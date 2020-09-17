All-new Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and motion detection – 3 camera kit
- Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.
- With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
- Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.
- Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be.
- See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.
- Designed so you can set up yourself in minutes. No wiring, no professional installation required.
- Works with Alexa – use your voice to monitor your home through supported Alexa-enabled devices.
Blink Outdoor offers two-year battery life and is built to withstand the elements so you can protect your
home – inside and out, day or night.
Powerful two-year battery life
With Blink's proprietary chip technology, Outdoor runs on two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years so you can see what’s happening in and around your home without the stress of frequent battery replacement.
See, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere
See what’s happening at home no matter where you are with the Blink app using HD live view and infrared night vision. Two-way audio lets you hear and talk back – it’s like being home even when you’re not.
Be alerted to what matters
Create customized motion detection and privacy zones so you only see the movement you care about.
Set up with ease
No more searching for outlets and no professional installation required – everything you need to get started is in the box. Plus, its wire-free design means you can place, stand, or mount it anywhere.
Works with Alexa
Go hands-free with Alexa. Stream live video, play recorded clips, arm and disarm your camera, be alerted to motion, and more.
Don't miss a moment
Cloud Storage: Blink Subscription Plan
Record, view, and save events in your Blink app with a free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan included with your purchase through February 18, 2021. Then, subscribe for just $3 per month per camera, or $10 per month for unlimited cameras at a single location. Learn more here.
Local Storage: Blink Sync Module 2
Back up video clips and photos from up to 10 cameras to the Blink Sync Module 2 in your home and view them on your computer with no additional fees. USB flash drive required (sold separately). Learn more here.
Note: Features like Live View and Motion Alerts are automatically available with Blink Outdoor at no additional cost.
Simple to set up and use
Compare Blink Cameras
|Price
|From: $27.99
|From: $59.99
|From: $74.99
|Ratings
|(81,339)
|(2,453)
|(29,823)
|Power source
|Plug-In
|2 AA lithium batteries
|2 AA lithium batteries
|Battery life
|N/A
|2 years
|2 years
|Weather resistant
|Placement
|Indoor Only
|Indoor Only
|Indoor + Outdoor
|Motion-activated alerts
|2-way audio
|Video resolution
|Up to 1080p
|Up to 1080p
|Up to 1080p
|Infrared night vision
|Temperature monitoring
|Works with Alexa
Blink Outdoor Technical Details
|
Field of view
|
110° diagonal
|
Video resolution
|
Record and view in 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.
|
Photo resolution
|
View captured images in 640 x 360 nHD
|
Camera frame rate
|
Up to 30 fps
|
Size
|
71 x 71 x 31 mm
|
Weight
|
48 grams
|
CPU
|
Immedia Proprietary – AC1002B, 4 cores / 200 MHz
|
Power
|
Camera battery: 2 AA 1.5V lithium metal (non-rechargeable) batteries Sync Module 2 power: 100-220V AC to 5V DC converter included.
*Battery life of up to 2 years, based on 5,882 seconds of live view, 43,200 seconds of motion-activated recording and 4,788 seconds of two-way talk. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors.
|
Requirements
|
Always-on high-speed internet connection (such as broadband, fiber, or DSL). Wifi network: 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n.
|
Connection
|
Power adapter
|
Available colors
|
Black
|
Smartphone requirements
|
iOS 10.3, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1
|
Blink app
|
Blink Home Monitor
|
Included in the box
|
Blink Outdoor camera (dependent on quantity selected), Sync Module 2, 2 1.5V non-rechargeable AA lithium metal batteries (per camera), mounting kit (per camera), USB cable, and power adapter.
|
Audio
|
Speaker output and 2-way audio recording.
|
LEDs
|
1 blue LED to help you know when it’s active (optional). 1 red LED when recording in night vision.
|
Warranty and service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Blink cameras is subject to the terms found here.
|
Support
|
Click here to view more information on the Blink Outdoor support page.
