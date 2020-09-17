5.0 out of 5 stars Neighborhood package thief will be CAUGHT and PROSECUTED with this crazy clear video!

By The Truth on September 18, 2020

We've got some bad actors in the hood, so it was time to catch them with some irrefutable evidence. Our XT2 is a little old and our Arlos are acting stupid. Saw this come out and had to give it a shot. It was time to upgrade. Plus, the specs of the possibility of TWO YEAR BATTERY LIFE is mindblowing. It's probably a lot less, but my Arlos would last a week with $10 CR123 batteries, so that had to go. Anything had to be better than those dinosaurs.



Set up was fairly easy. There is no real printed instruction manual, but those are rare today. Scanned the QR code and my smartphone popped me to their website with tons of tips, info, and even setup videos. The entire setup process is QR from the new Sync Module 2 to the camera itself. So don't make the mistake of slapping the batteries in and closing the camera unit like I did before I scanned the QR code. Whoops. Took less than 15 minutes to setup and sync. Signed up for a new Blink account so the old one won't get confused - plus there's several weeks of free cloud storage right now. Boom.



Set it up in a tree ACROSS from my house this time. When I put it over my door, my old cameras would flag every car or pedestrian close and far. All I want to see is the jerk stealing my UPS packages, so I flipped the perspective. The HD is super clean and clear, and the camera is at least 30 feet from the sync module with no problems connecting. Big plus there. And, there's a pretty powerful little speaker in this unit! I was really surprised at the volume this thing can push for such a small speaker. Now, when this alerts me to funny business, maybe I'll be able to yell at the perps. Probably not, because they'll be long gone by the time I see the notification. Still, this feature could be useful in warning your kids from doing something silly when you're not home.



The live view was disappointing, since you have to keep clicking the app to continue the live view for longer than 10-ish seconds. So you can't use this as a spying device or a baby monitor. Bummer. Also, the default recording time was like 5 seconds, probably to maximize battery life. You can't catch much in 5 seconds. I adjusted mine in the settings to about 20 seconds. I'll sacrifice battery life to catch a bad actor. Plus, there's a battery pack you can attach to this unit to increase battery life. I'll update in the future to let you know how the battery goes.



Overall, I'm impressed with the new Blink outdoor. It's gonna rain here in Florida soon, so I'll let you know how that goes as well as night shots when available.