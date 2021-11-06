The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in visceral WWII combat on an unprecedented global scale.

Through a deeply engaging single player Campaign, a select group of soldiers from different countries rise to meet the world's gravest threat. Players will also make their mark across Call of Duty’s signature Multiplayer experience, plus an exciting new Zombies experience developed by Treyarch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will also usher in a new and unparalleled Call of Duty: Warzone integration post launch, and feature cross-progression and cross-generation play, in addition to a massive calendar of free post-launch content that adds in new Multiplayer maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more.

