Bushcraft Illustrated: A Visual Guide Hardcover – Illustrated, May 7, 2019

by
Dave Canterbury (Author)
Visit Amazon's Dave Canterbury Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Dave Canterbury (Author)
4.7 out of 5 stars 1,575 ratings
  1. Print length
    252 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Adams Media
  4. Publication date
    May 7, 2019
  5. Dimensions
    8 x 0.9 x 10 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1507209029
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1507209028
Frequently bought together

From the Publisher

Axe Stone Sharpening 

Similar to the knife, the axe can be sharpened by bench or field stone. When using a field stone, circular patterns like that of using the puck are recommended. See Figure 2.74 for the steps to stone sharpen an axe.

Step One

Step Two

Step Three

Step Four

Editorial Reviews

Review

“[A] soon to be classic book.”

—Chi Wulff

"It’s the best kind of reference guide, the kind you want to sit and read no matter if you’re planning a hairball backcountry excursion or not."

—Adventure Journal

"A great read with a nice philosophy and many useful techniques."

—Gear Flogger

"An appealing coffee table book."

—The Wall Street Journal

"If you are ready to step your game up as an outdoorsman, then this is the book you need."

—Mountain Weekly News

“A compendium of useful, basic skills, the book provides much of what you need to know in order to exist or, in an emergency, survive in the outdoors.”

Northern Wilds

“It was a good read with loads of information.”

—The Advocate

“Essential reading.”

Shooting Sports USA

“The ultimate reference guide for seasoned adventurers and indoor kids alike.”

Primer Magazine

About the Author

Dave Canterbury is the coowner and supervising instructor at the Pathfinder School, which USA TODAY named as one of the Top 12 Survival Schools in the United States. He has been published in Self Reliance IllustratedNew PioneerAmerican Frontiersman, and Trapper’s World. Dave is the New York Times bestselling author of Bushcraft 101Advanced Bushcraft; and The Bushcraft Guide to Trapping, Gathering, and Cooking in the Wild.

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Adams Media; Illustrated edition (May 7, 2019)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 252 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1507209029
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1507209028
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.62 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8 x 0.9 x 10 inches
Dave Canterbury

I am Dave Canterbury, Co-Owner of The Pathfinder School LLC in SE Ohio. I work in multiple medias to include You Tube Video, Television, and Writing to help educate people in Wilderness Self Reliance and Pioneer Skills. I am a frequent writer for Both Backwoodsman and American Frontiersman Magazines and is the Co-Owner of Self Reliance Outfitters.com. I am also the US Ambassador for Mora Knife of Swedan

Top reviews from the United States

Rooster
3.0 out of 5 stars Not as good as expected.
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
maa
4.0 out of 5 stars Great entry to this series, but you'll want the base collection first.
Reviewed in the United States on May 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
James
5.0 out of 5 stars For the Visual Learner
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Rebeca Romero
5.0 out of 5 stars Great starter for basic knowledge
Reviewed in the United States on April 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Clifford James Green Jr.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great series of books
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
buffalo1a
5.0 out of 5 stars Want to begin learning the woods take your first step here
Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Clayton A. Blackwell
5.0 out of 5 stars Great addition
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2019
Verified Purchase
Bill ComeauTop Contributor: Harry Potter
5.0 out of 5 stars Another great installment from a superb author!
Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Woodsman
5.0 out of 5 stars Essential for any woodsman or bushcrafter
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Me
3.0 out of 5 stars Nice Visual guide but not much new original material.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Mikey
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolute Must HAVE
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Prof. M Roberts
5.0 out of 5 stars Better than expected
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
richard g hanney
5.0 out of 5 stars You'll want the other books
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
