medium, 1 Large)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (755) 4 out of 5 stars (142) 4 out of 5 stars (286) 4 out of 5 stars (87) 4 out of 5 stars (108) 4 out of 5 stars (17)
Price $18.00 $19.00 $17.95 $20.95 $42.00 $15.90
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Bee's Wrap Bee's Wrap ETEE Shop pataBee Bee's Wrap Sumi Eco
Color Honeycomb Print Green, Blue, Teal Blue, Green, Red, Yellow Variety Pack 2. Honeycomb Print 3pack
Item Dimensions 13 x 14 x 0.12 in 13 x 14 x 0.12 in 7 x 4 x 0.5 in 13.8 x 13 x 0.1 in 3.7 x 1.2 x 8.2 in
Item Weight 1.92 ounces 3.53 ounces 3.52 ounces 2.82 ounces
Material Type GOTS Certified Organic Cotton GOTS Certified Organic Cotton organic cotton and hemp blended fabric GOTS Certified Organic Cotton GOTS Certified Organic Cotton
Size Large 3 Pack 1 Large, 2 Medium, 1 Small 1 Small, 1 Medium, 1 Large
Karla Sordia
5.0 out of 5 starsThese wraps are an excellent product! I got the small
April 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Keelin
1.0 out of 5 starsCool concept but...unusable
July 14, 2018
Color: Honeycomb PrintVerified Purchase
yarnqueenmm
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat product
May 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
Gail S.
1.0 out of 5 starscounterintuitive product
June 7, 2016
Verified Purchase
caroline
1.0 out of 5 starsVery limited usage
June 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
JB Rose
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat idea, with caveats
July 26, 2018
Color: Honeycomb PrintVerified Purchase
Stephanie
5.0 out of 5 starsBetter than plastic wrap!
June 26, 2018
Color: Honeycomb PrintVerified Purchase
madsmom
2.0 out of 5 starsDon’t expect a tight fit
October 13, 2018
Color: Honeycomb PrintVerified Purchase
