I purchased this for my bedroom since our central ac went out. Just got it hooked up, so can't review durability. I usually don't get home from work until the sun has gone down, but we have very high humidity here and for the last few weeks my room has felt like a sauna even at night, consistently hanging out around 80-85° no matter what. I've had this a/c running for about an hour now and I'm actually COLD...it feels so great! It's not super quiet but it's not obnoxiously loud either; not much louder than the fans I've been running for the last month. Basically sounds the same as any other air conditioner unit, which is to be expected and is definitely worth it to me. There's a slight rattling sound which might be because it's on carpet and isn't 100% level, but it isn't bad. The only complaint I have is the window installation kit (like many others I've read on here). I just bought my sister a different LG portable ac unit a week or so ago for her birthday, and that one came with different sizes so it could be easily adjusted to fit any window. This one either fits exactly, or you have to cut the extension (the instructions recommend using a saw) otherwise it will block the hole. Since I didn't have a saw handy, I had to get creative...it's not pretty, but I made it work! **Edit - I forgot to mention that I am not a fan of the touch controls on the top. My cat keeps walking on it and turning it off. Mostly just an annoyance, but wish there were some way to disable it.



Update: Purchased in May and now almost September. Have used this all summer, have not had any problems and has kept my room cold. The LG unit my sister has in her room blows air still but barely cools at all now. I'm so glad I bought this.