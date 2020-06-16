Other Sellers on Amazon
Brother DS-640 Compact Mobile Document Scanner
|Media Type
|Receipt, Embossed Card, ID Card, Plastic Card, Plain Paper, Laminated Card, Business Card
|Scanner Type
|Document, Business Card
|Brand
|Brother
|Model Name
|Compact
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|11.9 x 2.2 x 1.4 inches
|Resolution
|300
|Item Weight
|1.85 Pounds
|Wattage
|2.5 watts
|Sheet Size
|3.40 x 3.40
About this item
- FAST SPEEDS - Scans color and black and white documents at blazing speed up to 16ppm. Color scanning won’t slow you down as the color scan speed is the same as the black and white scan speed
- ULTRA COMPACT – At less than 1 foot in length and only about 1.5 pounds in weight you can fit this device virtually anywhere (a bag, a purse, even a pocket)
- READY WHENEVER YOU ARE – The DS-640 mobile scanner is powered via an included micro USB 3.0 cable, allowing you to use it even where there is no outlet available. Plug it into your PC or laptop and you are ready to scan
- WORKS YOUR WAY – Use the Brother free iPrint&Scan desktop app for scanning to multiple “Scan-to” destinations like PC, network, cloud services, Email and OCR. Supports Windows, Mac and Linux and TWAIN/WIA for PC/ICA for Mac/SANE drivers
- OPTIMIZE IMAGES AND TEXT – Automatic color detection/adjustment, image rotation (PC only), bleed through prevention/background removal, text enhancement, color drop to enhance scans. Software suite includes document management and OCR software
|
|
Epson WorkForce ES-50 Portable Sheet-Fed Document Scanner for PC and Mac
|
Canon imageFORMULA R10 Portable Document Scanner, 2-Sided Scanning with 20 Page Feeder, Easy Setup For Home or Office, Includes Software, (4861C001)
|
Brother Easy-to-Use Compact Desktop Scanner, ADS-1200, Fast Scan Speeds, Ideal for Home, Home Office or On-The-Go Professionals
|
Brother Wireless Portable Compact Desktop Scanner, ADS-1250W, Easy-to-Use, Fast Scan Speeds, Ideal for Home, Home Office or On-the-Go Professionals
|Customer Rating
|(5261)
|(4564)
|(533)
|(922)
|(562)
|Price
|$119.99
|$194.00
|$199.98
|$219.98
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|white
|—
|White
|—
|White
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|USB
|USB
|USB
|Wi-Fi
|Item Dimensions
|11.9 x 2.2 x 1.4 inches
|1.8 x 10.7 x 1.3 inches
|13.49 x 6.5 x 4.8 inches
|11.8 x 4.1 x 3.3 inches
|11.7 x 3.9 x 3.4 inches
|Item Weight
|1.85 lbs
|0.59 lbs
|2.20 lbs
|4.25 lbs
|3.30 lbs
|Operating System
|Windows, Mac, Linux
|Windows, Mac
|Windows, Mac
|—
|Windows, Mac, Linux
From the manufacturer
Brother Scanner Comparison Chart
|
Brother DS-640
|
Brother DS-740D
|
Brother DS-940DW
|
Brother ADS-1200
|
Brother ADS-1250W
|
Maximum Paper Capacity
|1 sheet
|1 sheet
|1 sheet
|20 sheets
|20 sheets
|
Two-sided (duplex) scanning
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Max. Scan Speed(Sim/Duplex)(1)
|16 ppm
|16 ppm/16 ppm
|16 ppm/16 ppm
|25 ppm / 25 ppm
|25 ppm / 25 ppm
|
Connectivity
|Micro USB 3.0
|Micro USB 3.0
|Wireless, USB 3.0
|Micro USB 3.0
|Wireless, Micro USB 3.0
|
Driver Compatibility
|TWAIN / SANE / ICA
|TWAIN / SANE / ICA
|TWAIN / SANE / ICA
|TWAIN / SANE / WIA
|TWAIN / SANE / WIA
|
OS Compatibility
|Windows / Mac OS / Linux
|Windows / Mac OS / Linux
|Windows / Mac OS / Linux
|Windows / Mac OS / Linux
|Windows / Mac OS / Linux
|
Dedicated Card Slot
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Mass Storage Device
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
Product Description
With its compact design and simple workflow applications, the Brother DS-640 mobile scanner is ideal for on-the-go, small office/home office professionals. It scans color and B&W documents at up to 16ppm. The DS-640 measures less than 11. 8 inches long and weighs about 1. 5 pounds, so it’s easy to take with you wherever you go. The DS-640 handles a variety of documents up to 72 inches long and up to 72 pounds. bond weight paper. Easily scan business cards and plastic ID cards through the same location as other documents. Power the DS-640 scanner through the included micro USB 3. 