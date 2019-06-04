$129.98
Bowflex Kettlebell 8-40lbs
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 lbs. all the way up to 40 lbs.
  • Rapidly switch from one exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises
  • Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells
  • Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength
  • Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 lbs.
  • Access 24 trainer-led exercises that focus on foundational kettlebell teqniques Wide weight range offers a variety of workouts including swings, rows, squats, twists, and more
  • ergonomic handle with durable molding around metal plates
From the manufacturer

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex 840 Kettlebell Weight Selection Dial

Technology

With the turn of a dial, you can easily adjust from 8 to 40 lbs., rapidly switch from one exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety

Bowflex 840 Kettlebell Weight Selection Dial

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Weight

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Weight Range Exercises Workouts

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Read more
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbell Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Weight Range Each dumbbell adjusts from 10 to 90 lbs Each dumbbell adjusts from 10 to 60 lbs Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52 lbs Adjusts from 8 to 40 lbs.
Weight Settings 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, and 90 lbs. 5, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15, 17.5, 20, 22.5, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, and 60 lbs. 5, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15, 17.5, 20, 22.5, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 52.5 lb.s 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 lbs.
Built-In Customizable Workouts
Trainer-Led Videos SelectTech App SelectTech App SelectTech App Bowflex.com/SelectTech
Dimensions 17.5" L x 9.5" W x 10" H (Each) 15.8" L x 9.3" W x 8.6" H (Each) 26.8" L x 22.1" W x 27.8" H 8.8" L x 7" W x 12.5" H

Product details

Style Name: Bowflex Kettlebell 8-40lbs
  • Item Weight: 40 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 43.7 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B07X64MXBS
  • Item model number: 100790
  • Average Customer Review: 4.7 out of 5 stars 4,885 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #5,969 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
    • Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Mason
3.0 out of 5 stars EDIT: PLEASE EVERYONE READ THIS--- (people think they break, they work)
June 4, 2019
Style Name: Bowflex ST 552 D-Bell (pair)Verified Purchase
Read more
411 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Edwin Dombrowski
4.0 out of 5 stars Bowflex, Ironmaster or Power Block?
April 13, 2018
Style Name: Bowflex ST 552 D-Bell (pair)Verified Purchase
Read more
481 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mugs
1.0 out of 5 stars Broke after 8 months - Unable to contact seller for replacement
January 7, 2018
Style Name: Bowflex ST 552 D-Bell (pair)Verified Purchase
Read more
142 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Patrick
1.0 out of 5 stars Poor plastic product design - don't waste your money
February 9, 2017
Style Name: Bowflex ST 552 D-Bell (pair)Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
1,253 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
BBD
1.0 out of 5 stars Barely used but broke anyway
December 22, 2018
Style Name: Bowflex ST 552 D-Bell (pair)Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
104 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

