|Model Name
|SoundLink Revolve
|Brand
|Bose
|Speaker Type
|Center Channel
|Item Weight
|2 Pounds
|Control Method
|Voice
About this item
- Delivers Deep, loud, jaw dropping sound with True 360 degree coverage
- Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.
- Flexible fabric handle makes it easy to grab and go; seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (IPX4)
- Enjoy up to 16 hours of play time from a long-lasting, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery
- Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant — hands free
- Pair two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family to play in sync
From the manufacturer
SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker
Stay home — and entertained.
Solo living room dance party? Puzzle party with your roommate? Craft night with the kids? Whatever (and wherever) you have planned, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ delivers the sound you want and the portability you need.
Bose Connect app.
With an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, the app lets you easily switch between Bluetooth devices. Plus, it includes product tips to help you get even more from your speaker. If you want to use Stereo or Party mode for multiple SoundLink Revolve speakers, you can use the app for that, too.
Compare with Bose system
|
360˚
|
Sound performance
|
360˚
|
Water resistant IPX4
|
Water resistance
|
Water resistant IPX4
|
Up to 16 hrs/charge
|
Battery life
|
Up to 12 hrs/charge
|
|
Siri/Google Assistan
|
|
|
Voice prompts
|
|
|
Bose Connect app
|
|
|
Stereo & Party Mode
|
|
360˚
|
Sound performance
|
Bold
|
Water resistant IPX4
|
Water resistance
|
Water resistant IPX4
|
Up to 16 hrs/charge
|
Battery life
|
Up to 8 hrs/charge
|
|
Siri/Google Assistan
|
|
|
Voice prompts
|
|
|
Bose Connect app
|
|
|
Stereo & Party Mode
|
|
360˚
|
Sound performance
|
Crisp, balanced
|
Water resistant IPX4
|
Water resistance
|
Waterproof IPX7
|
Up to 16 hrs/charge
|
Battery life
|
Up to 6 hours/charge
|
|
Siri/Google Assistan
|
|
|
Voice prompts
|
|
|
Bose Connect app
|
|
|
Stereo & Party Mode
|
Bose SimpleSync Technology
Add more sound around the house.
Use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair your SoundLink speaker with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family to play the same song at the same time. So you can get the party started and keep the good times — and the tunes — rolling.
Product description
Important Information : SoundLink Revolve speakers keep track of the last eight devices that were paired and connected to them, dropping the least recently used device when a new one is paired. While not playing music, much of the SoundLink Revolve speakers' battery charge can be recovered in approximately four hours when using a USB power source. Charging from alternative USB power sources or when playing music may take longer. Battery performance can vary with the content played and volume at which it is played. When a call comes in, the music will pause and the call will ring through the speaker. You can answer the call by pressing the multi function button and talk into the speaker itself to conduct your phone call. When you end your call, music playback resumes.Using the Bose Connect app, you can enable Party Mode from any of the following Bose Bluetooth speakers: SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve.