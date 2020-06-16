& FREE Returns
Brother DS-640 Compact Mobile Document Scanner

4.4 out of 5 stars 5,261 ratings
Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • FAST SPEEDS - Scans color and black and white documents at blazing speed up to 16ppm. Color scanning won’t slow you down as the color scan speed is the same as the black and white scan speed
  • ULTRA COMPACT – At less than 1 foot in length and only about 1.5 pounds in weight you can fit this device virtually anywhere (a bag, a purse, even a pocket)
  • READY WHENEVER YOU ARE – The DS-640 mobile scanner is powered via an included micro USB 3.0 cable, allowing you to use it even where there is no outlet available. Plug it into your PC or laptop and you are ready to scan
  • WORKS YOUR WAY – Use the Brother free iPrint&Scan desktop app for scanning to multiple “Scan-to” destinations like PC, network, cloud services, Email and OCR. Supports Windows, Mac and Linux and TWAIN/WIA for PC/ICA for Mac/SANE drivers
  • OPTIMIZE IMAGES AND TEXT – Automatic color detection/adjustment, image rotation (PC only), bleed through prevention/background removal, text enhancement, color drop to enhance scans. Software suite includes document management and OCR software
Brother DS-640 Compact Mobile Document Scanner
Epson WorkForce ES-50 Portable Sheet-Fed Document Scanner for PC and Mac
Canon imageFORMULA R10 Portable Document Scanner, 2-Sided Scanning with 20 Page Feeder, Easy Setup For Home or Office, Includes Software, (4861C001)
Brother Easy-to-Use Compact Desktop Scanner, ADS-1200, Fast Scan Speeds, Ideal for Home, Home Office or On-The-Go Professionals
Brother Wireless Portable Compact Desktop Scanner, ADS-1250W, Easy-to-Use, Fast Scan Speeds, Ideal for Home, Home Office or On-the-Go Professionals
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (5261) 4.4 out of 5 stars (4564) 4.4 out of 5 stars (533) 4.4 out of 5 stars (922) 3.8 out of 5 stars (562)
Price $119.99 $194.00 $199.98 $219.98
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color white White White
Connectivity Technology USB USB USB USB Wi-Fi
Item Dimensions 11.9 x 2.2 x 1.4 inches 1.8 x 10.7 x 1.3 inches 13.49 x 6.5 x 4.8 inches 11.8 x 4.1 x 3.3 inches 11.7 x 3.9 x 3.4 inches
Item Weight 1.85 lbs 0.59 lbs 2.20 lbs 4.25 lbs 3.30 lbs
Operating System Windows, Mac, Linux Windows, Mac Windows, Mac Windows, Mac, Linux
From the manufacturer

DS640 scanner
DS640 scanner

Brother Scanner Comparison Chart

DS640D Scanner

Brother DS-640

DS740D Scanner

Brother DS-740D

DS940DW scanner

Brother DS-940DW

ADS1200 scanner

Brother ADS-1200

ADS1250W scanner

Brother ADS-1250W

Maximum Paper Capacity
1 sheet 1 sheet 1 sheet 20 sheets 20 sheets
Two-sided (duplex) scanning
Max. Scan Speed(Sim/Duplex)(1)
16 ppm 16 ppm/16 ppm 16 ppm/16 ppm 25 ppm / 25 ppm 25 ppm / 25 ppm
Connectivity
Micro USB 3.0 Micro USB 3.0 Wireless, USB 3.0 Micro USB 3.0 Wireless, Micro USB 3.0
Driver Compatibility
TWAIN / SANE / ICA TWAIN / SANE / ICA TWAIN / SANE / ICA TWAIN / SANE / WIA TWAIN / SANE / WIA
OS Compatibility
Windows / Mac OS / Linux Windows / Mac OS / Linux Windows / Mac OS / Linux Windows / Mac OS / Linux Windows / Mac OS / Linux
Dedicated Card Slot
Mass Storage Device
Product information

