Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4
About the product
- In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, the stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power.
- Experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer.
- Squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations accessible to all skill levels.
From the manufacturer
“Special Ops Survival Mode is an exclusive*, additional cooperative mode for PlayStation 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players that pits you and up to three of your friends against enemy forces in intense cooperative combat. In Special Ops Survival Mode, you will fight off waves of increasingly difficult and determined combatants in a variety of experiences. Gear up and get ready for endless cooperative fun. *Timed exclusive until 10/1/2020.”
The Rules Have Changed.
War Isn't Black And White.
There's A Fine Line Between Right And Wrong.
Product description
Prepare to go dark, Modern Warfare is back!
The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.
In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushes boundaries and breaks rules the way only Modern Warfare can. Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces and freedom fighters throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East.
And the story doesn’t end there.
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players will be thrust into an immersive narrative spanning the entire game. Experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer, or squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations accessible to all skill levels.
2019 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
*Pre-order offer content and availability may vary by region and is subject to change. Character available first on PS4, other platforms to follow. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game on pre-order platform required to redeem classic Captain Price character. Sold separately. Character must be redeemed by October 25, 2020.
