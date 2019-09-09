- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black
|Brand
|Bodum
|Color
|Matte Black
|Capacity
|1.7 Pounds
|Material
|Stainless Steel
|Voltage
|120
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Ideal for use with Bodum POUR OVER coffee makers.
- Made of attractive, durable stainless steel and natural, sustainable cork.
- Supremely comfortable, non-slip handle and knob protect your fingers from heat.
- Ergonomic, elegant design enables you to easily control the speed and consistency of the water flow for optimum pour over brewing.
- 27 Oz. Capacity
From the manufacturer
Bodum - From the Soul of Slow Coffee
MELIOR - Gooseneck Kettle
With its slim, elongated spout, compact body and powerful electric base, our Melior Gooseneck kettle is as efficient as it is eye-catching. Expertly designed and produced to the highest standards, our chic kettle is all you need to enhance your pour over brewing technique and enjoy every cup more. The spout is specially shaped to give you optimum control over the water flow for precision pouring at its very best. That leads to optimum extraction of the beans’ natural oils for the best possible taste and aroma. This kettle is designed with our Pour Over Coffee Makers in mind.
Expertly Designed
|
|
|
|
|
Ergonomic Non-Slip Natural Cork Handle.
The handle is specifically designed for comfort and grip. Made of natural and renewable European cork.
|
Comfortable and Sustainable Non-Slip Cork Lid.
The lid is also made of natural and 100% renewable European cork. Providing a comfortable grip while providing a stylish look.
|
Stylish Base with Easy-to-use power switch.
The Sturdy base boils water at the flick of a switch and features an indicator light and automatic shut-off for peace of mind.
|
Attractive and Functional Gooseneck Spout.
The spout is specially shaped for optimum water flow control. When used to make a cup of Bodum Coffee, this leads to optimum extraction of the beans’ natural oils for great taste and aroma.
|
|
|
|
|
Step 1
Add water at or below the Max Fill line. Please do not remove the plastic piece found inside the kettle. As long as the pour stays at or below the Max Fill line, water will not come in contact with plastic at any point of the pour or boil.
|
Step 2
Secure the Lid.
|
Step 3
Press the power switch. Device will automatically shut off once water is boiled.
|
Step 4
You are now ready to pour your water. The elongated spout is especially designed for a controlled pour; ideal for Pour Over and French Press coffee makers.
Product Description
With its slim, elongated spout, compact body and powerful electric base, our gooseneck kettle is as efficient as it is eye-catching. Expertly designed and produced to the highest standards, our chic kettle is all you need to enhance your pour over brewing technique and enjoy every cup more. The spout is specially shaped to give you optimum control over the water flow for precision pouring at its very best. That leads to optimum extraction of the beans’ natural oils for the best possible taste and aroma. Like the lid, the handle features smooth, natural cork to boost your credentials while ensuring the kettle is always comfortable to hold. It boils quickly and can make several cups at a time.
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2019
While using it without the silicone piece, ours leaked - more when my husband used it, and likely wasn't careful when filling not to get water down the tube. But it seems that even just condensation sends some water down the tube. It makes sense that this is where the leaking is coming from. Now that I have put the piece back over the tube, it likely will not leak. If I don't come back to this, that was the problem. If it continues to leak, I will update.
I removed a star because now it has plastic (or silicone) inside the kettle - something I was hoping to avoid. Even though it is above water, the water does condense at the top and drip down over it.
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2019
While using it without the silicone piece, ours leaked - more when my husband used it, and likely wasn't careful when filling not to get water down the tube. But it seems that even just condensation sends some water down the tube. It makes sense that this is where the leaking is coming from. Now that I have put the piece back over the tube, it likely will not leak. If I don't come back to this, that was the problem. If it continues to leak, I will update.
I removed a star because now it has plastic (or silicone) inside the kettle - something I was hoping to avoid. Even though it is above water, the water does condense at the top and drip down over it.
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2020
The inside is also much easier to clean; it is made of a good grade of stainless, has a conical shape body, and has minimal inside parts and no plastic water level window for liquid to get stuck in or leak out of. I had guests over and they all remarked on how well designed it appeared. Cork on the handle is very helpful. So far it works well and we are very happy with it!
I make my covid coffee in my Bodum french press, so I thought this would hold enough water for the large-ish size
french press. It is a touch short.
