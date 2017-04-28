When I bought these, I didn't quite know what to expect. I had been looking for an affordable alternative for plastic wrap, and I certainly found just that in this product. These wraps are an excellent product!



I got the small, medium, and large all neatly packaged in the envelope they arrived in.

Upon opening the package, several things were very obvious:

1) The small one is very small. I'm having a hard time using it for anything other than keeping very small bits of cheese, or to keep a lime/avocado fresh.

2) The medium size is a good size, but not what I would expect from a "medium". Sometimes, I find it is just a wee bit too small for some plates or containers that I would consider medium size.

3) The large size is perfect. It CAN be too big depending on what you're trying to keep, but overall I think it's better to have some excess to better cover your food.



After a couple weeks of use, here are some answers to questions I asked myself while I was thinking of buying this:



(1) How easy are they to clean? Extremely easy. Nothing really sticks to it in the way that food sticks to plastic wrap and, in the rare cases when this does happen, food excess comes right off with cold water. I always dry mine before I store them, so I'm unsure about mold or their capacity to generate it. I wouldn't think this is a problem though- it depends on how you clean them.



(2) Do they really have a smell? Yes, they do.I personally really enjoy the smell of honey, so it hasn't been a problem for me. But if you're averse to honey/sweet smells, then this is not the product for you. The smell does dissipate after a couple of uses though.



(3) Are they easy to store/do you need to do anything special to keep them? Nope! I just clean them, fold them, and store them in a drawer where I keep other similar materials. I do rinse them and re-dry whenever I'm about to use them again though.



(4) Are they sticky enough/are they really a good alternative to other wraps? Thus far, I would say yes. They are the right amount of "sticky" for things to be sealed to perfection. It keeps food fresh, it prevents bad odors, and it reduces the amount of waste I generate.



(5) Are they worth the price? They ARE a little pricey, but I've estimated the savings from other non-reusable products and these wraps come out on top. It's a good bang for your buck if you're going for a sustainable and reusable option. If that's not your goal though, then this might not be the right product for you because it's not cheap.



(6) Do you have to rub it a lot to get it to stick/how hard do you have to work for it to work? Not very hard at all. As advertised, they seal with the warmth of your hands. If you're in a hurry, you can do what I do! I let hot water run for a couple seconds, wash my hands with the hot water, and then seal my containers. The wraps stick almost right away.



Overall, I'd say this is a great product! I will certainly buy again when this particular set needs to be replaced.