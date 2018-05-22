$279.00
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – Black

by Bose
4.4 out of 5 stars 3,914 ratings
List Price $349.00
With Deal: $279.00
You Save: $70.00 (20%)
Black
Amazon Certified
alexa built-in
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
  • Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
  • Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
  • Balanced audio performance at any volume
  • Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app
  • Bose AR enabled* — an innovative, audio-only version of augmented reality
  • Unlock Bose AR* via a firmware update through the Bose Connect app
  • * Bose AR availability and functionality varies. Bose AR enhanced apps are currently available for iPhone and iPad users only. Apps for Android devices are in development.
  Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – Black
  • +
  Bose headphones airline adapter
  • +
  Headphones Carrying Case for Bose QuietComfort QC35, QC25, QC2, QC15, AE2w, AE2i, AE2, SoundLink, SoundTrue / Protective Hard Shell Travel Bag with Storage Space for Cable, Battery and Accessories
From the manufacturer

QC35 headphones II with Bose AR

Renowned noise cancelling headphones — now with Bose AR

Clear away the distractions of the world, and focus on what matters most. Go deeper into your music, work, and passions — with no noise in the way. Plus with Amazon Alexa, you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day. Just ask.

QC35 Series II

hotspots

One app. Complete control.

Use the Bose Connect app to adjust the level of noise cancellation, unlock Bose AR*, enable music sharing, manage Bluetooth connections, and access software updates.

*For iPhone, iPad, and Android users, be sure your product’s firmware is up to date through the Bose Connect app. Then you can access a showcase of Bose AR-enhanced apps with links to download them.

Bose App
Bose AR, AR, smart glasses, qc 35, headphones, noise cancelling, audio augmented reality

The World of Bose AR

Bose AR is a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform, combining the power of next-gen Bose audio products with innovative mobile apps. Together, they can create astonishing real-world experiences and fundamentally new ways to travel, exercise, learn, play, and more. Meanwhile, you can go through life heads up, hands free, and ears amazed.

Bose AR availability and functionality varies.

QuietComfort 35 II

Compare Headphones

Bose AR

Noise Cancelling

Alexa Enabled

Bose Connect App

Music Sharing

3 levels

Noise Cancellation

12 levels

Up to 20 hours

Battery Life

Up to 10 hours

Bose AR

Noise Cancelling

Alexa Enabled

Bose Connect App

Music Sharing

3 levels

Noise Cancellation

N/A

Up to 20 hours

Battery Life

Up to 15 hours

Compare with similar items


Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR - Black
COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work, Black
COWIN E7 PRO [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone/Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work/Cellphone, Black
Boltune Noise Cancelling Headphones, [2019 Upgraded] Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone/Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over-Ear, Protein Earpads 30H Playtime for Travel Work TV PC Cellphone
Mpow H12 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear [2019 Version] with Hi-Fi Deep Bass, CVC 6.0 Microphone, Soft Protein Earpads, 30H Playtime for TV Travel Work
Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black WH-1000XM3/B (Renewed)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3914) 4 out of 5 stars (14981) 4 out of 5 stars (5757) 5 out of 5 stars (448) 4 out of 5 stars (1289) 4 out of 5 stars (278)
Price $279.00 $49.99 $69.99 $89.99 $52.99 $269.00
Colour Black Black Black Black Dark Black
Headphone Fit Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-The-Ear over-ear Over-Ear over-ear
Item Dimensions 3.2 x 6.7 x 7.1 in 6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 in 6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 in 7.48 x 6.5 x 3.74 in 6.77 x 5.24 x 3.15 in 9.9 x 7.25 x 3.05 in
Item Weight 0.52 lb 0.85 lb 0.8 ounces 0.56 lb 0.57 lb 1 lb
Special Feature Bluetooth, Lithium-ion battery Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane Microphone, Noise-Canceling, wireless, Lightweight Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology, Deep Bass, CVC6.0 Noise-Cancelling Mic, 30H playing time Noise-Canceling, wireless
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Black

What happens when you clear away the noisy distractions of the world? Concentration goes to the next level. You get deeper into your music, your work, or whatever you want to focus on. That’s the power of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II. Put them on and get closer to what you’re most passionate about. And that’s just the beginning. QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are now enabled with Bose AR — an innovative, audio-only take on augmented reality. Embedded inside your headphones is a multi-directional motion sensor. One that Bose AR can utilize to provide contextual audio based on where you are. Unlock Bose AR via a firmware update through the Bose Connect app. They’re Alexa-enabled, too, so you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day — all without looking at your phone. Adjust your level of noise cancelling between three settings using the Action button or the Bose Connect app. Volume-optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume, and a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system provides clearer calls, even in noisy environments. And with easy Bluetooth pairing, 20 hours of battery life, and a durable, comfortable fit — you can keep the music or the quiet going all day long. Included: QuietComfort 35 II, carrying case, charging cable, audio cable for enjoying music without battery power.

* Bose AR availability and functionality varies. Bose AR enhanced apps are currently available for iPhone and iPad users only. Apps for Android devices are in development.

Product information

Color:Black

Technical Specification

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
3,914 customer ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
10%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
7%

3,741 customer reviews

James B.
5.0 out of 5 starsI give it five stars. My wife hates them ...
May 22, 2018
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
6,239 people found this helpful
Amy
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat sound quality and amazing noise cancellation
December 2, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
3,013 people found this helpful
John S
5.0 out of 5 starsCan even noise-cancel-out a chatty Marketing Department!!!
January 23, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
1,014 people found this helpful
Wayne Ngo
1.0 out of 5 starsPerfect Headphones Ruined By Firmware Updates
August 16, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
917 people found this helpful
