This fan is absolutely amazing and I highly recommend it. I've purchased other window fans in the past and none compare. In fact, I will likely buy a second.



Here's what you'll love:



THERMOSTAT: This fan has a built in, programmable thermostat which I love. It can be set as cool as 60F. This means you can leave the fan running on a cool night and it will automatically shut itself off once it reaches your selected temperature and you won't end up waking up in the middle of the night freezing cold. The current room temp is shown in red LED lights on the display. Once you press the button to select your desired room temp, it will show your selection and after a few seconds flash back to the room temp which stays on and reflects the current room temp. The lights on the display showing the temp may or may not bother you, depending on how sensitive you are to lighting in your room at night while you try to sleep. Worst case, it's an easy to fix to cover it with something and it hasn't been an issue for me and I love a dark room for sleep.



FAN SPEEDS: There are three fan speeds, low, medium and high. I keep mine on high just to maximize on air flow. It's a great breeze and strong enough fan to air out a large bedroom or medium sized living space.



FAN OPTIONS: There are two small fans built into this product. An interesting bonus feature on this fan is that you can choose air in, air out, or air in AND out (exchange). The options basically change the direction of the fans to both spin to blow air in, both spin to suck air out, or one fan blows air in while the second fan sucks air out (to exchange the air in the room). Personally, I prefer the air in feature, especially if you're looking to cool off a room and it's cooler outside.



DESIGN: This fan fits into my windows perfectly. What I like is that it has two plastic 'flaps' on top that grip the window and hold it in securely. Other window fans I've owned didn't have this, and without the flap, makes it much easier for the fan to fall out or be bumped out of place. This fan stays securely in the window. Equally awesome is that the fan has a built in accordion style slider that easily slides out and fills the open portion of the window. It has two lock buttons that lock the slider into place as well so it doesn't end up moving while securing the fan into the window.



REMOTE: This fan comes with a remote control. This is handy for when you're laying in bed and want to adjust the temp, turn off or turn on the fan. You can control everything from the remote (as you could on the fan itself).



QUIET: This fan is extremely quiet. A few times during the day I caught myself walking up to the fan to see if it was on because it was so quiet. Turns out, it was running on high and just super quiet. Still great airflow even with little noise.



AIR FLOW: Great air flow. Strong breeze into the room and cools off our large master bedroom significantly without issue. These are strong little fans.



TIP: The fan has a standard/average length cord so make sure the window you plan to place it in has a plug near by. If not, have a short extention cord handy to ensure it reaches the outlet.



I purchased this fan based on its great amazon ratings which is also why I wanted to give back and write this lengthy detailed review. This review is my own and I didn't receive any perks or freebies for writing it. I'm extremely satisfied with this fan and will likely be buying another one for our house. You will not be disappointed with this fan. You will love it! Five stars!!