Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Bose SoundSport in-ear he... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:

4-Year Home AV Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
3.9 out of 5 stars (55)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more

2-Year Home AV Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
3.9 out of 5 stars (737)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Trade in your item
Get up to a $31.25
Gift Card.
Trade in
Learn More
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$99.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: ThrillingAudio
Add to Cart
$99.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Huppins
Add to Cart
$99.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Adorama Camera
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Samsung and Android devices, Charcoal

4.1 out of 5 stars 396 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "bose soundsport in-ear headphones"
Price: $99.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
  • Deep, clear sound enhanced by exclusive TriPort technology for crisp highs and natural-sounding lows.Connectivity Technology: Wired
  • Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear's shape to stay comfortably in place all day
  • Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability
  • Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select Samsung and Android smartphones
  • Matching protective carrying case included
8 new from $99.00 4 used from $86.10
Discover new and innovative gadgets
Find the latest gadgets from today's brightest startups on Amazon Launchpad. Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Samsung and Android devices, Charcoal
  • +
  • Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black
  • +
  • Bose SoundSport charging case, Black
Total price: $297.00
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Samsung and ..." and save 13% off the $99.00 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Bose Sound Sport in-ear headphones deliver deep, clear sound for the music you love, with a durable design that stands up to the rigors of your day. Exclusive TriPort technology provides crisp highs and natural-sounding lows, while acoustic ports are positioned to resist sweat and weather, and hydrophobic cloth keeps moisture out. Proprietary Stay Hear tips conform to your ears' shape, so they stay comfortably in place all day long. An inline microphone and remote make for easy switching between calls and music with select Samsung and Android smartphones. They even include a matching carrying case for storage and added protection. Meet the headphones engineered to go wherever life takes you. Included: Sound Sport in-ear headphones; 3 pairs Stay Hear tips (S, M, L); carrying case; clothing clip.

Product information

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

ear ears stay earbuds volume buds bass noise running fall cord earphones sounds hear headphone control listening gym mic comfort

Top customer reviews

Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 starsPrice does not ensure longevity
September 19, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
P. Jones
4.0 out of 5 starsBest headphones for small ears I've found
February 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Larry Dare
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent Design
January 7, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Cesar E. Abrego
5.0 out of 5 starsSound investment
August 30, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Stephen Mulvain
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect, arrived a day earlier than expected
September 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Shelly Finch
5.0 out of 5 starsHigh quality- won’t regret the purchase
January 31, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Nate
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing ear buds
March 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
KellyTop Contributor: Pets
5.0 out of 5 starsThis is why we need to keep the 3.5mm jack!
February 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Samsung and Android devices, Charcoal
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Samsung and Android devices, Charcoal
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: bose earbuds, android remote, of headphones, smartphone camera, best headphones under 100, best sound earbuds

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.