Click here to see the setup guide.
|
Generation
|
3rd Generation
|
Operating temperature
|
-4 to 113° F
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Set up was fairly easy. There is no real printed instruction manual, but those are rare today. Scanned the QR code and my smartphone popped me to their website with tons of tips, info, and even setup videos. The entire setup process is QR from the new Sync Module 2 to the camera itself. So don't make the mistake of slapping the batteries in and closing the camera unit like I did before I scanned the QR code. Whoops. Took less than 15 minutes to setup and sync. Signed up for a new Blink account so the old one won't get confused - plus there's several weeks of free cloud storage right now. Boom.
Set it up in a tree ACROSS from my house this time. When I put it over my door, my old cameras would flag every car or pedestrian close and far. All I want to see is the jerk stealing my UPS packages, so I flipped the perspective. The HD is super clean and clear, and the camera is at least 30 feet from the sync module with no problems connecting. Big plus there. And, there's a pretty powerful little speaker in this unit! I was really surprised at the volume this thing can push for such a small speaker. Now, when this alerts me to funny business, maybe I'll be able to yell at the perps. Probably not, because they'll be long gone by the time I see the notification. Still, this feature could be useful in warning your kids from doing something silly when you're not home.
The live view was disappointing, since you have to keep clicking the app to continue the live view for longer than 10-ish seconds. So you can't use this as a spying device or a baby monitor. Bummer. Also, the default recording time was like 5 seconds, probably to maximize battery life. You can't catch much in 5 seconds. I adjusted mine in the settings to about 20 seconds. I'll sacrifice battery life to catch a bad actor. Plus, there's a battery pack you can attach to this unit to increase battery life. I'll update in the future to let you know how the battery goes.
Overall, I'm impressed with the new Blink outdoor. It's gonna rain here in Florida soon, so I'll let you know how that goes as well as night shots when available.
By The Truth on September 18, 2020
2. Easy to set up
3. Can arm/disarm camera to save on battery life, so if you're working in the yard, bringing in groceries etc... you're not constantly receiving notifications and using the battery life.
4. Your videos can be stored in the Cloud (for a nominal fee) or you can insert a USB into the sync module for local storage. If someone is brazen enough to steal the whole camera, you still have access to the video.
5. You can adjust the sensitivity level, so after you install the camera, you can reduce the level if you're getting too many notifications from trees, animals etc..setting off the alarm.
6. It is easy to adjust the camera (after you've installed it) if you want to change the angle for a better view.
Cons: Connectivity (update) This issue has resolved itself. For the last 4 days, I have had no issues receiving notifications or viewing videos. If you experience first day hiccups, hang in there.
2. The only way to share access to your live videos is by giving your username & password to a person. The individual then has access to change your email address, password, and delete videos. Technically, they can lock you out of your own security system. Good luck with that if you have teenagers. While you want them to see what's going on outside if they're home alone, you don't want them deleting videos of friends who might visit the house when you're not home. Deal breaker.
3. This one is not a deal breaker. The camera is small, so if you're looking to deter criminals who are opportunist, they might not even notice the camera is there. Sometimes just the visual presence of a camera will deter individuals.
I cannot speak to the longevity of the battery life, which was one of the selling points for me. I'll update later if I encounter other issues.
By Jacquelyn on September 18, 2020
Really, really poor optics for this class of home security camera. Our old Wyze cameras are way sharper.
Night vision is abyssmal. Not kind of bad, but truly muddled grey blotchiness.
The app is atrociously slow. We're running Amplifi Alien mesh wifi in a small house, so it's not the wifi connection. The cameras take about 10 seconds to activate whereas our Wyze cameras take about 3 seconds.
The fact that it will not interact and display feeds into the Ring app of our brand new Amazon Ring alarm system (Ring alarm is awesome!) is my other very major gripe.
Considering the muscle Amazon could bring to this product launch, I see it as an utter flop.