Bluetooth Digital Alarm Clock Speaker by GOgroove - Built in Microphone , LED Time + Date Display for Phones, MP3 Players, Tablets, & More - Light Wood Style
- CONNECT WIRELESSLY with Bluetooth or use the included 3.5mm AUX input cable to connect non-bluetooth devices for convenient music playback, conference calls, and more
- LED ALARM DISPLAY makes it easy to see alarm status with light displaying recurring alarm or one time alarm
- INTEGRATED MICROPHONE is perfect for taking phone calls, conference calls at the office, by the bedside, or simply from across the room
- CAPACITIVE CONTROLS located at the front edge of the alarm clock are easy to see and access and give the clock a great modern style for any room décor
- 3 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by our 3 Year Manufacturer's Warranty
Product Description
Digital LED Display
Digital Display & Capacitive Buttons
GOgroove's TYM Digital Alarm Clock has a clear, easy to read LED display that features the current time and date. The display can be dimmed for an non-interrupting ambient light, and active alarms are easily visible through an indicator light that is off for no alarm, on for a recurring alarm, and blinking for a one time alarm.
Features 4 capacitive buttons that are easy to activate with a simple touch.
- Phone Call button answers/ends calls, and controls play/pause controls for your music
- Volume Up and Volume Down buttons control volume by pressing and holding down the button
- Snooze button is used to adjust LED display brightness and snooze an alarm for 10 minutes, or be held down during an active alarm to silence until the next day
A light wooden finish and modern angular design is the perfect fit for many homes and offices. The wood grain finish looks great on wooden nightstands, dressers, and more. However, the TYM also goes well with metal/aluminum or glass accented furniture/surfaces for a more modern/industrial appeal.
Connect, Pair, & Listen
Wireless and Wired Connection
Connect to the TYM alarm clock speaker via Bluetooth or use the included 3.5mm AUX cable to connect non-bluetooth devices. The clock is perpetually in pairing mode, so the only step to pairing is to turn on your devices bluetooth and select the TYM. Built in memory remembers the last paired device, which automatically connects to that device when in range. This means no more annoying repairing!
- Bluetooth 2.1+EDR pairs at up to 33ft away from device
- 3v backup battery cell so clock remembers date/alarm/time settings when unplugged and moved from one room to another
The TYM offers full range sound quality with two 40mm drivers and a 60mm passive subwoofer. Extreme sound quality for room filling sound. Speakers on either side of the clock give a true stereo sound experience and eliminate sound distortion.
Top customer reviews
I don't like the fact that the date appears backwards on the display next to the time. For example; if its 6:12pm May 13, 2016
it will appear like so; 6:12 13 ' 5 with the day's date first and the month last. But that's just my O.C.D
otherwise I love it, Really good sound quality.
I have mixed feelings about this clock. I've had it for 3 months now, and it does some things well, but others not so well.
The good:
It looks nice and has a minimalist feel. The numbers are big and easy to read. The speaker isn't bad, but its not great either. It does have a hiss when nothing is playing though it, but fortunately, the speaker turns itself off when not connected through Bluetooth, so you won't hear a hiss when you are sleeping.
The bad:
No buttons. At least not tactile ones, they are capacitance buttons on the top edge that you touch to work. Not a good thing when you are half asleep and trying to get to the right button - especially the snooze.
So BRIGHT! For the first 3 weeks I had this clock it was shining full force in my face at night. It does not auto-dim at night. Finally figured out how to toggle the brightness (push the snooze button).
The temperature is the ROOM temperature. Being a fancy Bluetooth clock, I thought it might have an app to grab time and temp data so you don't have to set the clock, and would give the current outside temperature, but no, it measures how hot or cold it is next to your bed.
So overall, this clock isn't bad, but could have been so much better.
2 display brightnesses
12 or 24 hour time
Bluetooth speakers
Pros:
Very tasteful and stylish.
Temperature gauge is nice to have.
Clean, simple design.
Easy to set time.
Speaker quality is pretty good and decently loud, what you'd expect from a $35 clock.
Color of numbers is very nice.
Not too bright—my last clock bothered me with both its jarring blue color and room-illuminating brightness and I'm happy this clock has neither—but still easy to read in any brightness.
Looks exactly like it does in the product photos—the color may be slightly more orange or maybe that's just my personal perception.
Cons:
Speaker emits white noise constantly. It's fairly quiet and usually fades into the background, but if you're bothered by small noises like clocks ticking, this may not be the clock for you.
Sound effects (for changing volume or a Bluetooth connect) are always the same volume (loud) regardless of how loud the speaker is. Very bothersome at 3AM when I'm trying to not bother my family, and mildly annoying regardless.
No button to disconnect the current device or shut off the speaker.
The buttons are 'touch' buttons with no moving parts or tactile feedback, which makes them hard to find at 5AM when you're half asleep and they feel exactly the same as the wood around them.
Overall:
A good clock with nice features and a few flaws that hold it back from being a great clock.
1) As a speaker, the sound lacks clarity and volume. My son is young, so it's fine for now. He enjoys syncing with his phone and listening to music while he cleans his room (yes, he actually cleans, ha!), or hangs out with the dog in there. I suppose when he's a full-on teen or an adult (I shudder), the sound quality would be inadequate.
2) As other reviewers noted, there is no way to distinguish between buttons. This means that, unless you're looking directly at them, reading them, there is no tactile way to tell which button you're pressing. Kind of a bummer.
All in all, very satisfied with our purchase. Nothing is perfect- but this suits us very well for now!
