Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $65.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
- MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping. Details
100% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel, BES870XL
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Breville
|Capacity
|4 Pounds
|Color
|Brushed Stainless Steel
|Special Feature
|Manual
|Coffee Maker Type
|Espresso Machine
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The Breville Barista Express delivers third wave specialty coffee at home using the 4 keys formula and is part of the Barista Series that offers all in one espresso machines with integrated grinder to go from beans to espresso in under one minute
- Dose Control Grinding: Integrated precision conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean
- Optimal Water Pressure: Low pressure pre-infusion gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup. Grind Settings: 16 precision grind settings
- Precise Espresso Extraction: Digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction
- Manual Microfoam Milk Texturing: The powerful steam wand performance allows you to hand texture microfoam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art
- Espresso Machine with Grind Size Dial: Simple and intuitive, giving you control over the grind size no matter what type of bean you're grinding
- Espresso Maker with built-in Coffee Grinder: Innovative grinding cradle allows any at home barista to grind directly into the espresso portafilter for the perfect espresso
Customer ratings by feature
What's in the box
From the manufacturer
Kitchen appliances designed to inspire people to produce perfect food and beverage results in their own homes with ease. From espresso machines to food processors, the innovation in each appliance delights. Breville makes the process a pleasure and the end result perfect, every time.
The Barista Express by Breville, BES870XL
Everything you need for barista quality coffee, in a compact footprint. From bean to espresso in under a minute.
Create great tasting espresso in less than a minute. The Barista Express allows you to grind the beans right before extraction, and its interchangeable filters and a choice of automatic or manual operation ensure authentic café style results in no time at all.
The 4 keys formula for third wave specialty coffee at home:
- Rich, full flavor
- Perfectly balanced taste
- Irresistible body
- Silky, velvety mouthfeel
The 4 keys formula for third wave specialty coffee at home.
|
|
|
|
|
1. Rich, full flavor
Full-bodied coffee with rich and complex flavors is created using the right dose of 19-22g of freshly ground beans. This dose allows the coffee to fully express the incredible aroma, intense flavors and distinctive character of the coffee, for a true cafe quality result. Anything less than the optimal dose results in a weak and watery taste experience.
|
2. Perfectly balanced taste
Sweet, delicious and nuanced flavor notes begin with precise control over water temperature. Digital temperature control (PID) technology precisely controls water temperature for a perfectly balanced coffee extraction, giving you the control and consistency for delicious tasting coffee every time.
|
3. Irresistible body
An opulent, creamy and caramel-colored espresso starts with low pressure pre-infusion that soaks the grinds, allowing water to pass evenly through the coffee during the high pressure (9 bar) extraction process, delivered via our 15 bar Italian pump. This results in a rich, sweet and viscous espresso.
|
4. Silky, velvety mouthfeel
Savor the silky taste and velvety mouthfeel of true microfoam milk. The milk is steamed with pressure that creates thousands of tiny bubbles, enhancing flavor and mouthfeel, while the temperature brings out the milk’s sweetness, exciting your taste buds, for a harmonious blend of rich, sweet milk and syrupy, golden espresso.
Special Features of the Barista Express
|
|
|
|
|
Dose-Control Grinding
Integrated conical burr grinder grinds on-demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean.
|
Grind Size Dial
Simple and intuitive, giving you control over the grind size no matter what type of bean you're grinding.
|
Precise Espresso Extraction
Digital temperature control delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction.
|
Micro-Foam Milk Texturing
The steam wand performance allows you to hand texture micro-foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art.
|the Bambino Plus
|the Infuser
|the Barista Express
|the Barista Touch
|the Dual Boiler
|the Oracle
|Interface
|Button Control
|Analog Gauge Button Control
|Analog Gauge Button Control
|Swipe & Select Touch Screen
|Analog Gauge Button Control
|LCD Screen; Button Control
|Hands on like a barista
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|Cafe Quality Microfoam
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Precise Milk Temperature, Automatically
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|Built-In Grinder
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|Compact Footprint
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|3 Second Heat Up
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|Good for Entertaining
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
Compare with similar items
Product Description
The barista express from bean to espresso in under a minute create great tasting espresso in less than a minute. The barista express allows you to grind the beans right before extraction, and its interchangeable filters and a choice of automatic or manual operation ensure authentic café style results in no time at all.