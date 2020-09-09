Not Added
CERROPI Large Newtons Cradle Pendulum with 7 Balls, Physics Perpetual Motion Desk Toys for Office, Calm Down Fidgets, 50+ Sec Swingtime (Beech Base)
|Brand
|CERROPI
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Material
|Metal
|Item Weight
|1200 Grams
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9.06 x 6.69 x 6.69 inches
About this item
- 【SCIENTIFIC DESIGN】-CERROPI newton's cradle adopt scientific design,keep the pendulum balls perfectly lined up,make it possible to swing 50s+. Perfect demonstration of the scientific law of momentum conservation and energy conservation
- 【SUPERIOR QUALITY】-Our newtons cradle made of 8mm chromed metal steel bar, 20mm bearing steel,high-impact nylon, ultra-thin nano technology provide extremely durable oscillatory support, durable for long time use.Pursuit of craftsmanship spirit inspired us to continuously produce high-quality goods
- 【WIDE APPLICATION】-This newton balls can be used as office desk gadgets toys to relieve stress; as teaching aid,teaching science intuitively; as toys for family activities, to inspire your child's creativity
- 【EXQUISITE PACKEGING】-We use individual wrapping paper to protect each ball and secure it in foam shockproof material,Perfect for Christmas gifts, Thanksgiving gifts, birthday gifts,Mother's Day gift,Father's Day gift,Valentine's Day gift etc.
- 【WARRANTY & NOTICE】- 1 YEAR warranty, If any piece breaks we send replacement balls, strings and plug to you. Messages reply within 12 hours. NOTE: clean the ball thoroughly before using for the longer swing time,one extra ball and a silky soft cleaning cloth are included in the package
Product Description
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
- Frame material: 8mm diameter of chromed metal steel bar
- Ball material: bearing steel, diameter of 20mm
- Dimension:L230*W170*H170(mm)
- Ball count: 7 (more can be added upon request - just get in touch!)
- Silky soft cleaning cloth included in elegant, discreet packaging
OUR GUARANTEE
We stand behind every single product we manufacture. Each Newton's Cradle is hand finished with care and comes with a 12-month warranty. If you have followed the setup instructions to clean the balls before first use, then your Cradle is sure to last for three to five years. If any piece breaks we send replacement balls, strings and plug to you.
RETURNS
If your product has been damaged during and shipping and handling, please get in contact with Amazon directly by logging into your account, tapping "My Orders", selecting your Newton's Cradle, then selecting "Return Item". Because Amazon handles our storage and shipping, we cannot always guarantee that a product will arrive fully in tact, and contact with us if amazon ignore.
CARE & MAINTENANCE
It's important to clean the ball thoroughly with the cloth provided before using the Newton's Cradle. During the manufacturing and shipping process, barely perceptible dust can gather on the balls, which hinders optimal impact time. A silky soft cleaning cloth is provided for you in the packaging.
ABOUT CERROPI
We're a family-run business who specialize solely in manufacturing Newton's Cradles. We've been selling online for 11 years, and are committed to excellence in both manufacturing and customer service.
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2022
I don't recall the balls in the center being able to sway when the ends are in motion. As a kid the center balls would remain undisturbed. This is what would hold my attention. I'm not seeing the greatness in this if there is a wave of motion hitting each ball. Could it be my memory is just really bad? this is nothing more than balls on a string. Definitely not worth the asking price.
We got the wood base model and are very pleased with it’s sturdy quality and it’s simple but attractive look.
Take note, do not release the first ball from too high otherwise the balls/strings can get tangled, which can very easily and quickly dissolve into a knotted mess. Fortunately, the customer service at CERROPI is proving to be fantastic bc my son did, indeed, release from too high and the balls got tangled. CERROPI support immediately responded and tried to help me fix it myself but then quickly offered a replacement (I wouldn’t recommend counting-on the same outcome if your balls/strings get tangled). As someone who feels like decent, let alone fantastic customer support is a very rare thing these days, I am very pleased and grateful for the response I got from CERROPI.
I would DEFINITELY recommend this Newton’s Cradle for anyone looking for one. I was hesitant to spend a little more bc there are definitely less-expensive ones out there, but I doubt the quality is nearly as good with the cheaper ones, and I’m very glad I spent the extra money to get this high-quality cradle, not a cheap, plastic one.
By Valerie Boss on January 28, 2022
Well, I’ve bought many things I thought my 12 & 8 yro would like and ( failed ) -
I place it out on my kitchen counter area and since that’s the room that gets so much activity the kids and their friends love this toy even after months of it being out they love to play with it. Even adults that come over -
Fast shopping also came very well wrapped sturdy and has lasted many of kids play.
Fyi- obviously this toy can get tangled with the stings which always makes me a bit nervous I just tell young kids to be carful with it. So far so good
I knocked off a star because it doesn't swing for more than 50 seconds.