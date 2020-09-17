$179.99
  Blink USB flash drive for local video storage with the Blink Sync Module 2

    from Amazon.com
    $14.99
    Supports local video storage through the Blink Sync Module 2 on all-new Blink Outdoor, Indoor, and Mini cameras only.
    With 64 GB of storage view, share, and download thousands of locally stored videos from up to 10 Blink cameras by inserting the USB flash drive to your Blink Sync Module 2.
    Includes one USB flash drive.
    No monthly fees are required for local video storage.
    Local video storage functionality is not compatible with Blink XT, XT2, and legacy Indoor cameras.
    Not compatible with legacy Sync Module.
  • Supports local video storage through the Blink Sync Module 2 on all-new Blink Outdoor, Indoor, and Mini cameras only.
  • With 64 GB of storage view, share, and download thousands of locally stored videos from up to 10 Blink cameras by inserting the USB flash drive to your Blink Sync Module 2.
  • Includes one USB flash drive.
  • No monthly fees are required for local video storage.
  • Local video storage functionality is not compatible with Blink XT, XT2, and legacy Indoor cameras.
  • Not compatible with legacy Sync Module.

All-new Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and motion detection – 3 camera kit

4.5 out of 5 stars 29,823 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "blink 3 camera system"
  • Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.
  • With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
  • Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.
  • Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be.
  • See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.
  • Designed so you can set up yourself in minutes. No wiring, no professional installation required.
  • Works with Alexa – use your voice to monitor your home through supported Alexa-enabled devices.
Show more

Outdoor

Outdoor
makes home
monitoring
simple

Blink Outdoor offers two-year battery life and is built to withstand the elements so you can protect your
home – inside and out, day or night.

The new Blink Outdoor makes home monitoring simple.
Powerful two-year battery life.

Powerful two-year battery life

With Blink's proprietary chip technology, Outdoor runs on two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years so you can see what’s happening in and around your home without the stress of frequent battery replacement.

See, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere

See what’s happening at home no matter where you are with the Blink app using HD live view and infrared night vision. Two-way audio lets you hear and talk back – it’s like being home even when you’re not.

See, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.
Be alerted to what matters.

Be alerted to what matters

Create customized motion detection and privacy zones so you only see the movement you care about.

Set up with ease

No more searching for outlets and no professional installation required – everything you need to get started is in the box. Plus, its wire-free design means you can place, stand, or mount it anywhere.

Set up with ease.
Works with Alexa.

Works with Alexa

Go hands-free with Alexa. Stream live video, play recorded clips, arm and disarm your camera, be alerted to motion, and more.

Don't miss a moment

Cloud Storage: Blink Subscription Plan

Record, view, and save events in your Blink app with a free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan included with your purchase through February 18, 2021. Then, subscribe for just $3 per month per camera, or $10 per month for unlimited cameras at a single location. Learn more here.

Local Storage: Blink Sync Module 2

Back up video clips and photos from up to 10 cameras to the Blink Sync Module 2 in your home and view them on your computer with no additional fees. USB flash drive required (sold separately). Learn more here.


Note: Features like Live View and Motion Alerts are automatically available with Blink Outdoor at no additional cost.

Store your video clips the way you want.

Simple to set up and use

Simple set up

Compare Blink Cameras

Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Blink Indoor Camera
Blink Indoor Camera
Blink Outdoor Camera
Blink Outdoor Camera
Price From: $27.99 From: $59.99 From: $74.99
Ratings 4.5 out of 5 stars (81,339) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2,453) 4.5 out of 5 stars (29,823)
Power source Plug-In 2 AA lithium batteries 2 AA lithium batteries
Battery life N/A 2 years 2 years
Weather resistant check mark
Placement Indoor Only Indoor Only Indoor + Outdoor
Motion-activated alerts check mark check mark check mark
2-way audio check mark check mark check mark
Video resolution Up to 1080p Up to 1080p Up to 1080p
Infrared night vision check mark check mark check mark
Temperature monitoring check mark check mark
Works with Alexa check mark check mark check mark

Blink Outdoor Technical Details

Field of view

110° diagonal

Video resolution

Record and view in 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.

Photo resolution

View captured images in 640 x 360 nHD

Camera frame rate

Up to 30 fps

Size

71 x 71 x 31 mm

Weight

48 grams

CPU

Immedia Proprietary – AC1002B, 4 cores / 200 MHz

Power

Camera battery: 2 AA 1.5V lithium metal (non-rechargeable) batteries Sync Module 2 power: 100-220V AC to 5V DC converter included.

*Battery life of up to 2 years, based on 5,882 seconds of live view, 43,200 seconds of motion-activated recording and 4,788 seconds of two-way talk. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors.

