Another couple visited us for the weekend. As a group activity, the four of us arranged items on this Charcuterie board. It was so much fun. Nothing to assemble. My husband and I prepped the fruit, cheese, and meats the night before, which saved time arranging the items. The board is easy to clean, very attractive, and includes everything you need. We added four additional ramikens we already had at home. The best part was grabbing and eating our favorite items from the board, talking, and laughing. A great conversation piece for entertaining. Our friends are still talking about the beautiful display, food, fun, and fellowship. A great couples activity.