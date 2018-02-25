If I were lost in the woods with this book the only way it could save my life is if I used it to start a fire.



I've read on this subject from anthropological research on First Nations, to Sears and later Kephart, Mors Kochanski up to the modern S.A.S. Survival Guide.



I wish I could love this book. Dave Canterbury's Five Tool Rule video dropped my pack weight by more than I'm willing to admit. I genuinely enjoy his youtube videos on the same subject as his books. Which leads to a puzzling state of affairs.



This book falls wildly short of any expectations I had going in and I wasn't expecting it to be an expert-level text on outdoor skills. I was, however, hoping to see the same old information available in many other texts presented in a new or different way. Or at all really. However the three books in the series barely cover the basics. I am at least pleased to say it does not provide any false or misleading information as far as I can tell, apart from being blissfully unaware of the existence of woodlands outside of the south-eastern United States.



*Certain core items in the techniques presented here rely on species of plants endemic to the Author's chosen biome and no effort is made to present workable alternatives for readers residing elsewhere. This continues throughout the whole series.*



The reason for this review is I just learned more about net-making from a meme on Imgur than I did from this book. Yeah. Let. That. Sink. In.



This is entirely due to the fact that few step-by-step illustrations are provided. This is STANDARD in every single other publication I've seen on this subject, especially for knots. Even Kephart managed better illustrations 111 years ago and Sears before him.



As far as I am aware all of the authors capable of explaining to another human how to weave a rug using words alone are deceased or at the very least unpublished. The finest illustration of this point is the cover of "The Bushcraft Field Guide to Trapping, Gathering, and Cooking in the Wild" which contains a more detailed sketch of a fenced snare and its toggle trigger-mechanism than exists in all three books combined even though a similar setup is mentioned several times throughout.



This is, at best, a coffee table book for people who will never, ever, go camping. It's likely to frustrate any other end-user.



Go buy "Bushcraft" by Mors Kochanski, "Camping and Woodcraft" by George W. Sears, or "The Book Of Woodcraft and Camping" by Horace Kephart if you're into the North-American Temperate Forest scene. If you're looking for a generalist survival text "Camping and Wilderness Survival" By Paul Tawrell or the S.A.S. guide are both solid options.