Requirements

Always-on high-speed internet connection (such as broadband, fiber, or DSL). Wifi network: 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n.

Connection

Power adapter

Available colors

Black

Smartphone requirements

iOS 10.3, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1

Blink app

Blink Home Monitor

Included in the box

Blink Outdoor camera (dependent on quantity selected), Sync Module 2, 2 1.5V non-rechargeable AA lithium metal batteries (per camera), mounting kit (per camera), USB cable, and power adapter.

Audio

Speaker output and 2-way audio recording.

LEDs

1 blue LED to help you know when it’s active (optional). 1 red LED when recording in night vision.

Warranty and service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Blink cameras is subject to the terms found here.

Support

Click here to view more information on the Blink Outdoor support page.

Click here to see the setup guide.

Generation

3rd Generation

Operating temperature

-4 to 113° F
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

BrandonRyan
1.0 out of 5 stars Not interested in monthly fee
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2020
Configuration: 1 Camera KitStyle: Blink Outdoor
2,367 people found this helpful
The Truth
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Neighborhood package thief will be CAUGHT and PROSECUTED with this crazy clear video!
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
Configuration: 1 Camera KitStyle: Blink OutdoorVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Neighborhood package thief will be CAUGHT and PROSECUTED with this crazy clear video!
By The Truth on September 18, 2020
We've got some bad actors in the hood, so it was time to catch them with some irrefutable evidence. Our XT2 is a little old and our Arlos are acting stupid. Saw this come out and had to give it a shot. It was time to upgrade. Plus, the specs of the possibility of TWO YEAR BATTERY LIFE is mindblowing. It's probably a lot less, but my Arlos would last a week with $10 CR123 batteries, so that had to go. Anything had to be better than those dinosaurs.

Set up was fairly easy. There is no real printed instruction manual, but those are rare today. Scanned the QR code and my smartphone popped me to their website with tons of tips, info, and even setup videos. The entire setup process is QR from the new Sync Module 2 to the camera itself. So don't make the mistake of slapping the batteries in and closing the camera unit like I did before I scanned the QR code. Whoops. Took less than 15 minutes to setup and sync. Signed up for a new Blink account so the old one won't get confused - plus there's several weeks of free cloud storage right now. Boom.

Set it up in a tree ACROSS from my house this time. When I put it over my door, my old cameras would flag every car or pedestrian close and far. All I want to see is the jerk stealing my UPS packages, so I flipped the perspective. The HD is super clean and clear, and the camera is at least 30 feet from the sync module with no problems connecting. Big plus there. And, there's a pretty powerful little speaker in this unit! I was really surprised at the volume this thing can push for such a small speaker. Now, when this alerts me to funny business, maybe I'll be able to yell at the perps. Probably not, because they'll be long gone by the time I see the notification. Still, this feature could be useful in warning your kids from doing something silly when you're not home.

The live view was disappointing, since you have to keep clicking the app to continue the live view for longer than 10-ish seconds. So you can't use this as a spying device or a baby monitor. Bummer. Also, the default recording time was like 5 seconds, probably to maximize battery life. You can't catch much in 5 seconds. I adjusted mine in the settings to about 20 seconds. I'll sacrifice battery life to catch a bad actor. Plus, there's a battery pack you can attach to this unit to increase battery life. I'll update in the future to let you know how the battery goes.

Overall, I'm impressed with the new Blink outdoor. It's gonna rain here in Florida soon, so I'll let you know how that goes as well as night shots when available.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
1,457 people found this helpful
BrainyBrownGirl
3.0 out of 5 stars Update on Camera Issues
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
Configuration: 2 Camera KitStyle: Blink OutdoorVerified Purchase
1,078 people found this helpful
Jacquelyn
1.0 out of 5 stars POS
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
Configuration: 1 Camera KitStyle: Blink OutdoorVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars POS
By Jacquelyn on September 18, 2020
Worst security camera i ever bought in my life. Keeps losing connection even though everything else wifi and wireless runs great. I even have a wifi extender i tried to help matters but nope. I just got this today and im boxing it up. Was difficult to get it going with setup, then to make things worse, the night vision is nothing but a big dark blur, i get no pic at all. The daylight view was pretty clear, but i needed this more at night. i uploaded the view. It is right outside my window, nothing obstructing it, so theres no reason i cant get a clear pic.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
881 people found this helpful
TBD
1.0 out of 5 stars What's a kinder word for junk?
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
Configuration: 2 Camera KitStyle: Blink OutdoorVerified Purchase
621 people found this helpful
Customer1
2.0 out of 5 stars Not the best
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2020
Configuration: Add-On CameraStyle: Blink OutdoorVerified Purchase
584 people found this helpful
