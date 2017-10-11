I bought one of these from the Kickstarter campaign just out of curiosity. I've owned a Nada Chair (Back Up model) since the early 90's and was surprised to see a woman claiming to be the “creator” of something when she obviously wasn't. Having used a Nada Chair for many years, I couldn't figure out how she claimed that her "new creation" didn't hurt her knees, while a Nada Chair did. So I bought one and compared the Better Back to the Nada Chair for myself.



Favorable in comparison:

Overall, a classier look IMO when compared to the Nada Chair. The dark grey fabric has a subtle pattern and texture which I think is quite attractive.



Better Back came neatly packaged, very clean presentation: bamboo pattern on the reusable envelope, line drawings rather than photos, very European in its approach. Cool carry handle tucked tightly against the hinge of the device when it’s zipped shut.



Has a tactile leather tab on the zipper pull, and two leather “up” tabs sewn on the inside indicating which way to situate the device.



Better Back has a porous, perforated back cushion like back packs use. It’s the wrong season to tell whether this material will serve to keep me from sweating on a bleacher or a canoe this summer, but it looks cool and functional.



Unfavorable in comparison:

The adjusting buckles are on the bottom straps rather than situated in my lap (on the top straps), and are hard to get to if you're not seated on an open-sided bench or stool. Sitting in a closed-sided chair, an office chair with arms, or on an airplane, the buckles would be hard to reach and harder still to adjust.



The Better Back has no waist belt, so when you get up then sit back down, you have to re-fit the device each time. In contrast, a Nada Chair stays attached when you get up, and is immediately ready to use again when you sit down–even if it’s in a different chair.



The webbing, though strong, is too soft for this application. I found myself untwisting / unjamming the webbing and/or knee pad too often as the webbing doesn’t have any rigidity or memory on its own. (Not a big deal, but a minor irritation when you know what’s possible.)



The two plastic pieces on each side of the lower straps, ostensibly to secure or hide the strap ends instead of allowing them to hang loose (in an unsightly manner?) are worse than useless. The strap ends are loose for a reason: you pull on them to apply pressure against the back (and lift the buckles to loosen). While a beginning user may imagine that you get the device adjusted once then just sit in it all day long, my reality after years of regular use is that you make many small adjustments throughout the day as you subconsciously shift body weight from one place to another. The plastic side clips, when used as designed, prevent you from finding any ends to grab when you need to tighten the straps. Crazy.



The back pad isn’t as long as a Nada Chair’s back pad, so the top strap dig into my hip bones whereas the extra 3” length of a Nada Chair back pad means that the pad wraps around my back then shoots forward to my shins rather than cutting into my love handles on the way out toward my knees. Of course this is individual preference, but the Nada Chair design preferenced me just right.



The Better Back knee pads are 5” circles rather than the 2”x8” rectangular pads of the Nada Chair. This means they are tall, but the device exerts pressure only where the 2” webbing wraps around the tibia. Making a taller, round “knee" pad does nothing to disperse this pressure. (Nada Chair Back Up model does include a rigid plastic lateral pressure disperser called “Cush-Shins”.) Also, the foam used in the circular knee pad of Better Back seems less dense than the shin pad of a Nada Chair. (Incidentally, decide for yourself if “knee pad” is misleading. There’s no pressure on the knee, or else the device would never be comfortable. The pressure in either device is on the tibia, just below the knee.)



And finally, Better Back is a blatant copy posturing itself through misleading promotions as an original creation, so no matter how it feels on my back, it irritates my belief system: “There’s no such thing as a free lunch."



I’ve tried to focus on a comparison of the Better Back and the Nada Chair. I fully understand that if I had never tried a Nada Chair, I likely wouldn’t have noticed a missing waist belt, poorly placed adjusting buckles, flaccid webbing or the sub-par “knee" cushions of the Better Back. But I did try a Nada Chair, so I do compare. Forget that one is an original idea and the other is a pretty copy: two decades of design tweaking makes the Nada Chair a superior product to Better Back.