CTFT Cheese Board and Knife Set Bamboo Charcuterie Boards Serving Platter with Slate Plate -Cheese Platter Board, Cheese Board with Cutlery Set, Cheese Tray, Wooden Cheese Board Set, Cutting Board
- LARGE CAPACITY - The charcuterie board set comes with a removable slate that can take it out as a side plate and put all kinds of snacks on the groove serving edge to provide more space to give your guests a delicious appetizer board.
- FREE CHEESE ACCESSORIES - There is a slide-out magnet hidden drawer on both sides of the charcuterie board with 4 free ceramic handle cheese knives and cheese picks thus reduce trouble of additional purchase. Two extra ceramic bowls can fill sauces or put some crushed nuts.
- UNIQUE GIFT SET - CTFT bamboo cheese board has an exquisite package, which is a perfect gift for any occasion. You can get it as a gift for your friends who love homemade food or cheese lovers on housewarming, Mother's Day, Wedding, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Anniversary, etc.
- HEATHY & DURABLE - This Cheese platter has a smooth surface that does not absorb odor and prevents food from penetrating the board. Provide safe and healthy while very durable ensuring long-term use, not easy to crack.
- EASY TO MAINTAIN-Hand-wash the cheese board set with a soapy sponge, rinse and dry thoroughly. Oil the cheese cutting board regularly can keep it shiny and extend the service life.
Product Description
Perfect for entertaining!!!Another couple visited us for the weekend. As a group activity, the four of us arranged items on this Charcuterie board. It was so much fun. Nothing to assemble. My husband and I prepped the fruit, cheese, and meats the night before, which saved time arranging the items. The board is easy to clean, very attractive, and includes everything you need. We added four additional ramikens we already had at home. The best part was grabbing and eating our favorite items from the board, talking, and laughing. A great conversation piece for entertaining. Our friends are still talking about the beautiful display, food, fun, and fellowship. A great couples activity.
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2021
Another couple visited us for the weekend. As a group activity, the four of us arranged items on this Charcuterie board. It was so much fun. Nothing to assemble. My husband and I prepped the fruit, cheese, and meats the night before, which saved time arranging the items. The board is easy to clean, very attractive, and includes everything you need. We added four additional ramikens we already had at home. The best part was grabbing and eating our favorite items from the board, talking, and laughing. A great conversation piece for entertaining. Our friends are still talking about the beautiful display, food, fun, and fellowship. A great couples activity.
Perfect for entertaining!!!Another couple visited us for the weekend. As a group activity, the four of us arranged items on this Charcuterie board. It was so much fun. Nothing to assemble. My husband and I prepped the fruit, cheese, and meats the night before, which saved time arranging the items. The board is easy to clean, very attractive, and includes everything you need. We added four additional ramikens we already had at home. The best part was grabbing and eating our favorite items from the board, talking, and laughing. A great conversation piece for entertaining. Our friends are still talking about the beautiful display, food, fun, and fellowship. A great couples activity.
Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2021
I gave this as a gift to someone we stayed with for 5 days and they loved it. Nice quality and perfect size
Reviewed in the United States on July 29, 2021
Love he way it looks. Haven’t used it yet
Reviewed in the United States on June 20, 2021
It's a beautiful product
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2021
THIS IS A GREAT PRODUCT AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.....
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2021
These boards are so fun for get-togethers! This one is a quality board that's affordable. The slate is nice for cutting. Great that the bowls & tool handles are ceramic. The side board fits more goodies. Came well packaged. Very giftable. The box picture gives ideas of what to put on it for those who've never had one. Great gift for anyone who hosts parties! Note that berries, avocado, etc. will stain it if left on overnight, but if taken care of, it should last a long time.
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2021
Love itThese boards are so fun for get-togethers! This one is a quality board that's affordable. The slate is nice for cutting. Great that the bowls & tool handles are ceramic. The side board fits more goodies. Came well packaged. Very giftable. The box picture gives ideas of what to put on it for those who've never had one. Great gift for anyone who hosts parties! Note that berries, avocado, etc. will stain it if left on overnight, but if taken care of, it should last a long time.
