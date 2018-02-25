- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- Business Prime : For Fast, FREE shipping, premium procurement benefits, and member-only offers on Amazon Business. Try Business Prime free.
Learn more
Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival Paperback – September 1, 2014
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|
$0.00
|Free with your Audible trial
|
Spiral-bound
"Please retry"
|$17.36
|—
|
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|$19.49
|—
Enhance your purchase
Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
From the Publisher
A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival
By Dave Canterbury
The ultimate resource for experiencing the backcountry!
Written by survivalist expert Dave Canterbury, Bushcraft 101 gets you ready for your next backcountry trip with advice on making the most of your time outdoors. Based on the 5Cs of Survivability--cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages--this valuable guide offers only the most important survival skills to help you craft resources from your surroundings and truly experience the beauty and thrill of the wilderness. Inside, you'll also discover detailed information on:
-Choosing the right items for your kit.
-Manufacturing needed tools and supplies.
-Collecting and cooking food.
-Protecting yourself from the elements.
With Canterbury's guidance, you'll not only prepare yourself for any climate and situation, you'll also learn how to use the art of bushcraft to reconnect with nature in ways you've never imagined.
Dave Canterbury
Dave Canterbury is the co-owner and supervising instructor at the Pathfinder School, which USA TODAY named one of the Top 12 Survival Schools in the United States. He has been published in Self Reliance Illustrated, New Pioneer, American Frontiersman, and Trapper’s World. Dave is the author of Bushcraft 101, Advanced Bushcraft, and The Bushcraft Guide to Trapping, Gathering, and Cooking in the Wild.
Editorial Reviews
Review
—CoolMaterial.com
"With advice on not just getting along, but truly reconnecting with the great outdoors, Dave Canterbury's treasure trove of world-renowned wisdom and experience comes to life within these pages."
—Bustle
"What we like: The author pairs straightforward writing with helpful instruction to make a survival guide that is easy to follow and can be easily applied to a range of scenarios."
—NY Daily News
"To say Dave is a survival authority is putting it mildly. Dave gets you ready for your next backcountry trip with easy-to-digest advice and practices on how to build the most critical survival skills. Bushcraft 101 is a very inexpensive insurance plan that any practical person should buy, read and stuff into a backpack before heading off the beaten path."
—New Pioneer
"It offers a lot [of] detail...focusing on everything from knots to cooking to trapping.... If you want to learn primitive skills, it's a treasure trove of information."
—Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
"All the survival gear in the world isn't going to help you if you don't know how to use it. Penned by survivalist expert Dave Canterbury, Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival aims to make sure you know your craft.... Even if you're not escaping the apocalypse, but instead heading out into the backcountry to escape modern life for a few days, this is an indispensable guide for your outdoor travels."
—Uncrate.com
"With Canterbury's guidance, you'll prepare yourself for any climate and situation and you'll learn how to use the art of bushcraft to reconnect with nature."
—Uber Apparatus
"We're quickly on our way to mastering the great outdoors with this copy of Bush Craft 101. Written by famous outdoorsman Dave Canterbury, the volume covers everything from the proper knots to know to scavenging edible food in the wilderness. This thing is serious. A must-have for anyone looking to go off the grid."
—Selectism
"The advice in this book can help you live comfortably and manufacture tools from nature."
—Gear Junkie
"Proficiency comes with practice, and everyone needs a starting point. Enter Dave Canterbury. This illuminating field guide in no way alienates the new student. For those passionate in their pursuit of the backcountry, it's a must read."
—GrindTV (Yahoo! Sports)
About the Author
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : Adams Media; 1st edition (September 1, 2014)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 256 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1440579776
- ISBN-13 : 978-1440579776
- Item Weight : 10.5 ounces
- Dimensions : 5.5 x 0.8 x 8.44 inches
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#686 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #1 in Camping (Books)
- #1 in Hiking & Camping Instructional Guides
- #1 in Sports Reference (Books)
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Written by Dave Canterbury, known to many people as one of the original two survivalists on the TV show “Dual Survival,” where he was teamed with Cody Lundin (Dave was the one that wore shoes), the book focuses on Dave’s view of bushcraft; a view that means taking advantage of what nature makes available to you and using a minimum of gear to survive and thrive in the natural world, carrying “the knowledge and skills needed to create items straight from the landscape”.
