BigMouth Inc. Inflatable Donut Drink Holder Float, 3-pack, Chocolate, Strawberry and Berry Colored Floats, Great for Pool Parties and Special Events

4.0 out of 5 stars 233 customer reviews
  • FUN: Floating inflatable drink holder lets your drink lounge in the pool or hot tub alongside you
  • VARIETY: Includes 3 donut pool floats for holding drinks
  • EASY: Super easy to inflate quickly and clean
  • CONVENIENT: Each drink holder works great for cans or cups
  • ORIGINAL: Sold by BigMouth Inc—the leading name in inflatable summer fun toys. Guaranteed to bring big fun to your next outdoor party.
Product Description

BigMouth Inc makes THE ORIGINAL Beverage Boat. BigMouth Inc tubes are made of high quality, thick, durable multi-color vinyl. Please BEWARE of counterfeits and knockoffs sold by other companies. Genuine BigMouth Inc products are made with the highest level of integrity as we take safety and compliance very seriously. All of our inflatables are safety tested, certified by a global laboratory and backed by an over 10M dollar certificate of insurance.

Product information

Style:Donut

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Disneychick06
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect for solo cups!
August 27, 2016
Style: Flower|Verified Purchase
Hell Bound
5.0 out of 5 starsMmn! Donuts!
December 3, 2016
Style: Donut|Verified Purchase
kkalico
4.0 out of 5 starsI loved two out of three
September 2, 2016
Style: Flower|Verified Purchase
Zuzana Sekerova
5.0 out of 5 starsI was looking for something like the 'doughnut' inflatables for drinks but those tip over
September 4, 2016
Style: Flower|Verified Purchase
ljanelle
4.0 out of 5 starsCute, festive, and best for short cups
April 25, 2018
Style: Bling Ring|Verified Purchase
jdw
5.0 out of 5 starsThese things are great! They hold a bottle in a coozie perfectly
July 25, 2016
Style: Flower|Verified Purchase
Story
3.0 out of 5 starsCute but may tip
December 11, 2016
Style: Tropical|Verified Purchase
Tricia R.
2.0 out of 5 starsCute, but don't work.
July 17, 2016
Style: Donut|Verified Purchase
Most recent customer reviews

