Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Breville BCG820BSSXL The ... has been added to your Cart
Include

4 Year Asurion Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.1 out of 5 stars (896)
  • Surge protection starts when your product ships; mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more

3-Year Appliance Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
4.1 out of 5 stars (2027)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$198.50
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Kitchen Baron
Add to Cart
$199.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: aSavings
Add to Cart
$199.95
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Kitchen Kapers
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

4 Year Asurion Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
out of 5 stars 896
$32.32
  • Surge protection starts when your product ships; mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more

Breville BCG820BSSXL The Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder, Brushed Stainless Steel

4.3 out of 5 stars 342 customer reviews
Price: $199.95 & FREE Shipping—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Brushed Stainless Steel
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Stainless Steel conical burrs designed to minimize grinding heat and protect the essential oils in the coffee bean
  • 60 precise grind settings from the finest Espresso to the coarsest French Press Grind
  • Precision Electronic Timer allows users to adjust grind time in 0.2 second increments and consistent dose every time
  • 16oz coffee bean capacity with locking system for easy removal, storage, and transfer of the bean hopper
  • Grind directly into portafilter, grinds container, gold tone filter basket or paper filter
14 new from $198.50
Overhaul-HQP
$199.95 & FREE Shipping—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.

Frequently bought together

  • Breville BCG820BSSXL The Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder, Brushed Stainless Steel
  • +
  • Breville BES840XL the Infuser Espresso Machine
  • +
  • Breville BCB100 Barista-Style Coffee Knock Box
Total price: $673.94
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- This toy is a small ball. Not for children under 3 yrs.
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Compare to similar items


This item Breville BCG820BSSXL The Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder, Brushed Stainless Steel
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (342) 4 out of 5 stars (5563) 3 out of 5 stars (1334) 3 out of 5 stars (568) 4 out of 5 stars (251) 4 out of 5 stars (350)
Price $199.95 $42.49 $139.00 $284.49 $355.00 $229.00
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Barista Lab Amazon.com J.L. Hufford GSQ LLC
Item Dimensions 6.25 x 8.5 x 15.25 in 7.13 x 10.75 x 6 in 4.72 x 6.29 x 13.77 in 14 x 9 x 17 in 4.7 x 9.8 x 13.8 in 2.56 x 5.91 x 5.31 in
Item Weight 6.4 lbs 4.5 lbs 0.66 lb 16 lbs 15.4 lbs 7.15 lbs
Material Type Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Brushed satin metal, Black plastic

Product description

Color:Brushed Stainless Steel

Breville's Smart Grinder Pro features Precision Digital Time (adjustable in 0.2 sec increments) to give you complete control over dose and grind time. The perfect coffee needs a precise amount of freshly ground coffee beans. But adjustments in grind size require different grind times to achieve a consistent dose. Choose among 60 different grind settings to achieve maximum flavor potential to suit your favorite brew. Grind settings allows you to go from the finest Espresso to the coarsest French Press. Further extend the grinding range by tuning the adjustable Upper Burr to either coarser or finer without the use of tools. The Breville Smart Grinder Pro automatically doses the same every time you grind making it easy to achieve a consistent dose.

Product information

Color:Brushed Stainless Steel

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsUps and Downs
ByBenji Won May 8, 2015
Color: Brushed Stainless Steel|Verified Purchase
Read more
1414 comments| 124 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsHappy Customer!
ByKiwichibion March 17, 2016
Color: Sesame Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 5 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsA major improvement in the household grindage
ByJT Spenceron January 28, 2017
Color: Brushed Stainless Steel|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsI am very pleased with the grinder
ByMelvin Peabodyon January 28, 2017
Color: Sesame Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 5 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Grinder for Home Use
ByTorinon April 28, 2017
Color: Brushed Stainless Steel|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAbsolutely terrific grinder. I use it to for espresso grind ...
Bycmacon April 28, 2017
Color: Brushed Stainless Steel|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Breville BCG820BSSXL The Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder, Brushed Stainless Steel
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Breville BCG820BSSXL The Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder, Brushed Stainless Steel
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: coffee beans gift, second timer, coffee grinder for french press, coffee grind