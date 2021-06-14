More about Amazon.com's best books of the year so far

The Amazon Editors' #1 pick for the best book of 2020 so far: The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré
The Amazon Editors' #1 pick for the best book of 2021 so far: Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Amazon editors' picks for the best books of 2020 so far: Top 20
  1. Great Circle: A novel
    Great Circle: A novel Maggie Shipstead
    $14.99
  2. Klara and the Sun: A novel
    Klara and the Sun: A novel Kazuo Ishiguro
    $14.99
  3. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race
    The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson
    $16.99
  4. We Begin at the End
    We Begin at the End Chris Whitaker
    $14.99
  5. What's Mine and Y
    What's Mine and Yours Naima Coster
    $11.99
  6. The Four Winds: A Novel
    The Four Winds: A Novel Kristin Hannah
    $14.99
  7. Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir
    Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir Brian Broome, Yona Harvey
    $14.99
  8. Gold Diggers: A Novel
    Gold Diggers: A Novel Sanjena Sathian
    $14.99
  9. The Plot
    The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz
    $14.99
  10. Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It
    Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It Ethan Kross
    $13.99
  11. Malibu Rising: A Novel
    Malibu Rising: A Novel Taylor Jenkins Reid
    $13.99
  12. The Other Black Girl: A Novel
    The Other Black Girl: A Novel Zakiya Dalila Harris
    $12.99
  13. Infinite Country: A Novel
    Infinite Country: A Novel Patricia Engel
    $13.99
  14. The Good Sister: A Novel
    The Good Sister: A Novel Sally Hepworth
    $14.99
  15. Project Hail Mary: A Novel
    Project Hail Mary: A Novel Andy Weir
    $14.99
  16. Good Company: A Novel
    Good Company: A Novel Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
    $14.99
  17. One Two Three: A Novel
    One Two Three: A Novel Laurie Frankel
    $13.99
  18. How Lucky: A Novel
    How Lucky: A Novel Will Leitch
    $12.99
  19. Somebody's Daughter: A Me
    Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir Ashley C. Ford
    $14.99
  20. Girl A: A Novel
    Girl A: A Novel Abigail Dean
    $14.99
Editors' Personal Picks
Adrian's personal pick: Project Hail Mary
Al's personal pick: What's Mine and Yours
Chris's pick: Klara and the Sun
Erin' personal pick: The Four Winds
Seira's personal pick: We Begin at the End
Vannessa's personal pick: Gold Diggers
More about Amazon.com's best books of the year so far

All year, Amazon.com's editorial team reads with an eye for the best books of the month, plus the best books in popular categories including cookbooks, food & wine, literature & fiction, children's books, mystery, thriller & suspense, romance, science fiction & fantasy, teens, and more. We scour reviews and book news for early tips on what readers have loved, swap books amongst ourselves, and fan out to tear through as many books as possible. Then we face off in a monthly Best Books selection meeting to champion the books we think will resonate most with readers.

In early summer, we look through the best books published between January and June before casting our ballots for the best books of the year so far. The titles that made our best of the month lists are considered, but we also look at books we might have missed through the selection process. Many of our editorial picks for the best books are also customer favorites and bestsellers, but we strive to spotlight the best books you might not otherwise hear about, too.

The books included in Amazon's Best Books program are entirely editorial selections. We have great passion for uniting readers of all ages and tastes with their next favorite reads, helping our customers find terrific gifts for booklovers, and drawing more attention to the best books by exceptional authors of all stripes.

Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10) (10)

by Dav Pilkey
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

by Anthony Bourdain
Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat: A Cookbook

by Molly Baz
Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out

by Giada De Laurentiis
Rule of Wolves (King of Scars Duology, 2)

by Leigh Bardugo
Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day: A Cookbook

by Rodney Scott
What the Road Said

by Cleo Wade
Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You

by Sonja Cherry-Paul
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners

by Joanna Ho
Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories (Awesome Friendly Kid)

by Jeff Kinney
Time for School, Little Blue Truck

by Alice Schertle
Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health

by Gregory Gourdet
