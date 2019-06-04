- Item Weight: 40 pounds
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 lbs. all the way up to 40 lbs.
- Rapidly switch from one exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises
- Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells
- Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength
- Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 lbs.
- Access 24 trainer-led exercises that focus on foundational kettlebell teqniques Wide weight range offers a variety of workouts including swings, rows, squats, twists, and more
- ergonomic handle with durable molding around metal plates
From the manufacturer
Technology
With the turn of a dial, you can easily adjust from 8 to 40 lbs., rapidly switch from one exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety
Access 24 Trainer-Led Videos
Access foundational kettlebell techniques for beginners and athletes alike at Bowflex.com/SelectTech.
|Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbell
|Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells
|Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
|Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
|Weight Range
|Each dumbbell adjusts from 10 to 90 lbs
|Each dumbbell adjusts from 10 to 60 lbs
|Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52 lbs
|Adjusts from 8 to 40 lbs.
|Weight Settings
|10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, and 90 lbs.
|5, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15, 17.5, 20, 22.5, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, and 60 lbs.
|5, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15, 17.5, 20, 22.5, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 52.5 lb.s
|8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 lbs.
|Built-In Customizable Workouts
|✓
|Trainer-Led Videos
|SelectTech App
|SelectTech App
|SelectTech App
|Bowflex.com/SelectTech
|Dimensions
|17.5" L x 9.5" W x 10" H (Each)
|15.8" L x 9.3" W x 8.6" H (Each)
|26.8" L x 22.1" W x 27.8" H
|8.8" L x 7" W x 12.5" H
|
Style Name: Bowflex Kettlebell 8-40lbs
If you wouldn't mind, upvote this to save time and frustration from all the others who thought it was broken out of the box. The distributors number is 1-800-605-3369, they answered after about a 4 minute hold with me.
Below is my old review that is no longer relevant. They really need some unlock instructions in the box. I've adjusted to 3 stars because of the lack of instructions lol.
OLD REVIEW: I'm a smart user and a gym user, so this isn't user error. I've never owned weights like these, I'll probably still buy some just to save space but unfortunately these ones don't work, straight out of the box which surprised me because I assume Bowflex is a good reputable name. I'm just getting on now to contact Amazon on fixing this. I've had probably 6-7 friends come over who thought they could get it to work but nope, they all realized it's actually not working either. Only one of the dumbbells doesn't work, the other one does like half the time. We lined the numbers up correctly and everything. Come to think of it, the fact that both of these are either partly faulty or completely faulty makes me think it's a bad batch or this isn't a good brand for these.
For the good, the grip is very comfortable and you can change them very rapidly if you are doing circuits that require you to change the weights frequently. They come in and out of the weight stack pretty easily but i tend to do it very cautiously as that seems to be one of the actions that could damage the catch mechanism if forced.
About a month after i bought these I was scanning Craigslist for some other equipment and saw a pair of barely used Ironmaster Adjustable Dumbbells for sale locally. During the month that i owned the 552's it also became clear that i needed to be able to go to at least 75 lbs. I bought the Ironmasters and they are an entirely different level of product (but they come at a different level of price as well). The Ironmasters come with a lifetime warranty and when you adjust them tightly they feel like a solid dumbbell. There is no comparison. Where they fall behind the 552's is in the ease of adjusting the weight. Now that i have had them for a bit i can change two dumbbells in about 45 seconds but the same adjustment on the 552's takes about 5 seconds. That's the only negative on the Ironmasters. I know those are a lifetime purchase. We are keeping both for now and it has worked out well. We tend to use the Ironmasters for heavier sets or if we are not doing circuits that require quick changes and use the 552's for lighter sets or circuits. My wife and i work out together very frequently and do a lot of circuits so two sets of dumbbells actually makes sense.
What i think it really comes down to is what you are looking for in terms of price point and longevity. I have been working out at a gym consistently for 30 years now and just decided to build a home gym. I am 52 and wanted equipment that is gonna stay with me until i just cant do it anymore. In that case the Ironmasters are the right choice. If you are new to working out or setting up a home gym and are not sure you are going to stick with an exercise program its probably hard to justify double the money for the Ironmasters and the Bowflex 552's would be a great place to start. Just go easy on them and hopefully they will last. I would also strongly consider Power Blocks. They are solid and fast to change. Kind of the best of both worlds but some people do not like the design of the hand inside the block position. Hope that helps if you are looking at the big three options.