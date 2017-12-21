The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:

The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:

Description Butleroy allows you to find the perfect time for the things you love to do without you having to look at your calendar once.



Just tell Butleroy that you want to do something at a vague time (e.g. today, next week, ...). It will take a look at your Google calendar and find a suitable time for you.



You can also invite another person from your Google Contacts to the event if you have a valid email adress of that person.



Example:

you: Alexa, tell Butleroy, that I want to go for a run.

Butleroy: When do you want to do it?

you: This week.

Butleroy: At what time of the day do you want to do it?

you: In the evening.

Butleroy: How long will it take you?

you: One hour.

Butleroy: Who should attend?

you: John Doe

Butleroy: Should I invite John Doe?

you: Yes.

Butleroy: Ich have successfully added the event to your calendar.



Account linking information:

The skill only works when linked to a Butleroy account. To create one you can either use email/password, google or facebook on the login page. After that, it is essential, that you also link your google account to your new Butleroy account (in a second login step, right after creating the account).

This is needed, because Butleroy uses your google calendar information to find a suitable time for your appointment and to immediatly add the new event to your calendar.

Furthermore it needs your google contacts, so you can invite other people to attend the appointment.



No personal information (Calendar, Contacts) is shared with anybody else.

Skill Details Rated: Guidance Suggested. Guidance Suggested The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below: Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance Infrequent or mild realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence Infrequent or mild references to alcohol, tobacco and drugs Infrequent or mild sexual and suggestive themes Infrequent use of mild profanity and crude humor User generated content This skill contains dynamic content. This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer. The maturity rating associated with this skill pertains only to the content of the skill at the time of the submission.

Invocation Name: butler roy

Developer Privacy Policy