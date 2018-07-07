- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Bionaire Window Fan with Twin 8.5-Inch Reversible Airflow Blades and Remote Control, White
|Color
|White
|Brand
|Bionaire
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|25.5 x 14.1 x 6 inches
|Material
|Multi
|Controller Type
|Remote Control
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Draws in cool air, exhausts hot air, or exchanges air with outside. Displays the current on LED digital display
- Electronic control with LCD screen and remote control; three speeds
- Programmable Thermostat turns fan off/on to maintain selected comfort level
- Fits double-hung, vertical slider, and width 24.25 inch (61.6 cm)
- Extenders permit custom fit; 13 inches high overall, with 8-1/2-inch fans
From the manufacturer
Pure Indoor Living.
A pioneer in its field, the Bionaire brand believes that if there's a better way out there, we will be the first to find it by imaginatively blending technology and nature, art and science. The Bionaire brand relentlessly pursues pure perfection for all those who demand pure quality, pure design and pure simplicity in their home environment in the ultimate quest for pure indoor living.
Bionaire Twin Reversible Airflow Window Fan
with Remote Control
With a remote control for convenient adjustment, this double window fan draws in fresh, cool air from the outside or exhausts stale, hot air from inside. It can also do both simultaneously, because each of the two fans can be set independently to draw in or exhaust out, allowing the unit to exchange inside and outside air. Operable either manually or automatically, with its programmable thermostat turning the fans off and on to maintain a selected temperature--the unit has three speeds, electronic controls, and an LCD screen showing the selected temperature and the room temperature. The twin fan is designed to fit double-hung, vertical-slider, and casement windows. Overall, the unit is 13 inches high, arrives fully assembled, and carries a five-year warranty against defects.
- Independently Controlled 8.5” Blades
- Three Speed Settings
- Programmable Thermostat
- Electrically Reversible Airflow
- Remote Control
- 5-year Warranty Against Defects
|
|
|
|
Programmable Digital LED Thermostat
Set your desired temperature level to the degree from 60-80 degrees and the fan will automatically turn off and on in response to the ambient room temperature. Also visible in the dark for nighttime use.
|
Water Resistant Motors
Water resistant motors are UL approved and safe to use when raining.
|
Remote Control
Remote control operation provides the ultimate in convenience, altering speed, manual/automatic operation, airflow direction, and temperature from up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) away. (2 AAA Batteries 1.5 volt required - not included).
3 Speed Settings
Use of three speed settings - high, medium, and low speed for controlled airflow and optimal cooling and comfort.
Built-in Adjustable Extender
Screen expands to fit larger windows from 24 to 37 inches wide and slider safe extender panels offer rigid support for vertical orientation.
Reversible Airflow Control
Change the direction of the blades to intake fresh cool air, exhaust hot stale air or exchange for full room circulation.
Product description
Create a more comfortable environment in your home with the Bionaire Twin Reversible Airflow Window Fan with Remote Control. Twin fan blades with independent settings allow this window fan to draw in fresh air from outside, exhaust hot air from inside, or do both simultaneously. A programmable fan thermostat with LCD screen lets you select a desired room temperature, and the fan automatically turns blades on and off to maintain the selected comfort level when operating in automatic mode. The fan’s settings can be conveniently controlled using the included remote control. This fan is designed to fit double-hung, vertical slider, and casement windows 24 to 37 inches wide. It measures 13 inches tall and includes extenders for a custom fit.
The first customer service rep essentially said, "the unit is DEFECTIVE, cut off the cord and DISPOSE of the unit”, and Bionaire would ship us "an UPGRADED" unit. Sounds like a good deal, right? Wrong.
A couple of weeks later, I received a package that had not one but two fans in it. One was a Holmes small tower fan that I had not ordered and didn't want, and the other was a Holmes window fan, that, while similar to the fan we bought, costs half as much, doesn't have a remote control, and has a 3-year rather than a 5-year warranty.
When I called Bionaire (or rather, “Jarden Consumer Solutions”) customer service again, they said that I'd agreed to accept the Holmes fans as suitable compensation as they did not have our unit in stock. I explained that I was told only that I was getting an "upgrade", and if the lack of a remote control had been mentioned I wouldn't have accepted the switch. At this point the rep became...combative, and from this point treated me like a liar.
It is a valid point that the third-party retailer had my money, so Bionaire couldn't provide a refund, but absolutely wrong that I agreed with plan that they specified which DESTROYED the rightfully purchased and DEFECTIVE fan, and saddled me with two useless-to-me, underperforming Holmes fans.
Their potentially unscrupulous policies (…tell the customer they are getting an upgrade, and mark your report as “customer agrees to receive two under-performing fans to get them out of the warehouse”…) leave me with no merchandise with which to get a legitimate refund or replacement, the burden or returning two useless Holmes fans, and the pleasure of checking in with them every two weeks to see if they happen to be stocking the model I bought. Or, in short, it leaves me with $70 of nothing but hot, windless hassle, as I’m pretty sure the second rep, the so-called, and no-last-name “Jared”, knew very well that they will NEVER stock this unit, and they will NEVER fulfill my purchase, and NEVER make right the instruction to DESTROY the first fan. (Now that I think on it, that was certainly there simply to ensure that I couldn’t both get a replacement fan from them and return the defective fan to the retailer. Good one.)
So, in the future and as a matter of principle I will avoid products from the Jarden family of products (Holmes, Sunbeam, Oster, Rival, Health-o-meter, Bionaire, Patton, Magic Chef, VillaWare, Crock Pot, Food Saver, etc).
I will also return defective products to the retailer and get an immediate refund and ignore the manufacturer’s advice.
I am giving this unit a one star, not because of the unit itself. When it was running, it ran quite well and I was quite happy with it. I am giving this unit a one star because of Bionaire's LACK OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT for their products.
