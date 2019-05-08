If you are a visual learner as me, this book is a great addition to your library. The purpose of this book as explained by the author, is to help the reader become closer to nature and be able to manufacture necessary survival gear with nature’s materials (p.7). This is beneficial because it shortens the list of items you must pack and carry around. It will also make it easier to replace damaged items and, most importantly, it will bring you closer to nature. The book is organized in 11 sections ranging from what essential items to pack, to how to build shelter from natural materials, to navigation, and even hunting, fishing, and trapping. The book is written in a casual tone which, in my opinion helps the reader feel comfortable and confident to attempt the crafts. It does not feel overwhelming or intimidating. I also really like the way the author is trying to help the reader become more acquainted with the outdoors, in a time and age where most of us spend little to no time in nature. Dave Canterbury is also an instructor at The Pathfinder School, which is one of the top twelve survival school in the nation (I did not know such schools existed). He has also been published numerous times and is a New York Times bestselling author. The book I chose is part of a series, and after reading this book I am compelled to acquire the rest of the books.

I am an avid camper, but I am very much a modern camper. I mean this in the sense that I have purchased all my camping equipment and use multiple items of technology. Although, I have a slight advantage over someone who does not regularly go camping, I am a novice at bushcraft. I find the books material extremely helpful, because I can identify thing that will be easy for me to learn. One downfall I find with the book is that some of the illustration offer very little explaining, making it hard to fully understand or even complete a task. On a positive note, it does offer multiple crafting options for almost all the crafts. For example, it shows you how to make a backpack from a tarp, but there are also instructions on how to make it out of a canvas, and even how to weave one from ash splits (p.12, 13, 18). This also applies to building shelter, or a trap, and basically every craft depicted in the book.

It is quite challenging picking a favorite part of the book because all the sections were extremely informative and necessary for survival. I will say the section regarding the axes is in my opinion too extensive, and could be shorter, although I understand that having an axe and knowing how to use it is probably one of the most important skills for outdoor survival. The other section that I think could use some improvement is chapter 3 Cordage and Knots, because the way the black and white pictures are printed it is not easy to see details, which is necessary to learn to how tie a knot. Nevertheless, If you can master the skill of knot tying, you can use this for almost everything. You can build shelter from sticks by tying them together or suspend the game you catch to keep it away from predators, or even hang a hammock if you want to stay off the ground. If you are by water, knot tying can help build a raft, and keep you afloat if you are shipwrecked. There are innumerable benefits of mastering the knot tying skill.

The chapter that demonstrated how to start a fire was one of my favorites, and I am sure by now you are also starting to see why it was so difficult to pick just one. If you have ever lost power during a hurricane or any other natural disaster, you understand the importance of fire, unless you have gas appliances or a generator. Yet, you do not appreciate the impact of electricity until you no longer have it. The one thing that will resolve the lack of electricity, is a fire. I can only speak on my personal experience but having the ability to start a fire, will be beneficial to make potable water, to cook, to keep warm, and to have a light at night. While on the subject of nightfall, the book also gives a brief explanation on how to find the North Star for navigational purposes. I also learned that a compass is not only helpful for navigation but can also act as a signaling device for emergencies, a mirror for first aid and hygiene, and a tool capable of fire-starting by solar ignition (p.153).

When it comes to hunting, fishing, and trapping game it is something I currently do not find exciting because I choose not to consume animals. However, when speaking about survival it is as necessary a skill as being able to start a fire or tie a knot. That is not to say that if you cannot hunt you will not survive, because if you can manage to learn to forage you will find sustenance. With that said, foraging is an art of its own because we all know how tricky nature can be and if you do not have the knowledge, you take the risk of consuming something unsavory or even worst, poisonous.

Overall, I really enjoyed reading and learning from this book. I would recommend it to anyone looking to broaden their knowledge of brushwork or even just primitive camping. I found the information easy to follow and I am really looking forward to trying some of the things I learned. If I have to choose, I will say the part I enjoyed the most was learning about plants and foraging because this is something I can apply even if I’m not in a survival situation and will also help lessen my carbon footprint.