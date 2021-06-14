These boards are so fun for get-togethers! This one is a quality board that's affordable. The slate is nice for cutting. Great that the bowls & tool handles are ceramic. The side board fits more goodies. Came well packaged. Very giftable. The box picture gives ideas of what to put on it for those who've never had one. Great gift for anyone who hosts parties! Note that berries, avocado, etc. will stain it if left on overnight, but if taken care of, it should last a long time.