I live on the 8th flr and surprisingly have had to deal with crickets in my apt from just leaving the window open to vent stuffiness; no screens on the bldg. The stale air has been an ongoing problem, especially during the months when it's not cold or hot enough for the HVAC unit to cycle.
Therefore, in addition to the value of an in/out air exchange function, reviews that mentioned bugs getting sucked into the home drew my attention. With that awareness I set out to avoid the bug problem in advance of the initial install.
THE HACKS BELOW ARE OF PRIMARY VALUE IF YOU DON'T HAVE WINDOW SCREENS.
HACK 1 | Purchased a $5 sheer curtain and cut a panel to cover the open vents on the back/exterior side of the fan. Then duck taped the fabric to the fan, being careful not to cover any vent openings. One 84" wide curtain will make several panels for replacing this DIY 'bug filter'.
HACK 2 | After sizing the fan to the window using the extenders, apply the thickest size silicon rubber (not foam) self-adhesive window tape to all four sides before final install.
Unlike the typical use of weather stripping, this step is not intended to seal off AIR flow, but BUG flow. You will always have airflow through the fan opening; that is the primary purpose of the fan, of course.
FIRST IMPRESSIONS | The fan is easy to install and it functions well. It's quiet even on high speed. Looks of good quality; it's in my living area so appearance matters. It quickly clears stuffiness and cooking odors from my open floor plan home. The remote is also handy. I like it so far!
By BestBeyond50 on November 23, 2018
Top reviews from other countries
Here's what you'll love:
THERMOSTAT: This fan has a built in, programmable thermostat which I love. It can be set as cool as 60F. This means you can leave the fan running on a cool night and it will automatically shut itself off once it reaches your selected temperature and you won't end up waking up in the middle of the night freezing cold. The current room temp is shown in red LED lights on the display. Once you press the button to select your desired room temp, it will show your selection and after a few seconds flash back to the room temp which stays on and reflects the current room temp. The lights on the display showing the temp may or may not bother you, depending on how sensitive you are to lighting in your room at night while you try to sleep. Worst case, it's an easy to fix to cover it with something and it hasn't been an issue for me and I love a dark room for sleep.
FAN SPEEDS: There are three fan speeds, low, medium and high. I keep mine on high just to maximize on air flow. It's a great breeze and strong enough fan to air out a large bedroom or medium sized living space.
FAN OPTIONS: There are two small fans built into this product. An interesting bonus feature on this fan is that you can choose air in, air out, or air in AND out (exchange). The options basically change the direction of the fans to both spin to blow air in, both spin to suck air out, or one fan blows air in while the second fan sucks air out (to exchange the air in the room). Personally, I prefer the air in feature, especially if you're looking to cool off a room and it's cooler outside.
DESIGN: This fan fits into my windows perfectly. What I like is that it has two plastic 'flaps' on top that grip the window and hold it in securely. Other window fans I've owned didn't have this, and without the flap, makes it much easier for the fan to fall out or be bumped out of place. This fan stays securely in the window. Equally awesome is that the fan has a built in accordion style slider that easily slides out and fills the open portion of the window. It has two lock buttons that lock the slider into place as well so it doesn't end up moving while securing the fan into the window.
REMOTE: This fan comes with a remote control. This is handy for when you're laying in bed and want to adjust the temp, turn off or turn on the fan. You can control everything from the remote (as you could on the fan itself).
QUIET: This fan is extremely quiet. A few times during the day I caught myself walking up to the fan to see if it was on because it was so quiet. Turns out, it was running on high and just super quiet. Still great airflow even with little noise.
AIR FLOW: Great air flow. Strong breeze into the room and cools off our large master bedroom significantly without issue. These are strong little fans.
TIP: The fan has a standard/average length cord so make sure the window you plan to place it in has a plug near by. If not, have a short extention cord handy to ensure it reaches the outlet.
I purchased this fan based on its great amazon ratings which is also why I wanted to give back and write this lengthy detailed review. This review is my own and I didn't receive any perks or freebies for writing it. I'm extremely satisfied with this fan and will likely be buying another one for our house. You will not be disappointed with this fan. You will love it! Five stars!!
UPDATE: Ok exactly a week later and the replacement arrived ... broken. Box wasn’t damaged but the clip that houses the extensions is completely destroyed (purple-ish image). This fan is going back for a complete refund.
It was also clear what was wrong with the first fan. There were nuts on the bolts holding the fan blades in place on the second fan. The first one did not have these nuts installed on the blades. The first failure was a QC issue for sure.
Not sure who’s fault the second failure was. Regardless, it’s a garbage fan if they can’t get it right twice in a row.
I would HIGHLY suggest you choose another fan as this one seems to be nothing but one disaster after another.
Reviewed in Canada on September 17, 2018
I bought 4 of these summer last year and one has died. Just won't switch on. There is a 3 (or 5?) year warranty so will sort that out. Another thing, the price of this has doubled from $75 CAD to $158!! So I would advise to look at other models, even Bionaire have other models way better values.
Old review:
Looking at what is available as window fans this is still probably the best today. Bought one, then was so impressed bought a second. Have a long room with the roof to the sun and it gets sweltering when the temps go 22c to 30c. This fan has the biggest blades, sits tightly in the runners of the window. A ton of airflow on high, at night if hot on low can't hear it or med just wind. Has auto off at a set temp. If temps drop too low you'll want to take it out the window and close the window.
Only small gripe is it beeps every time you do something, so if people have gone to bed and you want to change settings or turn it off via the buttons/remote I unplug it at the wall instead. There are youtube guides on how to remove the back and remove the speaker but personally I can't be bothered, it's not that much of a problem.
Not to happy.
Reviewed in Canada on March 21, 2021
Not to happy.