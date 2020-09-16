This was a great purchase. The appearance of this push car is great and just what I expected. It seems very sturdy and operates well. I personally love the real honking honk. What really matters: My son loves this car as his birthday gift! This made my son's first birthday an awesome experience for him and all of his friends.

There's no assembly required for the car as it is ready-to-use pretty much out of the box. And it was very easy for my son to control the directions and pushing the honk button 🎶 -he said it is like a real car!

Overall better than power wheels and is of very nice quality. I strongly recommend this product to anyone looking for children's gifts.