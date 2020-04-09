$149.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Wednesday, Aug 12 Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, Aug 10
Order within 9 hrs and 7 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
CHEF+iQ+World%E2%80%99s+Smartest+... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(20)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$238.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: midgar
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.3 out of 5 stars 20
$21.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Built-In Scale & Auto Steam Release, Multi-Functional w/ 300+ Smart Cooking Presets, 6 Qt

by CHEF iQ
4.4 out of 5 stars 96 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "chef iq"
List Price $199.99
Deal of the Day: $149.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Ends in 11h 06m 58s
Deal has ended
You Save: $50.00 (25%)
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • THE CHEF iQ APP: Connect your Smart Cooker to the CHEF iQ App via WiFi and Bluetooth. Access 100+ Guided Cooking recipes and culinary how-to videos, control and monitor your Smart Cooker, and access the Cooking Calculator for precise cooking parameters for every ingredient.
  • BUILT-IN SCALE: Use the precise built-in scale to easily measure ingredients and cook by weight, simplifying both prep and cleanup – No measuring cups needed. Four integrated smart sensors measure ingredients accurately and tell you exactly how much liquid is needed to cook meals to perfection.
  • AUTO PRESSURE RELEASE: Automatically releases steam at the end of pressure cooking for increased safety and convenience. Programmed with 3 pressure release methods: quick, pulse, and natural.
  • GUIDED COOKING: Guided Cooking recipes provide step-by-step video cooking instructions and enable you to send precise cooking parameters to your Smart Cooker for every step, no need to enter time and temp settings or set any timers. Plus, five additional recipes are added to the app each week.
  • COOKING PRESETS: 300+ presets are stored on the Smart Cooker and 1000+ presets are built into the Cooking Calculator in the CHEF iQ App. Simply input your ingredient and we’ll provide exact cooking time and temp settings.
  • WIRELESS UPDATES: Receive wireless firmware updates on your Smart Cooker via the CHEF iQ App. You Smart Cooker will gain additional features and improve its cooking algorithms while sitting on your countertop.
New (5) from $238.00 + FREE Shipping

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Mueller UltraPot 6Q Pressure Cooker Instant Crock 10 in 1 Pot with German ThermaV Tech, Cook 2 Dishes at Once, BONUS Tempered Glass Lid incl, Saute, Steamer, Slow, Rice, Yogurt, Maker, Sterilizer
    4.6 out of 5 stars 1,469
    $79.97
  2. Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs
    4.6 out of 5 stars 2,338
    $129.99
  3. NUWAVE NUTRI-POT 13-Quart DIGITAL PRESSURE COOKER with Sure-Lock Safety System; Dishwasher-Safe Non-Stick Inner Pot; Glass Lid for Slow Cooking; Cooking Rack, 11 Pre-Programmed Presets; Detachable Pressure Pot Lid for Easy Cleaning; and Chef Tested 200 Recipe Pressure Cooking Cookbook.
    4.4 out of 5 stars 64
    $149.97
  4. Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt
    4.5 out of 5 stars 381
    $149.99
  5. Mealthy MultiPot 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Pot, Steamer Basket, Full Accessory Kit & Recipe App. Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Sauté, Egg, HotPot, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Steam (6 Quart 2.0)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 2,063
    $119.95
  6. Luby Electric Pressure Cooker 6 Qt,16 Smart Programmable,Slow Cooker Yogurt Maker Rice Cooker Saute Steamer Egg Cooker Sous Vide Warmer,Red (GT606)
    4.2 out of 5 stars 78
    $84.58
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
CHEF iQ Smart Cooker Mealthy MultiPot Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus
CHEF iQ Smart Cooker Mealthy MultiPot Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus
Multiple cook functions
Auto pressure release
300+ cooking presets
WiFi connectivity
Built-in scale
Nonstick cooking pot
Wireless updates
Full-color LCD display
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Built-In Scale & Auto Steam Release, Multi-Functional w/ 300+ Smart Cooking Presets, 6 Qt
Instant Pot Air Fryer + EPC Combo 8QT Electronic Pressure Cooker, 8-QT, Black/Stainless Steel
Mueller UltraPot 6Q Pressure Cooker Instant Crock 10 in 1 Pot with German ThermaV Tech, Cook 2 Dishes at Once, BONUS Tempered Glass Lid incl, Saute, Steamer, Slow, Rice, Yogurt, Maker, Sterilizer
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (96) 4.6 out of 5 stars (83051) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1469) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2338)
Price $149.99 $179.95 $79.97 $129.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com The Connected Home Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 13.00 x 13.00 x 13.00 inches 13.20 x 12.20 x 12.50 inches
Size , 8-QT 6 6 Quart
Wattage 1000 watts
Compare with similar items

