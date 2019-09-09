Add to your order

Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 7,131 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Electric Kettles by Bodum
27 Ounces
Matte Black

Brand Bodum
Color Matte Black
Capacity 1.7 Pounds
Material Stainless Steel
Voltage 120

About this item

  Ideal for use with Bodum POUR OVER coffee makers.
  Made of attractive, durable stainless steel and natural, sustainable cork.
  Supremely comfortable, non-slip handle and knob protect your fingers from heat.
  Ergonomic, elegant design enables you to easily control the speed and consistency of the water flow for optimum pour over brewing.
  27 Oz. Capacity
  Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black
  • +
  Chemex Bonded Filter - Natural Square - 100 ct - Exclusive Packaging
  • +
  Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker - Classic Series - 8-Cup - Exclusive Packaging
From the manufacturer

Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black
AmazonCommercial Black Stainless Steel Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle: Model No. M99S 1500W Electric Kettle with SpeedBoil Tech, 1.8 Liter Cordless with LED Light, Borosilicate Glass, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection
Bodum Bistro Electric Water Kettle, 34 Ounce, 1 Liter, Black
COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
Cuisinart GK-1 Digital Gooseneck Kettle, black, 1.0 liter
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (7131) 4.5 out of 5 stars (131) 4.7 out of 5 stars (40213) 4.5 out of 5 stars (7050) 4.7 out of 5 stars (6441) 4.7 out of 5 stars (67)
Price $39.99 $30.74 $34.97 $38.12 $24.99 $99.95
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Home Moderne Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 8.26 x 11.79 x 6.29 inches 11.1 x 5.75 x 8.62 inches 9.84 x 7.87 x 1.57 inches 7.88 x 5 x 8.88 inches 10 x 2 x 2.7 inches 11.81 x 5.55 x 6.93 inches
Material Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Borosilicate Glass Stainless steel, plastic, silicone Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
Product Description

With its slim, elongated spout, compact body and powerful electric base, our gooseneck kettle is as efficient as it is eye-catching. Expertly designed and produced to the highest standards, our chic kettle is all you need to enhance your pour over brewing technique and enjoy every cup more. The spout is specially shaped to give you optimum control over the water flow for precision pouring at its very best. That leads to optimum extraction of the beans' natural oils for the best possible taste and aroma. Like the lid, the handle features smooth, natural cork to boost your credentials while ensuring the kettle is always comfortable to hold. It boils quickly and can make several cups at a time.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
7,131 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
10%
3 star 3%
3%
2 star 2%
2%
1 star 3%
3%

Top reviews from the United States

Ashley
5.0 out of 5 stars Efficient Kettle Attractive Design
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2019
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
Ashley
5.0 out of 5 stars Efficient Kettle Attractive Design
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2019
This is exactly what I was looking for. A small, countertop electric kettle with an attractive design. I love the matte black against the cork finishes, and it looks great next to my coffee maker. The cord isn't too long and is easy to hide away. I filled it to the max line and it took about 3 minutes to boil, way faster than a kettle on the stovetop. The on switch is located at the base and isn't too big, and it turns off automatically when the water is boiled. The gooseneck spout is really cute and creates a gorgeous pour that's easily controlled for pour over coffees and such. I would recommend this to anyone who likes to enjoy 1-2 cups of tea or coffee at a time. Tip: Do not remove the plastic piece that's above the max fill line, other reviews mention it will break the kettle.
Laurel Skelton
4.0 out of 5 stars Solution for leaking problem
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2019
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte Black
Customer image
Laurel Skelton
4.0 out of 5 stars Solution for leaking problem
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2019
I, too, bought this kettle at Target (considerably cheaper there), but came here to see if anyone knew what's going on with the leaking. I think I may have figured it out. While unpacking the kettle, I read through the instruction manual to see if a little plastic (or silicone?) piece over the stainless tube inside was packing material, or if it should be left on. It said nothing about it. I've come to the conclusion that it should not have been removed. Fortunately, not being sure, I threw it in the box.

While using it without the silicone piece, ours leaked - more when my husband used it, and likely wasn't careful when filling not to get water down the tube. But it seems that even just condensation sends some water down the tube. It makes sense that this is where the leaking is coming from. Now that I have put the piece back over the tube, it likely will not leak. If I don't come back to this, that was the problem. If it continues to leak, I will update.

