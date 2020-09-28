The Yeet & Bruh Buttons

There was an easy button then. there was a nut button. Now there are the Yeet, Bruh, and Oof buttons. We aimed to bring a real life meme into a tangible form available for use on your desk and now on-the-go (keychain versions). With new updates coming out soon, the Yeet & Bruh Button might just make your crush laugh, it might make you new friends, but most importantly it will make your or another person smile.