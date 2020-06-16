Before you buy: This product did not come with a manual or any other instructions. So I thought great plug and use. No way. Had to go online to download a manual. Manual is limited and does not help with using the software. I found the scanner itself easy to use. However, why would I want to scan something if I can't name it, adjust settings (doc or photo), dpi, or put it in an associated file so I can find it. Took 30 minutes to find where the thing dropped my first scan. Once I went to the brother site, I was offered a free version of Paper Port 14 (Nuance) - No better than Windows File Explorer. All the software is difficult to use. It took me 4 days of on/off and frustration to figure how to use the software and scanner. Still it was not as efficient or timely as using the big ol' HP. This only does one page at a time. At one point a different software screen opened for additional pages, however I lost control of all my settings and adjustments. Eventually, I gave up. Did not cry about it. Looks like a great travel size and fits in my computer bag. But why bother; I expect trouble on the road. Just tossed the thing in the trash and I feel so much better. Back to my HP scanner and no mobility scanning. If you think you are good at handling this type of stuff, go for it.