Just got this today. Its pretty awesome. The fabric its made of looks high end. The zippers and pulls seem well made. The pulls are where some companies will cut corners to reduce cost. I'm able to fit my 15" and 14" laptops in the bag at the same time. The bag has lots of pockets. One of the coolest features is that they label the pockets with what they designed each pocket to hold. The bag also has an external USB connection. It's designed for an external battery pack, but i use it to connect to my external hard drive instead. One of the internal labels is for a pocket to hold the battery pack which is where I stash my external drive. This is my new every day backpack. I'm able to fit my lunch bag inside and my insulated water bottle outside along with carrying my Note pro 12.2 and my ultrabook. I haven't had a chance to take it in weather so I have no insight to how it would fare. With all the pockets I can store everything I take for my 10 hour days and have it all where I can easily get to it. The straps have a place you can hang your sunglasses which is where I clip my work ID. I can't wait to take it to work tomorrow.