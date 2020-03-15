List Price: $44.95 Details
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Jeff Smith

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Bone: The Complete Cartoon Epic in One Volume Paperback – September 1, 2004

by
Jeff Smith (Author)
Visit Amazon's Jeff Smith Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Jeff Smith (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 1,671 ratings
See all formats and editions
Previous page
  1. Reading age
    9 years and up
  2. Print length
    1344 pages
  Language
English
    English
  4. Dimensions
    6.5 x 2.25 x 9 inches
  5. Publisher
    Cartoon Books
  6. Publication date
    September 1, 2004
  7. ISBN-10
    188896314X
  8. ISBN-13
    978-1888963144
  9. See all details
Next page
Editorial Reviews

From Booklist

*Starred Review* Mere months after publishing the final installment of the long-running fantasy saga Bone, Smith collects all 13 years' worth of it in a single, massive volume. As many comics fans know, the series chronicles the adventures of the Bone cousins--plucky Fone Bone, scheming Phony Bone, and easygoing Smiley Bone-- who leave their home of Boneville and are swept up in a Tolkienesque epic of royalty, dragons, and unspeakable evil forces out to conquer humankind. The compilation makes it evident how fully formed Smith's vision was from the very beginning--although the early chapters emphasized comedy, as do the final pages, the tale quickly found its dramatic bearings. His remarkably accomplished drawing style, in the manner of such comics masters as Walt Kelly and Carl Barks, was fully formed from the start, too. Libraries that have missed out on individual Bone series titles should seize this opportunity to make up for the fact, and those who have collected the series all along will do well to acquire the collected edition to supplement or supplant those doubtless well-worn volumes. But be prepared for overdues: even the most voracious readers will be hard-pressed to get through this hefty, phone book-like tome before they're supposed to return it. Gordon Flagg
Copyright © American Library Association. All rights reserved

Review

Endorsements
Time Magazine: One of the Ten Greatest Grapic Novels of all Time
Publisher's Weekly: Best Book LIst
The Comics Journal: Book of the Year
American Library Association: Top 25 Graphic Novels for Young Adults
Better Homes and Gardens: 'Must Read' list

Quotes

Time Magazine
BONE combines the humor and look of early Disney movies with the scope of the Lord of the Rings cycle. While children will read BONE for its breathless adventure and sight gags, older kids and adults will appreciate the themes of blind fanaticism and corrupting power.”

Entertainment Weekly
BONE is storytelling at its best, full of endearing, flawed characters whose adventures run the gamut from hilarious whimsy to thrilling drama. Along the way, Smith’s musings… take on a greater relevance than you’d ever expect. Grade: A.”

Publisher's Weekly
"Charming, character-driven fantasy with an elegant design and masterful story-telling in the tradition of Walt Kelly, Charles Schulz and Carl Barks." (starred review)

ALA Booklist
"Like Pogo, BONE has a whimsy best appreciated by adults, yet kids can enjoy it, too; and like Barks’ Donald Duck stories, BONE moves from brash humor to gripping adventure in a single panel."

Neil Gaiman (author of The Graveyard Book and Sandman)
"Jeff Smith can pace a joke better than almost anyone in comics; his dialogue is delightful—so are all his people, not to mention his animals, his villains, and even his bugs."

Matt Groening (creator of The Simpsons)
"I love BONE! BONE is great!”

Product details

  Publisher ‏ : ‎ Cartoon Books; Revised edition (September 1, 2004)
  Language ‏ : ‎ English
  Paperback ‏ : ‎ 1344 pages
  ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 188896314X
  ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1888963144
  Reading age ‏ : ‎ 9 years and up
  Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 3.8 pounds
  Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.5 x 2.25 x 9 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 1,671 ratings

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
1,671 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
9%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Haley Trottier
1.0 out of 5 stars All black and white takes away from it.
Reviewed in the United States on March 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Benj
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book, worth owning and lending.
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Carolyn Brubaker
5.0 out of 5 stars It's HUGE!
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nathan Connelly
5.0 out of 5 stars Best comic I've read in years.
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
39 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jay Nebulae
5.0 out of 5 stars Strangers In a Strange Land Have Never Been Stranger
Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
19 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars The Dragon is my Fave
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Kalah
5.0 out of 5 stars Best ... Comic ... Ever
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 16, 2010
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
barkerbaggies
5.0 out of 5 stars Very impressed. Lives up to its reputation.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 6, 2013
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
theamazingjt
5.0 out of 5 stars An epic masterpiece
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Sophia
5.0 out of 5 stars Well received as a gift for an eleven year old
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

