I bought this puzzle and realized early on that I had lost two pieces. I practiced radical acceptance and went on to complete the puzzle. That was months ago. I went on to mount the “finished” puzzle with the missing pieces. I got a lot of compliments because people actually thought it was intentional. Today I just found the remaining two pieces. I’m not sure how to carry on because I had already accepted and moved on with their loss. This has been a good exposure to acceptance for me.



Besides that, the puzzle pieces link together very very loosely so I had to first make the border and tape it together because otherwise they’d just fall apart.