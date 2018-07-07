Add to your order

  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Bionaire Window Fan with Twin 8.5-Inch Reversible Airflow Blades and Remote Control, White

Amazon's Choice in Household Window Fans by Bionaire
White
2 Blades
Electronic control with LCD screen
Window Fan

Enhance your purchase

Color White
Brand Bionaire
Item Dimensions LxWxH 25.5 x 14.1 x 6 inches
Material Multi
Controller Type Remote Control

About this item

  • Draws in cool air, exhausts hot air, or exchanges air with outside. Displays the current on LED digital display
  • Electronic control with LCD screen and remote control; three speeds
  • Programmable Thermostat turns fan off/on to maintain selected comfort level
  • Fits double-hung, vertical slider, and width 24.25 inch (61.6 cm)
  • Extenders permit custom fit; 13 inches high overall, with 8-1/2-inch fans

From the manufacturer

Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan Holmes Twin Window Fan Bionaire Thin Manual Window Fan Bionaire Thin Electronic Window Fan Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan Bionaire Twin Reversible Airflow Window Fan
Blade Diameter 7" 9" 6" 6" 8.5" 9"
# of blades 2 2 3 3 2 2
Speeds 2 3 3 3 2 3
Controls Manual Manual Manual Electronic Electronic Digital
Warranty 1 3 5 5 3 5
Adjustable Thermostat No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Remote Control No No No No No Yes
Reversible Airflow Manual Electronic Manuel Electronic Electronic Electronic

Product description

Color:White  |  Size:2 Blades  |  Style Name:Electronic control with LCD screen  |  Design:Window Fan

Create a more comfortable environment in your home with the Bionaire Twin Reversible Airflow Window Fan with Remote Control. Twin fan blades with independent settings allow this window fan to draw in fresh air from outside, exhaust hot air from inside, or do both simultaneously. A programmable fan thermostat with LCD screen lets you select a desired room temperature, and the fan automatically turns blades on and off to maintain the selected comfort level when operating in automatic mode. The fan’s settings can be conveniently controlled using the included remote control. This fan is designed to fit double-hung, vertical slider, and casement windows 24 to 37 inches wide. It measures 13 inches tall and includes extenders for a custom fit.

Product information

Color:White  |  Size:2 Blades  |  Style Name:Electronic control with LCD screen  |  Design:Window Fan

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ] See the Product Manual [PDF 151kb]

Bionaire Window Fan with Twin 8.5-Inch Reversible Airflow Blades and Remote Control, White
Amazon Basics Window Fan with Manual Controls, Twin 9-Inch Blades
Holmes Dual 8" Blade Twin Window Fan with Manual Controls, 3 Speed Settings, White
Comfort Zone CZ310R 3-Speed 3-Function Expandable Reversible Twin Window Fan with Remote Control, Removable Cover
Comfort Zone CZ319WT 9-inch Twin Window Fan with Manual Reversible Airflow Control, Auto-Locking Expanders and 2-Speed Fan Switch
Genesis Twin Window Fan with 9 Inch Blades, High Velocity Reversible AirFlow Fan, LED Indicator Lights Adjustable Thermostat & Max Cool Technology, ETL Certified
Customer Rating 4.2 out of 5 stars (8537) 4.2 out of 5 stars (949) 4.3 out of 5 stars (12892) 4.3 out of 5 stars (5041) 4.2 out of 5 stars (4442) 4.5 out of 5 stars (4997)
Price $56.04 $31.99 $49.95 $41.99 $37.40 $49.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Excellent Products Inc
Color White White White White White White
Item Dimensions 25.5 x 14.1 x 6 inches 23.43 x 5.35 x 12.6 inches 6 x 25.7 x 13.3 inches 25.7 x 5.6 x 14.6 inches 22.8 x 6.5 x 12.1 inches 4 x 24 x 12 inches
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
8,537 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
13%
3 star
5%
2 star
4%
1 star
12%
Top reviews from the United States

gman
1.0 out of 5 stars Fan malunctioned out of the box; company sent cheaper Holmes unit to replace it.
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
Steve Flanigan
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY FROM THIS COMPANY! Bionaire provides ZERO customer support!
Reviewed in the United States on April 24, 2019
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
BestBeyond50
4.0 out of 5 stars Helpful Hacks for Window Fan (Photos)
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
I just started using the fan yesterday, so this review offers helpful hacks (with photos) on the initial set-up and first impressions. I will update regarding durability in the future.

I live on the 8th flr and surprisingly have had to deal with crickets in my apt from just leaving the window open to vent stuffiness; no screens on the bldg. The stale air has been an ongoing problem, especially during the months when it's not cold or hot enough for the HVAC unit to cycle.

Therefore, in addition to the value of an in/out air exchange function, reviews that mentioned bugs getting sucked into the home drew my attention. With that awareness I set out to avoid the bug problem in advance of the initial install.

THE HACKS BELOW ARE OF PRIMARY VALUE IF YOU DON'T HAVE WINDOW SCREENS.

HACK 1 | Purchased a $5 sheer curtain and cut a panel to cover the open vents on the back/exterior side of the fan. Then duck taped the fabric to the fan, being careful not to cover any vent openings. One 84" wide curtain will make several panels for replacing this DIY 'bug filter'.

HACK 2 | After sizing the fan to the window using the extenders, apply the thickest size silicon rubber (not foam) self-adhesive window tape to all four sides before final install.

Unlike the typical use of weather stripping, this step is not intended to seal off AIR flow, but BUG flow. You will always have airflow through the fan opening; that is the primary purpose of the fan, of course.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS | The fan is easy to install and it functions well. It's quiet even on high speed. Looks of good quality; it's in my living area so appearance matters. It quickly clears stuffiness and cooking odors from my open floor plan home. The remote is also handy. I like it so far!
Thornbridge
1.0 out of 5 stars Fuse blows - Fan doesn't operate
Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

BumbleBeeTuna
5.0 out of 5 stars Phenomenal Window Fan!
Reviewed in Canada on July 22, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
Buyin' Lion
1.0 out of 5 stars I have given this fan TWO separate chances.
Reviewed in Canada on September 17, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
1.0 out of 5 stars I have given this fan TWO separate chances.
Reviewed in Canada on September 17, 2018
Not much to say on this one. The fan fell off the moment it started and the other one was grinding against the housing. No airflow, no movement, useless. Returning it for replacement.

UPDATE: Ok exactly a week later and the replacement arrived ... broken. Box wasn’t damaged but the clip that houses the extensions is completely destroyed (purple-ish image). This fan is going back for a complete refund.

It was also clear what was wrong with the first fan. There were nuts on the bolts holding the fan blades in place on the second fan. The first one did not have these nuts installed on the blades. The first failure was a QC issue for sure.

Not sure who’s fault the second failure was. Regardless, it’s a garbage fan if they can’t get it right twice in a row.

I would HIGHLY suggest you choose another fan as this one seems to be nothing but one disaster after another.
Gav
5.0 out of 5 stars ... available as window fans this is still probably the best today. Bought one
Reviewed in Canada on June 10, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Impressive for the price. Couldn't live without it.
Reviewed in Canada on March 26, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
frank wright
1.0 out of 5 stars Cheap plastic
Reviewed in Canada on March 21, 2021
Color: WhiteSize: 2 BladesStyle Name: Electronic control with LCD screenDesign: Window FanVerified Purchase
1.0 out of 5 stars Cheap plastic
Reviewed in Canada on March 21, 2021
The fan itself works great but the plastic is very cheap and weak. Corners were the clips are broke right away.
Not to happy.
