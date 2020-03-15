I first read the Bone series as a kid, picking them up from Scholastic book fair events and inhaling them with enthusiasm. I was drawn to the trades by their fun and colorful covers. As a kid, I really liked how Jeff Smith combined silly, cartoonish characters with grit, danger, and smarts. In turn, it made me feel smart and empowered. And that encouraged me to continue on my path as a young illustrator and writer. I owe a lot to Mr. Jeff Smith. But enough about me-- let's talk about BONE!



BONE is what happens when worlds collide. More specifically (and maybe a little less dramatically), BONE is what happens when some folks escape angry mobs in their town, wander through the desert endlessly, and stumble upon another, more magical land. The first thing readers will notice about BONE is that it feels like a strange mash-up of two different concepts. The silly, bald Bone characters from the modern town of Boneville are completely different from the high-fantasy humans they meet on their adventures. There is a feeling of cross-over, a blending of setting and time, a comical and bizarre mish-mash of total opposites-- and it feels like a match made in heaven. Strangers in a strange land have never been, well, stranger.



BONE is an epic fantasy. Don't let the big-nosed, doofy protagonist throw you off. There are loads of light-hearted laughs and feel-good comical moments, but there are also waves of intense dialogue, dramatic sequences, and good ol' baddie butt-kicking. The story is surprisingly dense, with many layers that lift and reveal the next great arch. There are some serious surprises. A sense of mystery and magic lingers around some characters and events, reminding the reader that this is a dark and different world. Tense moments are interrupted by hilarious antics, silly exchanges between characters, and great visual gags by the talented hand of Jeff Smith.



The characters (all of them, every one) are dynamic and lovable. Even the bad guys. Seriously. Bone has a pretty big cast of reoccurring minor and major characters, but Smith manages to breath a sense of consistency and personality into each and every one. They are all individuals that densely populate a sometimes beautiful, sometimes scary, but nonetheless interesting world.



The world feels classic and timeless at first glance, but it is filled with its own set of unique twists and turns. The innocent beauty of idyllic forests and quaint villages masks the dark and strange happenings beneath the surface.



The story? Well... I'll let you handle that one on your own. I wouldn't want to give anything away. But trust me, it's weird and wonderful.



Although I first read BONE as a child, I definitely still enjoyed it as an adult-- and not just for the nostalgia factor either! If you are a fan of graphic novels and comics, or you just want to try something new, grab a copy of BONE and settle in for an adventure!