Product description

At CHEF iQ, we’re bringing innovation, technology, and science into the kitchen to revolutionize the home cooking experience. The Smart Cooker includes a built-in scale, automatic pressure release, 300+ built-in cooking presets, and more. The CHEF iQ ecosystem seamlessly combines the hardware of the Smart Cooker and the software of the CHEF iQ App to provide you with a premium culinary experience you simply cannot get anywhere else. Plus, it’s the only kitchen appliance that keeps getting smarter just sitting on your countertop with wireless firmware updates. Explore hundreds of exclusive Guided Cooking recipes in the app, then follow along with the step-by-step video instructions and send precise cooking parameters to your Smart Cooker at the push of a button. With Guided Cooking, you can create elevated meals right from your phone. Create custom cooking presets, tailored exactly to your liking and saved directly on your Smart Cooker for one-touch cooking. With four integrated smart sensors in the Smart Cooker, you can learn to cook by weight – no measuring cups or spoons are ever needed. Use your Smart Cooker as a standalone kitchen scale while the CHEF iQ displays the precise weight of your ingredients in real-time. For added safety, we designed an innovative 3-method auto pressure release system built into the Smart Cooker so steam can release on its own when cooking is complete, making it safer than the competitor, while ensuring food comes out flawlessly cooked every time. The high-tech full color digital LCD display and capacitive touch control respond to a light touch for added ease of use. The Smart Cooker operates at a powerful 120V and 1000 Watts for more efficient cooking and is equipped with ETL safety certified for United States and Canadian distribution, FCC certification, FDA approval, and BPA-free accessories. Use of the CHEF iQ App and Smart Cooker outside of the US & Canada is not recommended or encouraged.

Product information

Technical Specification

User Guide [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
96 customer ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
12%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
10%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Momma
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Very hi-tech, multifunctional cooker, easy to use and clean up, makes great dishes
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
krystle stolleis
TOP 100 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow this smart cooker is AMAZING!
Reviewed in the United States on April 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Josh
5.0 out of 5 stars Solid buy!
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2020
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Alexander Andersson
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING! The future of cooking is HERE!
Reviewed in the United States on April 23, 2020
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Firmware update error
Reviewed in the United States on April 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Calvin
4.0 out of 5 stars Needs software updates.
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2020
Read more
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Steven Metzger
5.0 out of 5 stars Cooks food perfectly even if you're not a chef or foody person
Reviewed in the United States on April 26, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
esrclt
5.0 out of 5 stars Great hi tech cooker
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, 10 Quart, Easy-Seal Lid, 14 One-Touch Programs
    4.6 out of 5 stars 83,051
    #1 Best Seller in Slow Cookers
    $149.99
  2. NUWAVE NUTRI-POT 13-Quart DIGITAL PRESSURE COOKER with Sure-Lock Safety System; Dishwasher-Safe Non-Stick Inner Pot; Glass Lid for Slow Cooking; Cooking Rack, 11 Pre-Programmed Presets; Detachable Pressure Pot Lid for Easy Cleaning; and Chef Tested 200 Recipe Pressure Cooking Cookbook.
    4.4 out of 5 stars 64
    $149.97
  3. Crock-Pot 2097590 10-Qt. Express Crock Multi-Cooker with Easy Release Steam Dial, 10QT, Black Stainless
    4.6 out of 5 stars 1,957
    $123.17
  4. Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5 Quart Capacity and 45 Recipe Book, and a High Gloss Finish
    4.7 out of 5 stars 9,597
    $220.89
    Only 3 left in stock - order soon.
  5. Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, with 5-Quart Capacity and 15 Recipe Book Inspiration Guide, and a High Gloss Finish
    4.7 out of 5 stars 9,597
    12 offers from $94.29
  6. Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 13 One-Touch Programs
    4.6 out of 5 stars 2,338
    $129.99
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Explore Electric Pressure Cookers, Explore Pressure Cookers

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.