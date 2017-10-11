|Part Number
BetterBack - Correct Back Posture While Sitting, Featured on Shark Tank, Doctor Recommended (Back Support Belt)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- BETTERBACK BACK SUPPORT BELT – This back posture straightener allows you to effortlessly sit ergonomically in any chair
- PERFECT POSTURE EVERY TIME – Gone are the days of back pain from sitting slouched at your desk. Start sitting with correct back posture and have proper back support
- LIGHTWEIGHT, EASY TO USE – The posture correcting support offers easy to use features and folds up to fit inside your bag or purse so you can use it at home or at the office
- REVERSES YEARS OF BAD POSTURE – This posture corrector fixes years of bad slouching habits. Start standing taller and feeling more confident with using the BetterBack support belt
- SHARK TANK APPROVED – This back brace is the original product that appeared on Shark Tank, where all of the sharks wanted in on this back support. Be wary of counterfeiters, if it doesn’t say BetterBack, it is a knockoff
Product description
Product Description
BetterBack allows you to sit in perfect posture effortlessly. Doctor recommended, you can throw BetterBack in your bag and sit in comfort with great back support while you work, travel or even when you meditate. As seen on TV/ Shark Tank, just unzip, fold around your back and knees, and have perfect seated posture in five seconds flat! Make every chair ergonomic with BetterBack.
From the Manufacturer
Great posture boosts your mood, confidence, motivation and overall health.
Get next gen back support. BetterBack stabilizes your pelvis so you can’t slump, restoring your spine's natural curvature, and provides lumbar support.
Wear it for as little as 15 minutes a day to achieve great posture when you stand or sit on your own. Or wear it all day long for back pain relief.
Describe your product in 3 words.
Comfortable. Effortless. Reliable.
How did you come up with the idea for this product?
A few years ago I was spending ~14 hours a day at work hunched over my laptop and I developed terrible sciatica pain. It was excruciatingly painful to sit for over a year. I tried dozens of products on the market to help me with my back pain, and while they all had great components, nothing was a full solution. A friend and I spent weeks tinkering with anything we could find to help get back support. The first version of the BetterBack knee pads was a cut out from the top of a mega sized protein bottle! Friends and colleagues would see me wearing early versions of BetterBack and ask to try it. I started getting messages all the time from friends begging to take it on a trip or to borrow it for just a few days. I decided to invest more time, money and energy into BetterBack, hiring two amazing industrial designers to help me take it to the next level. Throughout the design process, I spent Fridays pulling people off the street around San Francisco to have them try BetterBack. We had over 60 beta testers, multiple doctors and therapists involved, and 6 rounds of prototyping before kicking off our Kickstarter.
What makes your product special?
Lots of great things! BetterBack does more than provide lumbar support—it stabilizes your pelvis so you can’t slump. It also saves you hundreds on hundreds of dollars: instead of buying one ergonomic chair, you can make every single seat (from a chair to a bench to the floor!) ergonomic. We are a community from all over the world on a journey to a better back and would love for you to join us! Shoot us a note any time for back tips, advice or to share your story. We got your back.
What has been the best part of your startup experience?
The best part of the startup experience, BY FAR, has been hearing all the amazing ways BetterBack has improved people’s lives. Probash in London shared “Oh wow, used it for an hour a day in the office for 3 days and the pain in my back that a physio could not get rid of in 6 months HAS NOW GONE!!!! I can feel some crackling in my neck too as my spine adjusts and realigns, but wow does my neck and back feel good!!!!!” Monica runs a tech company in the US and wrote “First day with my new BetterBack—my lower back pain is gone and my mind is blown”. And on and on …. so many incredible way BetterBack is helping people, just as it’s helped me. Feeling so grateful, inspired and energized to keep helping people have better backs and to live better!
Important information
I got the original BetterBack after seeing it on Shark Tank. I was having lower back pain and also upper back / shoulder pain (I can only assume from spending hours at my desk at work). After using BetterBack the first time, I felt immediately relief. After a few days, my nagging back pain was gone. I found out about BetterBack Therapy through the Kickstarter campaign and I purchased one as a gift for my mom. She also has a desk job and suffers from back pain. I must say, I am a little jealous and might order another one for myself now on Amazon, lol. The new hot/cold pack is fantastic. It feels so good. My mom was an angel and traded BetterBacks with me for a week so I could test it out. I really regretted not getting two during the Kickstarter campaign. It’s a great product and worth every penny (IMO). It feels like a warm hug on your back...the heat is really soothing. Needless to say, my mom and I absolutely love our BetterBacks!
