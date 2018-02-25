Included with a Kindle Unlimited membership.
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival Paperback – September 1, 2014

by
Dave Canterbury (Author)
Visit Amazon's Dave Canterbury Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Dave Canterbury (Author)
4.7 out of 5 stars 14,960 ratings
Part of: Bushcraft (5 Books)
#1 Best Seller in Camping
From the Publisher

Read more
Read more

Editorial Reviews

Review

Review

"Canterbury covers everything: building out your kit, manufacturing tools and supplies, food collection, cooking and protection from the elements. If you want to 'be prepared' for time in the wilderness, this is a great guide."

—CoolMaterial.com
 

"With advice on not just getting along, but truly reconnecting with the great outdoors, Dave Canterbury's treasure trove of world-renowned wisdom and experience comes to life within these pages."

—Bustle

"What we like: The author pairs straightforward writing with helpful instruction to make a survival guide that is easy to follow and can be easily applied to a range of scenarios."

—NY Daily News

"To say Dave is a survival authority is putting it mildly. Dave gets you ready for your next backcountry trip with easy-to-digest advice and practices on how to build the most critical survival skills. Bushcraft 101 is a very inexpensive insurance plan that any practical person should buy, read and stuff into a backpack before heading off the beaten path."

—New Pioneer

"It offers a lot [of] detail...focusing on everything from knots to cooking to trapping.... If you want to learn primitive skills, it's a treasure trove of information."

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

"All the survival gear in the world isn't going to help you if you don't know how to use it. Penned by survivalist expert Dave Canterbury, Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival aims to make sure you know your craft.... Even if you're not escaping the apocalypse, but instead heading out into the backcountry to escape modern life for a few days, this is an indispensable guide for your outdoor travels."

—Uncrate.com

"With Canterbury's guidance, you'll prepare yourself for any climate and situation and you'll learn how to use the art of bushcraft to reconnect with nature."

—Uber Apparatus

"We're quickly on our way to mastering the great outdoors with this copy of Bush Craft 101. Written by famous outdoorsman Dave Canterbury, the volume covers everything from the proper knots to know to scavenging edible food in the wilderness. This thing is serious. A must-have for anyone looking to go off the grid."

—Selectism

"The advice in this book can help you live comfortably and manufacture tools from nature."

—Gear Junkie
 

"Proficiency comes with practice, and everyone needs a starting point. Enter Dave Canterbury. This illuminating field guide in no way alienates the new student. For those passionate in their pursuit of the backcountry, it's a must read."

—GrindTV (Yahoo! Sports)

About the Author

Dave Canterbury is the co-owner and supervising instructor at the Pathfinder School, which USA TODAY named one of the Top 12 Survival Schools in the United States. He has been published in Self Reliance IllustratedNew Pioneer, American Frontiersman, and Trapper’s World. Dave is the New York Times bestselling author of Bushcraft 101Advanced Bushcraft, and The Bushcraft Guide to Trapping, Gathering, and Cooking in the Wild.
Product details

  • Publisher : Adams Media; 1st edition (September 1, 2014)
  • Language : English
  • Paperback : 256 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 1440579776
  • ISBN-13 : 978-1440579776
  • Item Weight : 10.5 ounces
  • Dimensions : 5.5 x 0.8 x 8.44 inches
Top reviews from the United States

G. Phillips
5.0 out of 5 stars If You Plan on Staying in the Bush for Awhile - Get this Book
Reviewed in the United States on February 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
234 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
P26
1.0 out of 5 stars Dissatisfied
Reviewed in the United States on March 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
139 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
William S.
1.0 out of 5 stars Um.... No.
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
216 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Robert A Moreno II
3.0 out of 5 stars Good, but needs more.
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
127 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
N2XE
1.0 out of 5 stars Very disappointed. The information is general
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
135 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
KellyBee
3.0 out of 5 stars In Case You Didn't Know - Don't Let A Dead Tree Fall On You
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
me-not-my-employer
3.0 out of 5 stars Accurate, but not particularly detailed
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

J. B.

J. B.
2.0 out of 5 stars This is, at best, a coffee table book for people who will never, ever, go camping.
Reviewed in Canada on November 17, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
126 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Tom
3.0 out of 5 stars Detail
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Gaius Calvus
1.0 out of 5 stars Buy a different book.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
23 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Cain Mosni
4.0 out of 5 stars Exactly what it claims to be - foundation basics
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 17, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Johnny McMillan
5.0 out of 5 stars A must have for campers and wilderness walkers.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 7, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

