Best Ride On Cars Jeep Rubicon Push Car, White
|$169.00
|$100.11 (59%)
|Brand
|Best Ride On Cars
|Color
|White
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|26 x 15 x 10 inches
|Assembly Required
|Yes
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- RIDE-ON/WALKER COMBO: This stylish Jeep Rubicon ride on car lets toddlers ride themselves or use it as a push toy with a kid-sized push bar
- KID-POWERED: Foot-to-floor design lets your kid have fun while simultaneously building leg strength
- UNDER-THE-SEAT STORAGE: Your child can store toys in a compartment under the seat while playing
- REALISTIC RIDING: Built with a steering wheel with honking horn and a high back to help keep young racers steady on this push buggy and runs of 2 AA batteries which are included
- CHILD-SIZED: Comfortable, low seat makes it easy for your toddler to push and to get on or off; OVERALL DIMENSIONS: 26” x 15” x 10” recommended for Ages 1-3 with a weight capacity of 35 lbs.
Product description
Your child will LOVE this stylish Jeep Rubicon ride on car. This ride on car lets toddlers ride themselves or use it as a push toy with a kid-sized push bar. With a foot-to-floor design, this car lets your kid have fun while simultaneously building leg strength. Your child can store toys in a compartment under the seat while playing on this realistic Jeep Rubicon! Built with a steering wheel with real honking horn and a high back to help keep young racers steady on this push buggy. This ride on car also has a comfortable, low seat that makes it easy for your toddler to push and to get on or off.
Important information
Safety Information
Recommended Ages: 3+
Customer reviews
There's no assembly required for the car as it is ready-to-use pretty much out of the box. And it was very easy for my son to control the directions and pushing the honk button 🎶 -he said it is like a real car!
Overall better than power wheels and is of very nice quality. I strongly recommend this product to anyone looking for children's gifts.
Can you say ADORABLE! This little car is so cute I just want to jump right on! Easy to put together! High quality and well made! Wheels roll nice. A bit old for my 7 month old but I'm sure she will be riding in style come spring! Highly Recommend! 5 STARS!