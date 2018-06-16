- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Black + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 10,000 BTU compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms 150 - 250 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! When not in use, just unhook & store.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry.
From the manufacturer
LOOKING FOR A POWERFUL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER FOR A SMALL ROOM?
Having an air conditioner in your room will keep you cool, comfortable, and relaxed - especially during those hot summer months. But if you have a smaller room, installing a wall-mounted AC unit might be unnecessary. If you want to keep your room cool without the need to permanently install a large air conditioner, this portable AC unit is the answer. Just roll it into the room, attach the included hose and window adaptor to a double hung or sliding window, and start cooling.
WANT HASSLE-FREE COOLING?
Just roll the unit into the room of your choice, attach the included hose and window adaptor to a double hung or sliding window, and start cooling. Compact size, integrated carry handles and 4 castor wheels make it extra portable. You can even take it with you on camping RV trips or to college dorms. At the end of the season, it's easy to store and fits in most closets.
|
|
|
|
|
COOLS WHILE SAVING ENERGY
|
DEHUMIDIFIES WHILE COOLING
|
SMALL, COMPACT SIZE
|
CONVENIENT FEATURES
|8,000 BTU
|10,000 BTU
|12,000 BTU
|14,000 BTU
|12,000 Cooling / 10,000 Heating
|14,000 Cooling / 11,000 Heating
|Cooling Capacity
|100 - 150 Sq. Ft.
|150 - 250 Sq. Ft.
|250 - 300 Sq. Ft.
|300 - 350 Sq. Ft.
|150 - 250 Sq. Ft
|300 - 350 Sq. Ft.
|Heating Capacity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|200 - 325 Sq. Ft.
|225 - 375 Sq. Ft.
|Product Dimensions (WxDxH)
|16.5” x 11.5” x 26”
|16.5” x 11.5” x 26”
|17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1”
|17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1”
|17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1”
|17.1” x 13.8” x 28.1”
|Unit Weight
|52.9 lbs.
|52.9 lbs.
|59.5 lbs.
|68.3 lbs.
|68.3 lbs.
|68.3 lbs.
|Included in Box
|Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual
|Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual
|Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual
|Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual
|Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual
|Unit, Remote Control, Installation Kit, Exhaust Hose, Manual
|WNTY
|1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part
|1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part
|1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part
|1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part
|1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part
|1 yr parts/labor, 5 yrs compressor part
|Hose Length
|4 ft. 11 in.
|4 ft. 11 in.
|4 ft. 11 in.
|4 ft. 11 in.
|4 ft. 11 in.
|4 ft. 11 in.
|Power Cord Length
|83 1/2 in. power cord
|83 1/2 in. power cord
|83 1/2 in. power cord
|83 1/2 in. power cord
|83 1/2 in. power cord
|83 1/2 in. power cord
|115v and 60Hz, 9 amps
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Slider or double hung windows only
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product description
Enjoy a comfortable home climate with this versatile BLACK+DECKER unit. It cools, dehumidifies, and circulates air to stand up to summer heat. Offering immediate, uninterrupted comfort, this Portable Air Conditioner features easy-to-use LED electronic controls and is quiet while you sleep (75dB on high setting). This unit comes with rolling castors and side carrying handles for easy-to maneuver mobile comfort and everything needed for an effortless installation. Keeps a room, home, bedroom, apartment, dorm or garage that is approximately 150 - 250 square feet or 10 x 20 foot room pleasant and comfy during the summer months when the heat sets in. Works in double hung or sliding windows only, no crank windows. Troubleshooting tip-If unit does not start when pressing ON/OFF button- Drain the water in the bottom tray and Reset the temperature.To minimize noise and vibration, the air conditioner should be placed on a firm floor.For safe and secure positioning, place the unit on a smooth, level floor strong enough to support the unit.For a better Cooling - Make sure all the windows and doors are Closed,Connect the duct and make sure it can function properly and Clean the air filter. Also note that, mirco processor control delays the compressor from operating until 3 mins have passed.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:
Is there an extender for wider windows?
No.
Can it only be vented through a window?
It can be vented through a wall or door into another room that you don’t mind getting warm.
What refrigerant?
R600A.
What is the Volts and Hz?
115v and 60Hz.
Will it restart after a power outage?
Yes, it will restart automatically.
How long is the exhaust hose?
5 feet.
Is the window kit included?
Yes, the window kit is included with the unit and is easy to set up.
Is there a sleep button?
Yes.
Is the unit noisy?
No.
How many amps?
9 amps.
Can these be setup in a crank casement window?
No, only a slider casement window.
If my window is smaller, can I cut the included window panel?
Yes, you can cut the window panel using a saw if you need to make it smaller to exhaust. Please be careful though.
How long is the power cord?
84-3/8” long.
Included Components: Installation Kit: Air exhaust hose hose inlet/outlet adapters window casement water drain hose and owner’s manual, Full function remote controlcooling power:10000
We put this in the corner of the living room and having it pointing toward the middle of the living room which is approximately 15’x30’. Sea he vent to the window and it is nicely hidden by my drapes (and some other stuff lol). I set it to 74 and the room cooled down within 10 minutes. The living room is longer than it is wide and we sit about 20 feet away from the unit. The living room leads into the dining/kitchen and I can feel it all the way in there so I’d say it cools nicely.
I thought about buying a 2nd unit for the master bedroom but decided since this is portable I’ll just roll it in there.
Pros:
Attractive (more so than a window unit)
Portable
Multifunction (cools and dehumidify)
Cools quickly and quietly
Covers a pretty large area
Remote control makes life easier for couch potatoes
No unsightly window unit banging away and blocking your view out the window
Cons:
Window vent was too wide for the window and we had to cut it to size. It would be nice if the manufacturer made a shorter panel.
All in all I am very pleased with this unit and would highly recommend it.
UPDATE 08/19/18: It has been about 2 months since I’ve bought and used the unit now and I still stand by what I said about this device, it is a LIFE SAVER! My area has been consistently hot all summer with temperatures ranging from 99F - 107! And not once did I ever feel the summer heat indoors. This was definitely worth the purchase and is an amazing investment for future summers to come.
It's very cool and so far seems to be very high quality. I am very happy with it.
With that out of the way, my desert home goes through portable ac’s like no one’s business. Of all the units I’ve had across the house, this is the only that-
-cools quickly, effectively, and quietly
-has lasted longer than a year with daily use
-has not required ANY repairs or maintenance outside of draining the reservoir and cleaning the vents
-auto-shutoff actually works
I couldn’t love this ac more. Like anything, if you don't maintain it by draining and cleaning it every so often, you probably wont get the longevity I have. Two years later and it still works like I just bought it!
Update: Purchased in May and now almost September. Have used this all summer, have not had any problems and has kept my room cold. The LG unit my sister has in her room blows air still but barely cools at all now. I'm so glad I bought this.