Kopack Slim Business Laptop Backpacks Anti Thief Tear Water Resistant Travel Bag for 15 15.6 Inch Macbook Computer Backpack

4.6 out of 5 stars 946 customer reviews
Why we love this product:
  • Low Return Rate: 30% fewer returns than similar products
  • Highly Rated: More than 90% 4 star and 5 star reviews
  • Popular Item: Popular with customers searching for "slim laptop backpack"
Price: $35.99 & FREE Shipping.
In Stock.
In Stock.
Sold by Kopack and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Grey
  • 【Anti-theft Hidden Laptop Zone】The design of separating type laptop compartment hidden in the back of the backpack provides easy access to the laptop directly without showing your personal items in publics; The zipper which can be locked with D shape buckle to keep your financial privacy. Size: 11.8" x 7.1" x 17.7", Laptop slot size: 14.56'' x 10.6'' (Measure your PC to judge if fit),holds 14" 15 up to most 15.6" slim notebook Laptop.
  • 【Travel Safer】Water resistant fabric for unexpected rain,wipe in 5 minutes, no mark left. Travel rucksack also made with tear-resistant durable nylon fabric and its dual-access zipper with anti-theft design allows for easy access and increases safety.
  • 【USB Charging with Detachable Cable】External USB charging port with charging cable is convenient for you to charge your smart phone, tablet and other electronics devices. Better for cleaning backpack, replacing the cable by removing the built-in cable.
  • 【Anti Theft 4 Tooth Zipper】The anti-puncture double layer 4 tooth zipper of the main compartment provides double anti-theft protection with the lockable zipper; Travel safely with you.
  • 【Multipurpose Knapsack】If you want to make sure your bag will always match your look, get a gray bag. The thoughtfully designed backpack is perfect for business trips or weekend getaways or for simply heading to the office or school and home again.
Color: Grey
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Kopack Slim Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port.
 

Kopack Slim Business Laptop Backpack---Durable & Quality Fabric, Lightweight

1. Separate Lapptop backpack on back ensures carry out your laptop out ,but keep other things private; Bottom Private pocket provide protection of waist.  Enables carry out laptop or gift etc but keep others private

2. Holds 13 14" up to most 15.6" slim notebook Laptop, meets your needs of day round trips. Lock is not included

3. 12 compartments  perfect designed backpack  for business trips or weekend getaways or for simply heading to the office or school and home again.

4. Dual-layer enhanced zipper ,smooth and safe,durable for daily use
 

Water resistant & Anti-scratch

1. Water resistant fabric for unexpected rain,wipe in 5 minutes, no mark left.
No need to worry a pulling coffe or drink near your bag when your laptop inside. Just clear waterdrops in 5 minites, your things safe.

2. Anti scratch durable nylon fabric,not anti-slash
 Keep good brand new look for long time

Ergonomic Design

1. Back padded offer extra back support and comfort, top loop handle for a secure hold when picking up or moving the backpack.

2. Ergonomic S-shaped Padded shoulder straps fit human body well

Kopack backpack focus on quality & details & construction

1. Band for sunglass
2. Adjustable flexible side pocket
3. Zipper can be locked with luggage lock
 

Product details

Color: Grey
  • Product Dimensions: 17.7 x 11.8 x 7.1 inches ; 1.8 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 2.1 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B01B15LDBM
  • Item model number: 10097
  Average Customer Review: 4.6 out of 5 stars 946 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1,269 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Amateur UAS
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat commuter/everyday backpack.
June 21, 2017
Color: Black Grey|Verified Purchase
Iris Wu
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfecf for even a short asian girl like me
July 23, 2017
Color: Black Grey|Verified Purchase
Sam
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing product seriously
February 22, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
ali
5.0 out of 5 starsClassy, Sleek, Waterproof and Comfortable - an Excellent Laptop Transporter!
May 16, 2016
Color: Grey|Verified Purchase
Abdulla Shanoon
5.0 out of 5 starsit was a key feature i loved about the bag as i carried my passport and ...
June 2, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Catherine F. Naquin
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat looking professional backpack!
August 11, 2017
Color: Black Grey|Verified Purchase
