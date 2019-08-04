Not Added
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bite Relief, Chemical Free - White/Single
|Brand
|BUG BITE THING
|Item Form
|Bite
|Item Weight
|9 Grams
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|5 x 3 x 1 inches
About this item
- Removes insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin using suction
- By removing the irritant, the body stops producing the reaction that is causing you to itch & swell
- Works on: mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice & more
- Compact, lightweight, reusable and easy to carry
- Clinically Proven, kid friendly, 100% guarantee
WARNING:
Product Description
HELPS ALLEVIATE ITCHING + SWELLING FROM BUG BITES AND STINGS
When certain insects bite or sting you, they leave behind their saliva or venom just under the surface of the skin. This may cause your body to react. The Bug Bite Thing is a SUCTION TOOL that extracts the irritant and helps alleviate the itching, stinging, and swelling that occurs with bug bites and stings.
For First Aid Only: In the event of an allergic reaction, severe bite, or infection seek medical attention immediately.
Bug Bite Thing was founded in 2017 by Kelley Higney and her mother Ellen McAlister, a seasoned entrepreneur. Kelley’s daughters, like her, were both “mosquito magnets.” After many failed attempts to find relief by using creams and trying home remedies, Kelley decided to research how other countries combat insect bites. She discovered an innovative product that used suction to remove the insect saliva/venom and eliminate the itching, stinging, and swelling, instead of masking the symptoms. Amazed by the effectiveness of the product, Kelley knew she had to make it readily available and offer other families relief. In October 2019, Kelley and Ellen appeared on ABC’s hit show, “Shark Tank” and pitched to the Sharks to invest in their business. After receiving offers from all the Sharks, they decided to strike a deal with Lori Greiner. Since appearing on “Shark Tank,” Bug Bite Thing’s business has flourished and the company is on its way to becoming a global household name.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 5 x 3 x 1 inches; 0.32 Ounces
- Item model number : BBT0001
- Date First Available : January 13, 2011
- Manufacturer : Bug Bite Thing
- ASIN : B01576DWQU
- Best Sellers Rank: #137 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #1 in Amazon Launchpad Shark Tank Collection
- #1 in Insect Bite Treatments
- #50 in Sales & Deals
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2019
Top reviews from the United States
I wish I would have known the risks!!!! I never post reviews- but I don’t want anyone going through this.
I wish I would have known the risks!!!! I never post reviews- but I don’t want anyone going through this.
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2019
But... bored mom was in the bathroom one day and noticed a black head on her nose.
Bam!!!
This thing will clean your pores too!!!
DO NOT USE ON THIN SKIN ON FACE UNLESS YOU WANT A HICKY.
But my nose, chin and cheeks look soo much better.
Bonus, it's cheaper than buying a 50 dollar electric black head remover.
Highly recommend for people with large funky pores.
- immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump / bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
- immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump / bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!
I was a huge skeptic; how could a little suction cure this agonizingly itchy allergic reaction? I'll be honest. I still really don't know how it does, but it provides instant relief that no pill, cream, or injection ever has ever achieved for me. If you live anywhere where insect bites are common, you need to own one of these!
Does it prevent welts? No.
But does it remove enough to prevent my kid from scratching open sores on himself? Hell, yes!
This seriously upgraded our summer by making mosquito bites short-lived bothers rather than week-long sores.
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2018
Top reviews from other countries