I removed a star because now it has plastic (or silicone) inside the kettle - something I was hoping to avoid. Even though it is above water, the water does condense at the top and drip down over it.
Hema Padhu
1.0 out of 5 stars Leaks no matter how little water is in it!
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte SilverVerified Purchase
Customer image
Hema Padhu
1.0 out of 5 stars Leaks no matter how little water is in it!
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2020
The basic function of this kettle should be to (a) not leak water and (b) boil water. By definition what a kettle should be doing. Not this one. See my photos! there is always water bubbling over and puddling around the electric base. I reduced the water (even uploaded a photo with water well below the metal rod inside the kettle) and it still leaks. I have to mop up everyday. Returning this piece of crap. I had a Chantel which is a bit more expensive but well worth it.
MPLIV
1.0 out of 5 stars made in china
Reviewed in the United States on June 19, 2019
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
Daniel Caplan
1.0 out of 5 stars Surprisingly Disappointing and Frustrating to Use
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
Sam Hailey
5.0 out of 5 stars works perfectly
Reviewed in the United States on August 28, 2019
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
DL
5.0 out of 5 stars Lightning Fast Attractive Kettle for Precision Pour Over
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2019
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
Joshua Schiffer
5.0 out of 5 stars Dang this thing is PERFECT (except one thing)
Reviewed in the United States on April 14, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte SilverVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Hossein
3.0 out of 5 stars As beautiful as you expect!
Reviewed in Canada on April 26, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
Hossein
3.0 out of 5 stars As beautiful as you expect!
Reviewed in Canada on April 26, 2020
I was looking for a beautiful kettle for my room that is not so kitcheny, and after hours of looking, I found this beautiful gooseneck kettle and ordered it. So far, I was using it for almost 3 months and several times each day. and here are the pros and cons:
- It works fine and fast, in 5-6 min for the whole capacity, or if like me, you just want to add water for one medium glass (300 ml) it takes 3 minutes to start boiling.
- the temperature sensor works fine. (don't forget to put the lid on it)
- the color is great, it has a matte black color and somehow you feel it has a texture (which it doesn't).
- HOWEVER, after 3 days of using it, I observed changes at the color of the metal inside the kettle which is right above the heater (or coil or whatever is there).during those days, I left water inside it and this happened. After that, I empty the kettle each time that I use it, which is not the easiest thing to do and I wish the quality of the inside sink was good enough that I could leave water inside. However, so far, this event didn't cause any change in the quality of the water.
I am a little sad, I bought this kettle because I thought it has a very good build quality, but it was not the best. Also, the kettle is a little loose on its base when it is empty.
So, to be honest, here the design is a better motivation to buy it than the quality. but, I like it.
BFLD
2.0 out of 5 stars Poor Build
Reviewed in Canada on May 5, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte SilverVerified Purchase
Ricardo
3.0 out of 5 stars CUIDADO. Riesgo potencial de corto circuito.
Reviewed in Mexico on September 8, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
Mik
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy práctica y útil, funciona perfectamente!
Reviewed in Mexico on August 24, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
Mik
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy práctica y útil, funciona perfectamente!
Reviewed in Mexico on August 24, 2020
Vi comentarios muy diversos antes de hacer la compra, pero puedo decir que me ha gustado mucho el producto y que funciona perfectamente. Lo primero es que el color en negro mate va muy bien, es discreto y elegante, aunque también existe otra versión en plateado. Notar que la capacidad de 0.8 lts es más pequeña que muchas otras hervidoras de 1.7 lts que hay en el mercado, en mi caso va bien porque la uso para preparar el té de un par de tazas grandes e incluso me sobra agua, la uso en la terraza, no en la cocina. Puede utilizarse también para calentar el agua para las prensas francesas Bodum de capacidad equivalente que preparan café. Todo funciona perfectamente pero es IMPORTANTE, tal y como lo dice el manual, llenarla con al menos 0.5 lts de agua y no más de donde está marcado como nivel máximo (la marca está indicada en la parte superior del tubo al interior de la tetera). Otra cosa MUY IMPORTANTE es no remover el plástico que trae adentro (duda frecuente según veo), ya que sirve para detectar cuándo debe apagarse y prevenir un derrame de agua; y por supuesto, siempre ponerle la tapa. Algo que me ha gustado es que el cuello de ganso sirve para servir con gran precisión y controlar el flujo de agua al momento de vaciarla en la taza, excelente esto último.
Cal
4.0 out of 5 stars Looks good feels good, works well
Reviewed in Canada on February 14, 2020
Size: 27 OuncesColor: Matte BlackVerified Purchase
