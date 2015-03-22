Blundstone Unisex Super 550 Series Boot

Price: $99.58 - $329.99 & Free Return on some sizes and colors
  • Select Size to see the return policy for the item
75% of customers say this fits as expected.
Too small
70
Somewhat small
71
Fits as expected
816
Somewhat large
88
Too large
41
This is my third pair and a rough edge on the back top of the left boot cut up the skin.
Justin Powell | Fit: As expected
Sometimes i have problems bc shoes are narrow but with this is perfect!
Adriana | Fit: As expected
Each of them are super, except that the oldest boots finally disintegrated in the heel and sole areas.
DAA | Fit: As expected
Size Chart
Rustic Brown
  • 100% Leather
  • Imported
  • Synthetic sole
  • Shaft measures approximately 6" from arch
  • Heel measures approximately 1.5"
  • Boot opening measures approximately 10" around
  • Model 585 is part of the Super 550 Series of Blundstone boots.
Show more

Product description

Blundstone delivers a cool-weather hit with this Rustic chelsea boot. Thinsulate insulation. Convenient pull tabs. Flexible, grippy sole.

Blundstone has been making sturdy and unique boots in Tasmania, Australia, since 1870. The family-owned company has maintained the quality, integrity and authenticity of their products for over 130 years. Blundstone boots are no-nonsense, go-anywhere, do-anything legends. Their durability is phenomenal. In these days of disposability, it's reassuring to know that with proper care, it's not uncommon for your Blundstone's to last for years.

  • Product Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 0.7 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 12 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B007VAYYBS
  • Item model number: BL585 Rustic Brown
  • Date first listed on Amazon: September 12, 2009
  • Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #6,700 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
    By customer groups & interests
    Hiking
    4.5
    Men's Fashion
    4.4

    Read reviews that mention

    every day love these boots second pair fit perfectly boots ever great boots right out of the box well made half size highly recommend last pair great boot walking around look great third pair extremely comfortable another pair happy with the purchase around town best boots

    Showing 1-7 of 502 reviews

    R. Sims
    2.0 out of 5 starsHigh Quality Work Boot
    March 22, 2015
    Size: 8.5 M US Women / 6.5 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
    review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
    114 people found this helpful
    Debra
    5.0 out of 5 starsI love these boots
    July 18, 2017
    Size: 8 M US Women / 6 M US MenColor: Rustic BrownVerified Purchase
    11 people found this helpful
    Danielle Babiarz
    5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect Travel Boot for Winter.
    January 10, 2018
    Size: 7 M US Women / 5 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
    7 people found this helpful
    erock
    3.0 out of 5 starsDissappointed
    June 14, 2017
    Size: 10.5 M US Women / 8.5 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
    8 people found this helpful
    TyTop Contributor: Pets
    5.0 out of 5 starsGreat boots
    December 4, 2016
    Size: 10.5 M US Women / 8.5 M US MenColor: Rustic BrownVerified Purchase
    review imagereview image
    8 people found this helpful
    Blowtorchcigars
    4.0 out of 5 starsRead Stuff More Better...Like Details
    December 27, 2016
    Size: 10.5 M US Women / 8.5 M US MenColor: Rustic BrownVerified Purchase
    8 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 starsand these were perfect all-day every day boots
    August 5, 2016
    Size: 9 M US Women / 7 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
    8 people found this helpful
