❖ Number one complaint people have is that they aren't sturdy and I disagree, they are very well made and safe. You cannot drop them. It gives ample warning in the manual as there are moving parts and it simply isn't designed to take that much abuse. I often do work to failure however have till have the strength guide the dumbbells to a light landing on the floor this really shouldn't be an issue.



❖ Another complaint people have is that you have to put them back on their stand at an exact angle which is true but I really never noticed as it really isn't that difficult.



❖ Another complaint I have seen is that the weight is off I tested this and it was off by a couple of ounces, that rumor simply isn't true.



❖ Another complaint that comes to my mind form # of people is that they are too expensive (if you can't find a deal) and too bulky with the lower weights (as the length stays the same) however you get used to adjusting to the size really quick, at least I did.



I am very happy with my purchase and am seeing great results so far. If you can find a good deal and trust yourself to never drop the things you should have no problems.