0 cable to a laptop or PC to enable true on-the-go scanning from virtually anywhere. The included software lets you to scan to multiple “Scan-to” destinations including File, Image, OCR, Email, and cloud services. The DS-640 enables you to optimize images and text for storage and retrieval. Included document management and OCR software enables you to turn your hardcopy documents into editable Microsoft Word files for easy storage, retrieval and usability. Enhance scans with automatic color detection/adjustment, image rotation (PC only), bleed through prevention, background removal, text enhancement and color drop. Image optimization lets you enhance scans for optimum imaging. The DS-640 is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux and supports TWAIN/WIA for PC/ICA for Mac/SANE drivers. The DS-640 scanner includes a one-year limited warranty. Disclaimers: Color and monochrome scan speed, letter size paper at 300dpi. When connected to a PC with applicable software. Drivers and bundled software available via download at solutions brother. Internet connection required. Refer to User Guide for more information.
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
Setting it to "Text" scanning, 300 DPI, and turning on all the "Auto Fix The Problem" features, half of which I don't really know what they do, I'm able to hit the "Start Scan" button, and then just start feeding in paper one sheet at a time. It's about 3-4 seconds a sheet, then you feed in the next one. Minor differences in operation from Mac to Windows, but in both cases, I got a multi-page PDF, that I could run character recognition on with Adobe and then search through.
Why this way? Clients of mine give me stacks of paperwork for me to deal with, and I need to get them scanned and give them back. In the old days, clients would bring documents to me or I would go get them and bring them to the office. I'd Xerox them all and filled file cabinet after file cabinet. Then I got a copier/scanner and we'd still have to run around with paper, but I'd scan it instead. Now? House calls are a snap. No third party phone app, no photos and cropping. Set up, scan on the spot, and head out. Love it.
Pros-
The scanner is portable and uses the same cable for connection and power to a computer.
Small form factor
Quick scanning. only 4-5 seconds per page
double sided scanning
good quality of image.
software was easy to use and was helpful at organizing everything as i scanned it.
I ran into 2 setbacks while using it that were frustrating but once i got the hang of it were just fine.
Cons -
The slider to choose paper size did not stay in place. i cut a pencil to hold it in place (picture attached) which fully fixed my problem but it would be nice if the slider had a bit more resistance so it didnt move so easily.
If i tried to insert a page too quickly after scanning the machine would throw a paper jam error which i couldnt get cleared unless i unplugged and plugged it back in.
Aside from these two things I would say this was easily the best product for what i needed considering the price and i was able to get next day delivery.
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
To make it work was a bit of a learning experience. The DS-640 Scan App is NOT recommended for receipts. It only allows the scanner to scan A4 size then cuts off the rest! The other document sizes are smaller.
Solution:
(1) Download and add your DS-640 to Brother’s iPrint&Scan App.
(2) Click on All Settings (right column near top)
(3) Under Basic menu select Document Size and scroll to bottom to “Long Paper (Narrow Width)”
(4) Under Document Correction menu de-select “Skip Blank Page” AND “Auto Deskew”
(5) Click ok
You are now ready to scan receipts of any length but don’t try to scan anything wider if you are scanning several at once. Just do the receipt-width ones together.
You can change the quality in the settings easily.
If your receipts fit in A4 size then using the DS-640 Scanning App is actually far easier - it saves each receipt automatically as PDF / JPEG (your choice.)
If you try to save a longer than A4 receipt you will get a Jamming Error. Simply unplug your cord from scanner. Then re-open the apps. And use the other app. There’s no way around this. (Ridiculous!)
Apart from the learning detour - I’m very impressed and super happy!
TENGO WINDOWS 11 Y AL PRINCIPIO LOS CONTROLADORES NO ME RECONOCÍAN EL ESCANER, TUVE QUE INSTALAR PRIMERO EL Brother iPrint&Scan PARA QUE LO PUDIERA RECONOCER.