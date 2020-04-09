- Amazon Business : Save 25% off first $200 of business supplies. Register a free business account
CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Built-In Scale & Auto Steam Release, Multi-Functional w/ 300+ Smart Cooking Presets, 6 Qt
|List Price
|$199.99
|Deal of the Day:
|
$149.99
&
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- THE CHEF iQ APP: Connect your Smart Cooker to the CHEF iQ App via WiFi and Bluetooth. Access 100+ Guided Cooking recipes and culinary how-to videos, control and monitor your Smart Cooker, and access the Cooking Calculator for precise cooking parameters for every ingredient.
- BUILT-IN SCALE: Use the precise built-in scale to easily measure ingredients and cook by weight, simplifying both prep and cleanup – No measuring cups needed. Four integrated smart sensors measure ingredients accurately and tell you exactly how much liquid is needed to cook meals to perfection.
- AUTO PRESSURE RELEASE: Automatically releases steam at the end of pressure cooking for increased safety and convenience. Programmed with 3 pressure release methods: quick, pulse, and natural.
- GUIDED COOKING: Guided Cooking recipes provide step-by-step video cooking instructions and enable you to send precise cooking parameters to your Smart Cooker for every step, no need to enter time and temp settings or set any timers. Plus, five additional recipes are added to the app each week.
- COOKING PRESETS: 300+ presets are stored on the Smart Cooker and 1000+ presets are built into the Cooking Calculator in the CHEF iQ App. Simply input your ingredient and we’ll provide exact cooking time and temp settings.
- WIRELESS UPDATES: Receive wireless firmware updates on your Smart Cooker via the CHEF iQ App. You Smart Cooker will gain additional features and improve its cooking algorithms while sitting on your countertop.
|CHEF iQ Smart Cooker
|Mealthy MultiPot
|Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker
|Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus
|Multiple cook functions
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Auto pressure release
|✓
|✓
|300+ cooking presets
|✓
|WiFi connectivity
|✓
|Built-in scale
|✓
|Nonstick cooking pot
|✓
|Wireless updates
|✓
|Full-color LCD display
|✓
A smarter way of cooking
|
|
|
|
|
Auto Pressure Release
For even more safety and convenience, your Smart Cooker releases steam for you at the end of pressure cooking. Plus, it's smart enough to use one of three release methods – Rapid, Pulse, or Natural – depending on what you're cooking.
|
Built-In Scale
Experience the ease and control of cooking by weight using the built-in scale. Pour each ingredient into your cooking pot while your Smart Cooker accurately weighs them, so you can learn to cook more precisely without the mess of measuring cups and spoons.
|
Wireless Updates
No matter when you bring home your Smart Cooker, you'll always have the latest version of our tech. With wireless firmware updates, you can update your cooker the same way you update your phone – We'll let you know every time an update is ready.
|
300+ Cooking Presets
Turn your cooking pot into a personal chef with 300+ built-in cooking presets. Simply tell your Smart Cooker what you're craving and it will tell you the precise time and temperature settings to cook it to perfection. Then save your faves for one-touch cooking later.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer + EPC Combo 8QT Electronic Pressure Cooker, 8-QT, Black/Stainless Steel
|
Mueller UltraPot 6Q Pressure Cooker Instant Crock 10 in 1 Pot with German ThermaV Tech, Cook 2 Dishes at Once, BONUS Tempered Glass Lid incl, Saute, Steamer, Slow, Rice, Yogurt, Maker, Sterilizer
|
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs
|Customer Rating
|(96)
|(83051)
|(1469)
|(2338)
|Price
|$149.99
|$179.95
|$79.97
|$129.99
|Item Dimensions
|13.00 x 13.00 x 13.00 inches
|—
|—
|13.20 x 12.20 x 12.50 inches
|Size
|,
|8-QT
|6
|6 Quart
|Wattage
|1000 watts
|—
|—
|—
Product description
At CHEF iQ, we’re bringing innovation, technology, and science into the kitchen to revolutionize the home cooking experience. The Smart Cooker includes a built-in scale, automatic pressure release, 300+ built-in cooking presets, and more. The CHEF iQ ecosystem seamlessly combines the hardware of the Smart Cooker and the software of the CHEF iQ App to provide you with a premium culinary experience you simply cannot get anywhere else. Plus, it’s the only kitchen appliance that keeps getting smarter just sitting on your countertop with wireless firmware updates. Explore hundreds of exclusive Guided Cooking recipes in the app, then follow along with the step-by-step video instructions and send precise cooking parameters to your Smart Cooker at the push of a button. With Guided Cooking, you can create elevated meals right from your phone. Create custom cooking presets, tailored exactly to your liking and saved directly on your Smart Cooker for one-touch cooking. With four integrated smart sensors in the Smart Cooker, you can learn to cook by weight – no measuring cups or spoons are ever needed. Use your Smart Cooker as a standalone kitchen scale while the CHEF iQ displays the precise weight of your ingredients in real-time. For added safety, we designed an innovative 3-method auto pressure release system built into the Smart Cooker so steam can release on its own when cooking is complete, making it safer than the competitor, while ensuring food comes out flawlessly cooked every time. The high-tech full color digital LCD display and capacitive touch control respond to a light touch for added ease of use. The Smart Cooker operates at a powerful 120V and 1000 Watts for more efficient cooking and is equipped with ETL safety certified for United States and Canadian distribution, FCC certification, FDA approval, and BPA-free accessories. Use of the CHEF iQ App and Smart Cooker outside of the US & Canada is not recommended or encouraged.
The scale built in sounded gimmicky to me when I purchased it but turned out to be one of the best parts of the machine! You put in two cups of rice and then it tells you to start to pour the water in and it just tells you when you have reached the correct amount of water in real time! No more measuring out ingredients!
SO COOL! I'm in love with it!
My only complaint is that it has a nonstick pan inside, I would prefer a plain stainless steel interior. But it does make clean up really easy.
Second shipment: the firmware just won’t update after multiple times pushing it from the app. I don’t know if it might have something to do with a faulty version being released 1 day ago, but that is very frustrating.
Update 1:
I have had another problem were the pot will not allow me to use the pressure cooking setting. It says that the pot is too hot and will not allow the cooking to proceed. The pressure cooking setting was the main reason I bought this, so it is a real let down and why I am no putting this from my original two stars to a one-star review.
Update 2:
After the last update, the customer support reached out to me and gave me a new pot and told me how they updated the app to work better with Android phones. I really like the few recipes that I have tried out just needed some tweaking to taste better. When it is working it is great and much better than an Instapot. I am not sure if it is worth 200 yet still needs to work out some kinks and that is why I have given it 4 stars, I got this for a 100 because of a Kickstarter deal and I think it is great for that price point for being kind of a beta tester.
Only drawback with this cooker was trying to update the latest firmware via wifi connection. I had to start the firmware update over 7 times. Eventually it updated the firmware without having to restart over and over. Besides that, everything is great with this product!
Bon Appetite!!