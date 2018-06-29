Price: $249.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.

One-time purchase:

Bose Noise Masking Sleepb... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$249.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Stereo Advantage
Add to Cart
$249.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: OneCall
Add to Cart
$249.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Front Row Electronics
Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds

by Bose
3.2 out of 5 stars 425 customer reviews

About the product
  • Noise-masking sleepbuds are the latest Bose innovation. They use engineered soothing sounds to cover up unwanted noise — like snoring partners and noisy neighbors — so you can fall asleep, and stay asleep
  • They may look like tiny headphones, but instead of streaming music, the sleepbuds play pre-loaded soothing sounds for sleep and relaxation
  • Super-tiny sleepbuds stay comfortably in place all night long, even if you sleep on your side. Choose from three included eartip sizes for the best fit
  • Although Bose pioneered noise cancelling technology, its research found noise masking is the better option for sleep
  • Rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of use for deep, peaceful sleep
  • The sleepbuds work exclusively with the Bose Sleep app so you can control and customize how you sleep. Select your soothing sound, control the volume, set an alarm, and even choose how long you want your sleepbuds to play
  • Compact and convenient storage case keeps your sleepbuds safe, charged, and ready for next time. Provides one additional charge without having to plug it in
  • Your device (smartphone, tablet, etc.) must support Bluetooth Low Energy (also called Bluetooth Smart) to work correctly with the Bose noise-masking sleepbuds. Apple devices with iOS 10 or later are compatible, and most devices with Android 5.0 and newer versions support Bluetooth Low Energy

Frequently bought together

  • Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds
  • +
  • Hard Travel Case for Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds (Black)
  • +
  • Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask, Blindfold, Super Smooth Eye Mask (One Strap)
Total price: $278.98
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Discover Related Products

Hard Travel Case for Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds (Black)
Hard Travel Case for Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds (Black)
$19.99
Added to Cart
co2crea Hard Travel Case for Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds (Case for Sleepbuds)
co2crea Hard Travel Case for Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds (Case for Sleepbuds)
$18.99
Added to Cart
Hard Travel Case for Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds (Gray)
Hard Travel Case for Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds (Gray)
$19.99
Added to Cart
Brief Answers to the Big Questions
Brief Answers to the Big Questions
$16.51
Added to Cart
Added to your Cart

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Bose noise-masking sleepbuds.

Tiny earbuds for better sleep.

We’ve all been there. Those nights when unwanted noise keeps you from getting the rest you need. So Bose decided to do something about it—by designing noise masking sleepbuds uniquely engineered to drown out disturbing sounds and lull you to sleep. So you can wake up ready to take on the day.

Sleep never sounded so good.

Fall asleep to the rhythm of rolling waves on a beach. Be lulled by rustling leaves. Drift off to the crackling comfort of a campfire. Use the library within the Bose Sleep app to choose from a number of sounds. There are sounds best suited for noise-masking and others for relaxation. And since sleep is not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing, you can use the app to find the volume level that works for you.

Find the right fit.

Since no two ears are alike, Bose took scores of 3D scans to understand ear geometry. It then designed a tiny earbud nodule that’s slightly bigger than a pea and leveraged its proven eartip technology for StayHear+ Sleep tips. A pliable fin conforms to the upper ridge of your ear so the tip stays comfortable all night long. Finding the right fit is crucial to the sleepbuds’ performance, so Bose included three eartip sizes (S/M/L). Try each one to see which one best fits your ears’ shape.

Better sound meets better sleep.

While Bose is known for its noise cancelling technology, it discovered that when it comes to sleep, noise masking is a better solution for annoying sounds (like your partner’s loud snores). It works because of the way different sounds combine in your inner ears. If the different sounds have the right match of frequencies, and the masking sound is louder than the disturbing sound, your inner ear and brain cannot detect the disturbing sound. It fades from your memory as you drift to sleep.

Product description

Say goodnight to snoring, traffic, and other distractions that prevent you from getting quality sleep. With comfortable eartips and soothing sounds, Bose noise-masking sleepbuds are engineered to drown out noise so you can fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. Bose sleepbuds do something earplugs and sound machines don’t: They comfortably seal off noise while delivering sounds that have been optimally tuned to mask those noises that interfere with your sleep. You might think sleeping with earbuds can’t be comfortable, right? Don’t worry, these super-tiny and truly wireless sleepbuds are built to stay comfortably in place all night long. But finding the right fit is crucial to their performance. That’s why the sleepbuds come with three sizes of StayHear+ Sleep tips (S/M/L). So before you head to bed, try each size to see which one conforms best to the upper ridge of your ear. The rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of use — good for more than a full night of sleep. The included charging case stores, protects, and charges your sleepbuds when not in use. And when unplugged, the case also delivers one additional full charge, perfect for travel. The Bose Sleep app makes it easy to set up and use your sleepbuds. Just download the app, select a soothing sound from the library, set your desired volume level, and choose how long you want to use your sleepbuds during the night. You can select the same settings every night, or experiment with different options to find what works for you. You can even set wake-up alarms that play through the sleepbuds, so you don’t disturb the person sleeping next to you.

Product details

other content [PDF]|Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]| user guide [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 0.6 x 1.1 x 0.9 inches ; 0.16 ounces
  • Shipping Weight: 14.9 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • ASIN: B07CMNMLNK
  • UPC: 017817767422
  • Item model number: 785593-0010
  • Batteries 2 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  • Average Customer Review: 3.2 out of 5 stars 425 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #444 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

425 customer reviews

3.2 out of 5 stars
3.2 out of 5 stars

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

white noise noise cancelling side sleeper fall asleep light sleeper earplugs charging case middle of the night sleepbuds earbuds every night noise masking play music still hear life changing fully charged every penny warm static noise canceling husband snoring

Showing 1-5 of 425 reviews

T. D. Eastman
4.0 out of 5 starsWorks as Advertised - but expensive and a little clunky.
June 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
792 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Vodil
2.0 out of 5 starsNot for snoring
August 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
366 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Emjoking
2.0 out of 5 starsSome good some bad
July 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
168 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kathleen C
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks very well for me to sleep great with a snoring partner.
July 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
126 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kupferkessel100
2.0 out of 5 starsThe sleep buds fit well and I can live with white noise from the app just fine. What I can't stand is the noise level ...
July 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
134 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best earbuds for sleep, Best noise cancelling ear plugs for sleeping, Best cameras for streaming

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.