First off, let me start by saying that I would love nothing more than to be able to give the Bose SoundSport headphones five stars. These are the most comfortable headphones I have even worn and the sound quality is excellent. The issue with these headphones is the build quality. I have used these headphones probably about 15 hours a week for the last 7 months and they are falling apart. For comparison, my wife has the Jaybird X3s and they feel like they could be run over and you wouldn't notice.



The photos I've attached show a couple of the places where the headphones are falling apart. The outside of each ear piece is a rubber peice that attaches to a harder plastic peice that faces the ear. The rubber on both the right and left ear bud is detaching from the harder plactic peice. I feel like they could have made the whole ear bud out of the harder plactic and attached the two halves more securely. All prices of the X3s are nicely molded together and don't look like they will fall apart.



Another thing that has come up is the rubber covering the control has separated from the body of the control. The buttons were always a little spongy, but now the volume down button is almost unusable with out moving the rubber cover into just the right alignment with both hands. The controls really should never been designed with a solid plastic body and a separate rubber cover. To compare to the X3s again, the controls on those headphones are a solid unit with individual buttons for volume up and down and play/pause.



There are other little things as well such as the included clip breaking with a week and rubber pices that cover where the wire enters the earbuds coming lose and sliding down the wire.



Given the durability issues with these headphones they cannot be recommended. I really hope Bose addresses these issues in the next version because these really are comfortable headphones with great sound, but until then I think I will continue to find myself stealing my wife's X3s as often as I can.



Update: A little plastic piece broke off from the loose volume down button (see pic) and I now have no way to decrease the volume from the headphones without using my phone.