I remember as a kid I saw a NC at several places and I would go into a trance just standing there and playing with it for long periods. Usually when you'd come across one it'd be in stores that carry other odd and intriguing things. I remember the quality being much different than ones I see today. None of the current ones I've seen or touched are anything like the 20th century ones I remember from childhood. They were usually smaller in scale with a much richer, heavy-duty quality -- not bulky like this one and other newer models. I wonder what happened? It's not horrible but for the price I would expect something a bit more refined. Overall I am not impressed with it. Playing with it is okay I guess but its nothing to admire at all. Those who are familiar with the older models know what I'm talking about. This is nothing to display. Doesn't look like anything of value. Looks cheap to me...oh well...



I don't recall the balls in the center being able to sway when the ends are in motion. As a kid the center balls would remain undisturbed. This is what would hold my attention. I'm not seeing the greatness in this if there is a wave of motion hitting each ball. Could it be my memory is just really bad? this is nothing more than balls on a string. Definitely not worth the asking price.