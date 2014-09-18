Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Samsung and Android Devices
Black
  • Significant noise reduction for travel, work and anywhere in between
  • Deep, powerful sound for the music you love
  • Lightweight, comfortable around-ear fit you can wear all day long,Dimensions (H x W x D) Headphones : 7.5 x 6 x 0.9" (19.1 x 15.2 x 2.3 cm)
  • Control your music and calls on Samsung and Android devices with inline mic/remote
  • Distinctive design in Black or White with carrying case included. Advanced noise reduction technology and unique electronics make it happen. Even the ear cushions give you an extra level of quiet by sealing out some of the world around you.
From the manufacturer

Compare to similar items


Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Samsung and Android devices, Black (wired, 3.5mm)
Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones II - Apple devices, Charcoal
Bose QuietComfort 15 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones (Discontinued by Manufacturer)
Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B QuietPoint Active Noise-Cancelling Closed-Back Headphones - Wired
Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Black
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series I) Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Black & Car Charger - Bundle
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3820) 3 out of 5 stars (1172) 4 out of 5 stars (2986) 3 out of 5 stars (2107) 4 out of 5 stars (1062) 4 out of 5 stars (82)
Price $279.00 $99.00 $304.98 $99.95 $229.00 $338.95
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com The Deal Leader Amazon.com Amazon.com Front Row Electronics
Color Black Charcoal Black Silver Fully integrated electronics-no external modules needed Black Black
Headphone Fit Circumaural Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear
Item Dimensions 6 x 1.75 x 7.5 in 6.5 x 1.5 x 7.75 in 8.75 x 8.5 x 2.75 in 2.5 x 8.2 x 11 in 6.5 x 1.77 x 7.87 in 8.4 x 10.1 x 4 in
Item Weight 6.88 ounces 4.94 ounces 7.4 ounces 1.05 lbs 6.88 ounces 2.1 lbs
Additional Features android-phone-control, foldable, ios-phone-control, lightweight, volume-control, noise-cancellation microphone-feature ios-phone-control foldable, lightweight, noise-cancellation wireless
Compare with similar items

Product description

Style:Samsung and Android Devices  |  Color:Black

QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones are the best-performing around-ear headphones from Bose. They give you crisp, powerful sound--and quiet that lets you hear your music better. Bose advances their industry-leading headphones with the latest proprietary Bose Active EQ and TriPort technology, giving the music you love deep, clear sound. At the same time, Bose noise cancelling technology monitors the noise around you and cancels it out, helping you focus on what you want to hear--whether it's your music, your calls or simply peace and quiet. With a distinctive design and two color options to match your style, these headphones look as good as they sound. They're also comfortable, durably made and easy to stow, with ear cups that pivot to fit in a small carrying case. Customized for Samsung and Android devices. Included: QuietComfort 25 headphones; 56-inch QC25 inline remote and microphone cable; airline adapter; carrying case; AAA battery.

Product information

Style:Samsung and Android Devices  |  Color:Black

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsBest Bose Headset Yet (Comparison to QC15 and QC20)
ByJake Flashon September 18, 2014
Style: Apple Devices|Color: Black
Read more
5150+ comments| 1,663 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 stars**UPDATE** Bose QC25 vs. Bose QC15....also...vs. Beats Studio vs. Sennheiser PXC 450 vs. Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7b
ByTheRevieweron September 24, 2014
Style: Apple Devices|Color: Black
Read more
2020 comments| 1,323 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

