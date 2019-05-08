Other Sellers on Amazon
Bushcraft Illustrated: A Visual Guide Hardcover – Illustrated, May 7, 2019
From Dave Canterbury—wilderness expert, New York Times bestselling author, and YouTube sensation—comes a fully illustrated guide to everything you need to know to hone your bushcraft, or wilderness survival skills, from types of shelter, to useful tools, to edible plants—and much more!
Before you venture into the wilderness, learn exactly what you need to bring and what you need to know with this ultimate outdoor reference guide, by survivalist expert Dave Canterbury. Filled with more than 300 illustrations, Bushcraft Illustrated showcases the necessary tools and skills for an awesome outdoor adventure, including such as:
Packs: Learn the different types and how to craft and pack your own.
Cordage: Essential knot knowledge for outdoor survival.
Firecraft: How to start a fire with a variety of materials.
Trapping: Tips for catching small game.
Plants: A catalog of edible plants to forage.
…And much more! With its many helpful illustrations and detailed, easy-to-follow instructions, this illustrated Bushcraft guide is a must-have for the seasoned outdoor lover and adventure novice alike!
Axe Stone Sharpening
Similar to the knife, the axe can be sharpened by bench or field stone. When using a field stone, circular patterns like that of using the puck are recommended. See Figure 2.74 for the steps to stone sharpen an axe.
Step One
Step Two
Step Three
Step Four
—Chi Wulff
"It’s the best kind of reference guide, the kind you want to sit and read no matter if you’re planning a hairball backcountry excursion or not."
—Adventure Journal
"A great read with a nice philosophy and many useful techniques."
—Gear Flogger
"An appealing coffee table book."
—The Wall Street Journal
"If you are ready to step your game up as an outdoorsman, then this is the book you need."
—Mountain Weekly News
“A compendium of useful, basic skills, the book provides much of what you need to know in order to exist or, in an emergency, survive in the outdoors.”
—Northern Wilds
“It was a good read with loads of information.”
—The Advocate
“Essential reading.”
—Shooting Sports USA
“The ultimate reference guide for seasoned adventurers and indoor kids alike.”
—Primer Magazine
- Publisher : Adams Media; Illustrated edition (May 7, 2019)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 252 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1507209029
- ISBN-13 : 978-1507209028
- Item Weight : 1.62 pounds
- Dimensions : 8 x 0.9 x 10 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #10,886 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #10 in Outdoor Survival Skills
- #16 in Camping (Books)
- #33 in Hiking & Camping Instructional Guides
- Customer Reviews:
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2019
I am an avid camper, but I am very much a modern camper. I mean this in the sense that I have purchased all my camping equipment and use multiple items of technology. Although, I have a slight advantage over someone who does not regularly go camping, I am a novice at bushcraft. I find the books material extremely helpful, because I can identify thing that will be easy for me to learn. One downfall I find with the book is that some of the illustration offer very little explaining, making it hard to fully understand or even complete a task. On a positive note, it does offer multiple crafting options for almost all the crafts. For example, it shows you how to make a backpack from a tarp, but there are also instructions on how to make it out of a canvas, and even how to weave one from ash splits (p.12, 13, 18). This also applies to building shelter, or a trap, and basically every craft depicted in the book.
It is quite challenging picking a favorite part of the book because all the sections were extremely informative and necessary for survival. I will say the section regarding the axes is in my opinion too extensive, and could be shorter, although I understand that having an axe and knowing how to use it is probably one of the most important skills for outdoor survival. The other section that I think could use some improvement is chapter 3 Cordage and Knots, because the way the black and white pictures are printed it is not easy to see details, which is necessary to learn to how tie a knot. Nevertheless, If you can master the skill of knot tying, you can use this for almost everything. You can build shelter from sticks by tying them together or suspend the game you catch to keep it away from predators, or even hang a hammock if you want to stay off the ground. If you are by water, knot tying can help build a raft, and keep you afloat if you are shipwrecked. There are innumerable benefits of mastering the knot tying skill.
The chapter that demonstrated how to start a fire was one of my favorites, and I am sure by now you are also starting to see why it was so difficult to pick just one. If you have ever lost power during a hurricane or any other natural disaster, you understand the importance of fire, unless you have gas appliances or a generator. Yet, you do not appreciate the impact of electricity until you no longer have it. The one thing that will resolve the lack of electricity, is a fire. I can only speak on my personal experience but having the ability to start a fire, will be beneficial to make potable water, to cook, to keep warm, and to have a light at night. While on the subject of nightfall, the book also gives a brief explanation on how to find the North Star for navigational purposes. I also learned that a compass is not only helpful for navigation but can also act as a signaling device for emergencies, a mirror for first aid and hygiene, and a tool capable of fire-starting by solar ignition (p.153).
When it comes to hunting, fishing, and trapping game it is something I currently do not find exciting because I choose not to consume animals. However, when speaking about survival it is as necessary a skill as being able to start a fire or tie a knot. That is not to say that if you cannot hunt you will not survive, because if you can manage to learn to forage you will find sustenance. With that said, foraging is an art of its own because we all know how tricky nature can be and if you do not have the knowledge, you take the risk of consuming something unsavory or even worst, poisonous.
Overall, I really enjoyed reading and learning from this book. I would recommend it to anyone looking to broaden their knowledge of brushwork or even just primitive camping. I found the information easy to follow and I am really looking forward to trying some of the things I learned. If I have to choose, I will say the part I enjoyed the most was learning about plants and foraging because this is something I can apply even if I’m not in a survival situation and will also help lessen my carbon footprint.
Con: traps a little under detailed
All around A+ for being a great book for the Scout in your family and beginner book to build you" PhD in Woodsy Knowledge"
Buy this book then the rest of Dave's Bushcraft library.
Great book imho.