The main way that Dave’s book differs from the first two books on our favorites list is due to his focus on the skills necessary to thrive in the woods – not just the skills essential to surviving in the wild in an emergency. Because of this much of the book is based on Canterbury’s “Five Cs of Survivability” – items chosen since they are extremely hard to make in the wild and directly impact controlling your body’s core temperature. Dave’s Five Cs are:
1) Cutting Tools – to manufacture needed items and process food
2) Covering Elements – to create a microclimate of protection from the elements
3) Combustion Devices – for creating the fires needed not only to preserve and cook food, but also to make medicines and provide needed warmth
4) Containers – to carry water over distances or to protect collected food sources
5) Cordages – for bindings and lashings
The book also shows how Dave has a “systems” mindset (e.g. never carry anything unless it can perform multiple functions).
The book has sections on:
Gearing Up
Your Pack
Tools
Rope, Cordage, Webbings, and Knots
Containers and Cooking Tools
Coverage
Combustion
In The Bush
Setting Up Camp
Navigating Terrain
Trees: the Four-Season Resource
Trapping and Processing Game
Appendices
Conserving and Utilizing resources
Wild Edibles and Medicinal Plants
Bush Recipes
Glossary
Dave’s detailed section on Tools is especially helpful for people new to camping. We also like Dave’s “Four Ws” relating to setting up a camp – Wood, Water, Wind and Widowmakers. Having 256 pages, measuring 5½ x ¾ x 8½ inches and weighing ~10 ounces this is probably a book that you learn from but do not take on the trail with you. Although shorter than all of our other recommended books, Bushcraft 101 is not intended to be all encompassing – since it is only intended to cover the “20 percent of bushcraft that is of the most value”.
For example, there is a section about knots, but only a few of the mentioned knots have diagrams, and none of the diagrams show step by step how to tie them. Another example is the section on primitive traps and how great they are, especially with the use of toggle triggers, but there aren't any examples of how to set up any primitive traps using toggle triggers, or even a description of what a toggle trigger is.
I also picked up three other bush-craft books from Canterbury, and I hope some of those will go deeper into some of this stuff.
Top reviews from other countries
I've read on this subject from anthropological research on First Nations, to Sears and later Kephart, Mors Kochanski up to the modern S.A.S. Survival Guide.
I wish I could love this book. Dave Canterbury's Five Tool Rule video dropped my pack weight by more than I'm willing to admit. I genuinely enjoy his youtube videos on the same subject as his books. Which leads to a puzzling state of affairs.
This book falls wildly short of any expectations I had going in and I wasn't expecting it to be an expert-level text on outdoor skills. I was, however, hoping to see the same old information available in many other texts presented in a new or different way. Or at all really. However the three books in the series barely cover the basics. I am at least pleased to say it does not provide any false or misleading information as far as I can tell, apart from being blissfully unaware of the existence of woodlands outside of the south-eastern United States.
*Certain core items in the techniques presented here rely on species of plants endemic to the Author's chosen biome and no effort is made to present workable alternatives for readers residing elsewhere. This continues throughout the whole series.*
The reason for this review is I just learned more about net-making from a meme on Imgur than I did from this book. Yeah. Let. That. Sink. In.
This is entirely due to the fact that few step-by-step illustrations are provided. This is STANDARD in every single other publication I've seen on this subject, especially for knots. Even Kephart managed better illustrations 111 years ago and Sears before him.
As far as I am aware all of the authors capable of explaining to another human how to weave a rug using words alone are deceased or at the very least unpublished. The finest illustration of this point is the cover of "The Bushcraft Field Guide to Trapping, Gathering, and Cooking in the Wild" which contains a more detailed sketch of a fenced snare and its toggle trigger-mechanism than exists in all three books combined even though a similar setup is mentioned several times throughout.
This is, at best, a coffee table book for people who will never, ever, go camping. It's likely to frustrate any other end-user.
Go buy "Bushcraft" by Mors Kochanski, "Camping and Woodcraft" by George W. Sears, or "The Book Of Woodcraft and Camping" by Horace Kephart if you're into the North-American Temperate Forest scene. If you're looking for a generalist survival text "Camping and Wilderness Survival" By Paul Tawrell or the S.A.S. guide are both solid options.
Down side! Wild food etc is based on the USA.
If your in the UK I would look for something more local!
Canterbury speaks plain English and keeps things to the point, nothing here to bamboozle the reader with jargon.
Just looking at the diagrams learning the 4 or 5 important knots for ridgelines etc was dead easy!
His 5 C's of survival are a revelation and should stand anyone in good stead heading into the outdoors and wilderness.
I would be surprised if even a long time outdoorsy person doesn't find a few tips in this fabulous book.