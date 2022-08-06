“Not only does this book have great cocktail recipes, but it teaches you how to make ALL KINDS of simple syrups. There's honey syrup, rooibos syrup, chai syrup, etc.; recipes on how to make liqueurs and amazing drinks. All the drinks are separated effectively by savory, tart, fruit-forward, hot, frosty, and punches.” ―Nenia C.

“I have just started accumulating items to build up my in house bar and this one had to be included. There are so many recipes that I have never even thought about, and I am going through them one by one to give them all a try. A lot of them don’t require an extensive array of bar items so just about anyone can make these drinks. The book itself is set up well and it is very easy to follow along with. Even if you don’t like to drink, this makes a nice coffee table book!” ―Tyler K.

“My dad is a big bourbon drinker. He is also adventurous, and this is the perfect book for him! The book is well-bound and a good size. There are a lot of helpful tips in the book for people who aren't up on their bourbon education. They also use a lot of different ingredients that I haven't ever tried before!” ―Amy D.