BetterBack - Correct Back Posture While Sitting, Featured on Shark Tank, Doctor Recommended (Back Support Belt)

4.0 out of 5 stars 303 customer reviews
  • BETTERBACK BACK SUPPORT BELT – This back posture straightener allows you to effortlessly sit ergonomically in any chair
  • PERFECT POSTURE EVERY TIME – Gone are the days of back pain from sitting slouched at your desk. Start sitting with correct back posture and have proper back support
  • LIGHTWEIGHT, EASY TO USE – The posture correcting support offers easy to use features and folds up to fit inside your bag or purse so you can use it at home or at the office
  • REVERSES YEARS OF BAD POSTURE – This posture corrector fixes years of bad slouching habits. Start standing taller and feeling more confident with using the BetterBack support belt
  • SHARK TANK APPROVED – This back brace is the original product that appeared on Shark Tank, where all of the sharks wanted in on this back support. Be wary of counterfeiters, if it doesn’t say BetterBack, it is a knockoff
Product description

Product Description

BetterBack allows you to sit in perfect posture effortlessly. Doctor recommended, you can throw BetterBack in your bag and sit in comfort with great back support while you work, travel or even when you meditate. As seen on TV/ Shark Tank, just unzip, fold around your back and knees, and have perfect seated posture in five seconds flat! Make every chair ergonomic with BetterBack.

From the Manufacturer



$2M raised
with 55k backers.

15+ Minutes a Day

BetterBack allows you to effortlessly sit in perfect posture, easing back pain—and preventing it. Wearing it for just 15 minutes a day can retrain your body’s default posture, so when you stand or sit without BetterBack, your posture is greatly improved.

Make Every Chair Ergonomic

Wear BetterBack at your desk, on a plane, watching a game or even while you meditate. Lightweight and portable, it makes every chair ergonomic. Wear it any time you have to sit.


Great posture boosts your mood, confidence, motivation and overall health.


Get next gen back support. BetterBack stabilizes your pelvis so you can’t slump, restoring your spine's natural curvature, and provides lumbar support.


Wear it for as little as 15 minutes a day to achieve great posture when you stand or sit on your own. Or wear it all day long for back pain relief.


About the Startup

Describe your product in 3 words.

Comfortable. Effortless. Reliable.

How did you come up with the idea for this product?

A few years ago I was spending ~14 hours a day at work hunched over my laptop and I developed terrible sciatica pain. It was excruciatingly painful to sit for over a year. I tried dozens of products on the market to help me with my back pain, and while they all had great components, nothing was a full solution. A friend and I spent weeks tinkering with anything we could find to help get back support. The first version of the BetterBack knee pads was a cut out from the top of a mega sized protein bottle! Friends and colleagues would see me wearing early versions of BetterBack and ask to try it. I started getting messages all the time from friends begging to take it on a trip or to borrow it for just a few days. I decided to invest more time, money and energy into BetterBack, hiring two amazing industrial designers to help me take it to the next level. Throughout the design process, I spent Fridays pulling people off the street around San Francisco to have them try BetterBack. We had over 60 beta testers, multiple doctors and therapists involved, and 6 rounds of prototyping before kicking off our Kickstarter.

What makes your product special?

Lots of great things! BetterBack does more than provide lumbar support—it stabilizes your pelvis so you can’t slump. It also saves you hundreds on hundreds of dollars: instead of buying one ergonomic chair, you can make every single seat (from a chair to a bench to the floor!) ergonomic. We are a community from all over the world on a journey to a better back and would love for you to join us! Shoot us a note any time for back tips, advice or to share your story. We got your back.

What has been the best part of your startup experience?

The best part of the startup experience, BY FAR, has been hearing all the amazing ways BetterBack has improved people’s lives. Probash in London shared “Oh wow, used it for an hour a day in the office for 3 days and the pain in my back that a physio could not get rid of in 6 months HAS NOW GONE!!!! I can feel some crackling in my neck too as my spine adjusts and realigns, but wow does my neck and back feel good!!!!!” Monica runs a tech company in the US and wrote “First day with my new BetterBack—my lower back pain is gone and my mind is blown”. And on and on …. so many incredible way BetterBack is helping people, just as it’s helped me. Feeling so grateful, inspired and energized to keep helping people have better backs and to live better!

5.0 out of 5 starsIf you're thinking about getting it...go ahead...it's so worth it!
ByMomof3on October 11, 2017
Pattern: BetterBack Therapy
1.0 out of 5 starsI own a Nada Chair but I bought one of these to compare
ByHoward Cowardon February 29, 2016
Pattern: BetterBack
3.0 out of 5 starsShould be a small part of your transition to a better back.
ByBBon April 12, 2017
Pattern: BetterBack|Verified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat at first
ByTomon April 26, 2017
Pattern: BetterBack|Verified Purchase
2.0 out of 5 starsit's not bad. It's just not great
ByAmazon Customeron May 18, 2017
Pattern: BetterBack|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsGood Product for back support.
ByMikemanon March 13, 2017
Pattern: BetterBack|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsThey LOVE how it makes their back feel.
ByJackie3072on July 17, 2016
Pattern: BetterBack|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 starsSo relieving!
Bykasygerardon December 12, 2016
Pattern: BetterBack|Verified Purchase
