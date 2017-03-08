-
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black
Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- A high-quality audio experience, consistently balanced at any volume, thanks to Bose active EQ. Connectivity Technology: Wireless
- Wireless convenience, with easy Bluetooth and NFC pairing aided by voice prompts
- Exclusive Stay Hear+ tips keep the headphones comfortably in place during workouts
- Sweat and weather resistance for reliability while exercising
- Up to 6 hours battery life per charge. Please refer the User Guide before use.
From the manufacturer
SOUNDSPORT WIRELESS HEADPHONES
Engineered for performance.
When you work out, you demand performance. So we engineered a wireless sport headphone that delivers exactly that. And with redesigned StayHear+ Sport tips built for your toughest workout, you have everything you need to push to the next level.
REDESIGNED STAYHEAR+ SPORT TIPS
Sweat- and weather-resistant StayHear+ Sport tips stay comfortable and secure, even during an intense workout
RECHARGEABLE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY
Get up to 6 hours per charge so your headphones won't run out of juice before you do.
BLUETOOTH AND NFC PAIRING
You can power your workout with powerful sound any time, anywhere, wirelessly.
INLINE MIC CONTROL
Easily control volume, skip tracks and take calls, without reaching for your device.
A better app makes the difference
Training is tough enough - you don't want to waste any time figuring out how to reach your music. So we designed this free app to makie it easier than ever to connect and switch between devices. An intuitive interface and product tips let you personalize your settings, so you can power your workout quickly and easily.
The only challenge left is your workout.
In the box
Product description
With no wires in the way, Bose Sound Sport wireless headphones keep you moving with powerful audio and Stay Hear+ tips designed for comfort and stability. A soft silicone material and unique shape provide a secure fit that stays put and feels good. Connect to your device easily with Bluetooth and NFC pairing, and use the inline mic and remote to control volume, skip tracks and take calls. With the Bose Connect app, controlling and switching between multiple devices is easy. These headphones are sweat and weather resistant and have a lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 6 hours per charge. With performance like this, the only challenge left is your workout. Included: Sound Sport wireless headphones; Stay Hear+ tips; USB charging cable; carry case.
Top customer reviews
The app is nice and works perfectly. Also, I use Runkeeper and now I get heart rate data in that app. The sound is amazing just like all Bose products.
I have Bose noise canceling headphones, a mini wireless speaker, and a Bose system in my car.
SOUND
- Bose: 10 of 10. Absolutely astounding sound quality. Simply the best I have ever heard at any price, wired or wireless, period.
- Jaybird: 8 of 10. Solid sounds, fine for podcasts or casual music listening. Bass response is nowhere close to Bose, but with some equalizer settings on your device you can come closer. Competitive with most other nice earbuds I have tried.
FIT
- Bose: 7 of 10. Surprisingly good fit considering how HUGE the buds are. Seriously, these things are big. They apparently house the battery and electronics that power these (since they are wireless). But for their size, they fit fine with the included inner-ear pieces (several sizes included).
- Jaybird: 9 of 10. Excellent fit. Tiny compared to the Bose product. These also include many options for earbud size and inner ear inserts that hold them in place, but they remain comfortable after several hours of constant use while running.
FEATURES
- Bose: 9 of 10. These have the charging port directly in one of the earbuds, which works well. You can download the Bose app, and amazingly you can even read your pulse from the buds! This is a fun and useful feature for various types of training.
- Jaybird: 7 of 10. Has a separate little "mini" dock needed for charging. You can download an app for the device to adjust the sound and perform a few other "minor" functions, but I wound up deleting the app and just connecting normally via Bluetooth.
So do I have a favorite? For daily exercise use I am gravitating to the Jaybird mostly because I prefer the fit and just do not care for the giant bud size on the Bose. But for travelling or listening when I'm not active, the Bose wins out with superior sound.
In summary, the Bose is a great product - recommended!
The photos I've attached show a couple of the places where the headphones are falling apart. The outside of each ear piece is a rubber peice that attaches to a harder plastic peice that faces the ear. The rubber on both the right and left ear bud is detaching from the harder plactic peice. I feel like they could have made the whole ear bud out of the harder plactic and attached the two halves more securely. All prices of the X3s are nicely molded together and don't look like they will fall apart.
Another thing that has come up is the rubber covering the control has separated from the body of the control. The buttons were always a little spongy, but now the volume down button is almost unusable with out moving the rubber cover into just the right alignment with both hands. The controls really should never been designed with a solid plastic body and a separate rubber cover. To compare to the X3s again, the controls on those headphones are a solid unit with individual buttons for volume up and down and play/pause.
There are other little things as well such as the included clip breaking with a week and rubber pices that cover where the wire enters the earbuds coming lose and sliding down the wire.
Given the durability issues with these headphones they cannot be recommended. I really hope Bose addresses these issues in the next version because these really are comfortable headphones with great sound, but until then I think I will continue to find myself stealing my wife's X3s as often as I can.
Update: A little plastic piece broke off from the loose volume down button (see pic) and I now have no way to decrease the volume from the headphones without using my phone.
a. As with most all bose products, other electronics companies copy off of them constantly. You can probably find same product cheaper.