Product Description

With its compact design and simple workflow applications, the Brother DS-640 mobile scanner is ideal for on-the-go, small office/home office professionals. It scans color and B&W documents at up to 16ppm. The DS-640 measures less than 11. 8 inches long and weighs about 1. 5 pounds, so it’s easy to take with you wherever you go. The DS-640 handles a variety of documents up to 72 inches long and up to 72 pounds. bond weight paper. Easily scan business cards and plastic ID cards through the same location as other documents. Power the DS-640 scanner through the included micro USB 3. 0 cable to a laptop or PC to enable true on-the-go scanning from virtually anywhere. The included software lets you to scan to multiple “Scan-to” destinations including File, Image, OCR, Email, and cloud services. The DS-640 enables you to optimize images and text for storage and retrieval. Included document management and OCR software enables you to turn your hardcopy documents into editable Microsoft Word files for easy storage, retrieval and usability. Enhance scans with automatic color detection/adjustment, image rotation (PC only), bleed through prevention, background removal, text enhancement and color drop. Image optimization lets you enhance scans for optimum imaging. The DS-640 is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux and supports TWAIN/WIA for PC/ICA for Mac/SANE drivers. The DS-640 scanner includes a one-year limited warranty. Disclaimers: Color and monochrome scan speed, letter size paper at 300dpi. When connected to a PC with applicable software. Drivers and bundled software available via download at solutions brother. Internet connection required. Refer to User Guide for more information.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
5,261 global ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
15%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
7%

Top reviews from the United States

Just Me
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2020
Style: New DS740D with DuplexVerified Purchase
Mike Corrow
5.0 out of 5 stars Ignore the bad reviews.
Reviewed in the United States on July 1, 2021
Style: New DS640Verified Purchase
Adam
4.0 out of 5 stars Fast, effecient, and portable. minor setbacks
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
Style: New DS740D with DuplexVerified Purchase
Customer image
Adam
4.0 out of 5 stars Fast, effecient, and portable. minor setbacks
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
I ordered this for a large scanning project where i needed duplex scanning on 1000+ documents. after finishing the project here are my thoughts:

Pros-
The scanner is portable and uses the same cable for connection and power to a computer.
Small form factor
Quick scanning. only 4-5 seconds per page
double sided scanning
good quality of image.
software was easy to use and was helpful at organizing everything as i scanned it.

I ran into 2 setbacks while using it that were frustrating but once i got the hang of it were just fine.
Cons -
The slider to choose paper size did not stay in place. i cut a pencil to hold it in place (picture attached) which fully fixed my problem but it would be nice if the slider had a bit more resistance so it didnt move so easily.
If i tried to insert a page too quickly after scanning the machine would throw a paper jam error which i couldnt get cleared unless i unplugged and plugged it back in.

Aside from these two things I would say this was easily the best product for what i needed considering the price and i was able to get next day delivery.
K. Boret
2.0 out of 5 stars Very disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2020
Style: New DS740D with DuplexVerified Purchase
Bookwormwood
2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointment Out of the Box
Reviewed in the United States on June 19, 2020
Style: New DS740D with DuplexVerified Purchase
Ron McNaughton
1.0 out of 5 stars Horrible Customer Service
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2020
Style: New DS740D with DuplexVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Ricardo Urbina
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy útil y nada estorboso
Reviewed in Mexico on December 10, 2021
Style: New DS640Verified Purchase
Fortress of Soulitude
5.0 out of 5 stars FANTASTIC *after learning detour*
Reviewed in Australia on April 2, 2022
Style: New DS640Verified Purchase
Agustín Castañeda
4.0 out of 5 stars PEQUEÑO PERO LIMITADO
Reviewed in Mexico on February 21, 2022
Style: New DS640Verified Purchase
Sofía Cortés
3.0 out of 5 stars Una escáner práctica, pero el software requiere atención
Reviewed in Mexico on October 3, 2021
Style: New DS640Verified Purchase
Manuel Herrera Maldonado
5.0 out of 5 stars EL MEJOR ESCÁNER DEL PLANETA
Reviewed in Mexico on April 24, 2021
Style: New DS640Verified Purchase
