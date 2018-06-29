Price: $249.00 & FREE Shipping.Details
Bose Wireless Noise-Masking Sleepbuds

About the product
  • Noise-masking sleep buds deliver soothing sounds that have been optimally tuned to drown out unwanted noise
  • Super tiny sleep buds stay comfortably in place all night long, even if you sleep on your side. Includes Stay Hear+ Sleep tips in sizes small, medium and large
  • Rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of use for deep, peaceful sleep
  • Bose Sleep app makes it easy to select your soothing sound, control the volume, set an alarm and choose how long you want your sleep buds to play
  • Compact and convenient storage case keeps your sleep buds safe, charged and ready for next time. Provides one additional charge without having to plug it in
  • NOTE: Refere User Guide on Product details before use

From the manufacturer

Bose noise masking sleepbuds.

Tiny earbuds for better sleep.

We’ve all been there. Those nights when unwanted noise keeps you from getting the rest you need. So Bose decided to do something about it—by designing noise masking sleepbuds uniquely engineered to drown out disturbing sounds and lull you to sleep. So you can wake up ready to take on the day.

Sleep has never sounded so good.

Enjoy the rhythm of rolling waves on a beach. Be lulled by rustling leaves. Feel the crackling comfort of a campfire. Use the Bose Sleep app to choose from ten preloaded soothing and relaxing sounds that have been specially crafted to deliver the most effective noise masking experience. And because sleep isn’t a 'one size fits all kind' of thing, you can use the app to find the volume level that works for you.

Wake up refreshed.

Designed for side sleepers and those who toss and turn, these sleepbuds are built to fit comfortably and securely inside your ear all night. To fit most ear sizes, Bose took several three dimensional scans of ear geometry and used them to create a nodule slightly bigger than a pea. The sleepbuds come with three different sizes of eartips made with soft silicone and designed with a fin that conforms to the upper ridge of your ear. So even if you move around, they’ll stay put for peaceful sleep.

Better sound meets better sleep.

While Bose is known for its noise cancelling technology, when it comes to sleep, noise masking is a better solution for annoying sounds (like your partner’s loud snoring). It works because of the way that different sounds combine in your inner ears. If the different sounds have the right match of frequencies and the masking sound is louder than the disturbing sound, your inner ear and brain cannot detect the disturbing sound. It fades from your memory as you drift off to sleep.

Product description

Say goodnight to snoring, traffic and other distractions that prevent you from getting quality sleep. With comfortable eartips and soothing sounds, Bose noise masking sleepbuds are engineered to drown out noise so you can fall asleep and stay asleep. They look like tiny headphones but, instead of streaming music, they mask unwanted sound—so you can wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Bose sleep buds do something earplugs and sound machines don't: They comfortably seal off noise while delivering sounds that have been optimally tuned to mask those noises that interfere with your sleep.

You might think sleeping with earbuds can't be comfortable, right? Don't worry, these super tiny and truly wireless sleep buds are built to stay comfortably in place all night long. To fit most ear sizes and shapes, the sleep buds come with three sizes of Stay Hear+ Sleep tips (S/M/L), which are designed with a fin that conforms to the upper ridge of your ear. So even if you sleep on your side or move around, they will stay put for a good night's rest.

The rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of use-good for more than a full night of sleep. The included charging case stores, protects and charges your sleep buds when not in use. And when unplugged, the case also delivers one additional full charge, perfect for travel.

The Bose Sleep app makes it easy to set up and use your sleep buds. Just download the app, select one of 10 pre-loaded soothing sounds, set your desired volume level and choose how long you want to use your sleep buds during the night. You can select the same settings every night, or experiment with different options to find what works for you. You can even set a wake-up alarm that only you will hear, so you don't disturb the person sleeping next to you.

user guide [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 0.6 x 1.1 x 0.9 inches ; 0.16 ounces
  • Shipping Weight: 15.2 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • ASIN: B07CMNMLNK
  • UPC: 017817767422
  • Item model number: 785593-0010
  • Batteries 2 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  • Average Customer Review: 3.4 out of 5 stars 140 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1,993 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
    • Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

T. D. Eastman
4.0 out of 5 stars Works as Advertised - but expensive and a little clunky.
June 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
MamaJo
4.0 out of 5 stars Sleeping in my own bed again was worth the $
July 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
