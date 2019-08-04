I was so excited about this product, but I had no idea it would do this to my face!!! It’s been a complete nightmare. I followed the instructions exactly how it directed after being bit by a mosquito on the side of my face. This is going on 4 months later- and Itchy ring on my face has only gotten bigger. It started out as a ring the same size as the bug bite thing but has since continued to spread. I would take a typical mosquito bite over this any day. These bumps are itchy blisters, that itch every second of the day- from the moment I wake up even when I’m trying to sleep. I’ve never had acne or anything like this on my face and it’s so embarrassing!!!

I wish I would have known the risks!!!! I never post reviews- but I don’t want anyone going through this.