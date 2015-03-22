Blundstone Unisex Super 550 Series Boot
|Price:
|
$99.58 - $329.99
&
Free Return on some sizes and colors
Fit: As expected (75%)
75% of customers say this fits as expected.
|Too small
|
|70
|Somewhat small
|
|71
|Fits as expected
|
|816
|Somewhat large
|
|88
|Too large
|
|41
This is my third pair and a rough edge on the back top of the left boot cut up the skin.
Sometimes i have problems bc shoes are narrow but with this is perfect!
Each of them are super, except that the oldest boots finally disintegrated in the heel and sole areas.
- 100% Leather
- Imported
- Synthetic sole
- Shaft measures approximately 6" from arch
- Heel measures approximately 1.5"
- Boot opening measures approximately 10" around
- Model 585 is part of the Super 550 Series of Blundstone boots.
Product description
Blundstone delivers a cool-weather hit with this Rustic chelsea boot. Thinsulate insulation. Convenient pull tabs. Flexible, grippy sole.
Blundstone has been making sturdy and unique boots in Tasmania, Australia, since 1870. The family-owned company has maintained the quality, integrity and authenticity of their products for over 130 years. Blundstone boots are no-nonsense, go-anywhere, do-anything legends. Their durability is phenomenal. In these days of disposability, it's reassuring to know that with proper care, it's not uncommon for your Blundstone's to last for years.
- Average Customer Review:
March 22, 2015
Size: 8.5 M US Women / 6.5 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
Update Sept 2015
I have changed my review to two stars. These shoes still fit well, and amazingly are just now starting to leak water around the toe, however, the sole of this shoe is terrible. I read reviews about people storing them for long times in their closets and then when they go to put them on after an extended period of time, the sole just falls apart. Well, I wore my boots at work every day, 5 days a week (minus a holiday here and there), they were never stored for any length of time, and when not in use, they lived under my desk in my office. I watched these things fall apart and took pictures of it along the way. It's like the soles are made of two pieces of rubber that are glued together with a similar rubber spackle. This spackle degraded and sloughed off in bits. After only about 6 months of wear, they are now nearly unuseable. I would rate them at 1 start, however, they have a one year warranty. I have contacted them and have been asked to ship them to them, at my expense, so they can determine if it is a manufactures defect, as I'm certain it is. I have since learned, IF you register your boots within a (short) amount of time after their purchase, you can get a 2 year extended warranty. It's too bad this offer isn't mentioned with the boots. I question why they would offer such a warranty, unless they were having issues, word of those issues was preventing sales of their product, and it is an attempt to get you to buy their flawed product.
These are great. Took me forever to figure out which size to buy. Reading through many reviews I learned that Aussie men's sizes are one size smaller than US mens and half sizes are wide width. Wearing women's 7.5W the 5.5 fit fairly well. They do have a lot of up/down give inside especially in the heel. I removed both insoles and replaced them with my orthotics. The left was tighter than the right, uncomfortably so across the top of my foot (likely my left foot is larger). I crammed a baseball down at the end of the workday in them to stretch them out overnight. Took a few days of doing that but then they were great. Great water tight shoe. I bought more of the sample Nikwax that came with them. It works well with them.
July 18, 2017
Size: 8 M US Women / 6 M US MenColor: Rustic BrownVerified Purchase
I love these boots. This is my second pair. My first pair I bought for outdoor work - gardens, rain, mud, quick on/off, no laces, but they became my everyday go to shoe including in winter snow. I had them about 6 or 7 years and honestly did not take care of them the way I should have i.e. barely took care of them. After a recent extremely wet boot soaking event it became apparent that the leather was pretty ruined, cracked and unyielding. I just bought a new pair - same ones. This time I will stay on top of renewing the leather and may also use shoe trees in them between wearing. The sole inserts that come with the shoe increase comfort and conformance to your foot. When purchasing my new pair. I found the sizing displayed to be very confusing. I knew I needed a size 5 as it was imprinted on the sole of my current boot. I am a woman and wear US size 7.5. Size 5 UK 6 M US equates to a size 8 women (size 6 US Men) in US sizing. When picking a size for the order it is listed as 5 F(M) UK. Hopefully you can figure it our from there. Just noticed there is a new sizing chart that would have saved me an hour of contemplation when I ordered. The new calculator told me I needed a size 5 which fits perfect.
January 10, 2018
Size: 7 M US Women / 5 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
I ordered these after reading many reviews and watching many videos comparing the 500s to the 550s. Wore them on a trip to Chamonix where the conditions went from snow to slush to rain to frozen sheet of ice. Grippy soles kept me upright and reinforced leather kept my feet dry in very wet conditions--I felt bad for my husband and son, who didn't have them and went around with soaked feet. Per the health app on my phone, I logged 5-10 miles a day in these with little foot fatigue. I need a lot of arch support, which these have, but I added a pair of OTC athletic ones too. I waver between a 6-6.5 in American women's shoes. I got the AU 4 (U.S. women's 6.5) and the heel slipped a little when I walked. The inserts helped with this. They broke in very quickly as well. At the end of the trip, we spent two days in Geneva--very hilly with cobblestone streets. We couldn't find our hotel, so spent a lot of time in these schlepping luggage up and down stairs and over uneven terrain. Again, did not disappoint. They look really cute with skinny jeans, leggings and dresses with tights. Definitely worth the money.
June 14, 2017
Size: 10.5 M US Women / 8.5 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
I have a high arch. Because of this, the top of my foot goes up at a significant angle. Because of that, this boot puts a LOT of pressure on top of my foot. I thought they would stretch out a bit, so I kept them, but after months of trying, it's still too much pressure; enough to put my foot to sleep if I'm sitting down. Fit great in width and length; just not in "slope/height".
December 4, 2016
Size: 10.5 M US Women / 8.5 M US MenColor: Rustic BrownVerified Purchase
I love the boots themselves, although they are somewhat large. It is extremely difficult to find out my size from the size chart here as I am a women, so I had to use other conversion tables. I am a US women's 9.5 and ordered a AU men's 7.5. I probably could have fit into the 7.0 but the inserts that come with the shoe + wool socks help them fit better. Although I ordered a 550 series, the box said 585 series. I don't know exactly why. They seem to be the exact same style.
December 27, 2016
Size: 10.5 M US Women / 8.5 M US MenColor: Rustic BrownVerified Purchase
The shoes are of unquestionable quality, but the size choices confused my daughter. Apparently she thought we were Australian. We are not. They have big feet in Australia for stomping on crawly things. The size mix-up was entirely our fault. I wish Australians the best and hope they had a Merry Christmas.
August 5, 2016
Size: 9 M US Women / 7 M US MenColor: WalnutVerified Purchase
I **love** these boots. Bought before heading to Australia for 3 months during winter there in Sydney, and these were perfect all-day every day boots. My only complaint is that I wish I had been able to try them oh before ordering, as they fit fine with bulky socks but are a bit too long and loose without them/with regular thickness socks.