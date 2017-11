I purchased this for my son, since he needed a Bluetooth speaker and an alarm clock- so why not a 2 in 1? It looks exactly like the picture. We enjoy the hard wood look, combined with the light weight of the high quality plastic. The display is bright enough to be visible, yet not so bright that it's annoying or prevents rest. The temperature feature is great, and accurate! The buttons- we like them. Other reviewers complained about the noise they make when pressed. I was really worried the sound would be as jarring as they noted. In actuality, the sound is fine! Perhaps these individuals are sensitive to sound input? Either way, the sound they make isn't the most elegant relaxing, although it's sort of just a sound. Not bothersome at all. I deducted on star for two reasons:



1) As a speaker, the sound lacks clarity and volume. My son is young, so it's fine for now. He enjoys syncing with his phone and listening to music while he cleans his room (yes, he actually cleans, ha!), or hangs out with the dog in there. I suppose when he's a full-on teen or an adult (I shudder), the sound quality would be inadequate.



2) As other reviewers noted, there is no way to distinguish between buttons. This means that, unless you're looking directly at them, reading them, there is no tactile way to tell which button you're pressing. Kind of a bummer.



All in all, very satisfied with our purchase. Nothing is perfect- but this suits us very well for now!