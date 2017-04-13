Bosch

 (102,882)IMDb 8.52015X-RayHDRUHD18+
Based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels, Harry Bosch (Titus Williver), an LAPD homicide detective, stands trial for the fatal shooting of a serial murder suspect. A cold case involving the remains of a missing boy forces Bosch to confront his past. As daring recruit, Julia Brasher (Annie Wersching), catches his eye, and departmental politics heat up, Bosch will pursue justice at all costs.
Starring
Titus WelliverJamie HectorAmy Aquino
Genres
DramaSuspense
Subtitles
English [CC]العربيةDanskDeutschEspañol (Latinoamérica)Español (España)SuomiFrançaisעבריתहिन्दीIndonesiaItaliano日本語한국어Norsk BokmålNederlandsPolskiPortuguêsРусскийSvenskaதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçe中文（简体）中文（繁體）
Audio languages
EnglishEnglish [Audio Description]DeutschEspañol (España)Español (Latinoamérica)FrançaisItalianoPortuguês日本語
Episodes (10)

  1. 1. Pilot
    January 14, 2015
    47min
    18+
  2. 2. Chapter Two: Lost Light
    February 13, 2015
    42min
    18+
    A routine traffic stop lands a suspect who poses a lethal new threat, while Bosch and J. Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursue a promising lead in the bones case. Bosch locks horns with Deputy Chief Irving (Lance Reddick) over his ongoing court battle, just as his relationship with Brasher picks up. And murder suspect Raynard Waits (Jason Gedrick) makes a startling confession about Bosch's cold case.
  3. 3. Chapter Three: Blue Religion
    February 13, 2015
    46min
    18+
    After the young victim in the bones case is identified, Bosch and J. Edgar are pulled into the troubled world of the boy's family. As Bosch's own trial escalates, his romance with Brasher takes a turn. And an intense confrontation with Raynard Waits forces Bosch to rethink everything.
  4. 4. Chapter Four: Fugazi
    February 13, 2015
    47min
    18+
    The bones investigation uncovers the family's dark past. As Bosch's court case reaches a climactic verdict, he gets caught up in a dangerous field trip with Waits, who may be setting him up. A stunning turn of events leads to a frantic citywide manhunt, and Bosch is back on the hot seat.
  5. 5. Chapter Five: Mama's Boy
    February 13, 2015
    42min
    18+
    As the Raynard Waits matter escalates, Deputy Chief Irving sidelines Bosch. The detective turns his focus to unraveling the mystery of the bones case - until he becomes ensnared in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.
  6. 6. Chapter Six: Donkey's Years
    February 13, 2015
    43min
    18+
    Bosch travels to Las Vegas to see his teenage daughter, Maddie, and to gain insight into Waits from his ex-wife, Eleanor Wish, once a brilliant forensic profiler. Back in LA, Waits taunts Bosch as he begins backing up his threats. Bosch returns to a maelstrom as the simple questioning of a witness in the bones case endangers Brasher.
  7. 7. Chapter Seven: Lost Boys
    February 13, 2015
    46min
    18+
    Bosch struggles to manage both professional and personal fallout, as an echo of his past helps him discover pivotal clues in the Waits case. As the stakes escalate, a restless Waits hatches a deadly plan.
  8. 8. Chapter Eight: High Low
    February 13, 2015
    42min
    18+
    Bosch gains a new ally in his ex-wife Eleanor. Deputy Chief Irving makes a series of deals that will shape the future of the police department - and possibly even the city itself. Waits's disturbing focus on Bosch intensifies.
  9. 9. Chapter Nine: The Magic Castle
    February 13, 2015
    40min
    18+
    The true story of the bones murder is finally revealed, placing Bosch in hot water and stretching the LAPD to the breaking point. Bosch's own painful past leads him headlong into a showdown with Raynard Waits.
  10. 10. Chapter Ten: Us and Them
    February 13, 2015
    45min
    18+
    Bosch has to face the aftermath of his confrontation with Waits, while his daughter's unexpected visit offers some precious time together. In the wake of the bones investigation, Bosch's job is in jeopardy, and he's suddenly on the outside once again.

Bonus (3)

  1. Bonus: Bosch: The Official Trailer - Season 1
    January 22, 2015
    1min
    18+
    Every murder tells the tale of a city. The official Season 1 trailer for Bosch, the Amazon Original drama based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels. Premiering February 13th, 2015, only on Amazon Prime.
  2. Bonus: Bosch: Behind the Scenes
    February 13, 2015
    2min
    18+
    Go behind the scenes for a look at the making of Bosch, the Amazon Original series based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels.

More details

Directors
Jim McKayKevin DowlingErnest DickersonRoxann DawsonAlex ZakrzewskiMatt Early BeesleyThomas Carter
Supporting actors
Annie WerschingLance Reddick
Producers
Mikkel BondesenJan David FroumanHenrik BastinMichael ConnellyEric Overmyer
Season year
2015
Network
Amazon Studios
Content advisory
Moderate drug usestrong foul languagemild sexualitystrong violence
Purchase rights
Format
Prime Video (streaming online video)
Devices
Available to watch on supported devices

Other formats

DVD
from $21.46

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
102,882 global ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
21%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Jay Jay
5.0 out of 5 stars He doesn't LOVE many shows
Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2017
Verified Purchase
72 people found this helpful
Chey
2.0 out of 5 stars It's like they somehow managed to turn this into a police ...
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
35 people found this helpful
Jim from White Plains
5.0 out of 5 stars Finally Bosch comes to life
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2014
Verified Purchase
1,457 people found this helpful
Gadget Girl
4.0 out of 5 stars Loved Season 1, even with it's flaws, and I can't wait for Season 2
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2015
Verified Purchase
28 people found this helpful
Dave Crawford
5.0 out of 5 stars Titus Welliver delivers on Bosch.....
Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2015
Verified Purchase
review image
78 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

OLIVER STRONG
5.0 out of 5 stars An Breath of Fresh Air
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 3, 2016
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Tony Heyes
3.0 out of 5 stars Appalling diction.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
William
1.0 out of 5 stars Boring
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
J B SUGGETT
4.0 out of 5 stars Bosch DVD's
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2016
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
b.chell
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 10, 2016
Verified Purchase
