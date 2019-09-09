I was looking for a beautiful kettle for my room that is not so kitcheny, and after hours of looking, I found this beautiful gooseneck kettle and ordered it. So far, I was using it for almost 3 months and several times each day. and here are the pros and cons:

- It works fine and fast, in 5-6 min for the whole capacity, or if like me, you just want to add water for one medium glass (300 ml) it takes 3 minutes to start boiling.

- the temperature sensor works fine. (don't forget to put the lid on it)

- the color is great, it has a matte black color and somehow you feel it has a texture (which it doesn't).

- HOWEVER, after 3 days of using it, I observed changes at the color of the metal inside the kettle which is right above the heater (or coil or whatever is there).during those days, I left water inside it and this happened. After that, I empty the kettle each time that I use it, which is not the easiest thing to do and I wish the quality of the inside sink was good enough that I could leave water inside. However, so far, this event didn't cause any change in the quality of the water.

I am a little sad, I bought this kettle because I thought it has a very good build quality, but it was not the best. Also, the kettle is a little loose on its base when it is empty.

So, to be honest, here the design is a better motivation to buy it than the quality. but, I like it.