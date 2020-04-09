I am one of the Kickstarter backers. I think this is a great product, but mine just acts like a nice Instapot. I have only been able to connect the pot to the internet once and then have never been able to connect it again. I have followed the instructions and it can still not connect to the internet. This product needs to be able to connect to the internet to be able to use its great features that everyone else is speaking of, otherwise, it is just a fancy Instapot. Also, its automatic calculations are not very accurate it overcooks chicken breast when I use the calculators. Also, it is not that I don't understand this technology, I am a chemical engineer that uses much more sophisticated pieces of equipment. If they make the updates work I would be happy to change my rating.



Update 1:

I have had another problem were the pot will not allow me to use the pressure cooking setting. It says that the pot is too hot and will not allow the cooking to proceed. The pressure cooking setting was the main reason I bought this, so it is a real let down and why I am no putting this from my original two stars to a one-star review.



Update 2:

After the last update, the customer support reached out to me and gave me a new pot and told me how they updated the app to work better with Android phones. I really like the few recipes that I have tried out just needed some tweaking to taste better. When it is working it is great and much better than an Instapot. I am not sure if it is worth 200 yet still needs to work out some kinks and that is why I have given it 4 stars, I got this for a 100 because of a Kickstarter deal and I think it is great for that price point for being kind of a beta tester.