- FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Rapid Antigen Self-Test Kit: The CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is intended to aid in the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and provides accurate results in just 15 minutes. Eligible for reimbursement through select insurance providers.
- Easy-to-use, Easy-to-read: No special training or equipment required. All it takes is a quick and gentle nasal swab to collect the sample, drop onto the visually-read test cassette, and interpret the results. Step-by-step instructional video is available online, along with downloadable Instructions for Use (IFU).
- Accurate Results for Peace of Mind: Get the answers you need with a fast, reliable, and convenient at-home OTC COVID-19 self-test. Authorized for unsupervised self-testing use by individuals aged 14 and older (or adult-collected samples from individuals ages 2-13). Innovation you can trust, from a brand already relied on globally to support the world’s toughest health challenges.
- Committed to Quality: Siemens Healthineers has conducted internal assessments to confirm that the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is able to detect all current Variants of Concern, including Delta and Omicron variants.
- Package Dimensions : 7.87 x 2.8 x 1.73 inches; 2.4 Ounces
- Item model number : 11556712
- Date First Available : January 21, 2022
- Manufacturer : Healgen Scientific LLC on behalf of Siemens Healthineers
- ASIN : B09QX4DWCD
- Country of Origin : China
- Best Sellers Rank: #26 in Industrial & Scientific (See Top 100 in Industrial & Scientific)
Product Description
Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test Kits Include: 5 Individually Wrapped Test Devices (Cassettes), 5 Individually Wrapped Sterile Swabs, 5 Prefilled Extraction Tubes With Buffer Solution And Tips, Instructions For Use.
1. In the USA, this product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner. 2. Distributed by Siemens Healthineers. 3. Product availability may vary by country. 4. Please follow local government and health regulations and guidance with respect to COVID-19 health and safety.
Get the answers you need with quality you can trust
From everyday activities to important milestones, and all the moments in between, feel better and safer in the company of others. With the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test, you can expect accurate and reliable results in just 15 minutes. Easy to use, with no special training required, all it takes is a quick and gentle nasal swab for peace of mind today.
The CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is intended to aid in the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and provides visually-read results in just 15 minutes. It received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for self-testing use by individuals aged 14 and older or adult-collected samples from individuals aged 2 to 13 years.
A test simple enough to be used anywhere
Easy to use, no special equipment or training required
Simple nasal swab
Accurate results in only 15 minutes
Visually-read test cassette
Just swab, roll, squeeze, then read!
Place tube in tube holder and remove foil seal from tube.
Use the swab to collect a nasal specimen.
Insert the swab into the tube and roll the swab at least 6 times on the bottom and sides of the tube.
Let the swab stand in the tube for 1 minute. Squeeze the swab tip several times from the outside of the tube. Then insert the dropper tip into the tube.
Add 4 drops of sample to test cassette.
Results will be ready in 15 minutes.
What will you find in your kit?
What's in the box
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2022
I appreciate that these tests are affordable enough for me to do at home. The test technique is simple and the instructions are thorough. I believe the test results are accurate, better than another OTC antigen test I've used (which gave multiple PCR-confirmed false-positives).
The only problem I've encountered is that for one of the tests, the cap/filter that you use to drop the solution on to the test strip was missing it's most important part -- the hole that lets the fluid through!
This manufacturing defect ruined one of the tests in the box. To be fair this has only been in one of ~30+ total tests I've done with the these clinitest antigen tests -- but it shouldn't happen in any test, especially when they cost a few bucks each.
Aside from the one defective cap that I've come across, these have been consistently good.
They put a stopper inside the tip, which I didn't realize the first time I took a test and proceeded to squeeze really hard until the contents spilled out. yeah.
So you need to use an awl or some other sharp object to remove the stopper, which is an inconvenience.
By Celine on December 17, 2022
They put a stopper inside the tip, which I didn't realize the first time I took a test and proceeded to squeeze really hard until the contents spilled out. yeah.
So you need to use an awl or some other sharp object to remove the stopper, which is an inconvenience.
This test is a bit more involved than other rapid tests I've used--in that you have to let the swab sit in the reagent for a minute before doing the whole add-drops-to-the-test-strip thing. But it seems to make it more accurate/reliable. I wish I had the other brand of test at the same time so I could have tested them both on my daughter to compare results.
Really, the only limitation I see of this test is the same as all other rapid tests--it will not turn positive as early as a PCR test. That is, you can HAVE Covid that turns a PCR test positive, but it generally takes one to three more days for a rapid test to turn positive. If you get a positive result on this test, you can be sure you do have Covid, as false positives aren't really a thing with the rapid tests. False negatives? Yes!
By evee linden on November 26, 2022