Bunsters Shit The Bed 12/10 Heat Hot Sauce - Chili Pepper Sauce (Single Bottle)

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,495 ratings
Price: $18.00 ($2.25 / Fl Oz)
8 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Brand Bunsters
Weight 8 Ounces
Sensitive Ingredient Information Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Tree Nut Free
Material Feature Gluten Free, No Artificial Preservative

About this item

  • ULTRA HOT WITH FLAVOR - Imported from Australia this hot sauce has an impeccable blend of heat and flavor in a generous 8oz bottle. It measures around 35,000 on the Scoville Scale. The perfect sauce for people who like it hot but not insane. 10 times hotter than regular Tabasco.
  • PACKED WITH AUSSIE FRUIT AND VEG - Made entirely of Scorpion and Birds Eye peppers, citrus juices, vegetables, the superfood Goji Berries, Apple Cider Vinegar, Coconut sugar and Himalayan pink salt. This is the healthiest hot sauce on the planet. No GMOs, no gluten, no processed sugar, no preservatives, no additives, no water.
  • HILARIOUS GIFT IDEA - Perfectly priced as a stocking stuffer or Secret Santa present.
  • QUALITY PACKAGING - Custom made ‘Dom Perignon’ Champagne inspired bottle, as this sauce is the ‘champagne of hot sauces’. Gorgeous, extravagant packaging reflects the quality of the sauce inside.
  • WORLDWIDE INTERNET PHENOMENON - The sauce has gone viral multiple times catapulting Bunsters to create a world record for hot sauce crowdfunding. In 2015 $250,000 AUD was raised to fund the distinctive bottle and international shipping.

Product Description

Best Hot Sauce Gift for Men
Hot Sauce Gift - Great gift for dad, gift for uncle, gift for husband

  • This hot sauce is imported from Australia on a big boat because Bunster is an Aussie Chick from Perth.
  • Bunster developed a love of flavorful pepper sauces while holidaying in Mexico and Central America in 2011.
  • Upon returning home to Western Australia she created the unique sauce after grabbing everything healthy out of her pantry and fridge.
  • Consequently it turned out to be the most delicious chili sauce anyone had ever eaten.

-

Bunster packed this sauce full of veggies and it's GMO free, gluten free, processed sugar free, preservative and additive free and vegan safe.

Australian Hot Sauce Gift

  • The addition of Scorpion chilies and a funny name (that was only meant to be a one off joke) cemented it as a crowd favorite.
  • Hot sauce enthusiasts the world over, who'd been searching for the perfect mix of flavor and heat were won over by this sauce.
  • If you think Sriracha has good flavor, prepare to be blown away by this.
  • It's jam packed with heat and flavor.

After a world record breaking hot sauce crowd funding campaign in 2015, Bunsters is now ready to be shipped to your door.

Great Gift for Men

  • It is very high on the Scoville scale (35,000) however we don’t use the Carolina Reaper pepper as we believe the Trinidad Scorpion tastes better.
  • If you are searching for a great gift for men or a gift for dad, or anyone who likes cooking, making jerky and chefs like Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, then this hot sauce gift will impress.
  • It's for lovers of small batch, craft or artisanal hot sauces.
  • We’ve come a long way from Bunsters kitchen table in Perth, all the way to your kitchen table in America.
  • Thanks for supporting this little Aussie sauce.

Prepare to be blown away by this sauce. Use it to jazz up whatever you're doing in the kitchen.

Easy Jerky Hot Sauce

Make your own Jerky

  • Make a marinade of 1/3 Bunsters and 2/3 vinegar
  • Marinate it overnight in the fridge
  • Dry on a low heat for 3+ hours

Easy Devilled Eggs Recipe

Easy Devilled Eggs

  • Mix in 2 Tsp of hot sauce per egg yolk
  • Stuff in your face hole

Easy French Toast Hot Sauce

Easy French Toast

  • Mix eggs and hot sauce
  • Dip bread in mixture
  • Fry until golden

Product details

Size:8 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
  • Package Dimensions : 9.5 x 3.6 x 3.6 inches; 8 Ounces
  • ASIN : B06ZYXYYB6
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 1,495 ratings

Important information

Directions

Goes great on everything especially eggs and pizza.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

