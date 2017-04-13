When I saw the pilot way back when, I loved it and was so thrilled Amazon greenlit the series. Now, all I can say is, "Amazon, when is the second season coming?" This season is well done, and Titus Welliver is amazing as Harry Bosch. I had to take off one star because of multiple WTF moments where you as the viewer can't believe the stupidity of the actions of supposedly seasoned cops or of the plot line. The political machinations are also a bit far-fetched. SPOILER ALERT - don't go further if you don't want to read about key aspects of the season. The series points out several times about how the press and 24/7 coverage can impede an investigation or even convict (in public opinion) innocent people surrounding a crime. And yet, it supposes that if a camera man goes along on a screwed up police outing, the DA can just confiscate the memory card and that would stop it from getting out. Hello. The camera man would never give up the only copy that easily, except that he knows there's a cloud backup...which he then gives up just as easily to the deputy police commissioner?!? He would've made a copy for himself. That's a big flaw. Not to mention that EVERYONE would be asking, where's the footage? You couldn't keep the fact that there was a camera there secret, and then the news story would be, "DA steals memory card in an attempt to cover up his giant screw up." And then there is the fact that Waits killed a man after his escape, then he killed a store clerk, killed a male prostitute and a female prostitute, but it was only after he kidnapped a new mother that the Chief of Police puts all available cops on the case to track him down? That's crazy too. Once they had the lead about the boy's home, they would have had a slew of cops combing the files and they would have found the killer's file in a day instead of the long, drawn-out process that it took with only a few people looking. And same thing with the car the killer was driving. They can't see the license plate, but they could easily look up all the gold minivan's owned by little old ladies (his mother) and narrowed it down that way. And my biggest WTF is the fact that Harry Bosch's psych profile was leaked to a reporter and there was no investigation or complaint filed? First, there are only a few people who would have access to that file to leak it, so it wouldn't be hard to find who did it. It's not like any cop in the area can get his confidential psych records, so the fact that Pounds or whatever his chief's name is, wasn't immediately fired is just stupid. Second, Harry Bosch could sue the department this way and that for not protecting his confidential information. All this hub-bub is made of his rookie girlfriend filing a bogus harassment case against him to save her job, but Harry, who has been violated by a senior officer through this leak, can't do the same? It's absolutely ridiculous.



But, having pointed out all that (and I'm sure there are more), I still loved the series. The actors are all top notch and the setting, the mood, everything pulls you in and keeps you engaged. I can't wait to dissect the next one =).