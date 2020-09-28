- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
The Bruh Button Toy - A Real Life Blue Bruh Button Meme
- 🔥 Carefully crafted by hand, the bruh button has been imbued with the power of comedic timing for all those 'bruh moments'
- 😂This 4" x 4" x 1.5" toy will be pressed nonstop by adults and children's of all ages, double click for a "bruv' moment
- 👨💻 👩💻 Perfect for your work-from-home, school-from-home desk setup. Make your co-workers, classmates, or gaming friends laugh!
- ✔ 1 ms response times for speedy comedic delivery during boring discord, facetime, facebook, phone, video calls.
- 🥳 Enjoyed By Children And Adults Alike, The Bruh Button Causes Smiles And Laughs Which Connect Us All.
Product Description
The Yeet & Bruh Buttons
There was an easy button then. there was a nut button. Now there are the Yeet, Bruh, and Oof buttons. We aimed to bring a real life meme into a tangible form available for use on your desk and now on-the-go (keychain versions). With new updates coming out soon, the Yeet & Bruh Button might just make your crush laugh, it might make you new friends, but most importantly it will make your or another person smile.
Banana For Scale
Nice even 4 x 4 x 2 inch allows for easy placement either on your desk or next to a banana for scale.
You could probably keep it in your pocket too.
2020 Edition V1
The new look is smoother allowing for more aerodynamics. It also has a faster response time allowing for more 'Bruhs!' per a second. The V2 launching in later 2020 will feature an additional Bruh sound.
For on the go!
The keychain allows for the power of 'bruh' on the go!
The Perfect Desk Companions
Need to spruce up your desk setup? Look no further!
Important information
