Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Friday, March 12 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, March 8
Order within 16 hrs and 27 mins Details
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by We_Will
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
We_Will
Beverly Micro Pure White ... has been added to your Cart
See more
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Friday, March 12 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, March 8
Order within 16 hrs and 27 mins Details
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
New & Used (25) from
$12.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Other Sellers on Amazon
$19.90
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: KANPAI TRADING
$19.90
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: COOL JAPAN Ship From USA
$20.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: JAPAN trading corporation
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

Beverly Micro Pure White Hell Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Piece)

4.3 out of 5 stars 612 ratings
List Price: $29.99
Price: $19.00 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $10.99 (37%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Brand Beverly
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9 x 2 x 7 inches
Number of Pieces 1000

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Official product by Beverly
  • Makes a great gift!
  • Cute and Collectible
  • Contains 1000 Micro Pieces
  • Finished Puzzle Size: 38 x 26 cm
New & Used (25) from $12.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00

Frequently bought together

  • Beverly Micro Pure White Hell Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Piece)
  • +
  • Bgraamiens Puzzle-The Lines -1000 Pieces Black and White Simple Fashion Challenge Blue Board Jigsaw Puzzles
  • +
  • Beverly Micro Black-Hell Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Micro Pieces)
Total price: $59.49
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product description

A jigsaw puzzle is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Beverly Micro Pure White Hell Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Piece)
Bgraamiens Puzzle-The Lines -1000 Pieces Black and White Simple Fashion Challenge Blue Board Jigsaw Puzzles
Ravensburger Krypt Black 15260 736 Piece Puzzle for Adults, Every Piece is Unique, Softclick Technology Means Pieces Fit Together Perfectly,27" x 20"
Ravensburger Krypt Silver 654 Piece Blank Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge for Adults – Every Piece is Unique, Softclick Technology Means Pieces Fit Together Perfectly
Beverly Micro Black-Hell Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Micro Pieces)
BetterCo. - Milky Way Puzzle 1000 Pieces -Difficult Jigsaw Puzzles 1000 Pieces - Challenge Yourself with 1000 Piece Puzzles for Adults and Teens
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (612) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1148) 4.8 out of 5 stars (2452) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1705) 4.4 out of 5 stars (206) 4.7 out of 5 stars (899)
Price $19.00 $18.99 $19.99 $19.49 $21.50 $25.00
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By We_Will Moonmo Amazon.com Amazon.com KANPAI TRADING BetterCo.
Item Dimensions 9 x 2 x 7 inches 14.75 x 10.75 x 2.25 inches 14.75 x 10.75 x 2.25 inches 9.2 x 6.8 x 2 inches 27.56 x 19.69 x 1.18 inches
Number of Pieces 1000 1000 736 654 1000 1000
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
612 global ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
12%
3 star
6%
2 star
4%
1 star
9%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Shawn T
4.0 out of 5 stars Acceptance
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Acceptance
By Shawn T on January 10, 2019
I bought this puzzle and realized early on that I had lost two pieces. I practiced radical acceptance and went on to complete the puzzle. That was months ago. I went on to mount the “finished” puzzle with the missing pieces. I got a lot of compliments because people actually thought it was intentional. Today I just found the remaining two pieces. I’m not sure how to carry on because I had already accepted and moved on with their loss. This has been a good exposure to acceptance for me.

Besides that, the puzzle pieces link together very very loosely so I had to first make the border and tape it together because otherwise they’d just fall apart.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
252 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
That Fancy Fish
5.0 out of 5 stars I bought this puzzle because my team at work was ...
Reviewed in the United States on May 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
118 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
julian
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United States on April 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
50 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
K Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars The gift that just keeps on giving.
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
70 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jing
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United States on May 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
By Jing on May 28, 2017
I finished this puzzle，it's really difficult.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
83 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jessica Delashmit
5.0 out of 5 stars Good
Reviewed in the United States on July 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
44 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jacob Pabalan
5.0 out of 5 stars I don't know how much longer I can go… it's ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2015
Read more
209 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Buyer
5.0 out of 5 stars Near would love this and call you a loser for not finishing it.
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
57 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Present for dad that kept him occupied for ages
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Dan
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift for puzzle lovers
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 6, 2020
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars A fun challenge but no locking pieces
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Jennie Anderson
4.0 out of 5 stars Don’t buy in a hurry
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Ilenia
2.0 out of 5 stars Very poor quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page
    Pages with related products. See and discover other items: interlocking puzzles, japanese puzzles, jigsaw puzzles 1000 pieces shaped puzzles, all white puzzle, puzzle jigsaw, heart shaped puzzles

    There's a problem loading this menu right now.

    Learn more about Amazon Prime.