CERROPI Large Newtons Cradle Pendulum with 7 Balls, Physics Perpetual Motion Desk Toys for Office, Calm Down Fidgets, 50+ Sec Swingtime (Beech Base)

4.7 out of 5 stars 612 ratings
$48.99
Beech Base

Enhance your purchase

Brand CERROPI
Age Range (Description) Adult
Material Metal
Item Weight 1200 Grams
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9.06 x 6.69 x 6.69 inches

About this item

  • 【SCIENTIFIC DESIGN】-CERROPI newton's cradle adopt scientific design,keep the pendulum balls perfectly lined up,make it possible to swing 50s+. Perfect demonstration of the scientific law of momentum conservation and energy conservation
  • 【SUPERIOR QUALITY】-Our newtons cradle made of 8mm chromed metal steel bar, 20mm bearing steel,high-impact nylon, ultra-thin nano technology provide extremely durable oscillatory support, durable for long time use.Pursuit of craftsmanship spirit inspired us to continuously produce high-quality goods
  • 【WIDE APPLICATION】-This newton balls can be used as office desk gadgets toys to relieve stress; as teaching aid,teaching science intuitively; as toys for family activities, to inspire your child's creativity
  • 【EXQUISITE PACKEGING】-We use individual wrapping paper to protect each ball and secure it in foam shockproof material,Perfect for Christmas gifts, Thanksgiving gifts, birthday gifts,Mother's Day gift,Father's Day gift,Valentine's Day gift etc.
  • 【WARRANTY & NOTICE】- 1 YEAR warranty, If any piece breaks we send replacement balls, strings and plug to you. Messages reply within 12 hours. NOTE: clean the ball thoroughly before using for the longer swing time,one extra ball and a silky soft cleaning cloth are included in the package
    Product Description

    PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

    • Frame material: 8mm diameter of chromed metal steel bar
    • Ball material: bearing steel, diameter of 20mm
    • Dimension:L230*W170*H170(mm)
    • Ball count: 7 (more can be added upon request - just get in touch!)
    • Silky soft cleaning cloth included in elegant, discreet packaging

    OUR GUARANTEE

    We stand behind every single product we manufacture. Each Newton's Cradle is hand finished with care and comes with a 12-month warranty. If you have followed the setup instructions to clean the balls before first use, then your Cradle is sure to last for three to five years. If any piece breaks we send replacement balls, strings and plug to you.

    RETURNS

    If your product has been damaged during and shipping and handling, please get in contact with Amazon directly by logging into your account, tapping "My Orders", selecting your Newton's Cradle, then selecting "Return Item". Because Amazon handles our storage and shipping, we cannot always guarantee that a product will arrive fully in tact, and contact with us if amazon ignore.

    CARE & MAINTENANCE

    It's important to clean the ball thoroughly with the cloth provided before using the Newton's Cradle. During the manufacturing and shipping process, barely perceptible dust can gather on the balls, which hinders optimal impact time. A silky soft cleaning cloth is provided for you in the packaging.

    ABOUT CERROPI

    We're a family-run business who specialize solely in manufacturing Newton's Cradles. We've been selling online for 11 years, and are committed to excellence in both manufacturing and customer service.

    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    612 global ratings
    5 star
    		82%
    4 star
    		11%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		3%

    Top reviews from the United States

    dmnrlgh
    2.0 out of 5 stars If the balls in the center move...it's not top quality
    Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2020
    Edition: Beech Base
    Spencer P.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very Impressed & Definitely Recommend
    Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2022
    Edition: Beech Base
    Vernon Eng
    5.0 out of 5 stars Heirloom Quality Product
    Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2020
    Edition: Marble Base
    Busy mom
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!
    Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2021
    Edition: Beech Base
    Valerie Boss
    5.0 out of 5 stars Solid construction. Lots of clickiness
    Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2022
    Edition: Beech Base
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Solid construction. Lots of clickiness
    By Valerie Boss on January 28, 2022
    Solid construction, balls feel substantial. Motion lasts quite a while! We used a stopwatch and it gets solid impacts for about 40-45 seconds, then slowly diminishing strength impacts through about a minute overall. Well worth the extra cost (this one was more than double cost of other similar newtons cradles).
    Eric F. Glassy
    5.0 out of 5 stars High Quality and Great Product
    Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
    Edition: Marble Base
    Amara foster
    5.0 out of 5 stars Kids & adults love this toy!
    Reviewed in the United States on March 16, 2022
    Edition: Beech Base
    Yvonne
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality item!
    Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2020
    Edition: Marble Base
    Top reviews from other countries

    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars It goes for a long time
    Reviewed in Canada on March 12, 2021
    Edition: Marble Base
    VH
    4.0 out of 5 stars Quality item
    Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2022
    Edition: Marble Base
    frankie
    4.0 out of 5 stars Extremely well made.
    Reviewed in Canada on June 10, 2022
    Edition: Beech Base
    Kindle Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars exceeds the stated/guaranteed swing time by quite a bit
    Reviewed in Canada on March 22, 2022
    Edition: Marble Base
    Michael
    5.0 out of 5 stars Quality workmanship
    Reviewed in Canada on February 5, 2022
    Edition: Marble Base
