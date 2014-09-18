Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices, Triple Black (wired, 3.5mm)

4.2 out of 5 stars 3,945 customer reviews
Apple Devices
Triple Black
  • Significant noise reduction for travel, work and anywhere in between.Connectivity Technology: Wired
  • Deep, powerful sound for the music you love
  • Lightweight, comfortable around-ear fit you can wear all day long
  • Control your music and calls on Apple devices with inline mic/remote
  • Premium Special Edition Triple Black
Style: Apple Devices | Color: Triple Black
Compare to similar items


Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices, Triple Black (wired, 3.5mm)
Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Black
Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones II - Apple devices, Charcoal
Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B QuietPoint Active Noise-Cancelling Closed-Back Headphones - Wired
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series I) Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Black & Car Charger - Bundle
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM2: Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Case - Black
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3945) 4 out of 5 stars (1118) 4 out of 5 stars (1222) 3 out of 5 stars (2116) 4 out of 5 stars (97) 4 out of 5 stars (219)
Price From $169.00 $199.00 $99.00 $99.95 $335.99 $349.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Available from these sellers Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Huppins Amazon.com
Color Triple Black Black Charcoal Black Fully integrated electronics-no external modules needed Black Black
Headphone Fit Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear
Item Dimensions 6 x 1.75 x 7.5 in 6.5 x 1.77 x 7.87 in 6.5 x 1.5 x 7.75 in 2.5 x 8.2 x 11 in 8.4 x 10.1 x 4 in 2.92 x 7.29 x 9.81 in
Item Weight 6.88 ounces 6.88 ounces 4.94 ounces 1.05 lbs 2.1 lbs 0.61 lb
Additional Features noise-cancellation, microphone-feature wireless microphone-feature foldable, lightweight, noise-cancellation
Product description

Style:Apple Devices  |  Color:Triple Black

Quiet Comfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones are the best-performing around-ear headphones from Bose. They give you crisp, powerful sound-and quiet that lets you hear your music better. Bose advances its industry-leading headphones with the latest proprietary Bose Active EQ and TriPort technology, giving the music you love deep, clear sound. At the same time, Bose noise cancelling technology monitors the noise around you and cancels it out, helping you focus on what you want to hear-whether it's your music, your calls or simply peace and quiet. With a distinctive design and this sophisticated special edition color, these headphones look as good as they sound. They're also comfortable, durably made and easy to stow, with ear cups that pivot to fit in a small carrying case. Customized for Apple devices. Included: Quiet Comfort 25 headphones; 56-inch QC25 inline remote and microphone cable; airline adapter; carrying case; AAA battery.

Style:Apple Devices  |  Color:Triple Black

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Jake Flash
5.0 out of 5 starsBest Bose Headset Yet (Comparison to QC15 and QC20)
September 18, 2014
Style: Apple Devices|Color: Black
TheReviewer
4.0 out of 5 stars**UPDATE** Bose QC25 vs. Bose QC15....also...vs. Beats Studio vs. Sennheiser PXC 450 vs. Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7b
September 24, 2014
Style: Apple Devices|Color: Black
