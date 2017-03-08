Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black

3.9 out of 5 stars 2,291 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Audio Headphones
List Price: $149.00
Deal of the Day: $99.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
Ends in 11h 42m 01s
Deal has ended
You Save: $50.00 (34%)
Black
Earphones only
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • A high-quality audio experience, consistently balanced at any volume, thanks to Bose active EQ. Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Wireless convenience, with easy Bluetooth and NFC pairing aided by voice prompts
  • Exclusive Stay Hear+ tips keep the headphones comfortably in place during workouts
  • Sweat and weather resistance for reliability while exercising
  • Up to 6 hours battery life per charge. Please refer the User Guide before use.
Frequently bought together

  • Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black
  • +
  • Bose SoundSport charging case, Black
Special offers and product promotions

Color: Black | Style: Earphones only
  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black" and save 34% off the $149.00 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Compare to similar items


Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black
Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black & Charging Case - Bundle
Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Citron & Car Charger - Bundle
Bose Quietcontrol 30 Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling - Black
Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II Black
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (2291) 4 out of 5 stars (78) 4 out of 5 stars (115) 3 out of 5 stars (697) 4 out of 5 stars (1100)
Color Black Black Citron Black Black
Headphone Fit In-Ear In-Ear In-Ear In-Ear Over-Ear
Item Dimensions 1 x 1.12 x 1.12 in 8.5 x 9.9 x 3.6 in 8.4 x 9.7 x 3.6 in 1 x 1.12 x 1.12 in 6.5 x 1.77 x 7.87 in
Item Weight 0.8 ounces 1.5 lbs 1.3 lbs 0.8 ounces 6.88 ounces
Additional Features NFC Pairing, Stay Hear+ Tips wireless
Product description

With no wires in the way, Bose Sound Sport wireless headphones keep you moving with powerful audio and Stay Hear+ tips designed for comfort and stability. A soft silicone material and unique shape provide a secure fit that stays put and feels good. Connect to your device easily with Bluetooth and NFC pairing, and use the inline mic and remote to control volume, skip tracks and take calls. With the Bose Connect app, controlling and switching between multiple devices is easy. These headphones are sweat and weather resistant and have a lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 6 hours per charge. With performance like this, the only challenge left is your workout. Included: Sound Sport wireless headphones; Stay Hear+ tips; USB charging cable; carry case.

Product information

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsBose is the Best
By Working Angel on March 8, 2017
Color: Power Red|Style: Earphones only|Verified Purchase
665 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsBose versus Jaybird - fight!
By 80 Shades on November 5, 2016
Color: Power Red|Style: Earphones only
review image
1,025 people found this helpful.
1.0 out of 5 starsDisappointing Quality
By Nic Van Horn on July 7, 2017
Color: Citron|Style: Earphones only|Verified Purchase
review image
236 people found this helpful.

Most recent customer reviews

