Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, 1 Liter, 34 Ounce, Chrome
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- French press: Chambord French press brews a premium cup of Coffee in just 4 minutes, simply add course ground Coffee, hot water and press
- Stainless steel: 3-part stainless steel plunger has a mesh filter that helps extract your coffee's aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter
- Durable design: Coffee press features Bodum Patented safety lid to keep contents from spilling and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Maximum flavor: pressed Coffee extracts the perfect amount of essentials oils and acids from the Coffee bean for maximum flavor; the preferred method for brewing for Coffee enthusiasts everywhere
- Servings: premium French press Coffee maker makes 8 cups of Coffee, 4 oz each
From the manufacturer
Bodum - From the Soul of Slow Coffee.
Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Makers
CHAMBORD is a true original – the classic French Press coffee maker designed in the 1950's. We still produce it with the same painstaking craftsmanship we used way back when with the original. We are commuted to the highest standards of environmentally correct manufacturing. The French Press system has always been the simplest and ultimate way of brewing an excellent cup of coffee. Using fresh coarse ground beans with water between 197 and 204ºF (Just below a boil) brings out the very best in all types of coffee.
How to brew French Press Coffee the Bodum Way.
|
|
|
|
|
Step 1
For each 8-ounce cup, put 2 rounded tablespoon or 2 Bodum scoop of coarse-ground coffee into the pot.
|
Step 2
Pour hot (not boiling) water into the pot. Leave a minimum of 1 inch of space at the top. Stir with a plastic spoon.
|
Step 3
Place the plunger unit on top of the pot. Turn lid to close off the pour spout opening. Do not press down. Let the coffee brew for 4 minutes.
|
Step 4
After 4 minutes press down the plunger and enjoy.
Bodum Quality in every Component:
|
|
|
|
|
Borosilicate Glass Beaker
The beaker is made of High-Quality Borosilicate glass is ultra-light and strong, has great heat- resistant properties, and will not get cloudy in the dishwasher.
|
Stainless Steel Spiral Plate
The Stainless Steel spiral plate keeps the filter mesh in place and makes sure that water goes through but no ground coffee. The flexible spiral provides a universal fit taking into account the manufacturing tolerances of glass jugs.
|
Stainless Steel Filter Plate
The Stainless Steel Filter Plate is a key component to the Bodum coffee makers. It separates the ground coffee beans from the water after the brewing has stopped.
|
Stainless Steel Cross Plate
The Stainless Steel cross plate holds the mesh in place together with the spiral plate.
Product description
Chambord is a true original – the classic French press Coffee maker designed in the fifties. And we still produce it with the same painstaking craftsmanship we used way back when with the original. The frame and lid, made of steel, undergo several Chrome Plating processes to obtain a durable shiny surface that will last for many years of intense use. The only difference in the production process since the fifties is our commitment to the highest standards of environmentally correct manufacturing, which is especially important during the Chrome Plating process. The black CHAMBORD polypropylene handle comes in a matte finish that not only gives a comfortable grip while serving but adds to the classic quality of the design. The French press system has always been the simplest and ultimate way of brewing an excellent cup of Coffee. Using fresh coarse ground beans with water between 92 and 96 degrees Celsius brings out the very best in all types of Coffee.
4,033 customer reviews
Customer images
Showing 1-8 of 4,033 reviews
I'd heard that all “French Presses” deposit a very small amount of coffee grounds in your coffee. Everyone said it was a small trade-off for the best cup of coffee you can easily make at home. One even said those grounds were a "badge of honor."
Well, I've been using my Bodum for weeks now and am yet to notice a single coffee ground in my coffee. Perhaps the plunger's filter mesh will deform slightly, someday, if I drop it on the floor? For now, though, the edges of plunger perfectly match up with the glass.
It really is the best coffee I've ever had. I love this thing.
My advice: buy good coffee. Know your beans, and make sure it's ground very coarse (specifically for a French Press). Find a local roaster and buy it direct.
Now, the caveat: this thing does not provide "four cups" in the American sense of the word "cup". It holds about 16 ounces. That's two cups. I believe they call this a four-cup press because it holds four demitasse, which is much closer to a half-cup.
If you like a big cup of coffee in the morning, or are filling up an insulated travel mug, then this Bodun will make enough for just one person at a time. Again, sixteen ounces. It's approximately one Starbucks Grande or a little more than one Dunkin’ Donuts medium.
Because I got the 17 oz, I will say that the wideness of the press is unusual and I was a bit taken aback by how this particular wide design made the filter feel as it plunges. At first, I honestly thought there was a design flaw since the plunger didn't depress as easily as other presses I have had in the past. However, after using it to make coffee a few times now, it works flawlessly and I appreciate the extra resistance while plunging.
Coffee made with this has been glorious and I can't speak highly enough about the size of the 17 oz if you, like me, have been looking for a smaller press which will make 1 huge mug of coffee (or 2 small mugs).
So I made the break and went 100% press and never looked back. The coffee is better and a little extra cleanup day to day over the horrors that lay inside the guts of a drip machine made it no contest.
But I needed a bigger press and this was one of only a couple from Bodum that fit the bill in being able to fill my carafe and get a cup out right now.
Unfortunately after several months use I have discovered it has a major design flaw that has really bummed me out on this purchase. Namely the handle. The handle is designed to not need screws or rivets as it pops together and is held together by tension of the metal cage that holds the glass chamber. Over time it seems something has warped and it keep swinging loose at the bottom which can be a bit scary as it ONLY does it when its full of boiling hot water!! Had this problem surfaced earlier I would have returned it and looked at a different model or brand. It is sad as it really fits my needs and works in all other ways exactly as I want it and it makes great coffee but this makes it feel like kind of a chintzy item. It's a real shame.