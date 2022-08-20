I've used this brand of rapid Covid test at least 7 times between myself, my husband, and our daughter. If you have symptoms, this test works great--even with very mild symptoms. My daughter complained of a sore throat one night, but the test was negative. The next morning, her throat hurt more, and the test was faintly positive (Her case was confirmed with a PCR test). When I looked back at a picture I had taken of the first test, I could see that I missed that there was a very faint line in the "T" position, so in reality the test the night before was positive, too. Maybe I just didn't want to believe she had Covid again. For the record, I used a different brand of rapid test on her back in January when she had strong symptoms, but it was negative. I took her the next day for a PCR test (when most of her symptoms had already subsided by that time), but it was positive.



This test is a bit more involved than other rapid tests I've used--in that you have to let the swab sit in the reagent for a minute before doing the whole add-drops-to-the-test-strip thing. But it seems to make it more accurate/reliable. I wish I had the other brand of test at the same time so I could have tested them both on my daughter to compare results.



Really, the only limitation I see of this test is the same as all other rapid tests--it will not turn positive as early as a PCR test. That is, you can HAVE Covid that turns a PCR test positive, but it generally takes one to three more days for a rapid test to turn positive. If you get a positive result on this test, you can be sure you do have Covid, as false positives aren't really a thing with the rapid tests. False negatives? Yes!