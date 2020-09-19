& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Thursday, Oct 8 Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, Oct 2 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Packaging Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden. If this is a gift, consider shipping to a different address.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden. If this is a gift, consider shipping to a different address.
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Bose+SoundLink+Revolve++P... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1022)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

2 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(99)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
& FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Renovar Tech
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: 30 Days Money Back Guarantee. Pre-owned item (see pics). Complete package. Includes:Speaker, usb cable, wall charger/adapter, user manual. All in non-retail box. (Serials and Mac ID are recorded and photographed prior to shipping for security purposes.) [VGB]

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.
Sell yours for a Gift Card
We'll buy it for up to $80.00
Learn More
Trade in now
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$299.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: WORLD WIDE STEREO
Add to Cart
$299.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Front Row Electronics
Add to Cart
$299.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: GRAMOPHONE
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker - Triple Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 4,749 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "bose revolve plus"
Price: $299.00 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Triple Black
Speaker only
Model Name SoundLink Revolve
Brand Bose
Speaker Type Center Channel
Item Weight 2 Pounds
Control Method Voice

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Delivers Deep, loud, jaw dropping sound with True 360 degree coverage
  • Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.
  • Flexible fabric handle makes it easy to grab and go; seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (IPX4)
  • Enjoy up to 16 hours of play time from a long-lasting, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant — hands free
  • Pair two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family to play in sync

Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly

Amazon's Choice
$349.00
(843)

Frequently bought together

  • Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker - Triple Black
  • +
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve Charging Cradle
  • +
  • LTGEM Travel Protective Case for Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable & Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker (Fits Charging Cradle, AC Adaptor and USB Cable)
Total price: $343.99
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

More to consider from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. EDUPLINK Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 24W Bluetooth Portable Home Party Speaker with Pulsating Lights IPX7 Water Proof…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 60
    $39.99
  2. MuGo Bluetooth Speaker, 20W Portable Speaker with Rich Bass, Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers with 5200mAh Power Bank, Dual…
    4.4 out of 5 stars 398
    $36.99
  3. EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speakers Portable Wireless Speaker with Louder Crystal HD Stereo Sound, IPX6 Waterproof Speaker with…
    4.5 out of 5 stars 45
    $23.99
  4. MuGo Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker with Crystal Clear Deep Bass Sound, 30H Playtime, 360° Full Surround…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 352
    $36.99
  5. FIODIO Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Outdoor Wireless Mini Shower Travel Speaker with Subwoofer, Enhanced Bass, USB…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 25
    $16.19
  6. FIODIO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Outdoor IPX6 Waterproof Travel Speaker with Dual 5W Drivers, Built-in…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 25
    $31.34
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

portable speaker, revolve, bluetooth speaker, outdoor speaker, speaker with a handle
SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker

Stay home — and entertained.

Solo living room dance party? Puzzle party with your roommate? Craft night with the kids? Whatever (and wherever) you have planned, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ delivers the sound you want and the portability you need.

Bose Connect app.


With an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, the app lets you easily switch between Bluetooth devices. Plus, it includes product tips to help you get even more from your speaker. If you want to use Stereo or Party mode for multiple SoundLink Revolve speakers, you can use the app for that, too.

SoundLink Revolve+

Compare with Bose system

360˚

Sound performance

360˚

Water resistant IPX4

Water resistance

Water resistant IPX4

Up to 16 hrs/charge

Battery life

Up to 12 hrs/charge

Siri/Google Assistan

Voice prompts

Bose Connect app

Stereo & Party Mode

360˚

Sound performance

Bold

Water resistant IPX4

Water resistance

Water resistant IPX4

Up to 16 hrs/charge

Battery life

Up to 8 hrs/charge

Siri/Google Assistan

Voice prompts

Bose Connect app

Stereo & Party Mode

360˚

Sound performance

Crisp, balanced

Water resistant IPX4

Water resistance

Waterproof IPX7

Up to 16 hrs/charge

Battery life

Up to 6 hours/charge

Siri/Google Assistan

Voice prompts

Bose Connect app

Stereo & Party Mode

Learn More
Learn More
Learn More
simplesync tecnology, smart speaker, bose,
Bose SimpleSync Technology

Add more sound around the house.

Use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair your SoundLink speaker with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family to play the same song at the same time. So you can get the party started and keep the good times — and the tunes — rolling.

Compare with similar items


Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker - Triple Black
FIODIO Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Outdoor Wireless Mini Shower Travel Speaker with Subwoofer, Enhanced Bass, USB Speaker Built in Mic for Sports, Pool, Beach, Hiking and Camping (Black)
Bose SoundLink Revolve, Portable Bluetooth Speaker (with 360 Wireless Surround Sound), Triple Black
Bose Portable Smart Speaker — with Alexa Voice Control Built-In, Black
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Soft Black
OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass, 100 Ft Wireless Range, Microphone, IPX5, Bluetooth Speakers by Cambridge Sound Works (Black)
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (4749) 4.7 out of 5 stars (25) 4.6 out of 5 stars (8456) 4.6 out of 5 stars (843) 4.6 out of 5 stars (20620) 4.4 out of 5 stars (82484)
Price $299.00 $16.19 $199.00 $349.00 $129.00 $25.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Cambridge Soundworks
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, wireless Bluetooth Bluetooth, TF Card, USB, Auxilliary Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth, wireless, NFC Wireless
Item Dimensions 4.20 x 4.20 x 7.30 inches 3.90 x 3.80 x 1.50 inches 3.30 x 3.30 x 6.00 inches 4.09 x 4.69 x 7.56 inches 2.20 x 5.00 x 5.20 inches 5.30 x 2.80 x 2.60 inches
Item Weight 2.00 lbs 1.46 lbs 2.34 lbs 1.20 lbs 0.56 lbs
Power Source AC, Battery USB & Rechargeble Battery Battery Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Triple Black  |  Style:Speaker only

Important Information : SoundLink Revolve speakers keep track of the last eight devices that were paired and connected to them, dropping the least recently used device when a new one is paired. While not playing music, much of the SoundLink Revolve speakers' battery charge can be recovered in approximately four hours when using a USB power source. Charging from alternative USB power sources or when playing music may take longer. Battery performance can vary with the content played and volume at which it is played. When a call comes in, the music will pause and the call will ring through the speaker. You can answer the call by pressing the multi function button and talk into the speaker itself to conduct your phone call. When you end your call, music playback resumes.Using the Bose Connect app, you can enable Party Mode from any of the following Bose Bluetooth speakers: SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve.

Product information

Color:Triple Black  |  Style:Speaker only

Technical Specification

User Guide [PDF ]
Safety Information [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

User Manual Manual [PDF ]

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.