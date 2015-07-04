Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair)
- Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds
- Each dumbbell lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next
- Dumbbells combine 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system
- Eliminates the need for multiple dumbbells cluttering your workout space
- Two year warranty on weight plates and parts
- Stand is ergonomically designed for use with both Bowflex SelectTech 552 and 1090 dumbbells
- Stand eliminates the need to bend down to pick up weights
- Stand has built in towel rack
on July 4, 2015
Style Name: Dumbbells Only
I got to say you guys aren't really fair with the way you kill it. People these are adjustable and you got to be careful when using them. Seriously.
░░░░░Lets break it down, Pros/Cons mixed░░░░░
❖ Number one complaint people have is that they aren't sturdy and I disagree, they are very well made and safe. You cannot drop them. It gives ample warning in the manual as there are moving parts and it simply isn't designed to take that much abuse. I often do work to failure however have till have the strength guide the dumbbells to a light landing on the floor this really shouldn't be an issue.
❖ Another complaint people have is that you have to put them back on their stand at an exact angle which is true but I really never noticed as it really isn't that difficult.
❖ Another complaint I have seen is that the weight is off I tested this and it was off by a couple of ounces, that rumor simply isn't true.
❖ Another complaint that comes to my mind form # of people is that they are too expensive (if you can't find a deal) and too bulky with the lower weights (as the length stays the same) however you get used to adjusting to the size really quick, at least I did.
░░░░░BOTTOM LINE░░░░░
I am very happy with my purchase and am seeing great results so far. If you can find a good deal and trust yourself to never drop the things you should have no problems.
***If you like this review, please mark this review as helpful below! Also, feel free to ask me questions by leaving comments. I will promptly reply. Thanks for reading***
on February 9, 2017
Style Name: Dumbbells Only
I was really pleased with these Dumbbells initially - simple to use and compact for a quick home workout. As you can see from the photos, they were well taken care of and used exclusively on soft carpet, not concrete. I never threw the weights or slammed them after a set, so not heavy use or abuse. Unfortunately, the mechanism that holds the weight on the handle is plastic. In less than 2 years, it somehow broke on both of my weights. It is amazing that Bowflex would use cheap plastic to hold the weights in place. After calling customer service - she was very nice - we tried to work on a resolution, but they would not honor the warranty. To replace the part was $56/each (I needed 2) plus shipping..of a weight. I would be in for more than half the cost of a new set to fix the defective piece of plastic....no, thanks. For this price point, I would have hoped for a better product design and Bowflex to repair/replace a defective product. My advice - pick another weight that will last.
255 helpful votes
256 helpful votes
on July 10, 2017
Style Name: Dumbbells Only
I got these adjustable dumbbells since most of my workouts are done in the garage ever since we had our first baby. With very little time to get to the gym I needed these to maximize the time I do have to workout now. I found these to have no movement when I changed the weights. I’ve used different sets of these in the past and that was my biggest complaint. I would feel the weight discs moving when I did curls but not with these. I highly recommend the Boxflex brand. I also upgraded to a new test booster called Tritestin by Biotek Nutrition – Testosterone Booster Boosts Test Levels and Increases Strength, Muscle Mass, Fat Loss, and Overall Male Performance which increased my energy and sex drive to super high levels. I had to figure out something since my sleep patterns are way off which causes my energy levels to drop big time and affects my sex drive. The combo of the new equipment and the test booster is exactly what I needed to stay motivated and still get good gains without going to the gym.
110 helpful votes
111 helpful votes
on May 11, 2016
Style Name: Dumbbells Only
I thought these would be gimmicky at first but I knew someone who used them and said it was a good buy so I figured I would try it. The weight changes are fast and seamless. My only complaint, but one which I knew about ahead of time, is they are obviously a little wider than a normal single weight dumbbell, and that really isn't too hard to work around and well worth the trade off for the amazing flexibility they offer if you are tight on space.
2 helpful votes
3 helpful votes
on June 27, 2016
Style Name: Dumbbells Only
Comes ready to use! I also purchased the selecttech dumbbell stand. Super easy to use, just spin the dial and lift up.
Each side of the dumbbell can be a different weight. Some exercises can benefit from this. Make sure the arrow pointing the dial lines up to the number on the dial. This is a sure way to make sure you pick up the correct weight.
The weights seem to be held on strongly and if the dial matches the arrow, i do not see why the weights would fall. I have read some reviews saying the weights can become loose. Not if you are choosing the weight correctly.
These are great and very convenient!
on July 3, 2014
Style Name: Dumbbells Only
I was shopping for set of new weights and was thinking whether I should go for 5 lbs or 10 lbs increase per dumbbell. That's when I thought that it would be great to have both sets, but both sets are going to get pricey. Oh, and then before I know it, I'll need another set of even heavier dumbbells. That's when I came across this set and thought that it might be a very good idea to get just one set, which will work for my needs today, and will work for my needs in the future as well.
PROS:
- solid construction
- ability to quickly go up from 5 lbs to 52.5 lbs, and 52.5 lbs is more than enough for majority of people
- a lot of weight variations to select right weight
- does not take a lot of space. Just think how much space a "collection" of various dumbbells sets would take in your home gym
CONS:
- you have to turn dial on each side of dumbbell
- size... these babies are big and long
- little disks treble during use
- because of the length, some exercises where your hands have to be close to your body are difficult to perform without hitting yourself
- unlike regular dumbbells I would not drop these on the floor, even carpeted floor. Although construction is solid, I would still be cautious to damage weight shifting mechanism
Overall there are great dumbbells, and having just one set is so convenient.
