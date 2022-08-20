$25.99 ($5.20 / Count)
FREE delivery Thursday, December 29
Arrives after Christmas. Need a gift sooner? Send an Amazon Gift Card instantly by email or SMS.
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$25.99","priceAmount":25.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"25","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"MwSZroSdbDRgjCAPsjZ0YBwv2eUQFZUBYDhKG7vWfyN4G%2BlFALV7rxtbN3tgdVyn7mMusYRBIZcmrDQj6UbP3M%2Fo504qpZrkwYsU32UmMOFziIvxk3%2BmrlxkSzGs526eLOPmAHz%2FMCZ64JWtwTyJ1w%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$25.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$25.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Refund or Replacement
This item is non-returnable, but if the item arrives damaged or defective, you may request a refund or replacement.
Read full return policy
Siemens Healthineers CLIN... has been added to your Cart
Add other items:
eZthings Forehead Thermometer Medical Non Touch Infrared with Fever Alarm
$19.99
Added to Cart
Heavy Duty Thermometer Infrared Forehead High Caliber Sensor No Contact with LCD Display for Medical Offices, Hospitals
$29.99
Added to Cart
Non Contact Medical Screening Forehead Thermometer for Physician Offices and Hospitals (Black Heavy Duty Thermometer)
$29.99
Added to Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Siemens Healthineers CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test: Convenient-5 pack, test results in 15 minutes, FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test Kit

4.6 out of 5 stars 7,167 ratings
-26% $25.99 ($5.20 / Count)
List Price: $35.00

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Rapid Antigen Self-Test Kit: The CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is intended to aid in the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and provides accurate results in just 15 minutes. Eligible for reimbursement through select insurance providers.
  • Easy-to-use, Easy-to-read: No special training or equipment required. All it takes is a quick and gentle nasal swab to collect the sample, drop onto the visually-read test cassette, and interpret the results. Step-by-step instructional video is available online, along with downloadable Instructions for Use (IFU).
  • Accurate Results for Peace of Mind: Get the answers you need with a fast, reliable, and convenient at-home OTC COVID-19 self-test. Authorized for unsupervised self-testing use by individuals aged 14 and older (or adult-collected samples from individuals ages 2-13). Innovation you can trust, from a brand already relied on globally to support the world’s toughest health challenges.
  • Committed to Quality: Siemens Healthineers has conducted internal assessments to confirm that the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is able to detect all current Variants of Concern, including Delta and Omicron variants.
Help their budget go farther

Frequently bought together

  • Siemens Healthineers CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test: Convenient-5 pack, test results in 15 minutes, FDA EUA Autho
  • +
  • iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 5 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test, Results in 15 Minutes with No
  • +
  • iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC At-home Self Test, Results in 15 Minutes with No
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Product details

  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 7.87 x 2.8 x 1.73 inches; 2.4 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ 11556712
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ January 21, 2022
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Healgen Scientific LLC on behalf of Siemens Healthineers
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09QX4DWCD
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 7,167 ratings

Product Description

Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test Kits Include: 5 Individually Wrapped Test Devices (Cassettes), 5 Individually Wrapped Sterile Swabs, 5 Prefilled Extraction Tubes With Buffer Solution And Tips, Instructions For Use.

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

1. In the USA, this product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner. 2. Distributed by Siemens Healthineers. 3. Product availability may vary by country. 4. Please follow local government and health regulations and guidance with respect to COVID-19 health and safety.

From the manufacturer

antigen self test kit, covid-19, clinitest, Siemens, Siemens Healthineers

Get the answers you need with quality you can trust

From everyday activities to important milestones, and all the moments in between, feel better and safer in the company of others. With the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test, you can expect accurate and reliable results in just 15 minutes. Easy to use, with no special training required, all it takes is a quick and gentle nasal swab for peace of mind today.

The CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is intended to aid in the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and provides visually-read results in just 15 minutes. It received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for self-testing use by individuals aged 14 and older or adult-collected samples from individuals aged 2 to 13 years.

What will you find in your kit?

antigen self test kit, covid-19, clinitest

What's in the box

  • Test devices, swabs, Prefilled extraction tubes

    • Product guides and documents

    Certificate of Compliance (PDF)
    Fact Sheet (Provider) (PDF)
    User Manual (PDF)
    User Guide (PDF)

    Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    7,167 global ratings
    5 star
    		78%
    4 star
    		12%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		4%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Doc-Pluvio
    VINE VOICE
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great when it works, which is most of the time
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 15, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    32 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Celine
    5.0 out of 5 stars Would not buy again
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 17, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Would not buy again
    By Celine on December 17, 2022
    I would not use these again.
    They put a stopper inside the tip, which I didn't realize the first time I took a test and proceeded to squeeze really hard until the contents spilled out. yeah.
    So you need to use an awl or some other sharp object to remove the stopper, which is an inconvenience.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Julie E.
    4.0 out of 5 stars Most accurate rapid test I have found
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 20, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    38 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    mnlop
    4.0 out of 5 stars Accurate, affordable, could use a bit more testing fluid
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 15, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    evee linden
    5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use and accurate
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 27, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use and accurate
    By evee linden on November 26, 2022
    I bought these as I ran out of my others. My bf was positive on our old test, I was negative but I tested too early. Today it came back positive. If you get a problematic package I don't know what can be done, but when I did it it all worked just fine. And not hard to read at all. Everything was as said and I'm very satisfied.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    5 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    donnie
    5.0 out of 5 stars very accurate.
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 16, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jimmy
    5.0 out of 5 stars Rec 12/9/22 use by date 01/24 sold by Amazon
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 10, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    John Tanner
    5.0 out of 5 stars Reliable Has a months long exiration date. Best I've used yet
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 1, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse