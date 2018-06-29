Say goodnight to snoring, traffic, and other distractions that prevent you from getting quality sleep. With comfortable eartips and soothing sounds, Bose noise-masking sleepbuds are engineered to drown out noise so you can fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. Bose sleepbuds do something earplugs and sound machines don’t: They comfortably seal off noise while delivering sounds that have been optimally tuned to mask those noises that interfere with your sleep. You might think sleeping with earbuds can’t be comfortable, right? Don’t worry, these super-tiny and truly wireless sleepbuds are built to stay comfortably in place all night long. But finding the right fit is crucial to their performance. That’s why the sleepbuds come with three sizes of StayHear+ Sleep tips (S/M/L). So before you head to bed, try each size to see which one conforms best to the upper ridge of your ear. The rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of use — good for more than a full night of sleep. The included charging case stores, protects, and charges your sleepbuds when not in use. And when unplugged, the case also delivers one additional full charge, perfect for travel. The Bose Sleep app makes it easy to set up and use your sleepbuds. Just download the app, select a soothing sound from the library, set your desired volume level, and choose how long you want to use your sleepbuds during the night. You can select the same settings every night, or experiment with different options to find what works for you. You can even set wake-up alarms that play through the sleepbuds, so you don’t disturb the person sleeping next to you.