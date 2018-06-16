$379.99
Black + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU

4.0 out of 5 stars 634 ratings
  • QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 10,000 BTU compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.
  • PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms 150 - 250 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
  • SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! When not in use, just unhook & store.
  • EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
  • 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry.
Customer ratings by feature
Remote Control
4.3 4.3
Durability
4.1 4.1
Easy to assemble
4.1 4.1
Easy to install
4.0 4.0
  • Black + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU
  • +
  • Air Conditioner Hose. Portable Exhaust Vent with 5.9" Diameter, Anti-Clockwise Thread & Length up to 80". Great for LG, Delonghi and Many More Portable Air Conditioners.
  • +
  • HOOMEE 400 cm Universal Window Seal for Portable Air Conditioner and Tumble Dryer – Works with Every Mobile Air-Conditioning Unit, Easy to Install - Air Exchange Guards with Zip and Adhesive Fastener
Black + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU
From the manufacturer

portable air conditioner air potable cooler mini home space house

LOOKING FOR A POWERFUL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER FOR A SMALL ROOM?

Having an air conditioner in your room will keep you cool, comfortable, and relaxed - especially during those hot summer months. But if you have a smaller room, installing a wall-mounted AC unit might be unnecessary. If you want to keep your room cool without the need to permanently install a large air conditioner, this portable AC unit is the answer. Just roll it into the room, attach the included hose and window adaptor to a double hung or sliding window, and start cooling.

portable air conditioner cleaner mobile upright noise evaporation dehumidifier evaporative dry hose

WANT HASSLE-FREE COOLING?

Just roll the unit into the room of your choice, attach the included hose and window adaptor to a double hung or sliding window, and start cooling. Compact size, integrated carry handles and 4 castor wheels make it extra portable. You can even take it with you on camping RV trips or to college dorms. At the end of the season, it's easy to store and fits in most closets.

8,000 BTU portable air conditioner 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner 12,000 BTU portable air conditioner 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner with heat u
8,000 BTU 10,000 BTU 12,000 BTU 14,000 BTU 12,000 Cooling / 10,000 Heating 14,000 Cooling / 11,000 Heating
Cooling Capacity 100 - 150 Sq. Ft. 150 - 250 Sq. Ft. 250 - 300 Sq. Ft. 300 - 350 Sq. Ft. 150 - 250 Sq. Ft 300 - 350 Sq. Ft.
Heating Capacity - - - - 200 - 325 Sq. Ft. 225 - 375 Sq. Ft.
Product Dimensions (WxDxH) 16.5” x 11.5” x 26” 16.5” x 11.5” x 26” 17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1” 17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1” 17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1” 17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1”
Unit Weight 52.9 lbs. 52.9 lbs. 59.5 lbs. 68.3 lbs. 68.3 lbs. 68.3 lbs.
Included in Box Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual
WNTY 1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part 1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part 1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part 1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part 1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part 1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part
Hose Length 4 ft. 11 in. 4 ft. 11 in. 4 ft. 11 in. 4 ft. 11 in. 4 ft. 11 in. 4 ft. 11 in.
Power Cord Length 83 1/2 in. power cord 83 1/2 in. power cord 83 1/2 in. power cord 83 1/2 in. power cord 83 1/2 in. power cord 83 1/2 in. power cord
115v and 60Hz, 9 amps
Slider or double hung windows only

Product description

Enjoy a comfortable home climate with this versatile BLACK+DECKER unit. It cools, dehumidifies, and circulates air to stand up to summer heat. Offering immediate, uninterrupted comfort, this Portable Air Conditioner features easy-to-use LED electronic controls and is quiet while you sleep (75dB on high setting). This unit comes with rolling castors and side carrying handles for easy-to maneuver mobile comfort and everything needed for an effortless installation. Keeps a room, home, bedroom, apartment, dorm or garage that is approximately 150 - 250 square feet or 10 x 20 foot room pleasant and comfy during the summer months when the heat sets in. Works in double hung or sliding windows only, no crank windows. Troubleshooting tip-If unit does not start when pressing ON/OFF button- Drain the water in the bottom tray and Reset the temperature.To minimize noise and vibration, the air conditioner should be placed on a firm floor.For safe and secure positioning, place the unit on a smooth, level floor strong enough to support the unit.For a better Cooling - Make sure all the windows and doors are Closed,Connect the duct and make sure it can function properly and Clean the air filter. Also note that, mirco processor control delays the compressor from operating until 3 mins have passed.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Is there an extender for wider windows?
No.

Can it only be vented through a window?
It can be vented through a wall or door into another room that you don’t mind getting warm.

What refrigerant?
R600A.

What is the Volts and Hz?
115v and 60Hz.

Will it restart after a power outage?
Yes, it will restart automatically.

How long is the exhaust hose?
5 feet.

Is the window kit included?
Yes, the window kit is included with the unit and is easy to set up.

Is there a sleep button?
Yes.

Is the unit noisy?
No.

How many amps?
9 amps.

Can these be setup in a crank casement window?
No, only a slider casement window.

If my window is smaller, can I cut the included window panel?
Yes, you can cut the window panel using a saw if you need to make it smaller to exhaust. Please be careful though.

How long is the power cord?
84-3/8” long.

Included Components: Installation Kit: Air exhaust hose hose inlet/outlet adapters window casement water drain hose and owner’s manual, Full function remote controlcooling power:10000

Product information

Technical Specification

Warranty & Support

Black + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU
Black + Decker BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU w Heat, White
Vremi 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner - Conveniently Cools Rooms 350 to 500 Square Feet - LED Display, Auto Shut-Off, Remote and Dehumidifier Function
Honeywell HL10CESWK, 10, 000 BTU, Black/White Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000
LG LP1017WSR 115V White Portable Air Conditioner, Rooms up to 300 Sq. Ft
Customer Rating 4.0 out of 5 stars (634) 3.8 out of 5 stars (592) 3.8 out of 5 stars (25) 3.9 out of 5 stars (805) 3.8 out of 5 stars (163)
Price $379.99 $407.00 $349.99 $399.99 $379.00
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Chic Alley Amazon.com VirVentures
Color White White White Black/White White
Item Dimensions 16.50 x 11.50 x 26.00 inches 17.10 x 13.80 x 28.10 inches 17.30 x 14.00 x 28.20 inches 18.90 x 15.70 x 31.30 inches 12.80 x 16.90 x 27.40 inches
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
634 customer ratings
5 star
57%
4 star
16%
3 star
9%
2 star
6%
1 star
12%
Peanut1964
5.0 out of 5 stars Quiet, efficient air conditioner
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2018

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
review image
851 people found this helpful
sonny
5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good!
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2018

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
432 people found this helpful
mot
5.0 out of 5 stars Bad reviews because it came damaged
Reviewed in the United States on June 13, 2017

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
288 people found this helpful
Anthony Sysadmin
5.0 out of 5 stars Nearly 2 years later...
Reviewed in the United States on May 26, 2019

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
60 people found this helpful
Betchaann
4.0 out of 5 stars but we have very high humidity here and for the last few weeks my room has felt like a sauna even at night
Reviewed in the United States on June 7, 2018

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
46 people found this helpful