IMHO, they need to up the capacity so it can fill the 34 Oz press.
Otherwise, this thing is perfect. Seriously. Faster than a microwave, cork handles are cool (see what I did there) and the design is sleek. Single button operation and u less you need a whistle to tell you it is boiling, it is pretty impossible to screw up in operating it. Great product. Wish I had one years ago.
- It works fine and fast, in 5-6 min for the whole capacity, or if like me, you just want to add water for one medium glass (300 ml) it takes 3 minutes to start boiling.
- the temperature sensor works fine. (don't forget to put the lid on it)
- the color is great, it has a matte black color and somehow you feel it has a texture (which it doesn't).
- HOWEVER, after 3 days of using it, I observed changes at the color of the metal inside the kettle which is right above the heater (or coil or whatever is there).during those days, I left water inside it and this happened. After that, I empty the kettle each time that I use it, which is not the easiest thing to do and I wish the quality of the inside sink was good enough that I could leave water inside. However, so far, this event didn't cause any change in the quality of the water.
I am a little sad, I bought this kettle because I thought it has a very good build quality, but it was not the best. Also, the kettle is a little loose on its base when it is empty.
So, to be honest, here the design is a better motivation to buy it than the quality. but, I like it.
Reviewed in Canada on April 26, 2020
- It works fine and fast, in 5-6 min for the whole capacity, or if like me, you just want to add water for one medium glass (300 ml) it takes 3 minutes to start boiling.
- the temperature sensor works fine. (don't forget to put the lid on it)
- the color is great, it has a matte black color and somehow you feel it has a texture (which it doesn't).
- HOWEVER, after 3 days of using it, I observed changes at the color of the metal inside the kettle which is right above the heater (or coil or whatever is there).during those days, I left water inside it and this happened. After that, I empty the kettle each time that I use it, which is not the easiest thing to do and I wish the quality of the inside sink was good enough that I could leave water inside. However, so far, this event didn't cause any change in the quality of the water.
I am a little sad, I bought this kettle because I thought it has a very good build quality, but it was not the best. Also, the kettle is a little loose on its base when it is empty.
So, to be honest, here the design is a better motivation to buy it than the quality. but, I like it.
1. Base seems to leak. There is water residue after boiling
2. Lid is loose fitting and rattles when water is heating
3. Knob on lid is not screwed in tightly. Spins.
4. Cork handle seems flimsy or not properly balanced when pouring water out.
5. Kettle does not seem to sit properly on base. Moves from side to side.
6. Unclear as to purpose of plastic piece on inside. Not sure whether to remove or not.
Disappointed.
Antes que nada, entender que este producto es barato. La competencia fácilmente dobla el precio de este artículo.
PROS:
-Bonito, buen acabado. Liso y Mate.
-Funcion rápida y fácil. Viertes el agua acccionas la palanca y listo.
-Comoda y práctica. Cómo no está unida al cable de corriente es conveniente porque la puedes llevar a la mesa sin problema.
-Tamano perfecto para 2 o 3 tazas. En mi caso la cocina es muy pequeña hay teteras que son enormes y esta no es el caso.
-Da pinta de producto premium, aunque no lo es.
-Cable grueso y resistente.
CONS.
-Ajuste de base sencillo. No hay función de bloqueo y baila un poco la jarra sobre la base.
-Detalles en corcho. Son lindos pero su ensamble se ve pobre. El del mango se ve muy débil, tener cuidado al sujetarla.
-Pintura delgadita. Un golpecito y te aseguro que se despintara exponiendo el metal.
- ALERTA: RIESGO POTENCIAL DE CORTO CIRCUITO.
La jarra tiene un sistema de seguridad contra derrames o sobrellenado (funciona igual al de una caja de WC).
A la semana de uso, noté filtración de agua por debajo de la jarra, lo cual es preocupante por obvias razones. El agua se filtra por llas ranuras de la palanca de encendido.
Me arriesgue a desarmar y ver la razón.
El tema es que la el sistema de seguridad de sobrellenado no está bien sellado por debajo de la jarra. De tal forma que aunque no se llene la jarra se filtra a través de un tubo de silicón que no sella para nada.
Aplique silicón. para sellar la periferia del tubo esperando que aguante la temperatura de la jarra.
NO RECOMIENDO COMPRARLO.
Reviewed in Mexico on August 24, 2020