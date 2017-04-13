I read the Harry Bosch novels a few years ago and for some reason just drifted away from them. But I remember reading a bunch of them and really enjoying the writing and the mystery and complexity of the characters.
I was excited when I saw the series was coming to Amazon and thought I read a few of the old novels to refresh and then the start the series. Well I never got around to rereading the novels and a few days ago my husband was having trouble sleeping and turned episode one of this show on in the middle of the night.
He was hooked immediately which surprised me. He doesn't LOVE many shows. He was telling me all about this new show he found when I realized what he was talking about. I started watching it at episode 3 and we binge watched season one in two days!
Titus Welliver is cast perfectly as Harry Bosch. To me, he IS Bosch. l think the writing and acting is superb. The show is essentially a standard detective story but has some twists and turns.
It seems made for binge watching. When I watched it it didn't feel like ten episodes, it felt like one continuous movie. I just started season 2. I hope I get some sleep tonight and am not up binging on this all night.