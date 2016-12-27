Loading recommendations for this item...

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, 1 Liter, 34 Ounce, Chrome

by Bodum
  • French press: Chambord French press brews a premium cup of Coffee in just 4 minutes, simply add course ground Coffee, hot water and press
  • Stainless steel: 3-part stainless steel plunger has a mesh filter that helps extract your coffee's aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter
  • Durable design: Coffee press features Bodum Patented safety lid to keep contents from spilling and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
  • Maximum flavor: pressed Coffee extracts the perfect amount of essentials oils and acids from the Coffee bean for maximum flavor; the preferred method for brewing for Coffee enthusiasts everywhere
  • Servings: premium French press Coffee maker makes 8 cups of Coffee, 4 oz each
Chambord is a true original – the classic French press Coffee maker designed in the fifties. And we still produce it with the same painstaking craftsmanship we used way back when with the original. The frame and lid, made of steel, undergo several Chrome Plating processes to obtain a durable shiny surface that will last for many years of intense use. The only difference in the production process since the fifties is our commitment to the highest standards of environmentally correct manufacturing, which is especially important during the Chrome Plating process. The black CHAMBORD polypropylene handle comes in a matte finish that not only gives a comfortable grip while serving but adds to the classic quality of the design. The French press system has always been the simplest and ultimate way of brewing an excellent cup of Coffee. Using fresh coarse ground beans with water between 92 and 96 degrees Celsius brings out the very best in all types of Coffee.

Seth Dillingham
5.0 out of 5 starsExceeded all expectations, but 16 oz not 32 oz
December 27, 2016
Size: 17 Oz.Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Read more
236 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Salmagundi
1.0 out of 5 starsNot a Bodum, a Chinese Knockoff
April 8, 2019
Size: 12 Oz.Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
79 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
travelinglens
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect size and great design
August 10, 2017
Size: 17 Oz.Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Read more
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Megan M
1.0 out of 5 starsGreat French press - if you’re making coffee for ants
January 20, 2019
Size: 12 Oz.Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
G. B. Keefer
1.0 out of 5 starsGreat coffee, poor design.
June 13, 2015
Size: 51 Oz.Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
236 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

