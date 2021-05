This isn't just the best show Amazon has ever made, it's the best drama show available anywhere on any streaming platform or TV, and I'm including movie theaters in that mix.



All of Bosch's elements, from the writing and direction, the superb ensemble acting with Titus Welliver as Bosch and Jamie Hector as his partner detective, the multilayered and concurrent narrative arcs that carefully unfold throughout each season against an LA backdrop to the graphics and music used in the credits are first rate and make for riveting drama.



This is the kind of media content that keeps me signed up as an Amazon Prime member.



Can't wait for Season Six to launch!