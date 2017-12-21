Industrial Deals Beauty Best Books of the Month Womens Ski Trip Essentials nav_sap_plcc_ascpsc $5 Albums All-New Fire 7, starting at $49.99 Starting at $39.99 Grocery Handmade Gift Shop Home and Garden Book a house cleaner for 2 or more hours on Amazon thechi thechi thechi Echo Dot Fire HD 8, starting at $79.99 Kindle Paperwhite AutoRip in CDs & Vinyl Shop now
Butleroy
Get this Skill
Sign In
By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Butleroy

by Butleroy
Rated: Guidance Suggested

Guidance Suggested

The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:
  • Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
  • Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
  • Infrequent or mild realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
  • Infrequent or mild references to alcohol, tobacco and drugs
  • Infrequent or mild sexual and suggestive themes
  • Infrequent use of mild profanity and crude humor
  • User generated content
1

Free to Enable

Shown in

Description

Butleroy allows you to find the perfect time for the things you love to do without you having to look at your calendar once.

Just tell Butleroy that you want to do something at a vague time (e.g. today, next week, ...). It will take a look at your Google calendar and find a suitable time for you.

You can also invite another person from your Google Contacts to the event if you have a valid email adress of that person.

Example:
you: Alexa, tell Butleroy, that I want to go for a run.
Butleroy: When do you want to do it?
you: This week.
Butleroy: At what time of the day do you want to do it?
you: In the evening.
Butleroy: How long will it take you?
you: One hour.
Butleroy: Who should attend?
you: John Doe
Butleroy: Should I invite John Doe?
you: Yes.
Butleroy: Ich have successfully added the event to your calendar.

Account linking information:
The skill only works when linked to a Butleroy account. To create one you can either use email/password, google or facebook on the login page. After that, it is essential, that you also link your google account to your new Butleroy account (in a second login step, right after creating the account).
This is needed, because Butleroy uses your google calendar information to find a suitable time for your appointment and to immediatly add the new event to your calendar.
Furthermore it needs your google contacts, so you can invite other people to attend the appointment.

No personal information (Calendar, Contacts) is shared with anybody else.

Skill Details

  • Rated: Guidance Suggested.

    Guidance Suggested

    The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:
    • Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
    • Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
    • Infrequent or mild realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
    • Infrequent or mild references to alcohol, tobacco and drugs
    • Infrequent or mild sexual and suggestive themes
    • Infrequent use of mild profanity and crude humor
    • User generated content
    This skill contains dynamic content.
    This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer. The maturity rating associated with this skill pertains only to the content of the skill at the time of the submission.
  • Invocation Name: butler roy
  • Developer Privacy Policy

Supported Languages

English (US), German (DE)
To use this skill in a different language, you can change the device language in your device settings.

Customers have also enabled

  1. multifaith
    “Alexa, start multi faith”
    multifaith
    0
  2. Tangs
    “Alexa, ask Tangs Genius”
    Tangs
    0
  3. 99.7 CYK
    “Alexa open ninety nine seven c. y. k.”
    99.7 CYK
    0
  4. Modern Rock 987
    “Alexa, open modern rock ninety eight seven”
    Modern Rock 987
    0
  5. Coast 101.3
    “Alexa, open coast one oh one three”
    Coast 101.3
    0
  6. My Trading Account
    “Alexa, Ask my trading account to get me quote for symbol MSFT”
    My Trading Account
    0
  7. Tastes of Austria
    “Alexa, open tastes of austria”
    Tastes of Austria
    1
  8. Speaker Helper
    “Alexa, ask Speaker Helper to say thinker”
    Speaker Helper
    2
  9. Lovely Notes
    “Alexa, ask lovely notes for an idea”
    Lovely Notes
    1
  10. Alyson's Full Moon Meditation
    “Alexa, open Alyson's Full Moon Meditation”
    Alyson's Full Moon Meditation
    0
Previous Next

Customer reviews

1.0 out of 5 stars
1
1.0 out of 5 stars
Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review
See all 1 customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Nihal Kanwar
1.0 out of 5 starsAwesome concept, doesn't work
December 21, 2017
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.