This is my second set of Bose earphones. Made the mistake of leaving the cord exposed while on a trail run. These are the best sports earphones that I have ever owned over the years. I was at first a little skeptical about the "StayHear" tips but soon became delighted by the comfort, even after running for a couple of hours. The control buttons (volume up/down, start/stop) works correctly with my Galaxy S5. My ear canals don't fill up with water. Some sound quality is likely compromised to allow outside sound in. This is a big plus for me because I can hear cars approach from behind me. The cable does not kink or hold its shape after having been coiled up and has a heavy quality about it. Well time to go for a nice with my great new Bose earphones.