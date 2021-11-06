- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Call of Duty: Vanguard
About this item
Pre-order and receive early access to the Open Beta first on PS4 and PS5.
Rise on every front: Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa.
The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard
Developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in visceral WWII combat on an unprecedented global scale.
Through a deeply engaging single player Campaign, a select group of soldiers from different countries rise to meet the world's gravest threat. Players will also make their mark across Call of Duty’s signature Multiplayer experience, plus an exciting new Zombies experience developed by Treyarch.
Call of Duty: Vanguard will also usher in a new and unparalleled Call of Duty: Warzone integration post launch, and feature cross-progression and cross-generation play, in addition to a massive calendar of free post-launch content that adds in new Multiplayer maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more.
2021 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. This product contains software technology licensed from Id Software (“Id Technology”). Id Technology 1999-2021 Id Software, Inc.
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2021
Reviewed in Germany on December 29, 2021