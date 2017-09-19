-
Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Samsung and Android devices, Charcoal
- Deep, clear sound enhanced by exclusive TriPort technology for crisp highs and natural-sounding lows.Connectivity Technology: Wired
- Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear's shape to stay comfortably in place all day
- Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability
- Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select Samsung and Android smartphones
- Matching protective carrying case included
- SoundSport in-ear headphones
- 3 pairs StayHear tips (S, M, L)
- Carry case
- Clothing clip
Engineered to go wherever life takes you
Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones deliver deep, clear sound for the music you love, and a durable design to keep up with whatever your day brings. TriPort technology provides crisp highs and natural-sounding lows, while the sweat- and weather-resistant design helps ensure they survive the rigors of your daily life. And StayHear tips keep them comfortably in place through it all. They come in a variety of designs and include an inline microphone and remote.
- Enjoy your music with deep, clear sound from exclusive TriPort technology
- Proprietary StayHear tips conform to your ears’ shape to stay comfortably in place all day long
- Lightweight carrying case stores and protects headphones
For Samsung and Android devices
Engineered to work optimally with most Samsung and Android devices. Talk on your phone hands-free and control various music functions with the inline mic/remote.
Built to go where you go
Sweat- and weather-resistant design helps ensure these headphones survive the rigors of your daily life.
Conforms to your ears
StayHear tips conform to the shape of your ears so they stay comfortably in place all day long, even through tough workouts.
Inline mic/remote
Easily switch between calls and music on your Samsung Galaxy phone, plus control music and other functions on most Samsung and Android devices. No need to reach for your device.
Let music get you there
If music is what drives you, SoundSport in-ear headphones stay with you step after step, rep after rep.
Lightweight, durable case
Sport-inspired case matches your headphones and protects and stores them when not in use. Karabiner lets the case tag along wherever your workout takes you.
Product description
Bose Sound Sport in-ear headphones deliver deep, clear sound for the music you love, with a durable design that stands up to the rigors of your day. Exclusive TriPort technology provides crisp highs and natural-sounding lows, while acoustic ports are positioned to resist sweat and weather, and hydrophobic cloth keeps moisture out. Proprietary Stay Hear tips conform to your ears' shape, so they stay comfortably in place all day long. An inline microphone and remote make for easy switching between calls and music with select Samsung and Android smartphones. They even include a matching carrying case for storage and added protection. Meet the headphones engineered to go wherever life takes you. Included: Sound Sport in-ear headphones; 3 pairs Stay Hear tips (S, M, L); carrying case; clothing clip.
Do note that I am a professor, and I can't even pretend to have an active lifestyle; the wear and tear I would have exerted over the last 10 months could probably be described as a Warranty's dream wet dream. And yet, they are now broken.
I recommend against paying full price for these. Maybe $30-40?
For in-ear headphones, the sound quality is pretty good. Definitely better than anything you can get at Walmart. I have small ears and these are the most comfortable in-ear headphones I've been able to find. I used these every night for about 8 hours since August 2016 and I'm just now having a problem with them (Feb 2018). Call quality is good. No one ever had any trouble hearing me through the mic.
Totally worth the money though if you have it to throw away.