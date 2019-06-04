I purchased a set of 552's earlier in the year when they were on sale for just over $200. I have had Power Blocks in the past and liked them but my wife hated having her hand inside the block and she was going to use this set of adjustable dumbbells as well. I ended up getting these and the stand and so far they work great but i have a few concerns. Essentially it is a mostly plastic design. We are very good to our home gym equipment, no dropping weights or throwing around but they feel like they are going to have a limited lifespan. I may be wrong but there are a fair number of reviews that stated they had problems. In addition, the other thing i don't particularly like is the wobbly nature of the plates on the dumbbells while you are working out. They do move a fair amount. Its not a big deal but definitely different then a solid dumbbell.

For the good, the grip is very comfortable and you can change them very rapidly if you are doing circuits that require you to change the weights frequently. They come in and out of the weight stack pretty easily but i tend to do it very cautiously as that seems to be one of the actions that could damage the catch mechanism if forced.

About a month after i bought these I was scanning Craigslist for some other equipment and saw a pair of barely used Ironmaster Adjustable Dumbbells for sale locally. During the month that i owned the 552's it also became clear that i needed to be able to go to at least 75 lbs. I bought the Ironmasters and they are an entirely different level of product (but they come at a different level of price as well). The Ironmasters come with a lifetime warranty and when you adjust them tightly they feel like a solid dumbbell. There is no comparison. Where they fall behind the 552's is in the ease of adjusting the weight. Now that i have had them for a bit i can change two dumbbells in about 45 seconds but the same adjustment on the 552's takes about 5 seconds. That's the only negative on the Ironmasters. I know those are a lifetime purchase. We are keeping both for now and it has worked out well. We tend to use the Ironmasters for heavier sets or if we are not doing circuits that require quick changes and use the 552's for lighter sets or circuits. My wife and i work out together very frequently and do a lot of circuits so two sets of dumbbells actually makes sense.

What i think it really comes down to is what you are looking for in terms of price point and longevity. I have been working out at a gym consistently for 30 years now and just decided to build a home gym. I am 52 and wanted equipment that is gonna stay with me until i just cant do it anymore. In that case the Ironmasters are the right choice. If you are new to working out or setting up a home gym and are not sure you are going to stick with an exercise program its probably hard to justify double the money for the Ironmasters and the Bowflex 552's would be a great place to start. Just go easy on them and hopefully they will last. I would also strongly consider Power Blocks. They are solid and fast to change. Kind of the best of both worlds but some people do not like the design of the hand inside the block position. Hope that helps if you are looking at the big three options.