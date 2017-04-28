Not Added
Bee's Wrap Assorted 3 Pack, Eco Friendly Reusable Food Wraps, Sustainable Plastic Free Food Storage - 1 Small, 1 Medium, 1 Large
- SUSTAINABLE, NATURAL ALTERNATIVE to plastic wrap. Wrap up cheese, fruit, vegetables, and bread. Cover a bowl or pack a snack for your next adventure. Also makes an amazing zero waste kitchen gift idea!
- HANDCRAFTED IN VERMONT, our reusable beeswax wraps last about one year when used several times each week, while traditional plastic products are used for a matter of minutes and can linger in our environment for 2,000 years or more and won't biodegrade.
- WASHABLE, REUSABLE, & COMPOSTABLE. Use the warmth of your hands to soften the wrap and form over a bowl, container, or piece of food. As the wrap cools, it creates a seal and stores food naturally. Wash in cool water with mild soap and air dry.
- ECO-FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS. Made of organic cotton, sustainably harvested beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. Bee's Wrap fabric and printing are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, and our packaging is made from 100% recycled paper and biodegradable cellulose.
- SIMPLE, BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL. Assorted 3 Pack set includes 1 small (7" x 8"), 1 medium (10" x 11"), and 1 large (13" x 14"). Bee's Wrap is Green-America Certified, and committed to using our business as a vehicle for social change.
Product Description
MADE WITH ORGANIC INGREDIENTS
Bee's Wrap is made of GOTS-certified organic cotton, sustainably sourced beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. This combination of ingredients creates a malleable food wrap that can be used again and again.
USE THE WARMTH OF YOUR HANDS
Use the warmth of your hands to wrap Bee’s Wrap around a piece of food or over a bowl or casserole dish. When the Bee's Wrap cools — within seconds — it holds its seal. Use your Bee’s Wrap to wrap cheese, vegetables, bread, fruit, fresh herbs, and baked goods. Bee’s Wrap is not recommended for use with raw meat.
WASH IN COLD WATER
Wash your Bee’s Wrap in cool water with a mild dish soap. (Avoid sources of heat, such as hot water and microwaves.) Air dry, fold and store in a drawer or in a basket on the counter. Beeswax and jojoba oil have antibacterial qualities that help to keep your food fresh and allow you to use the Bee's Wrap again and again.
AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF SIZES TO FIT YOUR NEEDS
Small: 7" X 8"
Wrap half of a lemon, the end of a cucumber, half of an onion (Bee’s Wrap won’t hold the smell), half of an avocado, a small bowl, carrot sticks or other snack items.
Medium: 10” x 11"
Cover a bowl, half of a sandwich, baked goods, cheese, or half of a cabbage or cantaloupe.
Large: 13” x 14”
Cover a large bowl, pie dish, celery, cheese, sandwich, or half of a watermelon.
Specialty Wraps
Bread wrap: 17” x 23”
Baguette wrap: 14” x 26”
Sandwich wrap: 13" x 13"
I got the small, medium, and large all neatly packaged in the envelope they arrived in.
Upon opening the package, several things were very obvious:
1) The small one is very small. I'm having a hard time using it for anything other than keeping very small bits of cheese, or to keep a lime/avocado fresh.
2) The medium size is a good size, but not what I would expect from a "medium". Sometimes, I find it is just a wee bit too small for some plates or containers that I would consider medium size.
3) The large size is perfect. It CAN be too big depending on what you're trying to keep, but overall I think it's better to have some excess to better cover your food.
After a couple weeks of use, here are some answers to questions I asked myself while I was thinking of buying this:
(1) How easy are they to clean? Extremely easy. Nothing really sticks to it in the way that food sticks to plastic wrap and, in the rare cases when this does happen, food excess comes right off with cold water. I always dry mine before I store them, so I'm unsure about mold or their capacity to generate it. I wouldn't think this is a problem though- it depends on how you clean them.
(2) Do they really have a smell? Yes, they do.I personally really enjoy the smell of honey, so it hasn't been a problem for me. But if you're averse to honey/sweet smells, then this is not the product for you. The smell does dissipate after a couple of uses though.
(3) Are they easy to store/do you need to do anything special to keep them? Nope! I just clean them, fold them, and store them in a drawer where I keep other similar materials. I do rinse them and re-dry whenever I'm about to use them again though.
(4) Are they sticky enough/are they really a good alternative to other wraps? Thus far, I would say yes. They are the right amount of "sticky" for things to be sealed to perfection. It keeps food fresh, it prevents bad odors, and it reduces the amount of waste I generate.
(5) Are they worth the price? They ARE a little pricey, but I've estimated the savings from other non-reusable products and these wraps come out on top. It's a good bang for your buck if you're going for a sustainable and reusable option. If that's not your goal though, then this might not be the right product for you because it's not cheap.
(6) Do you have to rub it a lot to get it to stick/how hard do you have to work for it to work? Not very hard at all. As advertised, they seal with the warmth of your hands. If you're in a hurry, you can do what I do! I let hot water run for a couple seconds, wash my hands with the hot water, and then seal my containers. The wraps stick almost right away.
Overall, I'd say this is a great product! I will certainly buy again when this particular set needs to be replaced.
didn’t wash them in hot water or scrub them and treated them delicately. I was really excited to use them and now I can’t ! I don’t even know what went wrong...
I then thought I could use this to wrap sandwhiches for lunch until I read that it's not advisable for use with meat or meat products.
Not at all a proper substitute for plastic wrap, which is what I was hoping it could and would be.