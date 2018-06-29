Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
We’ve all been there. Those nights when unwanted noise keeps you from getting the rest you need. So Bose decided to do something about it—by designing noise masking sleepbuds uniquely engineered to drown out disturbing sounds and lull you to sleep. So you can wake up ready to take on the day.
Enjoy the rhythm of rolling waves on a beach. Be lulled by rustling leaves. Feel the crackling comfort of a campfire. Use the Bose Sleep app to choose from ten preloaded soothing and relaxing sounds that have been specially crafted to deliver the most effective noise masking experience. And because sleep isn’t a 'one size fits all kind' of thing, you can use the app to find the volume level that works for you.
Designed for side sleepers and those who toss and turn, these sleepbuds are built to fit comfortably and securely inside your ear all night. To fit most ear sizes, Bose took several three dimensional scans of ear geometry and used them to create a nodule slightly bigger than a pea. The sleepbuds come with three different sizes of eartips made with soft silicone and designed with a fin that conforms to the upper ridge of your ear. So even if you move around, they’ll stay put for peaceful sleep.
While Bose is known for its noise cancelling technology, when it comes to sleep, noise masking is a better solution for annoying sounds (like your partner’s loud snoring). It works because of the way that different sounds combine in your inner ears. If the different sounds have the right match of frequencies and the masking sound is louder than the disturbing sound, your inner ear and brain cannot detect the disturbing sound. It fades from your memory as you drift off to sleep.
Say goodnight to snoring, traffic and other distractions that prevent you from getting quality sleep. With comfortable eartips and soothing sounds, Bose noise masking sleepbuds are engineered to drown out noise so you can fall asleep and stay asleep. They look like tiny headphones but, instead of streaming music, they mask unwanted sound—so you can wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.
Bose sleep buds do something earplugs and sound machines don't: They comfortably seal off noise while delivering sounds that have been optimally tuned to mask those noises that interfere with your sleep.
You might think sleeping with earbuds can't be comfortable, right? Don't worry, these super tiny and truly wireless sleep buds are built to stay comfortably in place all night long. To fit most ear sizes and shapes, the sleep buds come with three sizes of Stay Hear+ Sleep tips (S/M/L), which are designed with a fin that conforms to the upper ridge of your ear. So even if you sleep on your side or move around, they will stay put for a good night's rest.
The rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of use-good for more than a full night of sleep. The included charging case stores, protects and charges your sleep buds when not in use. And when unplugged, the case also delivers one additional full charge, perfect for travel.
The Bose Sleep app makes it easy to set up and use your sleep buds. Just download the app, select one of 10 pre-loaded soothing sounds, set your desired volume level and choose how long you want to use your sleep buds during the night. You can select the same settings every night, or experiment with different options to find what works for you. You can even set a wake-up alarm that only you will hear, so you don't disturb the person sleeping next to you.
