Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bite Relief, Chemical Free - White/Single

4.0 out of 5 stars 47,126 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Insect Bite Treatments
Price: $9.99 ($9.99 / Count) Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Color: Single
Single
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 3 options

Enhance your purchase

Brand BUG BITE THING
Item Form Bite
Item Weight 9 Grams
Age Range (Description) Kid
Item Dimensions LxWxH 5 x 3 x 1 inches

About this item

  • Removes insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin using suction
  • By removing the irritant, the body stops producing the reaction that is causing you to itch & swell
  • Works on: mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice & more
  • Compact, lightweight, reusable and easy to carry
  • Clinically Proven, kid friendly, 100% guarantee
Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Product Description

Insect Bite + Sting Suction Tool

HELPS ALLEVIATE ITCHING + SWELLING FROM BUG BITES AND STINGS

When certain insects bite or sting you, they leave behind their saliva or venom just under the surface of the skin. This may cause your body to react. The Bug Bite Thing is a SUCTION TOOL that extracts the irritant and helps alleviate the itching, stinging, and swelling that occurs with bug bites and stings.

For First Aid Only: In the event of an allergic reaction, severe bite, or infection seek medical attention immediately.

No creams, no chemicals, kid-friendly, reusable.
How to use this Thing - 3 easy steps
Our most recent awards
Kelley Higney and Ellen McAlister

Bug Bite Thing was founded in 2017 by Kelley Higney and her mother Ellen McAlister, a seasoned entrepreneur. Kelley’s daughters, like her, were both “mosquito magnets.” A​fter many failed attempts to find relief by using creams and trying home remedies, Kelley decided to research how other countries combat insect bites. She discovered an innovative product that used suction to remove the insect saliva/venom and eliminate the itching, stinging, and swelling, instead of masking the symptoms. ​Amazed by the effectiveness of the product, Kelley knew she had to make it readily available and offer other families relief. In ​October 2019, Kelley and Ellen appeared on ABC’s hit show, “Shark Tank” and pitched to the Sharks to invest in their business. After receiving offers from all the Sharks, they decided to strike a deal with Lori Greiner. Since appearing on “Shark Tank,” Bug Bite Thing’s business has flourished and the company is on its way to becoming a global household name.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 5 x 3 x 1 inches; 0.32 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ BBT0001
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ January 13, 2011
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Bug Bite Thing
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B01576DWQU
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.0 out of 5 stars 47,126 ratings

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bite Relief, Chemical Free - White/Single
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bite Relief, Chemical Free - 3-Pack, 1 White/1 Black/1 Pink
EZ Bites Relief Venom Extractor, Bee Sting Tools-Bite Relief, Venom Extractor Suction Pump, Bite and Sting First Aid for Hiking, Backpacking and Camping (A- White)
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bite Relief- White/2 Pack
EZ Bites Relief Venom Extractor Suction Pump 2 Pcs,Yarkor Bee Sting Tools - Natural Itch Relief, Bite and Sting First Aid for Backpacking, Camping and Hiking…
Beurer Insect Healer for Bug Bite Itch Relief, Mosquito Bite Sucker for Natural Bug Bite Relief, Chemical Free for Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, BR60
Customer Rating 4.0 out of 5 stars (47126) 4.4 out of 5 stars (360) 3.7 out of 5 stars (3315) 4.1 out of 5 stars (7769) 3.9 out of 5 stars (918) 4.2 out of 5 stars (432)
Price $9.99 $24.99 $8.99 $19.99 $14.99 $20.99
Sold By Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing Yarkor-Direct Bug Bite Thing Yarkor-Direct Amazon.com
Brand Name BUG BITE THING BUG BITE THING YARKOR BUG BITE THING YARKOR Beurer
Color Single 1 White/1 Black/1 Pink 1 Pack- White White White
Size 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 2 Piece Set 2 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1)
Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
47,126 global ratings
5 star
55%
4 star
16%
3 star
12%
2 star
6%
1 star
10%

Top reviews from the United States

Darla
1.0 out of 5 stars Buyer Beware!!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2019
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
Customer image
Darla
1.0 out of 5 stars Buyer Beware!!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2019
I was so excited about this product, but I had no idea it would do this to my face!!! It’s been a complete nightmare. I followed the instructions exactly how it directed after being bit by a mosquito on the side of my face. This is going on 4 months later- and Itchy ring on my face has only gotten bigger. It started out as a ring the same size as the bug bite thing but has since continued to spread. I would take a typical mosquito bite over this any day. These bumps are itchy blisters, that itch every second of the day- from the moment I wake up even when I’m trying to sleep. I’ve never had acne or anything like this on my face and it’s so embarrassing!!!
I wish I would have known the risks!!!! I never post reviews- but I don’t want anyone going through this.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
2,065 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jeannius2287
4.0 out of 5 stars Works, but may leave a mark!
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2019
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
Customer image
Jeannius2287
4.0 out of 5 stars Works, but may leave a mark!
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2019
We live in Minnesota, where the mosquito can nearly ruin summers. My husband, myself, and our 2 kids are all mosquito magnets. We’ve tried everything to keep them under control in our backyard, but nothing works. This seemed worth a $10 investment to try. My husband was the first to try it out after getting a bite on his temple while mowing the lawn. He pushed the plunger about halfway, immediately felt relief of the itching, felt no pain, but as soon as he lifted it off his skin saw a ring shaped bruise form underneath it. I don’t think he prefers the giant bruise on his face over the itchy bite, and he’s not looking forward to work on Monday.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
1,005 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
tara st.pierre
5.0 out of 5 stars Not just for bug bites!!!
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2018
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
1,178 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rebecca
5.0 out of 5 stars You need this!
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
Customer image
Rebecca
5.0 out of 5 stars You need this!
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times - so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm... I used this little tool (3 x per the instructions) and documented with photos.
- immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump / bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
666 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Simply, literally life-changing
Reviewed in the United States on October 11, 2018
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
567 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kirsten
4.0 out of 5 stars Weird but helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2017
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
522 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Andrea
5.0 out of 5 stars The BEST EVER
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2018
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
Customer image
Andrea
5.0 out of 5 stars The BEST EVER
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2018
This is the absolute best thing I've ever used on mosquito bites in my life. I have a rather large veggie garden and spend lots of time in it, harvesting veggies and getting eaten by mosquitoes. Yesterday I had 24 bites on my leg... Today I have just a couple of tiny red dots left where they were. The picture shows what the bite looks like directly after using the device. I love this thing and recommend it to everyone I know! It's outstanding. That being said... On my back, where my daughter helped me get to the mosquito bites, and my skin is more sensitive... It gave me a hickey. You don't have to depress the lever as far as it goes. I depress it until it just stays to sting a little, then stop. Don't overdo it! It's not necessary!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
421 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Maryland
5.0 out of 5 stars maybe a lifesaver for wasp or bee stings
Reviewed in the United States on May 24, 2018
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
370 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

OttawaJim
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't work
Reviewed in Canada on June 22, 2020
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
38 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Alynn
5.0 out of 5 stars Pleased!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 18, 2018
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
RDR
5.0 out of 5 stars Price too high!
Reviewed in Canada on August 10, 2020
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
25 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
geoff
1.0 out of 5 stars not good for the job
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 14, 2021
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Mitzi
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely worth getting!!!
Reviewed in Canada on August 14, 2020
Color: SingleVerified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

