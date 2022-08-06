Other Sellers on Amazon
The Big Book of Bourbon Cocktails: 100 Timeless, Creative & Tempting Recipes Paperback – Illustrated, December 24, 2019
Lift your spirits―cocktails that take bourbon to the next level
If you’re a bourbon aficionado―or an aspiring one―you hold in your hands the essential guide to plenty of inventive and exciting ways to savor an American classic. From a traditional Old Fashioned to a Churchill Downs Crusta, explore 100 cocktails that incorporate flavors from a variety of bourbons, regions, and time periods.
From a solo nightcap, to pre-dinner drinks for two and cocktails for a crowd, you’ll learn to whip up the perfect bourbon drink for every occasion. Taste trendy new flavors created exclusively for this book, and long-forgotten recipes from the Prohibition era.
The Big Book of Bourbon Cocktails offers:
- Bow down to bourbon―Every cocktail is catalogued based on flavor profile, including savory, tart, hot, frosty, fruity, decadent, and even party punches.
- Better than a bartender―Impress your guests by making your own grenadines and syrups from scratch.
- Peek inside the barrel―Learn about how bourbon is made, what makes it great, the correct terminology, and some of its fascinating history.
Mix things up with a complete book of classic and creative cocktails for bourbon lovers.
From the Publisher
THE FIRST ROUND'S ON US:
|
|
|
|
"THE OLD-FASHIONED"
A proper Old-Fashioned shouldn't include anything other than sugar, bitters, whiskey, and maybe a garnish.
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Drop a sugar cube into a rocks glass and cover with 3-4 dashes of Angostura bitters and 1-2 dashes of water. Crush with a muddler or wooden spoon.
2. Add ice, and 2.5 ounces bourbon. Stir well.
3. Strain into an empty rocks glass and garnish with lemon peel.
|
"THE SEELBACH"
In the 1990s, a Louisville bartender claimed to have found a lost recipe named for the famous Seelbach Hotel in which he worked. Turns out, he’d invented the drink and the story himself, but it's a great drink and a great story, so.
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Mix 1 ounce of bourbon, 1/2 ounce triple sec, 7 dashes Angostura bitters, and 7 dashes Peychaud’s bitters over ice. Stir well.
2. Strain into a champagne flute.
3. Top with 4 to 5 ounces brut sparkling wine and garnish with an orange twist.
|
"STRAWBERRIES IN DECEMBER"
Making fruit preserves lets you capture summer in a jar, but what if you could add that same feeling to a cocktail?
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. In a cocktail shaker (no ice), shake up 1 generous barspoon strawberry preserves, 2 ounces bourbon, 3/4 ounce balsamic syrup, and 1/2 ounce orange juice.
2. Add ice and shake 10 seconds more, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.
3. Top with 2 ounces club soda and garnish with orange peel.
Editorial Reviews
Review
“Not only does this book have great cocktail recipes, but it teaches you how to make ALL KINDS of simple syrups. There's honey syrup, rooibos syrup, chai syrup, etc.; recipes on how to make liqueurs and amazing drinks. All the drinks are separated effectively by savory, tart, fruit-forward, hot, frosty, and punches.” ―Nenia C.
“I have just started accumulating items to build up my in house bar and this one had to be included. There are so many recipes that I have never even thought about, and I am going through them one by one to give them all a try. A lot of them don’t require an extensive array of bar items so just about anyone can make these drinks. The book itself is set up well and it is very easy to follow along with. Even if you don’t like to drink, this makes a nice coffee table book!” ―Tyler K.
“My dad is a big bourbon drinker. He is also adventurous, and this is the perfect book for him! The book is well-bound and a good size. There are a lot of helpful tips in the book for people who aren't up on their bourbon education. They also use a lot of different ingredients that I haven't ever tried before!” ―Amy D.
About the Author
AMY ZAVATTO writes about spirits, cocktails, and wine for a living. Her work can be found in Men’s Journal, Wine Enthusiast, Imbibe, and many others. She is also the author of multiple boozy books, including The Architecture of the Cocktail.
Product details
- Publisher : Rockridge Press; Illustrated edition (December 24, 2019)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 170 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1641528249
- ISBN-13 : 978-1641528245
- Item Weight : 12.8 ounces
- Dimensions : 8 x 0.5 x 8 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #22,598 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #12 in Whiskey
- #24 in Cocktails & Mixed Drinks
- #29 in Alcoholic Spirits
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2019