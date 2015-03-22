Update Sept 2015

I have changed my review to two stars. These shoes still fit well, and amazingly are just now starting to leak water around the toe, however, the sole of this shoe is terrible. I read reviews about people storing them for long times in their closets and then when they go to put them on after an extended period of time, the sole just falls apart. Well, I wore my boots at work every day, 5 days a week (minus a holiday here and there), they were never stored for any length of time, and when not in use, they lived under my desk in my office. I watched these things fall apart and took pictures of it along the way. It's like the soles are made of two pieces of rubber that are glued together with a similar rubber spackle. This spackle degraded and sloughed off in bits. After only about 6 months of wear, they are now nearly unuseable. I would rate them at 1 start, however, they have a one year warranty. I have contacted them and have been asked to ship them to them, at my expense, so they can determine if it is a manufactures defect, as I'm certain it is. I have since learned, IF you register your boots within a (short) amount of time after their purchase, you can get a 2 year extended warranty. It's too bad this offer isn't mentioned with the boots. I question why they would offer such a warranty, unless they were having issues, word of those issues was preventing sales of their product, and it is an attempt to get you to buy their flawed product.



These are great. Took me forever to figure out which size to buy. Reading through many reviews I learned that Aussie men's sizes are one size smaller than US mens and half sizes are wide width. Wearing women's 7.5W the 5.5 fit fairly well. They do have a lot of up/down give inside especially in the heel. I removed both insoles and replaced them with my orthotics. The left was tighter than the right, uncomfortably so across the top of my foot (likely my left foot is larger). I crammed a baseball down at the end of the workday in them to stretch them out overnight. Took a few days of doing that but then they were great. Great water tight shoe. I bought more of the sample Nikwax that came with them. It works well with them.