More about Amazon.com's best books of the year so far

All year, Amazon.com's editorial team reads with an eye for the best books of the month, plus the best books in popular categories including cookbooks, food & wine, literature & fiction, children's books, mystery, thriller & suspense, romance, science fiction & fantasy, teens, and more. We scour reviews and book news for early tips on what readers have loved, swap books amongst ourselves, and fan out to tear through as many books as possible. Then we face off in a monthly Best Books selection meeting to champion the books we think will resonate most with readers.

In early summer, we look through the best books published between January and June before casting our ballots for the best books of the year so far. The titles that made our best of the month lists are considered, but we also look at books we might have missed through the selection process. Many of our editorial picks for the best books are also customer favorites and bestsellers, but we strive to spotlight the best books you might not otherwise hear about, too.

The books included in Amazon's Best Books program are entirely editorial selections. We have great passion for uniting readers of all ages and tastes with their next favorite reads, helping our customers find terrific gifts for booklovers, and drawing more attention to the best books by exceptional authors of all stripes.