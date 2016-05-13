Needed a new nightstand clock, and saw this one on sale.



I have mixed feelings about this clock. I've had it for 3 months now, and it does some things well, but others not so well.



The good:

It looks nice and has a minimalist feel. The numbers are big and easy to read. The speaker isn't bad, but its not great either. It does have a hiss when nothing is playing though it, but fortunately, the speaker turns itself off when not connected through Bluetooth, so you won't hear a hiss when you are sleeping.



The bad:

No buttons. At least not tactile ones, they are capacitance buttons on the top edge that you touch to work. Not a good thing when you are half asleep and trying to get to the right button - especially the snooze.

So BRIGHT! For the first 3 weeks I had this clock it was shining full force in my face at night. It does not auto-dim at night. Finally figured out how to toggle the brightness (push the snooze button).

The temperature is the ROOM temperature. Being a fancy Bluetooth clock, I thought it might have an app to grab time and temp data so you don't have to set the clock, and would give the current outside temperature, but no, it measures how hot or cold it is next to your bed.



So overall, this clock isn't bad, but could have been so much better.