Pros:
Therapy upgrade is A+
Love the new mesh thing that you can put the straps into...it makes it a lot easier to zip
IT WORKS and feels amazing
High quality...like the straps and clips and stuff seem to be really high quality.
Cons/Improvements:
None really... I guess I would love if it had a vibrating element in the future! Improve your posture while getting a back massage.
Favorable in comparison:
Overall, a classier look IMO when compared to the Nada Chair. The dark grey fabric has a subtle pattern and texture which I think is quite attractive.
Better Back came neatly packaged, very clean presentation: bamboo pattern on the reusable envelope, line drawings rather than photos, very European in its approach. Cool carry handle tucked tightly against the hinge of the device when it’s zipped shut.
Has a tactile leather tab on the zipper pull, and two leather “up” tabs sewn on the inside indicating which way to situate the device.
Better Back has a porous, perforated back cushion like back packs use. It’s the wrong season to tell whether this material will serve to keep me from sweating on a bleacher or a canoe this summer, but it looks cool and functional.
Unfavorable in comparison:
The adjusting buckles are on the bottom straps rather than situated in my lap (on the top straps), and are hard to get to if you're not seated on an open-sided bench or stool. Sitting in a closed-sided chair, an office chair with arms, or on an airplane, the buckles would be hard to reach and harder still to adjust.
The Better Back has no waist belt, so when you get up then sit back down, you have to re-fit the device each time. In contrast, a Nada Chair stays attached when you get up, and is immediately ready to use again when you sit down–even if it’s in a different chair.
The webbing, though strong, is too soft for this application. I found myself untwisting / unjamming the webbing and/or knee pad too often as the webbing doesn’t have any rigidity or memory on its own. (Not a big deal, but a minor irritation when you know what’s possible.)
The two plastic pieces on each side of the lower straps, ostensibly to secure or hide the strap ends instead of allowing them to hang loose (in an unsightly manner?) are worse than useless. The strap ends are loose for a reason: you pull on them to apply pressure against the back (and lift the buckles to loosen). While a beginning user may imagine that you get the device adjusted once then just sit in it all day long, my reality after years of regular use is that you make many small adjustments throughout the day as you subconsciously shift body weight from one place to another. The plastic side clips, when used as designed, prevent you from finding any ends to grab when you need to tighten the straps. Crazy.
The back pad isn’t as long as a Nada Chair’s back pad, so the top strap dig into my hip bones whereas the extra 3” length of a Nada Chair back pad means that the pad wraps around my back then shoots forward to my shins rather than cutting into my love handles on the way out toward my knees. Of course this is individual preference, but the Nada Chair design preferenced me just right.
The Better Back knee pads are 5” circles rather than the 2”x8” rectangular pads of the Nada Chair. This means they are tall, but the device exerts pressure only where the 2” webbing wraps around the tibia. Making a taller, round “knee" pad does nothing to disperse this pressure. (Nada Chair Back Up model does include a rigid plastic lateral pressure disperser called “Cush-Shins”.) Also, the foam used in the circular knee pad of Better Back seems less dense than the shin pad of a Nada Chair. (Incidentally, decide for yourself if “knee pad” is misleading. There’s no pressure on the knee, or else the device would never be comfortable. The pressure in either device is on the tibia, just below the knee.)
And finally, Better Back is a blatant copy posturing itself through misleading promotions as an original creation, so no matter how it feels on my back, it irritates my belief system: “There’s no such thing as a free lunch."
I’ve tried to focus on a comparison of the Better Back and the Nada Chair. I fully understand that if I had never tried a Nada Chair, I likely wouldn’t have noticed a missing waist belt, poorly placed adjusting buckles, flaccid webbing or the sub-par “knee" cushions of the Better Back. But I did try a Nada Chair, so I do compare. Forget that one is an original idea and the other is a pretty copy: two decades of design tweaking makes the Nada Chair a superior product to Better Back.