I had a Bodum press previously for times when I needed a quick cup and didn't want to do a whole pot of coffee in the coffee maker. One day when I cleaned the coffee maker I found so much gunk in it I knew I could never use a drip machine again. GROSS!



So I made the break and went 100% press and never looked back. The coffee is better and a little extra cleanup day to day over the horrors that lay inside the guts of a drip machine made it no contest.



But I needed a bigger press and this was one of only a couple from Bodum that fit the bill in being able to fill my carafe and get a cup out right now.



Unfortunately after several months use I have discovered it has a major design flaw that has really bummed me out on this purchase. Namely the handle. The handle is designed to not need screws or rivets as it pops together and is held together by tension of the metal cage that holds the glass chamber. Over time it seems something has warped and it keep swinging loose at the bottom which can be a bit scary as it ONLY does it when its full of boiling hot water!! Had this problem surfaced earlier I would have returned it and looked at a different model or brand. It is sad as it really fits my needs and works in all other ways exactly as I want it and it makes great coffee but this makes it feel like kind of a chintzy item. It's a real shame.