- 【Anti-theft Hidden Laptop Zone】The design of separating type laptop compartment hidden in the back of the backpack provides easy access to the laptop directly without showing your personal items in publics; The zipper which can be locked with D shape buckle to keep your financial privacy. Size: 11.8" x 7.1" x 17.7", Laptop slot size: 14.56'' x 10.6'' (Measure your PC to judge if fit),holds 14" 15 up to most 15.6" slim notebook Laptop.
- 【Travel Safer】Water resistant fabric for unexpected rain,wipe in 5 minutes, no mark left. Travel rucksack also made with tear-resistant durable nylon fabric and its dual-access zipper with anti-theft design allows for easy access and increases safety.
- 【USB Charging with Detachable Cable】External USB charging port with charging cable is convenient for you to charge your smart phone, tablet and other electronics devices. Better for cleaning backpack, replacing the cable by removing the built-in cable.
- 【Anti Theft 4 Tooth Zipper】The anti-puncture double layer 4 tooth zipper of the main compartment provides double anti-theft protection with the lockable zipper; Travel safely with you.
- 【Multipurpose Knapsack】If you want to make sure your bag will always match your look, get a gray bag. The thoughtfully designed backpack is perfect for business trips or weekend getaways or for simply heading to the office or school and home again.
From the manufacturer
Kopack Slim Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port.
Kopack Slim Business Laptop Backpack---Durable & Quality Fabric, Lightweight
1. Separate Lapptop backpack on back ensures carry out your laptop out ,but keep other things private; Bottom Private pocket provide protection of waist. Enables carry out laptop or gift etc but keep others private
2. Holds 13 14" up to most 15.6" slim notebook Laptop, meets your needs of day round trips. Lock is not included
3. 12 compartments perfect designed backpack for business trips or weekend getaways or for simply heading to the office or school and home again.
4. Dual-layer enhanced zipper ,smooth and safe,durable for daily use
Water resistant & Anti-scratch
1. Water resistant fabric for unexpected rain,wipe in 5 minutes, no mark left.
No need to worry a pulling coffe or drink near your bag when your laptop inside. Just clear waterdrops in 5 minites, your things safe.
2. Anti scratch durable nylon fabric,not anti-slash
Keep good brand new look for long time
Ergonomic Design
1. Back padded offer extra back support and comfort, top loop handle for a secure hold when picking up or moving the backpack.
2. Ergonomic S-shaped Padded shoulder straps fit human body well
Kopack backpack focus on quality & details & construction
1. Band for sunglass
2. Adjustable flexible side pocket
3. Zipper can be locked with luggage lock
Color: Grey
Love the fact the pack has three compartments, the front is ideal to hold my sunglasses, passports, pen and the cable mess I generally lug around. There is a separate laptop compartment at the back which is anti-theft and the zipper is hidden while wearing. The middle compartment is wide and deep enough that at the end of my recent week-long trip abroad I nicely ended up carrying lot of new purchases in addition to all the stuff in the backpack. To be exact the pack nicely handled over 17 pounds of stuff and the still held up to the stress and with the padding throughout the strap and back made things surprisingly comfortable. The dual lock zipper even took my over pack punishment nicely.
Mind I am not big fan of fabric material, but up close the pack looks premium and the fact it is tear resistant and water repellent made this a purchase worth double what I ended up paying for it.
Pros:
Great looking bag (I received comments on it the first day I took it to work)
Lots of compartments
Fits some fairly large 15.6" enterprise laptops
Includes unobtrusive bottle holders
USB port on backpack
Fits easily under seat on airplane
Small form factor, but still holds a good amount of items
Cons:
The padding doesn't completely cover the laptop portion. There is about 1/2" at the bottom that doesn't have padding I think this is a fairly minor issue. Also the padding is adequate at about 1/4" thick, but not super thick (this can also be a pro as larger laptops would not fit if too thick)
When the large laptop is in the bag, I cannot put anything in the "tablet / small computer" area. If this were on the front on that compartment instead of the back, then maybe I could utilize it while the large laptop is in the bag.
If you have any questions, please include a comment on my review and I'll respond. Thanks!