My 16 yr old son loves this game. He's been less then impressed with the past cod games and has said they're all the same basically but with a new title. He said there's actually new content in this game both in multiplayer and in the zombies gameplay. He said he's shocked they actually came up with a new idea for once. He didn't even want me to buy this game for him because he said they were all the same and he thought this would just be another boring one that made him feel like he's already played it. I don't listen 🤣 and ordered it mid November and saved it for him until Christmas. He opened it and said why mom?! I jokingly said shush, just try it out, and worse case scenario you can give it away to one of your friends if you don't like it. Well it's been a week since Christmas and he's played it everyday but one. He said he's glad I didn't listen to him for once.