Call of Duty: Vanguard

Platform : PlayStation 4
Rated: Mature
PlayStation 4
  • Rise on every front Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper's precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa
  • Through a deeply engaging single player Campaign a select group of soldiers from different countries rise to meet the world's gravest threat
  • Call of Duty Vanguard will also usher in a new and unparalleled Call of Duty Warzone integration post launch
Pre-order and receive early access to the Open Beta first on PS4 and PS5.

    Rise on every front: Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in visceral WWII combat on an unprecedented global scale.

The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard

Lucas Character in Call of Duty Vanguard

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in visceral WWII combat on an unprecedented global scale.

Through a deeply engaging single player Campaign, a select group of soldiers from different countries rise to meet the world's gravest threat. Players will also make their mark across Call of Duty’s signature Multiplayer experience, plus an exciting new Zombies experience developed by Treyarch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will also usher in a new and unparalleled Call of Duty: Warzone integration post launch, and feature cross-progression and cross-generation play, in addition to a massive calendar of free post-launch content that adds in new Multiplayer maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more.

2021 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. This product contains software technology licensed from Id Software (“Id Technology”). Id Technology 1999-2021 Id Software, Inc.

Sharon Brewster
1.0 out of 5 stars Dissatisfied
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
j-mess
1.0 out of 5 stars Forever load
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
takkun
1.0 out of 5 stars Updates and downloads for days
Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
Cole Brittner
1.0 out of 5 stars No better than the beta
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
Jared Hanson
2.0 out of 5 stars WWII is better
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
Acid burn 73
4.0 out of 5 stars Why Activision, Why????
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
Leah
3.0 out of 5 stars Has been better
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
RTG FAMILY (on youtube)
5.0 out of 5 stars 16 yr old ❤s
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
ANGELO
2.0 out of 5 stars Compri italiano e ti arriva inglese
Reviewed in Italy on January 6, 2022
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
Schaefer, Jasmin
5.0 out of 5 stars Top
Reviewed in Germany on January 4, 2022
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
Stefan Kosa
5.0 out of 5 stars Super Spiel
Reviewed in Germany on December 29, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
Stefan Kosa
5.0 out of 5 stars Super Spiel
Reviewed in Germany on December 29, 2021
Marcus Blädel
5.0 out of 5 stars Super gutes Spiel
Reviewed in Germany on December 22, 2021
Platform For Display: PlayStation 4Edition: StandardVerified Purchase
